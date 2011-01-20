« previous next »
Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 12:42:43 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 12:24:54 pm
Then repeat it, like had to do for you

Repeat what?

You haven't even answered my questions?

:D
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 12:51:33 pm
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 12:42:43 pm
Repeat what?

You haven't even answered my questions?

:D
+

lets keep this simple so you cant avoid it

My answer for questions 1-4 would be to state I dongt agree with the policy because uit will make recruiting essential workers harder and put a strain on the care and health sector

How would you respond to Sophie Ridges question to appeal to liberals?

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 12:59:06 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 12:51:33 pm
lets keep this simple so you cant avoid it

My answer for questions 1-4 would be to state I dongt agree with the policy because uit will make recruiting essential workers harder and put a strain on the care and health sector

How would you respond to Sophie Ridges question to appeal to liberals?



That's half an answer - I asked you what words exactly that you'd use (Words are clearly important as you've been railing against specific stuff said by Labour of late) and how would that affect the groups concerned.

For people already unhappy with foreign workers coming, how would adding their families make those voters think?



How would you respond to Sophie Ridges question to appeal to liberals?

I would respond in a non-commital way and probably divert attention away from the question by bringing up stuff around the timing or phasing of it so that I wouldn't provide easy ammo for the enemy to then be able to rip into my party, mindful that the Tories with no policies, no plans, no idea and no skill will likely be setting up situation after situation hoping that someone stepped onto the landmine in the style of less than bright Labour politicians of the past.

I would hope this wouldn't scare potential voters away in a situation where Labour have no actual control and would hope the more measured of the supporter base realised that all Labour MPs at present need to step very carefully. This would be to win the war and not the battle.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 01:04:08 pm
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 12:59:06 pm
That's half an answer - I asked you what words exactly that you'd use (Words are clearly important as you've been railing against specific stuff said by Labour of late) and how would that affect the groups concerned.



I would use these exact words, by not letting essential workers bring close family members, we make the recruitment of these people much harder, it also makes retaining them much harder.

This will have an effect on the care sector which is already understaffed, The British public should be concerned about gaps in the care industry, Look at the effect it has ob trhe nhs as patients cant be discharged until thy have care in place.


What exact words would you use to appease liberals?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 01:07:50 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 01:04:08 pm
I would use these exact words, by not letting essential workers bring close family members, we make the recruitment of these people much harder, it also makes retaining them much harder.

This will have an effect on the care sector which is already understaffed, The British public should be concerned about gaps in the care industry, Look at the effect it has ob trhe nhs as patients cant be discharged until thy have care in place.


What exact words would you use to appease liberals?

Ok and, again, how do you think that stance will go down with the media and the groups I mentioned?

I can see the headlines from your stance now

Labour: It will be unlimited immigration when they are in power

Labour deny British workers and put foreign workers interests ahead of good old honest Brits

Kenny laughs at the British workforce and vows to plunge the UK into a crisis as foreign workers set to snap up millions of homes!

Bring them over!! Labour snubs British workers over foreign families

Foreign families to get a free pass while brave British workers freeze and starve!!!

Swamped! Hopeless Labour MPs admit that foreigners are more important than Brits!

Vote Tory if you dont want YOUR houses and jobs going to Johnny Foreigner..

"Foreign invasion as Labour plans to bring millions of foreigners to Blighty!"
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 01:15:59 pm
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 01:07:50 pm
Ok and, again, how do you think that stance will go down with the media and the groups I mentioned?

I can see the headlines from your stance now

Labour: It will be unlimited immigration when they are in power

Labour deny British workers and put foreign workers interests ahead of good old honest Brits

If Brits wanted those jobs we woulodnt have loads of vacancies

Kenny laughs at the British workforce and vows to plunge the UK into a crisis as foreign workers set to snap up millions of homes!
The are coming wity spouses and children, those spouces and children will be in the same house (fucking hell Andy)


Bring them over!! Labour snubs British workers over foreign families
If Brits wanted those jobs we woulodnt have loads of vacancies


Foreign families to get a free pass while brave British workers freeze and starve!!!
WTF, they will be working to care for our most vulnerable, literally3 feeding some of them, the opposite orf starvig

Swamped! Hopeless Labour MPs admit that foreigners are more important than Brits!

They are comoinhg to care for Brits

Vote Tory if you dont want YOUR houses and jobs going to Johnny Foreigner..

100,000 vacancvies, as foreigners work to get granny out of hospital

"Foreign invasion as Labour plans to bring millions of foreigners to Blighty!"
Yeah see above

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 01:16:27 pm

"Name any Labour government that hasn't improved lives, name any modern Labour governement who haven't helped people in every way possible"


Labour post 2007 was shit.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 01:18:46 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 01:04:08 pm



What exact words would you use to appease liberals?

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 01:19:55 pm
Quote from: gamble on Today at 01:16:27 pm
"Name any Labour government that hasn't improved lives, name any modern Labour governement who haven't helped people in every way possible"


Labour post 2007 was shit.

Were any governments in the world during the post-economic breakdown period to your liking?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 01:20:10 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 01:18:46 pm


Ah there you clearly don't understand. The whole point is to not give an answer, delay, divert, misdirect and not give the enemy any ammo.

I'd be as mumbly and as obtuse and as unclear as it was possible to be.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 01:22:32 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 01:15:59 pm


But you wouldn't get a right of reply. Your several points of late have all been posted on the back of headlines. If you can't be arsed reading past the headline, what makes you think anyone else would? Especially people that think your party is on the side of the workshy, foreigners and against the UK.

You've already lost. You've already been tried and convicted and Labour are the party that wants to open the floodgates and let everyone in. You want no one to have a pension, you want the British public to be unemployed and poor and starving and let a load of foreigners in to do brave, decent, honest, salt-of-the Earth, proud British people's work so that they lose their houses and die in poverty.

Or you could have kept your gob shut and been as noncommittal as fuck about it all.

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 01:29:25 pm
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 01:20:10 pm
Ah there you clearly don't understand. The whole point is to not give an answer, delay, divert, misdirect and not give the enemy any ammo.

I'd be as mumbly and as obtuse and as unclear as it was possible to be.

So hold me to a different standard and ask for exact words,

Love to know the exact words you would to avoid the question

Pretend your mic is broke?



Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 01:47:14 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 01:29:25 pm
So hold me to a different standard and ask for exact words,

Love to know the exact words you would to avoid the question

Pretend your mic is broke?





Not sure what you're not getting?

We are going from two ends of the spectrum. You want every answer to be answered in detail, as Corbyn, for instance would have done. He'd have piled the ammo up high into the sky and the media and the Tories would be running it 24/7 - it really matters what is said in that instance, because it's not playing politics, it's being measured and honest and forthright and saying what you really think so your supporters can get behind you and congratulate you on how honest and great and forthright and decent you are. And Labour would probably end up losing as there would no end of shit to throw at them.


If I were a Politician, I'd be playing politics. Is the best politician the most truthful and honest and decent and the one sticking to his roots, or is the best Politician one that is electable and keeps his party in power?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 01:52:34 pm
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 01:47:14 pm
Not sure what you're not getting?

We are going from two ends of the spectrum. You want every answer to be answered in detail, as Corbyn, for instance would have done. He'd have piled the ammo up high into the sky and the media and the Tories would be running it 24/7 - it really matters what is said in that instance, because it's not playing politics, it's being measured and honest and forthright and saying what you really think so your supporters can get behind you and congratulate you on how honest and great and forthright and decent you are. And Labour would probably end up losing as there would no end of shit to throw at them.


If I were a Politician, I'd be playing politics. Is the best politician the most truthful and honest and decent and the one sticking to his roots, or is the best Politician one that is electable and keeps his party in power?

Quote
  You want every answer to be answered in deta

Lets be honest, You are the one who first asked for exact words

Since this discussion started you have been very disingenuous sand Ive exploited your supposed headlines as a pile of shit.

 :wave







Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 01:53:03 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:19:55 pm
Were any governments in the world during the post-economic breakdown period to your liking?

Iceland.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 02:05:45 pm
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 01:47:14 pm
Not sure what you're not getting?

We are going from two ends of the spectrum. You want every answer to be answered in detail, as Corbyn, for instance would have done. He'd have piled the ammo up high into the sky and the media and the Tories would be running it 24/7 - it really matters what is said in that instance, because it's not playing politics, it's being measured and honest and forthright and saying what you really think so your supporters can get behind you and congratulate you on how honest and great and forthright and decent you are. And Labour would probably end up losing as there would no end of shit to throw at them.


If I were a Politician, I'd be playing politics. Is the best politician the most truthful and honest and decent and the one sticking to his roots, or is the best Politician one that is electable and keeps his party in power?

It's a shame as you could argue that Starmer would have been better suited to the position Labour found itself in during Corbyn's time and Corbyn would have been better suited to Labour's current situation.

The Tory party's reputation is in the gutter. You could argue that people's faith in government in general as an institution is pretty broken. The electorate is sick and tired of seeing people 'playing politics' and avoiding talking about the issues that are facing the country.

The worst thing that Starmer can do is to dissemble and avoid answering these questions. If he does that then people on all sides of the political spectrum will assume the worst about his intentions as that is what they have experienced for the last c.15 years.

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 02:08:22 pm
Quote from: gamble on Today at 01:53:03 pm
Iceland.

Seriously? I was expecting you to name a country that was broadly comparable to the UK, whom the UK could have been expected to emulate with a better government than Labour. It's like those who dreamed of turning the UK economy into Singapore on Thames. Completely different scales and impractical to expect the UK to be run like that.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 02:09:08 pm
What's with all the animated gifs?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 02:14:56 pm
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 02:05:45 pm
It's a shame as you could argue that Starmer would have been better suited to the position Labour found itself in during Corbyn's time and Corbyn would have been better suited to Labour's current situation.

The Tory party's reputation is in the gutter. You could argue that people's faith in government in general as an institution is pretty broken. The electorate is sick and tired of seeing people 'playing politics' and avoiding talking about the issues that are facing the country.

The worst thing that Starmer can do is to dissemble and avoid answering these questions. If he does that then people on all sides of the political spectrum will assume the worst about his intentions as that is what they have experienced for the last c.15 years.



That is a very good point. How much is too much and how far is too far?

It annoys the shit out of me that liars get places and honest people don't.

Can that ever be changed? As it ever been different. I do feel like trust and respect for politicians everywhere is at an all-time low. When you have dickwads like Trump, Frottage and Johnson calling the shots, you know you are fucked.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 02:15:01 pm
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 01:07:50 pm
Ok and, again, how do you think that stance will go down with the media and the groups I mentioned?

I can see the headlines from your stance now

Labour: It will be unlimited immigration when they are in power

Labour deny British workers and put foreign workers interests ahead of good old honest Brits

Kenny laughs at the British workforce and vows to plunge the UK into a crisis as foreign workers set to snap up millions of homes!

Bring them over!! Labour snubs British workers over foreign families

Foreign families to get a free pass while brave British workers freeze and starve!!!

Swamped! Hopeless Labour MPs admit that foreigners are more important than Brits!

Vote Tory if you dont want YOUR houses and jobs going to Johnny Foreigner..

"Foreign invasion as Labour plans to bring millions of foreigners to Blighty!"
The last few days have proven Labour are right not to walk into these obvious traps. a lot of people form opinions based on the Headlines.
You can spin headlines and people who want to criticise Labour rub their hands in glee and accept it as a fact.
You think we would have learned by now, remember the disgusting headline that won the 1966 Smethwick by election, Vote Labour if you want a N,, living next door to you.
It's bad enough trying to educate the Tory voters, problem is many people who think these people are gullible fall for it themselves.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 02:19:41 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:08:22 pm
Seriously? I was expecting you to name a country that was broadly comparable to the UK, whom the UK could have been expected to emulate with a better government than Labour. It's like those who dreamed of turning the UK economy into Singapore on Thames. Completely different scales and impractical to expect the UK to be run like that.

I bow down to your superior knowledge. I must have imagined all my years of studying economics.


Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 02:32:34 pm
Quote from: gamble on Today at 02:19:41 pm
I bow down to your superior knowledge. I must have imagined all my years of studying economics.




Hopefully you're not as shite as the rest of them?

Is there a profession that's more random and wrong than economists?

:D
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 02:33:02 pm
Quote from: gamble on Today at 01:16:27 pm
"Name any Labour government that hasn't improved lives, name any modern Labour governement who haven't helped people in every way possible"


Labour post 2007 was shit.
How did that make your life worse?
I know we had the Credit crunch over the next few yrs but I thought the damage was down to Tory Austerity, isn't that what McDonald rightly argued back in 2015 (and yes I praised and defended him for saying it at the time as well) he said all these cuts are down to the Torys choosing to make cuts, no austerity when we have a choice.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 02:36:25 pm
Quote from: gamble on Today at 02:19:41 pm
I bow down to your superior knowledge. I must have imagined all my years of studying economics.
Have you considered that it'd be easier for us to take on board your experience on this matter if you write more than a few words?

So far you've said that the two years of Labour government after the global financial crash and that they should have acted like Iceland's government. Not really sure what you are arguing for though or why
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 02:40:00 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:15:01 pm
The last few days have proven Labour are right not to walk into these obvious traps. a lot of people form opinions based on the Headlines.
You can spin headlines and people who want to criticise Labour rub their hands in glee and accept it as a fact.
You think we would have learned by now, remember the disgusting headline that won the 1966 Smethwick by election, Vote Labour if you want a N,, living next door to you.
It's bad enough trying to educate the Tory voters, problem is many people who think these people are gullible fall for it themselves.

Vote Labour if you want to live next door to someone willing to look after your Nana
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 02:43:11 pm
Quote from: gamble on Today at 02:19:41 pm
I bow down to your superior knowledge. I must have imagined all my years of studying economics.

I was pointing to the Brexit-supporting economists who were the ideological backbone of Leave, who are cited by the likes of Mogg and others. They said the UK can turn into Singapore on Thames, something which is clearly impractical as one is a city state and the other is a sizeable island state. I made that reference in response to your reply of Iceland. Which is very different from the UK economically and socially. Not to mention population density. If Iceland is the only post-financial crisis government you think is good, don't you think you set your definitions a tad too restrictively?
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 02:53:41 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 02:40:00 pm
Vote Labour if you want to live next door to someone willing to look after your Nana
  :)
I hope your joking.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 02:55:10 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:53:41 pm
  :)
I hope your joking.

Joking in the sense I wouldn't use it as a slogan, obviously, but the sentiment is true.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 03:09:03 pm
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 01:07:50 pm
Ok and, again, how do you think that stance will go down with the media and the groups I mentioned?

I can see the headlines from your stance now

Labour: It will be unlimited immigration when they are in power

Labour deny British workers and put foreign workers interests ahead of good old honest Brits

Kenny laughs at the British workforce and vows to plunge the UK into a crisis as foreign workers set to snap up millions of homes!

Bring them over!! Labour snubs British workers over foreign families

Foreign families to get a free pass while brave British workers freeze and starve!!!

Swamped! Hopeless Labour MPs admit that foreigners are more important than Brits!

Vote Tory if you dont want YOUR houses and jobs going to Johnny Foreigner..

"Foreign invasion as Labour plans to bring millions of foreigners to Blighty!"


See, though, that is a prime example of the overarching principle that me and others have been railing against.

What you're saying isn't wrong at all - I know you're using existing licence, but those type of headlines would be plastered all over the RWM (which is the majority of the print media plus some of the TV, not to mention the right-wing bots on social media). And they would hit home with some.

However, Labour basing core policy and political positioning on trying not to get negative headlines from the Heil, Express, Telegraph, Times and the rag just makes their government too similar to the Tories. Not in presentation - and Labour will always try to soften the shite they deliver - but they won't change anything fundamental.

And the Overton Window will continue its march to the right.


Like I've said before, I agree that Labour need to avoid walking into Tory traps by vehemently opposing populist pronouncements by the government. But if they then adopt similar policy or categorically rule out an alternative policy, then they have fallen into a right-wing trap anyway because the right-wing get the policy (or continuation of their policy) that they wanted in the first place, just delivered by a Labour Government.

Labour need to be smart and nimble enough to not fall into the primary traps, whilst not backing themselves into another trap by pledging to copy [at least in principle] the Tory policy anyway. That way, they stand the better chance of being elected by not loading the gun for the Tories and RWM to fire at them, but can still, when in power, enact properly left-of-centre policies (like putting wealth redistribution, strong and well-funded public services, expanded workers' rights & expulsion of private sector involvement in public services at the heart of their policies) without breaking pre-election pledges that does create some voter resentment going forwards.





Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 03:15:00 pm
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 03:09:03 pm

See, though, that is a prime example of the overarching principle that me and others have been railing against.

What you're saying isn't wrong at all


Whilst I get the point he's trying to make,

I think in the microcosm of this discussion he is wrong
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 03:15:44 pm
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 03:09:03 pm

See, though, that is a prime example of the overarching principle that me and others have been railing against.

What you're saying isn't wrong at all - I know you're using existing licence, but those type of headlines would be plastered all over the RWM (which is the majority of the print media plus some of the TV, not to mention the right-wing bots on social media). And they would hit home with some.

However, Labour basing core policy and political positioning on trying not to get negative headlines from the Heil, Express, Telegraph, Times and the rag just makes their government too similar to the Tories. Not in presentation - and Labour will always try to soften the shite they deliver - but they won't change anything fundamental.

And the Overton Window will continue its march to the right.


Like I've said before, I agree that Labour need to avoid walking into Tory traps by vehemently opposing populist pronouncements by the government. But if they then adopt similar policy or categorically rule out an alternative policy, then they have fallen into a right-wing trap anyway because the right-wing get the policy (or continuation of their policy) that they wanted in the first place, just delivered by a Labour Government.

Labour need to be smart and nimble enough to not fall into the primary traps, whilst not backing themselves into another trap by pledging to copy [at least in principle] the Tory policy anyway. That way, they stand the better chance of being elected by not loading the gun for the Tories and RWM to fire at them, but can still, when in power, enact properly left-of-centre policies (like putting wealth redistribution, strong and well-funded public services, expanded workers' rights & expulsion of private sector involvement in public services at the heart of their policies) without breaking pre-election pledges that does create some voter resentment going forwards.

When have Labour ever succeeded in changing the window from Opposition?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Today at 03:16:59 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 03:15:00 pm
Whilst I get the point he's trying to make,

I think in the microcosm of this discussion he is wrong


I was trying to narrow ''the point he's trying to make" to Andy's point about the headline that the RWM would scream if Labour straight-out opposed the policy.

