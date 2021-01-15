

Increasing taxes on the wealthiest, including a 'Land Value Tax'

Amalgamating NI and Income Tax so that everyone pays the same rate (NI not payable on 'unearned income' like dividends)

Stamp Duty on share sale profits

Introduction of Universal Basic Income

Rejoin the EU

Huge programme of social house building (green houses)

Raft of legislation to force housebuilders to make homes 'green' (insulation, windows, carbon-neutral, solar, heat pumps, etc)

Lower voting age to 16

End PFI

Curb private sector involvement in the provision of public services

Funding for credit unions & creation of National Investment Bank

Strict limits on interest rates charged by commercial lenders

Curbing the size of banks, toughening the split between consumer & investments banking sides

Ending ability of private banks to control creation/supply of money, bringing that back into state control

Legalise drugs



For starters...





IF you want to wade through everything, it's here:



https://policy.greenparty.org.uk/



Yep for starters. it's all about economics rather than improving lives and standard of living etc but your not far left. the answer will be but Labour will have more money to do all I want if they change what you want. laying all this on Starmer and saying they are just copying and pasting Tory policys just ignores all the reasons why all these economic policys are in place today, it's never as simple as you try and make out. it's politics, take all the shit Labour took over allowing people to work on low pay, do any of the people who attack Labour over this have the slightest clue how it was allowed to happen, the slightest clue on how Labour got around it, how the public were quite happy with the situation at the time, nope, they just judge in hindsight without even considering the politics that led to all this.This Labour leadership cant be held responsible for all that has happened that took us to where we are now and it doesn't matter what they do or say the intention to attack them will still remain. they have said they will change the tax system. nom doms. windfall taxes yet it never gets acknowledged, people will just attack them for what they don't do rather what they do, there will always be a long list of what they won't do, you have just provided us with one, a long list created from policys made over decades by other governments, how Labour should change all this otherwise they are just copy and pasting Tory policys.Has any Labour government had so much demanded from them ever, it's just a long personal wish list of economic policys implemented over many years by many governments you want changing rather than a sound reasonable argument to criticise this Labour leadership.The big difference between the far left and the center left is the center lefts priority is they want to help change lives for the better. they don't want this because they find it interesting, they want it because they want to see their families live in a decent caring society, the far left want change because they find politics interesting. they will come in and call the Torys all the names under the sun of course but they never ever give Labour any credit for wanting to repair all these terrible Tory policys that have ruined millions of lives, no credit to the last Labour government for repairing all the damage to the NHS etc.