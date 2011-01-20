Immigration is the current political hot potato at the moment isn't it.





It is, and I can understand Labour here.There's a sense, amongst a lot of voters, that if the immigration taps were turned off, it would cut the supply of labour, so employers would have to raise pay rates for British workers.Technically, it's not an unsound argument. The laws of economics certainly back it up.The problem is that the labour market in the UK doesn't operate in anything like a true market.Companies are run for the benefit of shareholders and executives/directors. If faced with the prospect of having to pay higher wages, they would bleat about it being unaffordable - but none of the c*nts sat at the top on 6- or 7-figures salary 'packages' would sacrifice the size of their troughs. And if they absolutely had to pay more, they'd cut staff numbers and hike the workloads for remaining staff (and, when things go wrong, blame the overworked staff). Then as soon as the prospect of insolvency creeps in, the parasites will strip as much money out of the business - ideally to offshore - to make failure inevitable... but their nests are feathered and fuck the workers)Then meanwhile in the 'public sector', in terms of care and health, the government won't provide the funding necessary to keep it functioning anyway. Different parties have at times drawn up blueprints for how to tackle the problem, but then all shied away when there's been backlash (usually led by the RWM), because there needs to be more money raised from somewhere (and the current lottery in grossly unfair, as it dumps costs disproportionately onto a minority of people)A lot of this country's problems are caused by ignorance (fed by campaigns of misinformation by the RWM) and a lack of politicians willing to spell out the truth - as in, if we want good public services, we need to increase funding (and we need to stop having £billions leeched out into the pockets of shareholders and senior execs of companies that public services are outsourced to)