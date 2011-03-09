This. The only thing to add to this would be



'Do you want the Conservative party to be out of power and lose every seat possible at the next election?' Yes.



Today the Tories are on course to lose nearly 200 seats. If that were to happen then there would be a labour government for at least 10 years. Thats the aim



I would take it further, this could benefit the far left in the future as well. ive never seen nothing like this all my life. people talk about the hammering the Torys took in 97 but it could turn out far worse than that for the Torys, the public were fed up with the Torys back in 97 but they weren't as cynical as they are right now, the point is the last 7 yrs have been a education for millions of people, it's reached the point were they are not even listening to the Torys propaganda, they are reacting the same way as most people on this forum, they now see the Torys for what they are, this could mean we now have millions of people who will never vote Tory again in their lives so this is a opportunity for the left as well but tactics and strategy has never been a strong point for them, they have tried to make people believe theres no difference between Labour and the Torys just as they did before the last election, how clever, don't vote Labour then it's vote Labour when the election comes. nobody including the far left should be doing anything to change the way people are looking at the Torys right now, there has to be a difference between the Tory party and the Labour party otherwise we will just have millions completely turned off with all politicians and just stop voting, if this happens at the next election then forget it, this will hurt people for decades to come.