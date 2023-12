Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford resigns



Mark Drakeford has announced he will stand down as Welsh Labour leader in March, to be followed by a leadership contest for a new first minister.



A new party leader in Wales will be elected before Easter, Mr Drakeford said in a statement.



He will remain as first minister until his successor is picked by his party.



Mr Drakeford, 69, who is the Cardiff West Member of the Senedd (MS), was confirmed as first minister exactly five years and one day ago.



He had planned to stand down in 2024 but the timing of his announcement was a surprise.

I think he'll be missed. I know some of the recent policies like the 20mph speed limits wound people up but he's been a very good first minister. I think the UK as a whole would be much better off had the past five years been under his stewardship rather than May, Johnson, Truss and Sunak.On the radio they said he had considered standing down in January when his wife suddenly died but he wanted to give an orderly handover.With two former legal professionals - Vaughan Gething and Jeremy Miles - favourites to take over the top of the Labour party is looking a bit... bland.