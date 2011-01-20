« previous next »
Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!

Offline Sangria

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #960
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:42:09 am
I suspect people would be more willing to look into the detail of what Starmer was saying on this specific issue were it not for the other recent blights on his character such as going on record to state that he's happy to continue to write for the Sun, threatening to sack MPs who are on picket lines and his stance on a Gaza ceasefire.

Illustrative of so many other things. He got so much shite for the subject. When one looked at what he'd actually said, rather than what people said he'd said, the two turned out to be rather different. I looked into what he'd been reported to say, ie. his initial comments, and into the supposedly lacklustre amendment. Both of which he'd been getting shite for, even now. In both cases, I dug out the actual text, rather than the headline. In both cases, the text turned out to be different from the widespread interpretation. In both cases, people ignored the actual evidence that I'd provided, and continued saying what they'd been saying before I showed the primary evidence.
Online ScottScott

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #961
Voted Labour my whole life but next year I'll be doing so whilst holding my nose. Absolutely despise Starmer for many of the same reasons as others here have already said and it seems like every week there is something coming out about them not reversing policies or being in full agreement with policies being brought in by this vile government

The majority of this country is seemingly sick of the Tories and what they've done to us for the past 13 years so why are Labour not openly saying they'll reverse the most damaging policies and giving actual reasons why it will be a benefit for the majority of the country. Take one of Andy's points re. HS2. Labour should make it a point that HS2 doesn't just restarted, but it gets extended up to Scotland. The benefit from it would be massive for everyone (and it's not just a fast train to London as so many morons like to shout). Why aren't they demonstrating the benefits of immigration for things like the care service and the NHS whilst also saying they'll turn those services around after being decimated by the Tories? At the minute they come across as a Tory-lite (and not even that fucking lite any more)

Pandering to fucking racists all across the country makes me sick
Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #962
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 10:10:54 am
what claim do I need evidence for ?

As for your 1-4 questions
Ive explaied that you make a better argument forletting people bring their families to do jibs the Brits dont want to do

1. What would you say to liberels who think the policy is cruel?

Regarding the evidence you have, it's not evident to me because we think different things. You appear to believe that it's evident that they are 'as bad as the Tories' or 'just Tory' whereas I think that they are trying to 'box clever' to avoid obvious traps, but I would like to see them engaged a bit more as we head to an election and I think they will once they have an actual manifest to present to the public.


Regarding the questions, so what exact things would you say in each instance and how do you believe that would affect the people in each group. That's all I'm asking.

You say 'make a better argument' - what argument would that be and would it affect voting patterns? Before you were saying that Labour were 'pandering' to certain groups - does that mean that Labour 'shouldn't want' to be voted for by certain groups? Is their vote worth less to Labour? Shouldn't Labour want people to vote for them and to get the biggest majority they can get in the commons?

You say that you want Labour to do stuff, well for me, the bigger the majority, the most stuff they can do. If it's close then the Tories will just block Labour at every step won't they?

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #963
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:34:48 am
Voted Labour my whole life but next year I'll be doing so whilst holding my nose. Absolutely despise Starmer for many of the same reasons as others here have already said and it seems like every week there is something coming out about them not reversing policies or being in full agreement with policies being brought in by this vile government

The majority of this country is seemingly sick of the Tories and what they've done to us for the past 13 years so why are Labour not openly saying they'll reverse the most damaging policies and giving actual reasons why it will be a benefit for the majority of the country. Take one of Andy's points re. HS2. Labour should make it a point that HS2 doesn't just restarted, but it gets extended up to Scotland. The benefit from it would be massive for everyone (and it's not just a fast train to London as so many morons like to shout). Why aren't they demonstrating the benefits of immigration for things like the care service and the NHS whilst also saying they'll turn those services around after being decimated by the Tories? At the minute they come across as a Tory-lite (and not even that fucking lite any more)

Pandering to fucking racists all across the country makes me sick

Yeah it's piss poor, but sadly after the Tories and Frottage and the Brexit fuckwits, it does appear to be a popular position in the UK at present.

A strong Labour Party with a massive majority can hopefully reverse the trend, I doubt that a close-run election with Labour just about winning would lead to a Labour Party strong enough to do anything about it.

Labour has to hold its nose as well to appeal to people that wouldn't normally (Traditionally, ideologically or recently) vote for them.

Winning a massive majority has to be the aim or else literally nothing can change.
