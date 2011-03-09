We've been through the reason why in the Tory thread which had to become locked. I don't want the same to happen here.



Suffice it to say, the Tories can come to power if Starmer is the only alternative. Since we're all being selfish cnuts now, I've benefited greatly for 40 years under them despite being a Labour supporter during that time. Everyone else in the country can eat cake.



Is that so bad and does it help the left in the long run, the long run being decades. I disagree over people only voting Labour because they have no alternative but something more important is at stake here, it's not just about this coming election, it's about how people think for decades to come. what is your priority. do you want people to think I will never vote Tory ever again for the rest of their lives or do you want people to sit at home on their arse come election time moaning about how bloody politicians are all the same. no difference between Labour and the Torys. what happens if the left do manage to get far more left wing MPs then, the same thing that happened in the last couple of elections. you can't tell people theres no difference between the Torys and Labour for years then suddenly ask them to vote Labour when you have the leader you want. they will just take no notice, you've already told them theres no difference between Labour and the Torys so they wont even bother listening, check out the reaction to Momentum on council estates back in 2017, that's how younger ignorant voters reacted to them when Momentum asked them to vote Labour,they were told nahh, not voting Labour have done nothing for us. they were given that opinion as they were young and clueless on politics. anyone arguing theres not much difference between the Torys and Labour is helping the Torys, it levels the feild which gives the Torys a chance, we want people to carry on thinking they will never vote Tory again, take it from their then with the left campaign.