The main subject of the latest Campbell and Stewart podcast is the Mone affair; then an examination of the ongoing phone-hacking backdrop to the Levenson inquiry - all very topical and interesting. But the last 20 minutes or so is far more interesting regarding Labours strategic planning in the run up to an election they are expected to win. Campbell makes it plain he is unimpressed by the timidity (my word not his) of the overall strategy, make the target small is his description of it; and like many recent contributors to this thread, he believes there are policy areas which Labour should be bolder about:(Edit* The last subject of the podcast is fascinating - an exploration of the politics of Hungary and Serbia, and the malign influence of Orban and Vucic respectively, and the danger both pose to NATO, the EU, the 90s Kosovo settlement and the west generally).