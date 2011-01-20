What else can be done? The sea ways have to be kept open. When pirates attack merchant shipping, they're sunk. The only difference is that the anti-pirates have dignified it with titled military action, while the pirates' supporters have also dignified it by calling it war. The alternative is to go the long way round the tip of Africa, which involves using a hell of a lot more fuel for the same merchant result.
I guess I'm just tired of the simplistic bullshit being posted on Instagram branding the UK and US as warmongers once again, attacking and bullying a vulnerable state in Yemen in support of Israel.
My main concern is the potential for the conflict spreading. As tragic as the Israel situation is, it's not the threat to global security that the war in Ukraine is. And it's arguable that Putin needs a more dangerous conflict elsewhere to divert military support away from Ukraine. But that just leaves several dumpster fires burning that threaten to become a single conflagration.
I know a lot of people who just love life and hate what's happening, but social media distills this situation down to bare bone nuggets that most don't take the time to disassemble.