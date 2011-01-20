« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!  (Read 22638 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #960 on: Today at 10:28:23 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:42:09 am
I suspect people would be more willing to look into the detail of what Starmer was saying on this specific issue were it not for the other recent blights on his character such as going on record to state that he's happy to continue to write for the Sun, threatening to sack MPs who are on picket lines and his stance on a Gaza ceasefire.

Illustrative of so many other things. He got so much shite for the subject. When one looked at what he'd actually said, rather than what people said he'd said, the two turned out to be rather different. I looked into what he'd been reported to say, ie. his initial comments, and into the supposedly lacklustre amendment. Both of which he'd been getting shite for, even now. In both cases, I dug out the actual text, rather than the headline. In both cases, the text turned out to be different from the widespread interpretation. In both cases, people ignored the actual evidence that I'd provided, and continued saying what they'd been saying before I showed the primary evidence.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,164
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #961 on: Today at 10:34:48 am »
Voted Labour my whole life but next year I'll be doing so whilst holding my nose. Absolutely despise Starmer for many of the same reasons as others here have already said and it seems like every week there is something coming out about them not reversing policies or being in full agreement with policies being brought in by this vile government

The majority of this country is seemingly sick of the Tories and what they've done to us for the past 13 years so why are Labour not openly saying they'll reverse the most damaging policies and giving actual reasons why it will be a benefit for the majority of the country. Take one of Andy's points re. HS2. Labour should make it a point that HS2 doesn't just restarted, but it gets extended up to Scotland. The benefit from it would be massive for everyone (and it's not just a fast train to London as so many morons like to shout). Why aren't they demonstrating the benefits of immigration for things like the care service and the NHS whilst also saying they'll turn those services around after being decimated by the Tories? At the minute they come across as a Tory-lite (and not even that fucking lite any more)

Pandering to fucking racists all across the country makes me sick
Logged

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,280
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #962 on: Today at 10:39:03 am »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 10:10:54 am
what claim do I need evidence for ?

As for your 1-4 questions
Ive explaied that you make a better argument forletting people bring their families to do jibs the Brits dont want to do

1. What would you say to liberels who think the policy is cruel?

Regarding the evidence you have, it's not evident to me because we think different things. You appear to believe that it's evident that they are 'as bad as the Tories' or 'just Tory' whereas I think that they are trying to 'box clever' to avoid obvious traps, but I would like to see them engaged a bit more as we head to an election and I think they will once they have an actual manifest to present to the public.


Regarding the questions, so what exact things would you say in each instance and how do you believe that would affect the people in each group. That's all I'm asking.

You say 'make a better argument' - what argument would that be and would it affect voting patterns? Before you were saying that Labour were 'pandering' to certain groups - does that mean that Labour 'shouldn't want' to be voted for by certain groups? Is their vote worth less to Labour? Shouldn't Labour want people to vote for them and to get the biggest majority they can get in the commons?

You say that you want Labour to do stuff, well for me, the bigger the majority, the most stuff they can do. If it's close then the Tories will just block Labour at every step won't they?

« Last Edit: Today at 10:41:20 am by Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy »
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,280
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #963 on: Today at 10:43:12 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:34:48 am
Voted Labour my whole life but next year I'll be doing so whilst holding my nose. Absolutely despise Starmer for many of the same reasons as others here have already said and it seems like every week there is something coming out about them not reversing policies or being in full agreement with policies being brought in by this vile government

The majority of this country is seemingly sick of the Tories and what they've done to us for the past 13 years so why are Labour not openly saying they'll reverse the most damaging policies and giving actual reasons why it will be a benefit for the majority of the country. Take one of Andy's points re. HS2. Labour should make it a point that HS2 doesn't just restarted, but it gets extended up to Scotland. The benefit from it would be massive for everyone (and it's not just a fast train to London as so many morons like to shout). Why aren't they demonstrating the benefits of immigration for things like the care service and the NHS whilst also saying they'll turn those services around after being decimated by the Tories? At the minute they come across as a Tory-lite (and not even that fucking lite any more)

Pandering to fucking racists all across the country makes me sick

Yeah it's piss poor, but sadly after the Tories and Frottage and the Brexit fuckwits, it does appear to be a popular position in the UK at present.

A strong Labour Party with a massive majority can hopefully reverse the trend, I doubt that a close-run election with Labour just about winning would lead to a Labour Party strong enough to do anything about it.

Labour has to hold its nose as well to appeal to people that wouldn't normally (Traditionally, ideologically or recently) vote for them.

Winning a massive majority has to be the aim or else literally nothing can change.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #964 on: Today at 10:46:03 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 10:39:03 am
Regarding the evidence you have, it's not evident to me because we think different things. You appear to believe that it's evident that they are 'as bad as the Tories' or 'just Tory'

No Andy, no. what I said was

Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 09:01:38 am
  in this area there is no difference between Tory and Labour, thats the fucking point

In this area, meaning this specific topic, the evidence is Reed saying he agrees with Tory policy

Unless this is a deep fake, the evidence is clear.  Its on the video
Logged

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,280
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #965 on: Today at 10:50:36 am »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 10:46:03 am
No Andy, no. what I said was

In this area, meaning this specific topic, the evidence is Reed saying he agrees with Tory policy

Unless this is a deep fake, the evidence is clear.  Its on the video

I don't agree with you. You see your evidence and you jump to your conclusion. It's not evident to me, therefore if you wanted to persuade me, I'd need some proof.

You think the underlying reason is because they are Tories. I think the underlying reason is that they are trying to garner votes to eject the Tories with the biggest majority possible.

So, as I asked - how would you word the instances I asked about and how do you feel that wording would affect the potential voters in question. You've got free reign to say exactly what you want - what you think that Labour should say.

Then once you've formulated the best thing to say, the thing next to look at is how that wording affects the overall majority in the House of Commons.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #966 on: Today at 10:59:29 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:17:58 am
I was initially concerned about Starmer uttering the name of that twat but since then there's been a lot said and written which has convinced me there's been a huge over reaction, imo.

For those wanting to listen to O'Brien's piece it starts from about 1hr 44mins. I think it's brilliant and he analysis it all wonderfully.
His observations include:-
Moderate and sensible Tory voters (his words) might be persuaded to vote.
Those kicking out about it are "manipulated by the headlines".
Proves tribalism and polarisation.
O'Brien alludes to the points Jill produced yesterday that others have references Thatcher in the past.

It's worth spending 40 mins or so, but then again, many won't be inclined to even attempt to understand the point being made.

Ive just finished OBriens book entitled how they broke Britain.  Would recommend it as it captures in some detail exactly how the country got into its current state.

https://magazine.unison.org.uk/2023/12/04/book-review-how-they-broke-britain/


« Last Edit: Today at 11:05:59 am by TSC »
Logged

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #967 on: Today at 11:01:56 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 10:39:03 am


Regarding the questions, so what exact things would you say in each instance and how do you believe that would affect the people in each group. That's all I'm asking.
 #]';l,m

Ive literally answered this already

However I note you havent answered mine

Quote
oes that mean that Labour 'shouldn't want' to be voted for by certain groups? Is their vote worth less to Labour? Shouldn't Labour want people to vote for them and to get the biggest majority they can get in the commons?

Well they have already said they dont want the support of the pro Corbyn types,  but Brexiteers, yeah great lets appeal to them



Logged

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #968 on: Today at 11:06:26 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 10:39:03 am

You say that you want Labour to do stuff, well for me, the bigger the majority, the most stuff they can do. If it's close then the Tories will just block Labour at every step won't they?

Not if Labour are wanting to block essential workers bringing in their family
Logged

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #969 on: Today at 11:09:32 am »
How do you reconcile that a lot of those racists are also working class, traditional labour voters who are also from the most needy and vulnerable in society? 

I'm not saying they're right in their views but wasn't socialism meant to look after them?

Whether we like it or not politics isn't as black and white (yes I know 🤦) as it used to be, the lines are far more blurred than they used to be.

We have a generation that have only ever known Tory rule for most of their adult lives and never understood how much better things were under labour.  I include my own kids in that group.

I know it's a microcosm of narrow views in here but it really upsets and annoys me how unsocialist some of you appear.  It's not how I view socialism and makes me question how inclusive you really are.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,095
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #970 on: Today at 11:10:30 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:59:29 am
Ive just finished OBriens book entitled how they broke Britain.  Would recommend it as it captures in some detail exactly how the country got into its current state.

https://magazine.unison.org.uk/2023/12/04/book-review-how-they-broke-britain/

Does it cover the economic policies that have been adopted, since the late 70s, and rampant inequality?
Logged

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,202
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #971 on: Today at 11:11:45 am »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 11:01:56 am
Ive literally answered this already

However I note you havent answered mine

Well they have already said they dont want the support of the pro Corbyn types, but Brexiteers, yeah great lets appeal to them

The country is full of people who fully admit they got conned by the arguments for coming out of the EU. Are you honestly suggesting that those people too are ones we should be ignoring?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,280
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #972 on: Today at 11:12:13 am »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 11:01:56 am
Ive literally answered this already

However I note you havent answered mine

Well they have already said they dont want the support of the pro Corbyn types,  but Brexiteers, yeah great lets appeal to them


"Well they have already said they dont want the support of the pro Corbyn types"

Did they? I'd be interested to read where they actually said that.

What question did you want me to answer (Given that you haven't answered mine yet)
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,280
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #973 on: Today at 11:13:22 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:10:30 am
Does it cover the economic policies that have been adopted, since the late 70s, and rampant inequality?

I listed the chapters in a previous post in this thread, as I'm reading it too. It's more recent events and the actors on the current stage (Or recently current)
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #974 on: Today at 11:16:07 am »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 11:11:45 am
The country is full of people who fully admit they got conned by the arguments for coming out of the EU. Are you honestly suggesting that those people too are ones we should be ignoring?

Are you saying we should not let care workers and nurses bring dependents with them?
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #975 on: Today at 11:17:52 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 10:39:03 am
Regarding the evidence you have, it's not evident to me because we think different things. You appear to believe that it's evident that they are 'as bad as the Tories' or 'just Tory' whereas I think that they are trying to 'box clever' to avoid obvious traps, but I would like to see them engaged a bit more as we head to an election and I think they will once they have an actual manifest to present to the public.


Regarding the questions, so what exact things would you say in each instance and how do you believe that would affect the people in each group. That's all I'm asking.

You say 'make a better argument' - what argument would that be and would it affect voting patterns? Before you were saying that Labour were 'pandering' to certain groups - does that mean that Labour 'shouldn't want' to be voted for by certain groups? Is their vote worth less to Labour? Shouldn't Labour want people to vote for them and to get the biggest majority they can get in the commons?

You say that you want Labour to do stuff, well for me, the bigger the majority, the most stuff they can do. If it's close then the Tories will just block Labour at every step won't they?

But if they've already caved in on the arguments around key points, then all the majority in the world will make no difference, unless they plan to lie to voters and then switch tack, which would be appalling behaviour from a government.

And yes, there are some groups that Labour shouldn't pander to. Racists being one of them. Stand up to it. Make a decent case. It doesn't have to be "let em all in" or "shoot the boats". Those aren't the only two ways of talking about the situation, are they? There's a moral responsibility to not give all the ground to the hard right here, which Labour seem in some danger of doing. And for what? Because the Daily Mail might print a nasty headline? They will do that no matter what.

It cannot be power at all costs. That's been the Tory ideology for some time now. Labour can win this election and make a decent stand for some decency and common values, surely? Much as I didn't like parts of Starmer's speech yesterday (was it yesterday?), a lot of it was coherent and tried to express a powerful desire to build a fairer nation. More of that, please, and less of the "we're as tough as the Tories" nonsense. The Tories are in thrall to the far-right at the moment. There's plenty of clear water to steer into without looking "weak", unless the captain is asleep at the wheel.
Logged

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #976 on: Today at 11:19:22 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 11:12:13 am
"Well they have already said they dont want the support of the pro Corbyn types"

Did they? I'd be interested to read where they actually said that.

What question did you want me to answer (Given that you haven't answered mine yet)

I have answered yours, I said to point out that a policy like this will make it harder to fill essential jobs

Go on whats your answer
Logged

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,202
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #977 on: Today at 11:19:26 am »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 11:16:07 am
Are you saying we should not let care workers and nurses bring dependents with them?

It's the duty of any Government to have responsibility for everyone in the country whether they be care workers, nurses, and everyone else as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #978 on: Today at 11:20:56 am »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 11:19:26 am
It's the duty of any Government to have responsibility for everyone in the country whether they be care workers, nurses, and everyone else as well.

With a pivot like that, you should consider a career in politics
Logged

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,202
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #979 on: Today at 11:25:32 am »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 11:20:56 am
With a pivot like that, you should consider a career in politics

The likes of the Tories spend their whole time just serving those they want too namely their own friends. Labour needs to be better than that, politics is also about persuading people from different walks of life to actually come over to your side, challenging people to see things differently for the sake of the whole country. We cannot behave in the same way the Tories do, otherwise we won't be in power for that long.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #980 on: Today at 11:28:07 am »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 11:25:32 am
The likes of the Tories spend their whole time just serving those they want too namely their own friends. Labour needs to be better than that, politics is also about persuading people from different walks of life to actually come over to your side, challenging people to see things differently for the sake of the whole country. We cannot behave in the same way the Tories do, otherwise we won't be in power for that long.


its like were having two different conversations
Logged

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,280
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #981 on: Today at 11:28:52 am »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 11:19:22 am
I have answered yours, I said to point out that a policy like this will make it harder to fill essential jobs

Go on whats your answer

Right, but the thing you're objecting to isn't about filling essential jobs is it? It's about people being able to bring their families over. That's literally the question he was asked and the question he answered.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,280
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #982 on: Today at 11:30:49 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:17:52 am
But if they've already caved in on the arguments around key points, then all the majority in the world will make no difference, unless they plan to lie to voters and then switch tack, which would be appalling behaviour from a government.

And yes, there are some groups that Labour shouldn't pander to. Racists being one of them. Stand up to it. Make a decent case. It doesn't have to be "let em all in" or "shoot the boats". Those aren't the only two ways of talking about the situation, are they? There's a moral responsibility to not give all the ground to the hard right here, which Labour seem in some danger of doing. And for what? Because the Daily Mail might print a nasty headline? They will do that no matter what.

It cannot be power at all costs. That's been the Tory ideology for some time now. Labour can win this election and make a decent stand for some decency and common values, surely? Much as I didn't like parts of Starmer's speech yesterday (was it yesterday?), a lot of it was coherent and tried to express a powerful desire to build a fairer nation. More of that, please, and less of the "we're as tough as the Tories" nonsense. The Tories are in thrall to the far-right at the moment. There's plenty of clear water to steer into without looking "weak", unless the captain is asleep at the wheel.

Well they haven't caved in to anything at present, they just aren't saying very much to rock the apple cart (Which, I agree wholeheartedly needs a good fucking rocking)

The proof of the pudding will come when they publish and present their manifesto.

As for lying to the public, I've personally got no problem with them doing that if it makes the UK a fairer and more decent place. The Tories have been doing it since they were established hundreds of years ago :)

But I expect it less from Labour, they tend to play by the rules pretty much
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,150
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #983 on: Today at 11:32:46 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 08:32:25 am
Immigration is the current political hot potato at the moment isn't it.



It is, and I can understand Labour here.

There's a sense, amongst a lot of voters, that if the immigration taps were turned off, it would cut the supply of labour, so employers would have to raise pay rates for British workers.

Technically, it's not an unsound argument. The laws of economics certainly back it up.

The problem is that the labour market in the UK doesn't operate in anything like a true market.

Companies are run for the benefit of shareholders and executives/directors. If faced with the prospect of having to pay higher wages, they would bleat about it being unaffordable - but none of the c*nts sat at the top on 6- or 7-figures salary 'packages' would sacrifice the size of their troughs. And if they absolutely had to pay more, they'd cut staff numbers and hike the workloads for remaining staff (and, when things go wrong, blame the overworked staff). Then as soon as the prospect of insolvency creeps in, the parasites will strip as much money out of the business - ideally to offshore - to make failure inevitable... but their nests are feathered and fuck the workers)

Then meanwhile in the 'public sector', in terms of care and health, the government won't provide the funding necessary to keep it functioning anyway. Different parties have at times drawn up blueprints for how to tackle the problem, but then all shied away when there's been backlash (usually led by the RWM), because there needs to be more money raised from somewhere (and the current lottery in grossly unfair, as it dumps costs disproportionately onto a minority of people)

A lot of this country's problems are caused by ignorance (fed by campaigns of misinformation by the RWM) and a lack of politicians willing to spell out the truth - as in, if we want good public services, we need to increase funding (and we need to stop having £billions leeched out into the pockets of shareholders and senior execs of companies that public services are outsourced to)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #984 on: Today at 11:37:42 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:10:30 am
Does it cover the economic policies that have been adopted, since the late 70s, and rampant inequality?

If you click the link in my email you quoted it will take you to the book review which outlines whats covered.  For convenience Ill include it here too

https://magazine.unison.org.uk/2023/12/04/book-review-how-they-broke-britain/
Logged

Online Crumble

  • It's rhyming slang
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 792
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #985 on: Today at 11:48:14 am »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 09:36:34 am
Can anyone point me in the direction of the care jobs that pay in excess of £38k a year please? 

I'm not an immigrant but presumably us Brits can be paid the same 🤔

Apparently the £38k minimum only applies to the "skilled worker" immigrant. Care workers are on the "shortage occupation" list and can continue to be badly paid.

I'm not sure how this makes sense, but there it is.
Logged

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #986 on: Today at 11:49:12 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 11:28:52 am
Right, but the thing you're objecting to isn't about filling essential jobs is it? It's about people being able to bring their families over. That's literally the question he was asked and the question he answered.

Ive spent 20 years filling job vacancies, Its harder to fill jobs on single status. 


Go on Andy Im excited to hear your answer

Logged

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,280
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #987 on: Today at 11:52:51 am »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 11:49:12 am
Ive spent 20 years filling job vacancies, Its harder to fill jobs on single status. 


Go on Andy Im excited to hear your answer



Not sure what answer you're after? The thing you were complaining about was about the families (Which I think is personally fair enough to complain about) - that's what we were talking about - not how hard it was to fill vacancies.

I was asking you to phrase it so that different groups would go for it and vote Labour.

Still waiting. Maybe I should post your gif to get you to answer?
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,280
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #988 on: Today at 11:55:11 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 11:32:46 am

It is, and I can understand Labour here.

There's a sense, amongst a lot of voters, that if the immigration taps were turned off, it would cut the supply of labour, so employers would have to raise pay rates for British workers.

Technically, it's not an unsound argument. The laws of economics certainly back it up.

The problem is that the labour market in the UK doesn't operate in anything like a true market.

Companies are run for the benefit of shareholders and executives/directors. If faced with the prospect of having to pay higher wages, they would bleat about it being unaffordable - but none of the c*nts sat at the top on 6- or 7-figures salary 'packages' would sacrifice the size of their troughs. And if they absolutely had to pay more, they'd cut staff numbers and hike the workloads for remaining staff (and, when things go wrong, blame the overworked staff). Then as soon as the prospect of insolvency creeps in, the parasites will strip as much money out of the business - ideally to offshore - to make failure inevitable... but their nests are feathered and fuck the workers)

Then meanwhile in the 'public sector', in terms of care and health, the government won't provide the funding necessary to keep it functioning anyway. Different parties have at times drawn up blueprints for how to tackle the problem, but then all shied away when there's been backlash (usually led by the RWM), because there needs to be more money raised from somewhere (and the current lottery in grossly unfair, as it dumps costs disproportionately onto a minority of people)

A lot of this country's problems are caused by ignorance (fed by campaigns of misinformation by the RWM) and a lack of politicians willing to spell out the truth - as in, if we want good public services, we need to increase funding (and we need to stop having £billions leeched out into the pockets of shareholders and senior execs of companies that public services are outsourced to)



Can't argue with any of that.

Education, education and education for the people of the Uk would go a long way to achieving a lot of stuff.

Too many people have too little time and skim headlines or get fed stuff off twatter or Facebook or whatsapp and form their full opinion there.

If people knew how bonkers a lot of stuff is in the UK, then the people could hopefully force the change that many of us would like to see.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #989 on: Today at 11:56:36 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 11:52:51 am
Not sure what answer you're after? The thing you were complaining about was about the families (Which I think is personally fair enough to complain about) - that's what we were talking about - not how hard it was to fill vacancies.

I was asking you to phrase it so that different groups would go for it and vote Labour.

Still waiting. Maybe I should post your gif to get you to answer?


If they cant bring their family they will be less likely to come, if youre not bright enough to understand that, its not my fault

Now, How would you sell this policy to a liberal who thinks its unfair on overseas workers ?

....

Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #990 on: Today at 12:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 10:50:36 am
I don't agree with you. You see your evidence and you jump to your conclusion. It's not evident to me, therefore if you wanted to persuade me, I'd need some proof.

You think the underlying reason is because they are Tories. I think the underlying reason is that they are trying to garner votes to eject the Tories with the biggest majority possible.

So, as I asked - how would you word the instances I asked about and how do you feel that wording would affect the potential voters in question. You've got free reign to say exactly what you want - what you think that Labour should say.

Then once you've formulated the best thing to say, the thing next to look at is how that wording affects the overall majority in the House of Commons.
The biggest problem is there seems to be many people who keep calling themselves Socialists who seem to think Socialism means Labour must oppose everything the Torys say and do. it shows ignorance on politics. seem to think is the way it looks but probably more down to looking for a reason to attack Labour more than anything.
Labour are 20pts ahead in the polls, that's down to Starmers refusal to walk into traps by giving the Torys and the right wing media headlines to scare people into not voting Labour, that's how the Torys win elections, they don't win because people love all there policys, they win elections by dictating the election issues at every election. not this time,  the election will rightly be fought on the Torys record in office.
 
 I disagree with what Reid says but I think it's more down to refusing to give the Torys and the media the headlines they want, how Labour will open the floodgates if you vote them into power.
Like it or not this is politics, Labour will allow NHS workers etc to bring their families in with them, they will have to be sensible about it though and bring in limits, all decided when they get into power.
The last thing that crosses my mind when they support or say something the Torys argue is they are just Torys and am certain the Torys feel the same as well.
They are most likely still yearning for the good old days of the last leadership who would have walked into all these traps willingly.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,008
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #991 on: Today at 12:08:03 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:00:54 pm
The biggest problem is there seems to be many people who keep calling themselves Socialists who seem to think Socialism means Labour must oppose everything the Torys say and do. it shows ignorance on politics. seem to think is the way it looks but probably more down to looking for a reason to attack Labour more than anything.
Labour are 20pts ahead in the polls, that's down to Starmers refusal to walk into traps by giving the Torys and the right wing media headlines to scare people into not voting Labour, that's how the Torys win elections, they don't win because people love all there policys, they win elections by dictating the election issues at every election. not this time,  the election will rightly be fought on the Torys record in office.
 
 I disagree with what Reid says but I think it's more down to refusing to give the Torys and the media the headlines they want, how Labour will open the floodgates if you vote them into power.
Like it or not this is politics, Labour will allow NHS workers etc to bring their families in with them, they will have to be sensible about it though and bring in limits, all decided when they get into power.
The last thing that crosses my mind when they support or say something the Torys argue is they are just Torys and am certain the Torys feel the same as well.
They are most likely still yearning for the good old days of the last leadership who would have walked into all these traps willingly.


The problem is that we dont know what Labour will reverse or adopt when they are in charge. What has anyone proved that means Labour should get our undivided benefit?
Logged

Online gamble

  • andproctor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,809
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #992 on: Today at 12:09:55 pm »
You are right Oldfordie.. if Labour openly opposed this, then they would be accused of being soft on immigration and battered with it.

But it's just a shame we can't be honest with voters. What a poor state our "democracy" is. This is a very damaging proposal, restricting the economy and causing internal prices to rise with supply issue.

Even "IF" Labour are against these proposals (who really knows under Starmer's leadership?), they will have to soften down proposals and piss off the voters they won over - not exactly good long term for Labour either.
Logged

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,280
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #993 on: Today at 12:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 11:56:36 am

If they cant bring their family they will be less likely to come, if youre not bright enough to understand that, its not my fault

Now, How would you sell this policy to a liberal who thinks its unfair on overseas workers ?

....



The thing we were talking about was this (That you posted):

https://twitter.com/SkyPoliticsHub/status/1731771923288207788

Steve Reed backing Tory policy to stop foreign care workers bringing family members with them.
he likes the idea of badly paid care workers also being lonely.


I accept that they would be less likely to come. That wasn't mentioned in the interview you posted.

Our argument was that for him to say what he said makes him a Tory. My argument was that I didn't think he was, just trying not to make easy headlines for the enemy.


Regarding the question you asked, Well, it seems unfair on oversea workers if they can't bring their family, but the narrative at present (Until that narrative is changed, hopefully by a new government)  is that we have 'too many' foreigners and we should employ good, God-Fearing British people to good, honest, British, jobs using good-old, honest-to-goodness, cream of the crop, brilliant Nation British bloody brilliant World Cup '66 Britishness.

So we know there are quite a few people in society that are against Immigration (for various reasons) and we also know that there are a lot of people for immigration (Which we obviously need) - so Labours path has to be to not alienate one bunch and get the other bunch on board enough to get a landslide majority at the next election.

A veritable tightrope and one that can easily be slipped off and into a swamp full of sharks and crocs and bellends.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #994 on: Today at 12:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 12:12:25 pm
The thing we were talking about was this (That you posted):

https://twitter.com/SkyPoliticsHub/status/1731771923288207788

Steve Reed backing Tory policy to stop foreign care workers bringing family members with them.
he likes the idea of badly paid care workers also being lonely.



Our argument was that for him to say what he said makes him a Tory. My argument was that I didn't think he was, just trying not to make easy headlines for the enemy.


Regarding the question you asked, Well, it seems unfair on oversea workers if they can't bring their family, but the narrative at present (Until that narrative is changed, hopefully by a new government)  is that we have 'too many' foreigners and we should employ good, God-Fearing British people to good, honest, British, jobs using good-old, honest-to-goodness, cream of the crop, brilliant Nation British bloody brilliant World Cup '66 Britishness.

So we know there are quite a few people in society that are against Immigration (for various reasons) and we also know that there are a lot of people for immigration (Which we obviously need) - so Labours path has to be to not alienate one bunch and get the other bunch on board enough to get a landslide majority at the next election.

A veritable tightrope and one that can easily be slipped off and into a swamp full of sharks and crocs and bellends.

Quote

I accept that they would be less likely to come. That wasn't mentioned in the interview you posted. 


That was my answer to YOUR question

The discussion was about Reed agreeing witg Tory policy

Dont be a disingenous twat please, pretty please
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 