« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!  (Read 32382 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,488
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 08:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:16:54 pm
It would seem that whenever we challenge a younger person these days, we are gaslightling them.

Are you gaslighting them now? :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 08:46:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:22:08 pm
Are you gaslighting them now? :D
Would I do that!? :D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,560
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 07:01:30 am »
Worrying report about the NHS struggling to get hold of pharmacy drugs. The latest medication to be added to the list are drugs that treat epilepsy. They are blaming both the Government were not backing it enough and also supply lines that have proved more difficult to get since Brexit. So we can now add risking people's lives to all the other charges, disgusting vermin they are.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,979
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 07:37:21 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on January 13, 2024, 10:17:49 pm
For anyone still thinking about Starmer here's a very thorough Al Jazeera investigation (it's long) about how accusations about  anti-semitism against Corbyn's colleagues were exaggerated if not outright lied about. It's from Sept 2022 and should have thrown Labour, BBC, Panorama, etc, into scandal but did it? Like anyone cared at the time.

But nowadays that people's crusted eyes are very slowly just opening through the pain of effort, it's worth checking out again. Puts the current Starmer Labour party in a new (shady) light. Yes it's Al Jazeera but now that you know everyone's lying to you might as well hear them all and make up your own mind:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/9/25/what-really-happened-during-labours-anti-semitism-crisis



What exactly is the point of relitigating Corbyns leadership? Its done and over with. He was a disaster for the country and directly or indirectly enabled both Brexit and the Johnson/Truss/Sunak debacle.

Is Starmer the best possible Labour leader? No. Is the Labour leader going up against Sunak (probably) in the coming election? Yes.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,441
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 08:44:45 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:37:21 am

Is Starmer the best possible Labour leader? No. Is the Labour leader going up against Sunak (probably) in the coming election? Yes.


This. The only thing to add to this would be

'Do you want the Conservative party to be out of power and lose every seat possible at the next election?' Yes.

Today the Tories are on course to lose nearly 200 seats. If that were to happen then there would be a labour government for at least 10 years. Thats the aim
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,556
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 09:05:57 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:01:30 am
Worrying report about the NHS struggling to get hold of pharmacy drugs. The latest medication to be added to the list are drugs that treat epilepsy. They are blaming both the Government were not backing it enough and also supply lines that have proved more difficult to get since Brexit. So we can now add risking people's lives to all the other charges, disgusting vermin they are.

More Brexit winning!

Yay!
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,272
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 09:10:11 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:37:21 am

What exactly is the point of relitigating Corbyns leadership? Its done and over with. He was a disaster for the country and directly or indirectly enabled both Brexit and the Johnson/Truss/Sunak debacle.

Is Starmer the best possible Labour leader? No. Is the Labour leader going up against Sunak (probably) in the coming election? Yes.

A good summary there.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 10:18:47 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:44:45 am
This. The only thing to add to this would be

'Do you want the Conservative party to be out of power and lose every seat possible at the next election?' Yes.

Today the Tories are on course to lose nearly 200 seats. If that were to happen then there would be a labour government for at least 10 years. Thats the aim
I would take it further, this could benefit the far left in the future as well. ive never seen nothing like this all my life. people talk about the hammering the Torys took in 97 but it could turn out far worse than that for the Torys,  the public were fed up with the Torys back in 97 but they weren't as cynical as they are right now, the point is the last 7 yrs have been a education for millions of people, it's reached the point were they are not even listening to the Torys propaganda, they are reacting the same way as most people on this forum, they now see the Torys for what they are, this could mean we now have millions of people who will never vote Tory again in their lives so this is a opportunity for the left as well but tactics and strategy has never been a strong point for them, they have tried to make people believe theres no difference between Labour and the Torys just as they did before the last election, how clever, don't vote Labour then it's vote Labour when the election comes. nobody including the far left should be doing anything to change the way people are looking at the Torys right now, there has to be a difference between the Tory party and the Labour party otherwise we will just have millions completely turned off with all politicians and just stop voting, if this happens at the next election then forget it, this will hurt people for decades to come.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:50 am by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,382
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 10:21:40 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on January 13, 2024, 10:17:49 pm
accusations about  anti-semitism against Corbyn's colleagues were exaggerated if not outright lied about.

Of course
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 