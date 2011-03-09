I think that's a very good way of putting it, your principles do guide you but it's important to recognise why you hold these opinions, mine are based on decency and actually improving lives.
The NHS crisis is a good example on how people can allow those Principles to dictate their views on policys rather than as you say Guide them.
Streetings actually pointed this out when defending his promise to send someone who has lived in agony for years for private treatment. my principles tell me the most important thing is to actually help people living in agony as quickly as possible, they don't force me into thinking I must oppose this as my principles dictate no privatisation.
With respect, that's a very short-term and simplistic view to take.
Every private sector involvement in the NHS diverts a chunk of money away from the activity of actually providing clinical care, and instead into the pockets of the senior execs and shareholders of the private healthcare corporations. So either a) the overall NHS budget must be increased in order to provide the same volume of clinical care whilst a profit margin for private companies; or b) there's less money overall to actually spend on clinical care because a proportion goes to feeding corporate greed (question, then: who misses out on waiting list 'y' in order to hand cash to the private sector to treat someone 'in pain' on waiting list 'x'?)
Longer term, the greater the involvement of the private sector in provision of NHS services creates a normalcy and a dependence on the private sector (gradually run down the public sector portion, and bring in the private sector 'as an emergency measure to plug the gap' - which is what has been happening).
It's privatisation through stealth. The general public would never acquiesce to a wholesale privatisation of the NHS in one go. It would be political dynamite to attempt a similar privatisation to, say, the privatisation of the utilities. Instead, the plan seems to be a creeping privatisation whilst selling it as an advantage to the general public: "Oh, we're not privatising the NHS, we're just bringing some private companies on as an emergency measure to reduce waiting lists.... and you do want waiting lists reduced, don't you
...?"
The evidence in this thread alone tells me that, as a tactic, it's working perfectly.
I mean, I can understand a person of right-of-centre politics supporting the creeping privatisation of the NHS, as they are ideologically wedded to corporate capitalism and the "private sector trumps lazy public sector every time" bullshit. It's saddening and frustrating, though, to see supposed Labour supporters waving the flag for increasing private sector corporate involvement in NHS services - and, what's more, dismissing those who oppose it through using Tory slogans like branding opposing people as ideologues or the like.