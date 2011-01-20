« previous next »
Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!

Robinred

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
December 20, 2023, 06:25:19 pm
The main subject of the latest Campbell and Stewart podcast is the Mone affair; then an examination of the ongoing phone-hacking backdrop to the Levenson inquiry - all very topical and interesting. But the last 20 minutes or so is far more interesting regarding Labours strategic planning in the run up to an election they are expected to win. Campbell makes it plain he is unimpressed by the timidity (my word not his) of the overall strategy, make the target small is his description of it; and like many recent contributors to this thread, he believes there are policy areas which Labour should be bolder about:

https://youtu.be/Ackb-fdVUs4?si=FAvzi_neg_Y-ZMH3

(Edit* The last subject of the podcast is fascinating - an exploration of the politics of Hungary and Serbia, and the malign influence of Orban and Vucic respectively, and the danger both pose to NATO, the EU, the 90s Kosovo settlement and the west generally).
« Last Edit: December 20, 2023, 06:53:17 pm by Robinred »
Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 08:30:07 pm
Guardian reports that this "Red Sea Crisis" could fuck the global economy for years. Almost like the Tories want to ensure a next to impossible job for Labour to recover the nation.

I know I am being both cynical and paranoid, but we all know what that lot are like.
Sangria

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 08:53:01 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:30:07 pm
Guardian reports that this "Red Sea Crisis" could fuck the global economy for years. Almost like the Tories want to ensure a next to impossible job for Labour to recover the nation.

I know I am being both cynical and paranoid, but we all know what that lot are like.

What else can be done? The sea ways have to be kept open. When pirates attack merchant shipping, they're sunk. The only difference is that the anti-pirates have dignified it with titled military action, while the pirates' supporters have also dignified it by calling it war. The alternative is to go the long way round the tip of Africa, which involves using a hell of a lot more fuel for the same merchant result.
Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 09:45:22 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:53:01 pm
What else can be done? The sea ways have to be kept open. When pirates attack merchant shipping, they're sunk. The only difference is that the anti-pirates have dignified it with titled military action, while the pirates' supporters have also dignified it by calling it war. The alternative is to go the long way round the tip of Africa, which involves using a hell of a lot more fuel for the same merchant result.

I guess I'm just tired of the simplistic bullshit being posted on Instagram branding the UK and US as warmongers once again, attacking and bullying a vulnerable state in Yemen in support of Israel.

My main concern is the potential for the conflict spreading. As tragic as the Israel situation is, it's not the threat to global security that the war in Ukraine is. And it's arguable that Putin needs a more dangerous conflict elsewhere to divert military support away from Ukraine. But that just leaves several dumpster fires burning that threaten to become a single conflagration.

I know a lot of people who just love life and hate what's happening, but social media distills this situation down to bare bone nuggets that most don't take the time to disassemble.
Sangria

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 09:53:57 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:45:22 pm
I guess I'm just tired of the simplistic bullshit being posted on Instagram branding the UK and US as warmongers once again, attacking and bullying a vulnerable state in Yemen in support of Israel.

My main concern is the potential for the conflict spreading. As tragic as the Israel situation is, it's not the threat to global security that the war in Ukraine is. And it's arguable that Putin needs a more dangerous conflict elsewhere to divert military support away from Ukraine. But that just leaves several dumpster fires burning that threaten to become a single conflagration.

I know a lot of people who just love life and hate what's happening, but social media distills this situation down to bare bone nuggets that most don't take the time to disassemble.

It's a routine police action, that different people for different reasons have dressed up for political reasons. Go on youtube and you can find videos of Somali pirates taking on more than they could chew and attempting to scarper when they found out. Before governments started calling this something else, this was what it was.
Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 10:02:31 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:53:57 pm
It's a routine police action, that different people for different reasons have dressed up for political reasons. Go on youtube and you can find videos of Somali pirates taking on more than they could chew and attempting to scarper when they found out. Before governments started calling this something else, this was what it was.

I totally agree, but now I'm worried there's the potential for escalation.

But in any case, I was responding to a guardian article that the cynic in me made me feel that the tories were pushing something out of sheer malice. But there are multiple strands to this particular web so I won't say any more on the matter, to keep it clear of mod scrutiny.
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 10:03:29 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:30:07 pm
Guardian reports that this "Red Sea Crisis" could fuck the global economy for years. Almost like the Tories want to ensure a next to impossible job for Labour to recover the nation.

I know I am being both cynical and paranoid, but we all know what that lot are like.

Yes, your being paranoid, the military action would have happened regardless of whether the UK was involved or not, the US doesnt really need the contribution made by our two Typhoons.
Circa1892

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 10:10:20 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:30:07 pm
Guardian reports that this "Red Sea Crisis" could fuck the global economy for years. Almost like the Tories want to ensure a next to impossible job for Labour to recover the nation.

I know I am being both cynical and paranoid, but we all know what that lot are like.

Mate. The Tories have done absolutely plenty to make it an impossible job for Labour. This isnt part of it. They do it every day.

I actually think the biggest thing theyre doing is the push to get councils to sell off their assets. The stuff done in Teeside for example will be looked on as one of the all time biggest scandals.
BigCDump

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 10:17:49 pm
For anyone still thinking about Starmer here's a very thorough Al Jazeera investigation (it's long) about how accusations about  anti-semitism against Corbyn's colleagues were exaggerated if not outright lied about. It's from Sept 2022 and should have thrown Labour, BBC, Panorama, etc, into scandal but did it? Like anyone cared at the time.

But nowadays that people's crusted eyes are very slowly just opening through the pain of effort, it's worth checking out again. Puts the current Starmer Labour party in a new (shady) light. Yes it's Al Jazeera but now that you know everyone's lying to you might as well hear them all and make up your own mind:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/9/25/what-really-happened-during-labours-anti-semitism-crisis
Sangria

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 10:45:58 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:17:49 pm
For anyone still thinking about Starmer here's a very thorough Al Jazeera investigation (it's long) about how accusations about  anti-semitism against Corbyn's colleagues were exaggerated if not outright lied about. It's from Sept 2022 and should have thrown Labour, BBC, Panorama, etc, into scandal but did it? Like anyone cared at the time.

But nowadays that people's crusted eyes are very slowly just opening through the pain of effort, it's worth checking out again. Puts the current Starmer Labour party in a new (shady) light. Yes it's Al Jazeera but now that you know everyone's lying to you might as well hear them all and make up your own mind:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/9/25/what-really-happened-during-labours-anti-semitism-crisis

Having got the Tory thread closed and a load of posts deleted, here's another effort at playing the same game.
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 10:52:14 pm
Yup, this isnt going to end well for this thread is it
BigCDump

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 11:03:53 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:45:58 pm
Having got the Tory thread closed and a load of posts deleted, here's another effort at playing the same game.

Please take the post for the content. It's a report on the Labour party. In the Labour thread.

Please no one else reply to my posts with anything related to other matters. I don't want another thread closed and important information wiped clean from memory.
killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 11:39:55 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 11:03:53 pm
Please take the post for the content. It's a report on the Labour party. In the Labour thread.

Please no one else reply to my posts with anything related to other matters. I don't want another thread closed and important information wiped clean from memory.

Thing is, what does this really tell us about the Labour party under Corbyn?
Sangria

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Yesterday at 11:46:47 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 11:03:53 pm
Please take the post for the content. It's a report on the Labour party. In the Labour thread.

Please no one else reply to my posts with anything related to other matters. I don't want another thread closed and important information wiped clean from memory.

Please wait while I find articles about how Ramsay MacDonald betrayed the left.
Circa1892

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 09:41:14 am
Would rather shit on my hands and clap than watch a ludicrous piece about how IT WERE A SCAM. Nonsense.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 09:51:06 am
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:17:49 pm
For anyone still thinking about Starmer here's a very thorough Al Jazeera investigation (it's long) about how accusations about  anti-semitism against Corbyn's colleagues were exaggerated if not outright lied about. It's from Sept 2022 and should have thrown Labour, BBC, Panorama, etc, into scandal but did it? Like anyone cared at the time.

But nowadays that people's crusted eyes are very slowly just opening through the pain of effort, it's worth checking out again. Puts the current Starmer Labour party in a new (shady) light. Yes it's Al Jazeera but now that you know everyone's lying to you might as well hear them all and make up your own mind:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/9/25/what-really-happened-during-labours-anti-semitism-crisis


Jeremy Corbyn was a car crash from start to finish. Hopefully he'll go ahead and start a new Party and clear the waters a bit.

It's about time that the country got an electable Labour Party instead of some ideological activist group - the Tories also are suffering with nutjobs that have taken over their party.

Imagine a time when the UK could at least look a bit respected without psychos on both sides. A good, electable Labour party and then hopefully decent opposition might drag the UK from the brink. These extremist groups are just dragging the politicians away from what they should be doing - running the UK well and responsibly and doing the right things to make the UK a better place.

That idea has been missing in every politician since 2010 - maybe Starmer can bring the adults back into the playground and put the likes of Corbyn and the nutters in the ERG etc. onto the naughty step for life?
Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 09:51:12 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:45:22 pm
I guess I'm just tired of the simplistic bullshit being posted on Instagram branding the UK and US as warmongers once again, attacking and bullying a vulnerable state in Yemen in support of Israel.

My main concern is the potential for the conflict spreading. As tragic as the Israel situation is, it's not the threat to global security that the war in Ukraine is. And it's arguable that Putin needs a more dangerous conflict elsewhere to divert military support away from Ukraine. But that just leaves several dumpster fires burning that threaten to become a single conflagration.

I know a lot of people who just love life and hate what's happening, but social media distills this situation down to bare bone nuggets that most don't take the time to disassemble.

This is a good post, that sums it up, very well:

Quote
If you take the Houthi's attacking container ships in isolation, sure it is an easy and clear cut decision. Unfortunately, it is impossible to remove from the regional, and indeed global, context. That makes it anything but easy. By attacking the Houthis, we might only be galvinising popular Arab support for them, and for other violent non-state actors in the region.

As it stands, it's not even clear what a few limited strikes will do to the Houthi's ability to continue firing rockets. To illustrate, rockets were still being fired from Gaza as late as December, despite the scale and ferocity of the assault on Hamas. Beyond that, you risk being drawn into a longer sustained military operation in Yemen.

Ultimately, in attacking the Houthi's, we have just positioned ourselves as not only being politically on the side of the Israeli assault in Gaza (in the eyes of much of the Middle East and wider world), but of openly supporting Israel militarily as well.

This is a crucial juncture of the 21st Century in which the role of the rule of law in governing international relations is being decided. Perceptions are vitally important. We've gone from a position where much of the world was roundly condemning Putin's invasion of Ukraine, to a situation in which much of the developed world is now questionining if the rule of law only applies to the West's enemies, so as to become meaningless.

Now I'm not making any judgements on whether military strikes on the Houthi's are the right or wrong decision. But whether we like it or not, I don't feel it is correct to portray it in simplistic or easy terms devoid of the regional context. It is complex, and it is not clear cut. There comes a point at which you have to weigh direct principals and interests (obviously it's wrong to fire missiles at passing container ships) with wider principals and interests within the context of international events (the perception of the West and the international rule of law).
