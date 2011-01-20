Ok and, again, how do you think that stance will go down with the media and the groups I mentioned?



I can see the headlines from your stance now



Labour: It will be unlimited immigration when they are in power



Labour deny British workers and put foreign workers interests ahead of good old honest Brits



Kenny laughs at the British workforce and vows to plunge the UK into a crisis as foreign workers set to snap up millions of homes!



Bring them over!! Labour snubs British workers over foreign families



Foreign families to get a free pass while brave British workers freeze and starve!!!



Swamped! Hopeless Labour MPs admit that foreigners are more important than Brits!



Vote Tory if you dont want YOUR houses and jobs going to Johnny Foreigner..



"Foreign invasion as Labour plans to bring millions of foreigners to Blighty!"



See, though, that is a prime example of the overarching principle that me and others have been railing against.What you're saying isn't wrong at all - I know you're using existing licence, but those type of headlines would be plastered all over the RWM (which is the majority of the print media plus some of the TV, not to mention the right-wing bots on social media). And they would hit home with some.However, Labour basing core policy and political positioning on trying not to get negative headlines from the Heil, Express, Telegraph, Times and the rag just makes their government too similar to the Tories. Not in presentation - and Labour will always try to soften the shite they deliver - but they won't change anything fundamental.And the Overton Window will continue its march to the right.Like I've said before, I agree that Labour need to avoid walking into Tory traps by vehemently opposing populist pronouncements by the government. But if they then adopt similar policy or categorically rule out an alternative policy, then they have fallen intoright-wing trap anyway because the right-wing get the policy (or continuation of their policy) that they wanted in the first place, just delivered by a Labour Government.Labour need to be smart and nimble enough to not fall into the primary traps, whilst not backing themselves into another trap by pledging to copy [at least in principle] the Tory policy anyway. That way, they stand the better chance of being elected by not loading the gun for the Tories and RWM to fire at them, but can still, when in power, enact properly left-of-centre policies (like putting wealth redistribution, strong and well-funded public services, expanded workers' rights & expulsion of private sector involvement in public services at the heart of their policies) without breaking pre-election pledges that does create some voter resentment going forwards.