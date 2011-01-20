« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!  (Read 30313 times)

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,415
  • Red since '64
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1120 on: December 20, 2023, 06:25:19 pm »
The main subject of the latest Campbell and Stewart podcast is the Mone affair; then an examination of the ongoing phone-hacking backdrop to the Levenson inquiry - all very topical and interesting. But the last 20 minutes or so is far more interesting regarding Labours strategic planning in the run up to an election they are expected to win. Campbell makes it plain he is unimpressed by the timidity (my word not his) of the overall strategy, make the target small is his description of it; and like many recent contributors to this thread, he believes there are policy areas which Labour should be bolder about:

https://youtu.be/Ackb-fdVUs4?si=FAvzi_neg_Y-ZMH3

(Edit* The last subject of the podcast is fascinating - an exploration of the politics of Hungary and Serbia, and the malign influence of Orban and Vucic respectively, and the danger both pose to NATO, the EU, the 90s Kosovo settlement and the west generally).
« Last Edit: December 20, 2023, 06:53:17 pm by Robinred »
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,849
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 08:30:07 pm »
Guardian reports that this "Red Sea Crisis" could fuck the global economy for years. Almost like the Tories want to ensure a next to impossible job for Labour to recover the nation.

I know I am being both cynical and paranoid, but we all know what that lot are like.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 08:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:30:07 pm
Guardian reports that this "Red Sea Crisis" could fuck the global economy for years. Almost like the Tories want to ensure a next to impossible job for Labour to recover the nation.

I know I am being both cynical and paranoid, but we all know what that lot are like.

What else can be done? The sea ways have to be kept open. When pirates attack merchant shipping, they're sunk. The only difference is that the anti-pirates have dignified it with titled military action, while the pirates' supporters have also dignified it by calling it war. The alternative is to go the long way round the tip of Africa, which involves using a hell of a lot more fuel for the same merchant result.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,849
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 09:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:53:01 pm
What else can be done? The sea ways have to be kept open. When pirates attack merchant shipping, they're sunk. The only difference is that the anti-pirates have dignified it with titled military action, while the pirates' supporters have also dignified it by calling it war. The alternative is to go the long way round the tip of Africa, which involves using a hell of a lot more fuel for the same merchant result.

I guess I'm just tired of the simplistic bullshit being posted on Instagram branding the UK and US as warmongers once again, attacking and bullying a vulnerable state in Yemen in support of Israel.

My main concern is the potential for the conflict spreading. As tragic as the Israel situation is, it's not the threat to global security that the war in Ukraine is. And it's arguable that Putin needs a more dangerous conflict elsewhere to divert military support away from Ukraine. But that just leaves several dumpster fires burning that threaten to become a single conflagration.

I know a lot of people who just love life and hate what's happening, but social media distills this situation down to bare bone nuggets that most don't take the time to disassemble.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 