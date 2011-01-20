« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!  (Read 22223 times)

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 05:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 02:03:15 pm
They look very much like Jeremy Corbyn's policies.

I'm in.   ;)



The idiot hasn't given thought to domestic policies for decades.

Any and all of the good stuff thought up from 2015-19 was by McDonnell - I genuinely don't think its a coincidence that his influence waning comparatively to the idiots like Milne and Murphy was a factor in the disaster that was 2019 relative to 2017. The key difference also being that McDonnell ultimately wanted to DO the things he said, rather than rant and moan about them and get a cheer from a young crowd.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 06:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 05:51:54 pm
They are two of the worst people around though so...
Owen Jones is worth 50 Starmers, opinions eh  :-*
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 06:07:41 pm »
Owen Jones is genuinely scum ;D absolute disgusting piece of work, so broken by his ideology. He'll say anything, sink to any depths, and will justify almost any means so long as it serves his ends. A misogynistic piece of shit.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 06:10:03 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:07:41 pm
Owen Jones is genuinely scum ;D absolute disgusting piece of work, so broken by his ideology. He'll say anything, sink to any depths, and will justify almost any means so long as it serves his ends.

Quote
He'll say anything, sink to any depths, and will justify almost any means so long as it serves his ends.


You started by attacking Jones and finished off attacking Starmer, Nice balance  ;)
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 06:20:16 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:07:41 pm
Owen Jones is genuinely scum ;D absolute disgusting piece of work, so broken by his ideology. He'll say anything, sink to any depths, and will justify almost any means so long as it serves his ends. A misogynistic piece of shit.

Yep. Hes not worth 50 of anyone. Hes a scumbag and all he does now is engineer Twitter pile ons.

Better I guess than his behaviour when he used to tour round Students Unions a few years back and is very much never invited again.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 06:27:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 06:10:03 pm

You started by attacking Jones and finished off attacking Starmer, Nice balance  ;)
nice joke and all, and I know you're not being serious, but not willing to entertain the suggestion ;D say what you want about starmer but he's not:
-stanned for numerous dictators
-denied atrocities by Asad and Putin
-denied atrocities in Bosnia
-run interference for Asad and Putin to contribute to voices succeeding in preventing intervention to save Syrian (and Palestinian) lives from their bombings
-supported dictators in Cuba, Venezuela, Iran and elsewhere (at the expense of the left and their infrastructure) in all those countries (because the dictators being anti 'the west' is more important to him than people in those countries having freedoms and food and the ability to collectivise
-actively colluded with dictatorship in Venezuela to give illusion of fair elections, UK dictator-washing by pretending to be an 'independent monitor'

that's without getting into his long standing issues relating to jewish people (including making hundreds of amendments to various wikipedia pages to try to remove the suggestion that there can be an ethnicity association with being jewish).

the guys got brain worms that probably stem from the fringe politics of his parents, which might explain how even as a bright young student he was attracted to bigotry. honestly if he wasn't so loathsome you'd have to feel sorry for how pathetic and soulless he is
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 06:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December  3, 2023, 04:30:43 pm
A bit wild how few people actually go behind the headline.

Starmers point was that prime ministers  could change things and the status quo didnt have to be the status quo and gave an example of thatcher creating change.

And that was it.

Reminds me of how people raged about Labour's inadequacies regarding the middle eastern situation compared with the SNP. Until I posted the two respective amendments by the SNP and Labour, which showed nothing of the sort. And instead of re-engaging based on this additional information, people just ignored it and continued along their lines.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 06:35:08 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:27:03 pm
nice joke and all, and I know you're not being serious, but not willing to entertain the suggestion ;D say what you want about starmer but he's not:
-stanned for numerous dictators
-denied atrocities by Asad and Putin
-denied atrocities in Bosnia
-run interference for Asad and Putin to contribute to voices succeeding in preventing intervention to save Syrian (and Palestinian) lives from their bombings
-supported dictators in Cuba, Venezuela, Iran and elsewhere (at the expense of the left and their infrastructure) in all those countries (because the dictators being anti 'the west' is more important to him than people in those countries having freedoms and food and the ability to collectivise
-actively colluded with dictatorship in Venezuela to give illusion of fair elections, UK dictator-washing by pretending to be an 'independent monitor'

that's without getting into his long standing issues relating to jewish people (including making hundreds of amendments to various wikipedia pages to try to remove the suggestion that there can be an ethnicity association with being jewish).

the guys got brain worms that probably stem from the fringe politics of his parents, which might explain how even as a bright young student he was attracted to bigotry. honestly if he wasn't so loathsome you'd have to feel sorry for how pathetic and soulless he is

No joke, I like him, Im not aware of him doing any of the things you accuse him of.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 06:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 06:35:08 pm
No joke, I like him, Im not aware of him doing any of the things you accuse him of.
well if you're going to continue telling people you like him, and put your neck on the line, i'd highly recommend powering up google mate - they're not accusations, it's all well documented
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 06:41:55 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:37:12 pm
well if you're going to continue telling people you like him, and put your neck on the line, i'd highly recommend powering up google mate - they're not accusations, it's all well documented

I did a brief, "Owen Jones Putin"  - "Owen Jones Assasd".  Didn't bring up anything apart from He was against bombing Syria.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 06:59:43 pm »
Peter Hitchens ≈ Owen Jones.

Both utterly dogmatic toss pots who will jump on any band wagon their team supports and who are both moral vacuums
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 08:54:51 pm »
Echo the shouts of Owen Jones being an utter knob.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 06:59:43 pm
Peter Hitchens ≈ Owen Jones.

Both utterly dogmatic toss pots who will jump on any band wagon their team supports and who are both moral vacuums

That's how I see it two. But both know what turns their audience on and both want to be 'disliked' - if not hated - by their political opponents. There are powerful commercial reasons why both men say what they say. I don't think they actually believe the rot they come out with.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 09:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Yesterday at 12:16:28 pm

I'm sorry, but that's just plain gibberish.

The left - whether mid-left or hard-left or far-left - want to "help change lives for the better" as a core ideal. They want to achieve this by making society as a whole less unequal in terms of wealth and income and opportunity.

Fordie is describing the difference between discussing something and living it. I absolutely can't afford another period of Tory government and continuation of the current direction. I'm willing to make one hell of a lot of compromises towards ending that.

FWIW, I'll probably vote Lib Dem in my constituency. Neither Lib Dems nor Labour have much of a chance, but going by elected councillors the Lib Dems could potentially appeal to a lot more voters (the Lib Dems lead a split council with 5 times as many councillors as Labour), so Lib Dems it is.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 11:17:51 pm »
https://twitter.com/SkyPoliticsHub/status/1731771923288207788

Steve Reed backing Tory policy to stop foreign care workers bringing family members with them.
he likes the idea of badly paid care workers also being lonely.





Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 11:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm
That's how I see it two. But both know what turns their audience on and both want to be 'disliked' - if not hated - by their political opponents. There are powerful commercial reasons why both men say what they say. I don't think they actually believe the rot they come out with.

Its noticeably perverse, and maybe telling, that Peter Hitchens appears to have decided many, many moons ago to create a political persona directly opposite to his brother, and at odds with Christopher Hitchens world view. I seem to remember reading it stemmed from some Oedopean issues as children. In any event, Peter eschewed aetheism, hedonism, leftism and any other isms supported by his acclaimed brother.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #936 on: Today at 07:36:30 am »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 11:17:51 pm
https://twitter.com/SkyPoliticsHub/status/1731771923288207788

Steve Reed backing Tory policy to stop foreign care workers bringing family members with them.
he likes the idea of badly paid care workers also being lonely.







I like how they say phasing it in makes it somehow better.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #937 on: Today at 07:49:16 am »
Was listening to James O'Brien about 'StarmerThatcherGate' and as usual, he's level-headed and pragmatic.

Also had Tory voters that are considering Labour and people canvassing for Labour in Tory areas where Tories are also saying they are looking at Labour.

If comments like this (Which isn't as bad as people made out) - here it is again

[From the Guardian]

Starmer told BBC Radio 4s Broadcasting House on Sunday: Thatcher did have a plan for entrepreneurialism, [she] had a mission. It doesnt mean I agree with what she did, but I dont think anybody could suggest that she didnt have a driving sense of purpose.

[Sunday Telegraph]
Every moment of meaningful change in modern British politics begins with the realisation that politics must act in service of the British people, rather than dictating to them. Margaret Thatcher sought to drag Britain out of its stupor by setting loose our natural entrepreneurialism.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/soHPJazKlPo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/soHPJazKlPo</a>



Not exactly like he was kissing her arse, and has been said - people like Owen Jones ("Clement Attlee, Margaret Thatcher, Jeremy Corbyn. The first two led transformative governments that established a new political settlement in Britain: and make no mistake, the Corbyn projects aspirations are no less ambitious.")  mentioned her in relation to Corbyn and no one batted an eyelid, so more of a case (again) of 'Labour Activists' playing the man and not the ball for whatever reason they decide is todays reason (Don't like Starmer, Labour are Tory, Boo-hoo Jeremy, atrocities in other countries, the weather, not like it was in 1945, things were better when we had nowt and lived in a paper bag in a sceptic tank etc..)

:)
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #938 on: Today at 08:08:39 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 07:49:16 am

[Sunday Telegraph]
Every moment of meaningful change in modern British politics begins with the realisation that politics must act in service of the British people, rather than dictating to them. Margaret Thatcher sought to drag Britain out of its stupor by setting loose our natural entrepreneurialism.


That sounds like a positive account to me. Not sure how you read it other than it being quite positive.

Also, he didnt have to say it. Yesterday, first question to a Labour MP was do you admire Thatcher. Will be today as well. He just isn't good at the politics.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #939 on: Today at 08:12:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:08:39 am
That sounds like a positive account to me. Not sure how you read it other than it being quite positive.

Also, he didnt have to say it. Yesterday, first question to a Labour MP was do you admire Thatcher. Will be today as well. He just isn't good at the politics.


From what I've been reading, it seems to have had an effect on wavering Tories that see Labour as toxic. Gaining votes for little cost seems like reasonable politics to me.

The way it was reported, it sounded like it was going to be pages of gushing praise rather than saying something that she did (Although you can argue if it was entrepreneurialism and not just the kicking off of the 'I'm alright Jack' culture.

If, after this, the Tories get wiped out for a decade or more then was it worth it? The fewer Tories in the House of Commons, the better in my book. If Labour can recover from being absolutely toxic to all those that abandoned it in 2019, then that's a step in the right direction I feel.

In the same article, he goes on to say;

He told the BBC: What I say to those many people who will have voted Tory in the past  if you believe in not just fixing your country, but renewing it and taking it forward, if you want to be part of a national project that will take our country forward, build up our economy in the way we want build our security, make sure that we take advantage of the transition that comes with the energy transition, then the Labour party is the party for you.
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #940 on: Today at 08:24:28 am »
 Thatcher set loose our natural entrepreneurialism  ::)


Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #941 on: Today at 08:32:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:36:30 am
I like how they say phasing it in makes it somehow better.

Immigration is the current political hot potato at the moment isn't it.

What do you think the reaction would have been from the Tories and media if he'd said "I'm all for all these workers bringing their whole family and we should have thousands and thousands more to fill all the jobs that need filling."

Sounds reasonable to me, but imagine what the psychotically anti-immigrant 'Red Wall' would make of that. Not to mention the other random Brexit wankers.
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #942 on: Today at 08:39:12 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 08:32:25 am
Immigration is the current political hot potato at the moment isn't it.

What do you think the reaction would have been from the Tories and media if he'd said "I'm all for all these workers bringing their whole family and we should have thousands and thousands more to fill all the jobs that need filling."

Sounds reasonable to me, but imagine what the psychotically anti-immigrant 'Red Wall' would make of that. Not to mention the other random Brexit wankers.

Thats who were pandering too, brilliant. :butt

Why not make a better argument, about how we need Care Workers and this policy will effect our most needy people by restricting the flow.
Maybe hes just a Tory c*nt at heart


Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #943 on: Today at 08:53:51 am »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 08:39:12 am
Thats who were pandering too, brilliant. :butt

Why not make a better argument, about how we need Care Workers and this policy will effect our most needy people by restricting the flow.
Maybe hes just a Tory c*nt at heart




Ok, but the question he asked was about them bringing their families.

I'm not sure what "how we need Care Workers and this policy will Affect our most needy people by restricting the flow" actually means.

If you were asked the question, how would you respond? That sentence doesn't appear to make any sense?


"Maybe hes just a Tory c*nt at heart"

Maybe he's not and wants Labour to get elected so that the Tories can be removed and Labour can help out our most needy people? Do you think the most needy people will be helped by the Tories? If that's going to happen, why hasn't it happened in the last 13 years? It appears that they are going to start means-testing the NHS and even your pensions if they remain in power.. Will that help the most needy do you think? Do you think the Tories are interested in the poorest in society and want to help them out? What's your evidence for that?
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #944 on: Today at 09:01:38 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 08:53:51 am
Ok, but the question he asked was about them bringing their families.

I'm not sure what "how we need Care Workers and this policy will Affect our most needy people by restricting the flow" actually means.

If you were asked the question, how would you respond? That sentence doesn't appear to make any sense?


"Maybe hes just a Tory c*nt at heart"

Maybe he's not and wants Labour to get elected so that the Tories can be removed and Labour can help out our most needy people? Do you think the most needy people will be helped by the Tories? If that's going to happen, why hasn't it happened in the last 13 years? It appears that they are going to start means-testing the NHS and even your pensions if they remain in power.. Will that help the most needy do you think? Do you think the Tories are interested in the poorest in society and want to help them out? What's your evidence for that?
We have 100,000s open vacancies in care,   making care work less attractive means the jobs dont get filled and the care isnt there which means people stuck in hospital etc etc

As for lkast paragraph, in this area there is no difference between Tory and Labour, thats the fucking point

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #945 on: Today at 09:04:34 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 08:32:25 am
Immigration is the current political hot potato at the moment isn't it.

What do you think the reaction would have been from the Tories and media if he'd said "I'm all for all these workers bringing their whole family and we should have thousands and thousands more to fill all the jobs that need filling."

Sounds reasonable to me, but imagine what the psychotically anti-immigrant 'Red Wall' would make of that. Not to mention the other random Brexit wankers.

Its a tough one because its a bit of a trap for Labour as well. If they oppose, the Tories have their strap line.

The problem is though, this is a last attempt from the Tories to bring immigration down before the election, to cut the numbers. There is a chance if they get in again they relax the rules. Would Labour do the same?

Also the policy is not sensible. Not bringing in any dependants? Thats basically the government and Labour saying, we don't want any foreign care workers. Basically both of their policies are merging into one, there is no difference.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #946 on: Today at 09:08:21 am »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 09:01:38 am
We have 100,000s open vacancies in care,   making care work less attractive means the jobs dont get filled and the care isnt there which means people stuck in hospital etc etc

As for lkast paragraph, in this area there is no difference between Tory and Labour, thats the fucking point



Yes, you keep saying that. I presume you have some evidence to back this claim up?

Also, you mentioned before about 'pandering' to people. Let's say that you were in charge of helping Labour to get elected. What would your exact policy be regarding Brexit Voters, The 'Red Wall' voters that turned against Corbyn and wavering Tory voters..? As people have said (a few times) - it's pretty easy to shout from the sidelines if you don't have to actually do anything.

What's the way forward then? I'll list them for you to make it easier.

So for each question, what would you do and how do you think it would affect the various potential voters in the market..

1. What would you personally say about foreign workers coming to the Uk with their families?
2. What would you personally say to get Brexit voters to vote Labour?
3. What would you personally say to get the 'Red Wall' voters that left Labour to vote for Labour?
4. What would you personally say to wavering Tories that find Labour to be toxic to their ideals and how could you get them to vote for Labour?

Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #947 on: Today at 09:10:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:34 am
Its a tough one because its a bit of a trap for Labour as well. If they oppose, the Tories have their strap line.

The problem is though, this is a last attempt from the Tories to bring immigration down before the election, to cut the numbers. There is a chance if they get in again they relax the rules. Would Labour do the same?

Also the policy is not sensible. Not bringing in any dependants? Thats basically the government and Labour saying, we don't want any foreign care workers. Basically both of their policies are merging into one, there is no difference.

Yeah it's bonkers alright. But as you said, it appears to be a simple trap. If Labour say even the slightest thing about 'being OK' about immigration and people bringing their families in then you can imagine the political shit storm. Must be shit being a Labour MP at the moment when the voting public are so gullible, but here we are.
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #948 on: Today at 09:13:47 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 09:08:21 am
Yes, you keep saying that. I presume you have some evidence to back this claim up?

Also, you mentioned before about 'pandering' to people. Let's say that you were in charge of helping Labour to get elected. What would your exact policy be regarding Brexit Voters, The 'Red Wall' voters that turned against Corbyn and wavering Tory voters..? As people have said (a few times) - it's pretty easy to shout from the sidelines if you don't have to actually do anything.

What's the way forward then? I'll list them for you to make it easier.

So for each question, what would you do and how do you think it would affect the various potential voters in the market..

1. What would you personally say about foreign workers coming to the Uk with their families?
2. What would you personally say to get Brexit voters to vote Labour?
3. What would you personally say to get the 'Red Wall' voters that left Labour to vote for Labour?
4. What would you personally say to wavering Tories that find Labour to be toxic to their ideals and how could you get them to vote for Labour?



1. What would you personally say about foreign workers coming to the Uk with their families?
That people who get a legitimate job in the care industry have a right to bring direct dependents? The polling shows people have no issue with foreign workers who have a job and come to work in care and the NHS. Its the illegal migration and getting on boats they have an issue with.

2. What would you personally say to get Brexit voters to vote Labour?
That we will invest in the local area, in public services.

3. What would you personally say to get the 'Red Wall' voters that left Labour to vote for Labour?
See question 2. We will cut illegal immigration and invest in local areas, not pussy foot around being cautious.

4. What would you personally say to wavering Tories that find Labour to be toxic to their ideals and how could you get them to vote for Labour?
That after 14 years you have a higher tax burden and public services that have gone to shit.

Thing is Andy, you seem to think that we need to pander completely to Tories. If thats the case, why not say immigration needs to be cut to zero and we will privitise the shit out of anything thats left? Should we do that to get more Tories on board?
