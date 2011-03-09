« previous next »
Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 08:22:08 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:16:54 pm
It would seem that whenever we challenge a younger person these days, we are gaslightling them.

Are you gaslighting them now? :D
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 08:46:18 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:22:08 pm
Are you gaslighting them now? :D
Would I do that!? :D
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 07:01:30 am
Worrying report about the NHS struggling to get hold of pharmacy drugs. The latest medication to be added to the list are drugs that treat epilepsy. They are blaming both the Government were not backing it enough and also supply lines that have proved more difficult to get since Brexit. So we can now add risking people's lives to all the other charges, disgusting vermin they are.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 07:37:21 am
Quote from: BigCDump on January 13, 2024, 10:17:49 pm
For anyone still thinking about Starmer here's a very thorough Al Jazeera investigation (it's long) about how accusations about  anti-semitism against Corbyn's colleagues were exaggerated if not outright lied about. It's from Sept 2022 and should have thrown Labour, BBC, Panorama, etc, into scandal but did it? Like anyone cared at the time.

But nowadays that people's crusted eyes are very slowly just opening through the pain of effort, it's worth checking out again. Puts the current Starmer Labour party in a new (shady) light. Yes it's Al Jazeera but now that you know everyone's lying to you might as well hear them all and make up your own mind:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/9/25/what-really-happened-during-labours-anti-semitism-crisis



What exactly is the point of relitigating Corbyns leadership? Its done and over with. He was a disaster for the country and directly or indirectly enabled both Brexit and the Johnson/Truss/Sunak debacle.

Is Starmer the best possible Labour leader? No. Is the Labour leader going up against Sunak (probably) in the coming election? Yes.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 08:44:45 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:37:21 am

Is Starmer the best possible Labour leader? No. Is the Labour leader going up against Sunak (probably) in the coming election? Yes.


This. The only thing to add to this would be

'Do you want the Conservative party to be out of power and lose every seat possible at the next election?' Yes.

Today the Tories are on course to lose nearly 200 seats. If that were to happen then there would be a labour government for at least 10 years. Thats the aim
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 09:05:57 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:01:30 am
Worrying report about the NHS struggling to get hold of pharmacy drugs. The latest medication to be added to the list are drugs that treat epilepsy. They are blaming both the Government were not backing it enough and also supply lines that have proved more difficult to get since Brexit. So we can now add risking people's lives to all the other charges, disgusting vermin they are.

More Brexit winning!

Yay!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 09:10:11 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:37:21 am

What exactly is the point of relitigating Corbyns leadership? Its done and over with. He was a disaster for the country and directly or indirectly enabled both Brexit and the Johnson/Truss/Sunak debacle.

Is Starmer the best possible Labour leader? No. Is the Labour leader going up against Sunak (probably) in the coming election? Yes.

A good summary there.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 10:18:47 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:44:45 am
This. The only thing to add to this would be

'Do you want the Conservative party to be out of power and lose every seat possible at the next election?' Yes.

Today the Tories are on course to lose nearly 200 seats. If that were to happen then there would be a labour government for at least 10 years. Thats the aim
I would take it further, this could benefit the far left in the future as well. ive never seen nothing like this all my life. people talk about the hammering the Torys took in 97 but it could turn out far worse than that for the Torys,  the public were fed up with the Torys back in 97 but they weren't as cynical as they are right now, the point is the last 7 yrs have been a education for millions of people, it's reached the point were they are not even listening to the Torys propaganda, they are reacting the same way as most people on this forum, they now see the Torys for what they are, this could mean we now have millions of people who will never vote Tory again in their lives so this is a opportunity for the left as well but tactics and strategy has never been a strong point for them, they have tried to make people believe theres no difference between Labour and the Torys just as they did before the last election, how clever, don't vote Labour then it's vote Labour when the election comes. nobody including the far left should be doing anything to change the way people are looking at the Torys right now, there has to be a difference between the Tory party and the Labour party otherwise we will just have millions completely turned off with all politicians and just stop voting, if this happens at the next election then forget it, this will hurt people for decades to come.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 10:21:40 am
Quote from: BigCDump on January 13, 2024, 10:17:49 pm
accusations about  anti-semitism against Corbyn's colleagues were exaggerated if not outright lied about.

Of course
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 10:48:49 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:37:21 am

What exactly is the point of relitigating Corbyns leadership? Its done and over with. He was a disaster for the country and directly or indirectly enabled both Brexit and the Johnson/Truss/Sunak debacle.

Is Starmer the best possible Labour leader? No. Is the Labour leader going up against Sunak (probably) in the coming election? Yes.

We've been through the reason why in the Tory thread which had to become locked. I don't want the same to happen here.

Suffice it to say, the Tories can come to power if Starmer is the only alternative. Since we're all being selfish cnuts now, I've benefited greatly for 40 years under them despite being a Labour supporter during that time. Everyone else in the country can eat cake.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 10:52:19 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:23:42 pm
I think that's a very good way of putting it, your principles do guide you but it's important to recognise why you hold these opinions, mine are based on decency and actually improving lives.
The NHS crisis is a good example on how people can allow those Principles to dictate their views on policys rather than as you say Guide them.
Streetings actually pointed this out when defending his promise to send someone who has lived in agony for years for private treatment. my principles tell me the most important thing is to actually help people living in agony as quickly as possible, they don't force me into thinking I must oppose this as my principles dictate no privatisation.


With respect, that's a very short-term and simplistic view to take.

Every private sector involvement in the NHS diverts a chunk of money away from the activity of actually providing clinical care, and instead into the pockets of the senior execs and shareholders of the private healthcare corporations. So either a) the overall NHS budget must be increased in order to provide the same volume of clinical care whilst a profit margin for private companies; or b) there's less money overall to actually spend on clinical care because a proportion goes to feeding corporate greed (question, then: who misses out on waiting list 'y' in order to hand cash to the private sector to treat someone 'in pain' on waiting list 'x'?)

Longer term, the greater the involvement of the private sector in provision of NHS services creates a normalcy and a dependence on the private sector (gradually run down the public sector portion, and bring in the private sector 'as an emergency measure to plug the gap' - which is what has been happening).

It's privatisation through stealth. The general public would never acquiesce to a wholesale privatisation of the NHS in one go. It would be political dynamite to attempt a similar privatisation to, say, the privatisation of the utilities. Instead, the plan seems to be a creeping privatisation whilst selling it as an advantage to the general public: "Oh, we're not privatising the NHS, we're just bringing some private companies on as an emergency measure to reduce waiting lists.... and you do want waiting lists reduced, don't you...?"

The evidence in this thread alone tells me that, as a tactic, it's working perfectly.

I mean, I can understand a person of right-of-centre politics supporting the creeping privatisation of the NHS, as they are ideologically wedded to corporate capitalism and the "private sector trumps lazy public sector every time" bullshit. It's saddening and frustrating, though, to see supposed Labour supporters waving the flag for increasing private sector corporate involvement in NHS services - and, what's more, dismissing those who oppose it through using Tory slogans like branding opposing people as ideologues or the like.

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 10:59:05 am
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 10:48:49 am
We've been through the reason why in the Tory thread which had to become locked. I don't want the same to happen here.

Suffice it to say, the Tories can come to power if Starmer is the only alternative. Since we're all being selfish cnuts now, I've benefited greatly for 40 years under them despite being a Labour supporter during that time. Everyone else in the country can eat cake.
hello horseshoe theory

hope you don't get your wish come true of another tory government being elected next time
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 11:25:16 am
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 10:48:49 am
We've been through the reason why in the Tory thread which had to become locked. I don't want the same to happen here.

Suffice it to say, the Tories can come to power if Starmer is the only alternative. Since we're all being selfish cnuts now, I've benefited greatly for 40 years under them despite being a Labour supporter during that time. Everyone else in the country can eat cake.

I admire your honesty - especially on RAWK where most people are on the Left. But speaking personally I think another Tory government would be a disaster.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 11:28:32 am
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 10:48:49 am
We've been through the reason why in the Tory thread which had to become locked. I don't want the same to happen here.

Suffice it to say, the Tories can come to power if Starmer is the only alternative. Since we're all being selfish cnuts now, I've benefited greatly for 40 years under them despite being a Labour supporter during that time. Everyone else in the country can eat cake.

So long as you've done alright, then it's all good.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 11:29:29 am
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 10:48:49 am
We've been through the reason why in the Tory thread which had to become locked. I don't want the same to happen here.

Suffice it to say, the Tories can come to power if Starmer is the only alternative. Since we're all being selfish cnuts now, I've benefited greatly for 40 years under them despite being a Labour supporter during that time. Everyone else in the country can eat cake.
Is that so bad and does it help the left in the long run, the long run being decades. I disagree over people only voting Labour because they have no alternative but something more important is at stake here, it's not just about this coming election, it's about how people think for decades to come. what is your priority. do you want people to think I will never vote Tory ever again for the rest of their lives or do you want people to sit at home on their arse come election time moaning about how bloody politicians are all the same. no difference between Labour and the Torys. what happens if the left do manage to get far more left wing MPs then, the same thing that happened in the last couple of elections. you can't tell people theres no difference between the Torys and Labour for years then suddenly ask them to vote Labour when you have the leader you want. they will just take no notice, you've already told them theres no difference between Labour and the Torys so they wont even bother listening, check out the reaction to Momentum on council estates back in 2017, that's how younger ignorant voters reacted to them when Momentum asked them to vote Labour,
 they were told nahh, not voting Labour have done nothing for us. they were given that opinion as they were young and clueless on politics. anyone arguing theres not much difference between the Torys and Labour is helping the Torys, it levels the feild which gives the Torys a chance, we want people to carry on thinking they will never vote Tory again, take it from their then with the left campaign.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 11:40:43 am
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 10:48:49 am
We've been through the reason why in the Tory thread which had to become locked. I don't want the same to happen here.

Suffice it to say, the Tories can come to power if Starmer is the only alternative. Since we're all being selfish cnuts now, I've benefited greatly for 40 years under them despite being a Labour supporter during that time. Everyone else in the country can eat cake.

Fair enough for being a fan of the Tories. Most of the country oppose you, but fair play for admitting it.

A few of my 'left' friends have also admitted that once Corbyn was shown up to be a load of shite, they hoped the Tories got in forever to 'teach the centrists/blairites/Red Tories' 'a lesson'

Fucking weirdos :lmao
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 11:55:56 am
you'd have thought people might tire of being so cliche, but somehow not.

how often are those that lecture the most on what labour should and shouldnt do the very same people that vote for other parties when it comes down to it!? most often it might be a slightly more empathisable different party, rather than jumping directly to the right wing (that usually takes around a decade or so to be reached ;D)

i'd say if labour are losing the votes of someone who wants to vote tory, and who thinks anyone of a certain ethnicity who wouldn't want to vote corbyn is a 'brainwashed white', then they must be doing some things right!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 02:41:16 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:55:56 am
you'd have thought people might tire of being so cliche, but somehow not.

how often are those that lecture the most on what labour should and shouldnt do the very same people that vote for other parties when it comes down to it!? most often it might be a slightly more empathisable different party, rather than jumping directly to the right wing (that usually takes around a decade or so to be reached ;D)

i'd say if labour are losing the votes of someone who wants to vote tory, and who thinks anyone of a certain ethnicity who wouldn't want to vote corbyn is a 'brainwashed white', then they must be doing some things right!

I'm not even sure at this stage who you're referencing :)

The cliche at the moment is 'Labour are Exactly the same as the Tories' (While being completely unable to explain what happened post-Thatcher/Major and until 2010 when there was a strange, weird blip that stopped in 2010.

:)

When I've asked people I know this, they get really angry and have an immediate cob-on.

Wonder why :D
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 02:47:05 pm
Vote tactically FFS.....


@Dylan_Difford
Going through the YouGov MRP data to add some tactical squeezing. If just one third of Lab-LD-Grn voters in England and Wales vote tactically for the strongest party, the result changes to:
Con 69 (-100 on MRP)
Lab 463 (+78)
LD 70 (+22)
Nat 28
Grn 1

https://twitter.com/Dylan_Difford/status/1746886158447947988
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 02:49:10 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:41:16 pm
I'm not even sure at this stage who you're referencing :)
bigcdump
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 02:55:43 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:49:10 pm
bigcdump

Fair enough mate :)

I think, personally, that the waters have been really muddied up with everything that has happened.

Too many people wearing too many hats and then too many people trying to fit themselves into a specific mold - many of which are mutually exclusive/contrary in many ways - which means that no one is fighting for anything really - then the grifters, wack-jobs, nutters and weirdos get more sway because no one is sure what is up or down any more.

As I said, I've been reading a few books of late about the state of UK politics - some from differing view points and some kind of stand might really help.

If Corbyn can form his own party and people can flock to that, if Labour can do the job that Labour believes it needs to, to get elected and enact change then people can join that. If the new nutjob Tory/Brexit thing gets to be a thing then people can flock to that and if the Lib-Dems and Tories sort themselves out into something that actually might help the country - then people can join that.

Politics is all over the place at the moment. Left/Right. Authoritarian. Libertarian. Pro-Europe. Anti-Europe. Pro-Palestine. Pro-Israel. Pro-Ukrain. Pro-Russian. Pro-China. Wanting to join stuff like rebranded TTIP (or not). The super powers all jostling for position. Europe re-positioning. Strife in Asia. Strife in Australia. Strife in the UK. Rewriting the rules with media and social media and information and mis-information and grifters, charlatans and gobshites all taking advantage.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 02:56:06 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:49:10 pm
bigcdump

What you and Andy don't seem to be getting is that the G word will be at the top of any voting consideration for a lot of us Always-Been-Labour-Now-Ex supporters.

So it doesn't matter to us if Labour come into power or Tory.
