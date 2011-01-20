« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!  (Read 22095 times)

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 05:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 02:03:15 pm
They look very much like Jeremy Corbyn's policies.

I'm in.   ;)



The idiot hasn't given thought to domestic policies for decades.

Any and all of the good stuff thought up from 2015-19 was by McDonnell - I genuinely don't think its a coincidence that his influence waning comparatively to the idiots like Milne and Murphy was a factor in the disaster that was 2019 relative to 2017. The key difference also being that McDonnell ultimately wanted to DO the things he said, rather than rant and moan about them and get a cheer from a young crowd.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 06:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 05:51:54 pm
They are two of the worst people around though so...
Owen Jones is worth 50 Starmers, opinions eh  :-*
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 06:07:41 pm »
Owen Jones is genuinely scum ;D absolute disgusting piece of work, so broken by his ideology. He'll say anything, sink to any depths, and will justify almost any means so long as it serves his ends. A misogynistic piece of shit.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 06:10:03 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:07:41 pm
Owen Jones is genuinely scum ;D absolute disgusting piece of work, so broken by his ideology. He'll say anything, sink to any depths, and will justify almost any means so long as it serves his ends.

Quote
He'll say anything, sink to any depths, and will justify almost any means so long as it serves his ends.


You started by attacking Jones and finished off attacking Starmer, Nice balance  ;)
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 06:20:16 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:07:41 pm
Owen Jones is genuinely scum ;D absolute disgusting piece of work, so broken by his ideology. He'll say anything, sink to any depths, and will justify almost any means so long as it serves his ends. A misogynistic piece of shit.

Yep. Hes not worth 50 of anyone. Hes a scumbag and all he does now is engineer Twitter pile ons.

Better I guess than his behaviour when he used to tour round Students Unions a few years back and is very much never invited again.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 06:27:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 06:10:03 pm

You started by attacking Jones and finished off attacking Starmer, Nice balance  ;)
nice joke and all, and I know you're not being serious, but not willing to entertain the suggestion ;D say what you want about starmer but he's not:
-stanned for numerous dictators
-denied atrocities by Asad and Putin
-denied atrocities in Bosnia
-run interference for Asad and Putin to contribute to voices succeeding in preventing intervention to save Syrian (and Palestinian) lives from their bombings
-supported dictators in Cuba, Venezuela, Iran and elsewhere (at the expense of the left and their infrastructure) in all those countries (because the dictators being anti 'the west' is more important to him than people in those countries having freedoms and food and the ability to collectivise
-actively colluded with dictatorship in Venezuela to give illusion of fair elections, UK dictator-washing by pretending to be an 'independent monitor'

that's without getting into his long standing issues relating to jewish people (including making hundreds of amendments to various wikipedia pages to try to remove the suggestion that there can be an ethnicity association with being jewish).

the guys got brain worms that probably stem from the fringe politics of his parents, which might explain how even as a bright young student he was attracted to bigotry. honestly if he wasn't so loathsome you'd have to feel sorry for how pathetic and soulless he is
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 06:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December  3, 2023, 04:30:43 pm
A bit wild how few people actually go behind the headline.

Starmers point was that prime ministers  could change things and the status quo didnt have to be the status quo and gave an example of thatcher creating change.

And that was it.

Reminds me of how people raged about Labour's inadequacies regarding the middle eastern situation compared with the SNP. Until I posted the two respective amendments by the SNP and Labour, which showed nothing of the sort. And instead of re-engaging based on this additional information, people just ignored it and continued along their lines.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 06:35:08 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:27:03 pm
nice joke and all, and I know you're not being serious, but not willing to entertain the suggestion ;D say what you want about starmer but he's not:
-stanned for numerous dictators
-denied atrocities by Asad and Putin
-denied atrocities in Bosnia
-run interference for Asad and Putin to contribute to voices succeeding in preventing intervention to save Syrian (and Palestinian) lives from their bombings
-supported dictators in Cuba, Venezuela, Iran and elsewhere (at the expense of the left and their infrastructure) in all those countries (because the dictators being anti 'the west' is more important to him than people in those countries having freedoms and food and the ability to collectivise
-actively colluded with dictatorship in Venezuela to give illusion of fair elections, UK dictator-washing by pretending to be an 'independent monitor'

that's without getting into his long standing issues relating to jewish people (including making hundreds of amendments to various wikipedia pages to try to remove the suggestion that there can be an ethnicity association with being jewish).

the guys got brain worms that probably stem from the fringe politics of his parents, which might explain how even as a bright young student he was attracted to bigotry. honestly if he wasn't so loathsome you'd have to feel sorry for how pathetic and soulless he is

No joke, I like him, Im not aware of him doing any of the things you accuse him of.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 06:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 06:35:08 pm
No joke, I like him, Im not aware of him doing any of the things you accuse him of.
well if you're going to continue telling people you like him, and put your neck on the line, i'd highly recommend powering up google mate - they're not accusations, it's all well documented
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 06:41:55 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:37:12 pm
well if you're going to continue telling people you like him, and put your neck on the line, i'd highly recommend powering up google mate - they're not accusations, it's all well documented

I did a brief, "Owen Jones Putin"  - "Owen Jones Assasd".  Didn't bring up anything apart from He was against bombing Syria.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 06:59:43 pm »
Peter Hitchens ≈ Owen Jones.

Both utterly dogmatic toss pots who will jump on any band wagon their team supports and who are both moral vacuums
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 08:54:51 pm »
Echo the shouts of Owen Jones being an utter knob.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 06:59:43 pm
Peter Hitchens ≈ Owen Jones.

Both utterly dogmatic toss pots who will jump on any band wagon their team supports and who are both moral vacuums

That's how I see it two. But both know what turns their audience on and both want to be 'disliked' - if not hated - by their political opponents. There are powerful commercial reasons why both men say what they say. I don't think they actually believe the rot they come out with.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 09:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Yesterday at 12:16:28 pm

I'm sorry, but that's just plain gibberish.

The left - whether mid-left or hard-left or far-left - want to "help change lives for the better" as a core ideal. They want to achieve this by making society as a whole less unequal in terms of wealth and income and opportunity.

Fordie is describing the difference between discussing something and living it. I absolutely can't afford another period of Tory government and continuation of the current direction. I'm willing to make one hell of a lot of compromises towards ending that.

FWIW, I'll probably vote Lib Dem in my constituency. Neither Lib Dems nor Labour have much of a chance, but going by elected councillors the Lib Dems could potentially appeal to a lot more voters (the Lib Dems lead a split council with 5 times as many councillors as Labour), so Lib Dems it is.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 11:17:51 pm »
https://twitter.com/SkyPoliticsHub/status/1731771923288207788

Steve Reed backing Tory policy to stop foreign care workers bringing family members with them.
he likes the idea of badly paid care workers also being lonely.





Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 11:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm
That's how I see it two. But both know what turns their audience on and both want to be 'disliked' - if not hated - by their political opponents. There are powerful commercial reasons why both men say what they say. I don't think they actually believe the rot they come out with.

Its noticeably perverse, and maybe telling, that Peter Hitchens appears to have decided many, many moons ago to create a political persona directly opposite to his brother, and at odds with Christopher Hitchens world view. I seem to remember reading it stemmed from some Oedopean issues as children. In any event, Peter eschewed aetheism, hedonism, leftism and any other isms supported by his acclaimed brother.
« Reply #936 on: Today at 07:36:30 am »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 11:17:51 pm
https://twitter.com/SkyPoliticsHub/status/1731771923288207788

Steve Reed backing Tory policy to stop foreign care workers bringing family members with them.
he likes the idea of badly paid care workers also being lonely.







I like how they say phasing it in makes it somehow better.
