Cooper has said Labour in principle supports what the Tories have done with dependents. So its not just headlines is it, its possible that its actual policy.



Labour have been hammering the Torys on this over the last couple of years, the Torys plan is easy to see, they are trying to get Labour to say planes will never take off to Rwanda with their illegal imegrants, Coopers refusing to be drawn into the trap, if she says no it will never happen and the Torys manage to send 50+ over then Sunak &co will have a field day, ha ha ha. they all said it was impossible,, well we achieved the impossible, we were right, we did it when eveyone said it was impossible, pat on the back for Rishi, he delivers.Cooper has avoided all that, she says it's a gimmick, they are spending billions and at the end of the day they will only be able to send a few hundred at most, it doesn't solve the problem.Labour have rightly said, they will stop the boats, they have said they will bring in a fair asylum system. that's not down to supporting the Torys policy in princible, that is their job, how many times has Cooper and Labour made this point, she has said it countless times, Labour will bring in a fair asylum system, they will tackle the gangs who are making a fortune from trafficking people in the boat crossings. all gets ignored as people look for possible ways to spin any word they say to avoid traps to attack them.The only way anyone can say Labour are supporting the Torys on Rwanda and Asylum seekers is to ignore the dozens on grilling's Cooper has given the last 3 or 4 Tory HS, she has hammered everyone of them.