I'd say that the Rwanda plan was, from start to finish, entirely a politically driven plan to draw Labour into areas where the Tories feel comfortable attacking them. Ethically disgraceful, legally dodgy to put it mildly, practically unworkable, financially wasteful. But the moment the liberal left starts attacking it on entirely justified ethical grounds, the Tories get their cultural wedge issue, and all of the above is suddenly worth it as it will yield political benefits.



While dependents are not the Rwanda plan, it's another example of the above. It doesn't cost as much as the above to get started (there are no initial costs at all, all the costs are long term), but it's another example of bait dangled out for outraged liberals to snap at. And the moment they do, it's a wedge issue that the Tories will be happy to shift the discussion to. If one is not going to be immediately and irreversibly seeing red at the mere mention of the issue, they are easy to recognise.



The answer is the same. Refuse to be drawn on ethical and subsequently cultural grounds which is where the Tories want to fight it, and keep focusing on the Tories lack of competence. Saying that the Tories are wrong won't lose the Tories any votes, as much as it may gladden the hearts of the left to say it aloud. Saying that we can't afford to keep the Tories is much more likely to do so.



Yep, they do it every election. the Torys dictate what the election is fought on, it happens every time. before you know it people are voting on the issue rather than the Torys record in office. a issue the Torys are confident of wining or in this case a issue that will prevent a disastrous election defeat.I trust Coopers choice of tactics to fight the Torys on Asylum seekers and Rwanda, again it's easy to see, she can either fight them arguing it's wrong, it's impossible. it's illegal but why take the risk, if the Torys get 1 plane out with just 50 immigrants then the Torys have a field day, good old Rishi, he did the impossible, Labour mocked us . said it was impossible, eat humble pie Labour, you were wrong as usual. thats argued right up to the election.Cooper has said she doesn't know what will happen but it's all a gimick. they are spending a fortune of tax payers money on a gimick just to send a few illegal immigrants out, it doesn't solve the problem in the slightest, they will still be paying a fortune to house illegal immigrants in this country, the boats will still be arriving with more immigrants.Labour have a plan to stop all this from happening, they will replace the Rwanda plan as well, that is not supporting the Torys policy in principle, I think one very important point has to be clarified.The dependents hasn't got anything to do with Rwanda has it but it's just another attempt to draw Labour into a trap. of course Labour will be reasonable. does anyone really expect them to tell trained workers etc nope, you can come in but no family with you, you leave your kids and come here alone. that's absurd. just don't give them the ammo to spin it as Labour being prepared to open the floodgates with cheap immigration while the good old Torys will train British people and pay them decent wages. lets have a good old argument over it and make it a election issue, nahh, no way.