They look very much like Jeremy Corbyn's policies.



I'm in.







The idiot hasn't given thought to domestic policies for decades.Any and all of the good stuff thought up from 2015-19 was by McDonnell - I genuinely don't think its a coincidence that his influence waning comparatively to the idiots like Milne and Murphy was a factor in the disaster that was 2019 relative to 2017. The key difference also being that McDonnell ultimately wanted to DO the things he said, rather than rant and moan about them and get a cheer from a young crowd.