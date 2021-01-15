« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!  (Read 21587 times)

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #880 on: Today at 10:33:36 am »
What are the Green party policies that people prefer over Labours that they'll give their vote to? 

Or is it just their petulance talking rather than a genuine comment?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #881 on: Today at 10:38:12 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 10:29:30 am


Firstly, I'm not 'far left'

But even if I were, a combination of the logistical headache of starting a new party coupled with FPTP makes starting a new party all but impossible. And why split the Labour vote further? If an actually socialist party did manage to get up and running with sufficient funding, and took even 5% of the vote, how many of that do you think have come from Labour and how many from the Tories?

I'd rather the Labour Party be actually progressive & socialist, and not ape Tory economic policy.

It's a point of perpetual curiosity to me how many people on here lose their shit when discussions about the political direction/positioning of the Labour Party arise. Shouldn't we all be able to discuss how we believe the main [nominally] left-of-centre party should set up its political stall?

Instead, there is a group on here who strive to close down any criticism of the Labour leadership when they do follow right-of-centre economic policy. It's like the crowd trying to silence the kid who points out that the Emperor is wearing no clothes.

But this is a sub-forum of a messageboard on a niche website for Liverpool fans. It has no power to influence the votes of the masses one way or the other.




What makes you think I'm losing my shit?

It's fair to say that I'm tired and bored of sniping and whining and cryarsing by people that won't just speak plainly. It's all cowardly little digs and whines and moans.

It's annoying as well that papers like the Guardian are full of little moaning shithouses as well.

We have an enemy right. fucking. there. An enemy that's fucked the country before and will fuck the country in the future and is fucking the country right now.

But some people are more interested in sniping and whining and won't even admit what they are doing. Even in this thread I've seen people saying they'll never vote Labour again. Which is fine - your vote is your vote.

During the conversation last night, which was an interesting one to be fair - shooting the shit as it were - we felt that if we had a proper far-left party (Run by Corbyn, obviously) then this would benefit Labour because it might initially split the vote, but overall, people would either see (or not see) that the vast majority are (or are not) far-left.

At the moment we have all this pussy-footing around. We have splits in the Labour Party and we have some people that are Trots or communists or far-left whatevers or socialists or leftish or centre-left.

If we had an actual party that was far-left then that gives people the voice and the vote. Right there. It also makes people think what do they want? I think a far-left party would never, ever get into power and ever, ever would change a single thing.

But for it to exist, people could decide to vote for it. Or not.

Protest votes would go to the right place and it might unite people that think 'Hang on. I want to change the fucking world, not just be a protest dickhead voting for nothing'


So I say - go ahead. Let's see where the path leads us. The 'left' is mostly divided unlike the right. The right are just interested in power and money - so people doing money and power things are easy wins. The 'left' cares an awful lot about an awful lot of things - you can get 20 rightwing dickheads in a room and they'll agree 99% of the time - you get 20 left wing people in a room and they'll be massively divided because there are so many issues around what makes you care.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #882 on: Today at 11:00:08 am »
For me, the power of what is possible is much more important than the idealism of some in politics.

But then again, you need idealists from time to time so  it would be dull if we were all the same
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #883 on: Today at 11:06:58 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:38:12 am

We have an enemy right. fucking. there. An enemy that's fucked the country before and will fuck the country in the future and is fucking the country right now.


So ask yourself,  "why are they 'the enemy'?"

I presume because of the policies they implement. And I'd agree with you.

So why then blindly support a party that will copy many of those policies (if not exactly, then certainly their principles)
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #884 on: Today at 11:16:14 am »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 10:33:36 am
What are the Green party policies that people prefer over Labours that they'll give their vote to? 

Or is it just their petulance talking rather than a genuine comment?


Increasing taxes on the wealthiest, including a 'Land Value Tax'
Amalgamating NI and Income Tax so that everyone pays the same rate (NI not payable on 'unearned income' like dividends)
Stamp Duty on share sale profits
Introduction of Universal Basic Income
Rejoin the EU
Huge programme of social house building (green houses)
Raft of legislation to force housebuilders to make homes 'green' (insulation, windows, carbon-neutral, solar, heat pumps, etc)
Lower voting age to 16
End PFI
Curb private sector involvement in the provision of public services
Funding for credit unions & creation of National Investment Bank
Strict limits on interest rates charged by commercial lenders
Curbing the size of banks, toughening the split between consumer & investments banking sides
Ending ability of private banks to control creation/supply of money, bringing that back into state control
Legalise drugs

For starters...  ;)


IF you want to wade through everything, it's here:

https://policy.greenparty.org.uk/


Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #885 on: Today at 11:17:20 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 11:06:58 am

So ask yourself,  "why are they 'the enemy'?"

I presume because of the policies they implement. And I'd agree with you.

So why then blindly support a party that will copy many of those policies (if not exactly, then certainly their principles)

I don't blindly do anything.

Why do you blindly post shite that's biased and has an agenda?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #886 on: Today at 11:18:16 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 11:16:14 am

Increasing taxes on the wealthiest, including a 'Land Value Tax'
Amalgamating NI and Income Tax so that everyone pays the same rate (NI not payable on 'unearned income' like dividends)
Stamp Duty on share sale profits
Introduction of Universal Basic Income
Rejoin the EU
Huge programme of social house building (green houses)
Raft of legislation to force housebuilders to make homes 'green' (insulation, windows, carbon-neutral, solar, heat pumps, etc)
Lower voting age to 16
End PFI
Curb private sector involvement in the provision of public services
Funding for credit unions & creation of National Investment Bank
Strict limits on interest rates charged by commercial lenders
Curbing the size of banks, toughening the split between consumer & investments banking sides
Ending ability of private banks to control creation/supply of money, bringing that back into state control
Legalise drugs

For starters...  ;)


IF you want to wade through everything, it's here:

https://policy.greenparty.org.uk/




Do you think they'll get into power?

If you do then I think you are mistaken.

if you don't then it's a wasted vote that benefits the Tories.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #887 on: Today at 11:24:32 am »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 11:00:08 am
For me, the power of what is possible is much more important than the idealism of some in politics.

But then again, you need idealists from time to time so  it would be dull if we were all the same


Absolutely agree.

But I'd actually consider myself a pragmatist. I'm not campaigning for some leftist utopia. Most of the policies I'd implement if I were supreme leader everyone on here would agree with.

I've said a number of times that a Labour Party with leftist ambitions should be deliberately ambiguous about certain policy areas where the actual policy intentions may scare some voters off and/or give the RWM ammunition.

One of my big criticisms of Starmer (and Reeves) has been how often they back themselves into a corner by categorically ruling something out. They need to be much smarter.

The Tories do this so much better. They never say "We're going to cut school budgets in real terms" or "we're going to piecemeal privatise the NHS and bring in private companies who will rake off £billions in profits and huge executive salaries" but they do it anyway.


Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #888 on: Today at 11:27:24 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 11:24:32 am

Absolutely agree.

But I'd actually consider myself a pragmatist. I'm not campaigning for some leftist utopia. Most of the policies I'd implement if I were supreme leader everyone on here would agree with.

I've said a number of times that a Labour Party with leftist ambitions should be deliberately ambiguous about certain policy areas where the actual policy intentions may scare some voters off and/or give the RWM ammunition.

One of my big criticisms of Starmer (and Reeves) has been how often they back themselves into a corner by categorically ruling something out. They need to be much smarter.

The Tories do this so much better. They never say "We're going to cut school budgets in real terms" or "we're going to piecemeal privatise the NHS and bring in private companies who will rake off £billions in profits and huge executive salaries" but they do it anyway.




"back themselves into a corner by categorically ruling something out."

Can you show me, please, where this is enshrined in law and they are legally required not to enact stuff?

What a Party says isn't as important as what a Party does.

Look at the Tories. If you listen to them then the NHS, Education, The Justice System, The Country and everything around it has never had it so good. We are all better off under them and much, much, much better off than we were when Labour were in power.

That's what they say. Do you believe them? Is what they say more important than what they actually do?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #889 on: Today at 11:29:38 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:18:16 am
Do you think they'll get into power?

If you do then I think you are mistaken.

if you don't then it's a wasted vote that benefits the Tories.


1) No, they've got no chance

2) I live in a very strong Labour safe seat. FPTP makes any vote here essentially 'wasted' (even one for Labour, as all it does is add another to the 5-figure majority). So I choose to vote for the party that more closely represents my political position.
I also think that voting Green sends a message to politicians generally that there are people who take climate change and environmental issues seriously.
So probably less of a wasted vote than just voting for Labour here.

As I've made clear before, if I lived in a marginal, I'd vote for Labour or whichever party had the best chance of beating the Tory.

And if we had a form of PR, I'd think even more carefully about how I voted.

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #890 on: Today at 11:35:41 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 11:29:38 am

1) No, they've got no chance

2) I live in a very strong Labour safe seat. FPTP makes any vote here essentially 'wasted' (even one for Labour, as all it does is add another to the 5-figure majority). So I choose to vote for the party that more closely represents my political position.
I also think that voting Green sends a message to politicians generally that there are people who take climate change and environmental issues seriously.
So probably less of a wasted vote than just voting for Labour here.

As I've made clear before, if I lived in a marginal, I'd vote for Labour or whichever party had the best chance of beating the Tory.

And if we had a form of PR, I'd think even more carefully about how I voted.



Ok so if you're happy with voting Green, why not just be a Green voter and be happy with that?

Absolutely nothing wrong with being a Green. They are a great party with great ideals.

Why aren't you happy doing that? Why the continual sniping and cryarsing about Labour? Why not make yourself happy and vote for a party that aligns with your views?

Over the course of its history, Labour probably rarely aligned with your political thinking.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #891 on: Today at 11:41:48 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:27:24 am
"back themselves into a corner by categorically ruling something out."

Can you show me, please, where this is enshrined in law and they are legally required not to enact stuff?

What a Party says isn't as important as what a Party does.


Of course there isn't a law that enshrines manifesto pledges.

But the voting public do hold politicians to account for actual firm promises/pledges they make.

Promising not to rejoin the Single Market or Customs Union, then reneging on that, would have electoral repercussions.

It doesn't help that 'floating' voters tend to hold Labour to account much more harshly than they do the Tories. Nor that the predominantly RWM will scream hysterical headlines about Labour breaking promises.

As I said, though, the Tories don't pledge not to fuck-over the NHS or education or public services.

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #892 on: Today at 11:50:47 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:18:16 am
Do you think they'll get into power?

If you do then I think you are mistaken.

if you don't then it's a wasted vote that benefits the Tories.

This is just rubbish, firstly everyone has the right to vote for whoever they want that's literally democracy.  Secondly tactical voting is the best way to remove the Tories everywhere and destroy the party completely which should be the aim.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #893 on: Today at 11:51:13 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:35:41 am
Ok so if you're happy with voting Green, why not just be a Green voter and be happy with that?

Absolutely nothing wrong with being a Green. They are a great party with great ideals.

Why aren't you happy doing that? Why the continual sniping and cryarsing about Labour? Why not make yourself happy and vote for a party that aligns with your views?

Over the course of its history, Labour probably rarely aligned with your political thinking.


I prefer not to go for that tribal politics (although I've had two spells of being a Labour Party member). My vote is available for whichever party I consider most closely aligns with my ideals and ambitions (albeit I'm also open to a bit of tactical voting!).

I 'cryarse' about Labour because, due to the FPTP system, they are only one of two parties that have any chance of being elected. I would really love to vote for Labour every election (and have done so more than I have for any other party), and that would be because I believe they would closely mirror my beliefs and ideals.

I do dispute you saying that Labour have rarely aligned with my political thinking. I deem the '45 Labour government the best government this country has ever had. And it's that sort of political positioning that I support - positioning that the Labour Party has followed for a substantial chunk of its lifetime. As much I keep saying that I'm not 'far left', you don't seem to believe me.

I was a union rep for several years. I genuinely feel my spiritual political home is the Labour Party. But I also feel they have had several spells where I consider they have shifted away from not just my own position, but away from the founding principles of the Labour Party itself.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #894 on: Today at 11:53:49 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 11:41:48 am

Of course there isn't a law that enshrines manifesto pledges.

But the voting public do hold politicians to account for actual firm promises/pledges they make.

Promising not to rejoin the Single Market or Customs Union, then reneging on that, would have electoral repercussions.

It doesn't help that 'floating' voters tend to hold Labour to account much more harshly than they do the Tories. Nor that the predominantly RWM will scream hysterical headlines about Labour breaking promises.

As I said, though, the Tories don't pledge not to fuck-over the NHS or education or public services.




They don't though, do they?

You might and other people 'into politics' might, but probably 90%+ of the country really don't give a shite.

What you mean is that you hope they get held to account, but voting patterns and people talking to actual voters show again and again that matters that are critical to politically minded folk don't even register with the general population
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #895 on: Today at 11:55:09 am »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 11:50:47 am
This is just rubbish, firstly everyone has the right to vote for whoever they want that's literally democracy.  Secondly tactical voting is the best way to remove the Tories everywhere and destroy the party completely which should be the aim.

How many places in the Uk does the Green vote directly combat the Tories?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #896 on: Today at 11:55:58 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 11:51:13 am

I prefer not to go for that tribal politics (although I've had two spells of being a Labour Party member). My vote is available for whichever party I consider most closely aligns with my ideals and ambitions (albeit I'm also open to a bit of tactical voting!).

I 'cryarse' about Labour because, due to the FPTP system, they are only one of two parties that have any chance of being elected. I would really love to vote for Labour every election (and have done so more than I have for any other party), and that would be because I believe they would closely mirror my beliefs and ideals.

I do dispute you saying that Labour have rarely aligned with my political thinking. I deem the '45 Labour government the best government this country has ever had. And it's that sort of political positioning that I support - positioning that the Labour Party has followed for a substantial chunk of its lifetime. As much I keep saying that I'm not 'far left', you don't seem to believe me.

I was a union rep for several years. I genuinely feel my spiritual political home is the Labour Party. But I also feel they have had several spells where I consider they have shifted away from not just my own position, but away from the founding principles of the Labour Party itself.

And you were voting in 1945? I find that very hard to believe.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #897 on: Today at 11:56:56 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:18:16 am
Do you think they'll get into power?

If you do then I think you are mistaken.

if you don't then it's a wasted vote that benefits the Tories.

You asked what the policies were that people preferred. The Greens are the only party with a remotely grown-up attitude to the issues this nation (and most other nations) face. If I lived somewhere where Labour were guaranteed to win, or where I didn't have an excellent Labour MP, I'd vote Green, certainly. And voting Green in such situations does exert some pressure on Labour to listen and learn, hopefully.

It's clear we've got to vote Labour to get the Tories out, and as out as we can possibly manage, but let's not pretend that their current offering looks like fixing many of the fundamental problems of this country. Their belief system and positioning has never been further right than it is just now. Sometimes that has been wise realpolitik, but often it has seemed totally unnecessary, and capitulatory acceptance of right wing "truths" that will become ever harder to push back against if it doesn't happen soon. If they don't move the Overton window, or even have the courage to attempt to, then it's hard to be particularly optimistic about a Labour government.

Compared to another 5 years of Conservative rule, of course, it's still a no-brainer. But I think many many people want a genuinely alternative vision.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #898 on: Today at 11:58:37 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:55:09 am
How many places in the Uk does the Green vote directly combat the Tories?

Enough, along with Lib Dems.

https://stopthetories.vote/

Who'd have thought Carol Voderman was the hero we didn't ask for but need.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #899 on: Today at 11:58:54 am »
In safe Labour seats, voting Green is not a wasted vote. Every vote for them helps to put pressure on the Labour party to enact Green policies.

Or more accusrately, its not a wasted vote in any seat, but in marginal seats, its more likely to do more damage than good.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #900 on: Today at 11:59:42 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 11:51:13 am
I 'cryarse' about Labour because, due to the FPTP system, they are only one of two parties that have any chance of being elected. I would really love to vote for Labour every election (and have done so more than I have for any other party), and that would be because I believe they would closely mirror my beliefs and ideals.
but 18 years of tory government after thatcher took over, after 4 election successes on the bounce, you still weren't voting labour in 1997 were you?

didn't you say you voted for a fringe part on the left? (you didn't name it, but I assume it'll have some fun initials)
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #901 on: Today at 11:59:50 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:55:58 am
And you were voting in 1945? I find that very hard to believe.


You were talking about the history of the Labour Party and them aligning with my views. Not my own voting record.

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #902 on: Today at 11:59:51 am »
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on Today at 11:58:54 am
In safe Labour seats, voting Green is not a wasted vote. Every vote for them helps to put pressure on the Labour party to enact Green policies.

Exactly, green renewable energy, rejoin the EU, tax the shit out of oil and gas companies etc. etc.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #903 on: Today at 12:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:35:41 am
Ok so if you're happy with voting Green, why not just be a Green voter and be happy with that?

Absolutely nothing wrong with being a Green. They are a great party with great ideals.

Why aren't you happy doing that? Why the continual sniping and cryarsing about Labour? Why not make yourself happy and vote for a party that aligns with your views?

Over the course of its history, Labour probably rarely aligned with your political thinking.



Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on December  1, 2023, 02:11:44 am


Tricky for me. When I fill it in, I'm far-left and down the bottom side.

Does Labour align with yours though Andy?

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #904 on: Today at 12:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:56:56 am
You asked what the policies were that people preferred. The Greens are the only party with a remotely grown-up attitude to the issues this nation (and most other nations) face. If I lived somewhere where Labour were guaranteed to win, or where I didn't have an excellent Labour MP, I'd vote Green, certainly. And voting Green in such situations does exert some pressure on Labour to listen and learn, hopefully.

It's clear we've got to vote Labour to get the Tories out, and as out as we can possibly manage, but let's not pretend that their current offering looks like fixing many of the fundamental problems of this country. Their belief system and positioning has never been further right than it is just now. Sometimes that has been wise realpolitik, but often it has seemed totally unnecessary, and capitulatory acceptance of right wing "truths" that will become ever harder to push back against if it doesn't happen soon. If they don't move the Overton window, or even have the courage to attempt to, then it's hard to be particularly optimistic about a Labour government.

Compared to another 5 years of Conservative rule, of course, it's still a no-brainer. But I think many many people want a genuinely alternative vision.

Well we are all on the same page there. But we have to ask 'what vision' - as I said before - you can get 20 'left wing' people in a room and they will come up with 100 things that are important to them and most of them won't overlap or align. 'The left' has a complicated world view I think. The right is simpler. Make money. Fuck everyone else. Fuck the planet if you can make money from it. Fuck everyone else harder for more cash and I'm alright, Jack. There are some small areas where they might try and help those around them, but that's based on 'duty' rather than 'personal will' from what I've seen.

As I said a few weeks ago - if Labour have a statement to make and they say A then they will get slagged off. If they say B then they will be slagged off. If they say C then they will be slagged off.

Literally whatever they say on literally any subject will upset someone, somewhere.

You could even try it here as an experiment. Post a post that asks what is THE most important ten things are for Labour to say/do and you'll probably get hundreds of replies - all different.

Being Labour is a shitshow because I feel they try and help the country and they try and help the people in the country and they have everyone making money with the power and cash that oppose them every step of the way and then you have those that should be part of it opposing them because they don't exactly match up to what they personally want.

It's a bit of a shit show isn't it? :D
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #905 on: Today at 12:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 11:58:37 am
Enough, along with Lib Dems.

https://stopthetories.vote/

Who'd have thought Carol Voderman was the hero we didn't ask for but need.

Is there a link in there with what they are?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #906 on: Today at 12:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 12:03:05 pm
Does Labour align with yours though Andy?



I just hate the fucking Tories mate.

I also love the idea of helping people and our country and the things that matter to the most people - given how rich we are as a country, it's shameful how fucked the Tories have made this country.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #907 on: Today at 12:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 11:16:14 am

Increasing taxes on the wealthiest, including a 'Land Value Tax'
Amalgamating NI and Income Tax so that everyone pays the same rate (NI not payable on 'unearned income' like dividends)
Stamp Duty on share sale profits
Introduction of Universal Basic Income
Rejoin the EU
Huge programme of social house building (green houses)
Raft of legislation to force housebuilders to make homes 'green' (insulation, windows, carbon-neutral, solar, heat pumps, etc)
Lower voting age to 16
End PFI
Curb private sector involvement in the provision of public services
Funding for credit unions & creation of National Investment Bank
Strict limits on interest rates charged by commercial lenders
Curbing the size of banks, toughening the split between consumer & investments banking sides
Ending ability of private banks to control creation/supply of money, bringing that back into state control
Legalise drugs

For starters...  ;)


IF you want to wade through everything, it's here:

https://policy.greenparty.org.uk/
Yep for starters. it's all about economics rather than improving lives and standard of living etc but your not far left. the answer will be but Labour will have more money to do all I want if they change what you want. laying all this on Starmer and saying they are just copying and pasting Tory policys just ignores all the reasons why all these economic policys are in place today, it's never as simple as you try and make out. it's politics, take all the shit Labour took over allowing people to work on low pay, do any of the people who attack Labour over this have the slightest clue how it was allowed to happen, the slightest clue on how Labour got around it, how the public were quite happy with the situation at the time, nope, they just judge in hindsight without even considering the politics that led to all this.
This Labour leadership cant be held responsible for all that has happened that took us to where we are now and it doesn't matter what they do or say the intention to attack them will still remain. they have said they will change the tax system. nom doms. windfall taxes yet it never gets acknowledged, people will just attack them for what they don't do rather what they do, there will always be a long list of what they won't do, you have just provided us with one, a long list created from policys made over decades by other governments, how Labour should change all this otherwise they are just copy and pasting Tory policys.
Has any Labour government had so much demanded from them ever, it's just a long personal wish list of economic policys implemented over many years by many governments you want changing rather than a sound reasonable argument to criticise this Labour leadership.
The big difference between the far left and the center left is the center lefts priority is they want to help change lives for the better. they don't want this because they find it interesting, they want it because they want to see their families live in a decent caring society, the far left want change because they find politics interesting. they will come in and call the Torys all the names under the sun of course but they never ever give Labour any credit for wanting to repair all these terrible Tory policys that have ruined millions of lives, no credit to the last Labour government for repairing all the damage to the NHS etc.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #908 on: Today at 12:16:28 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:09:07 pm
The big difference between the far left and the center left is the center lefts priority is they want to help change lives for the better. they don't want this because they find it interesting, they want it because they want to see their families live in a decent caring society, the far left want change because they find politics interesting.


I'm sorry, but that's just plain gibberish.

The left - whether mid-left or hard-left or far-left - want to "help change lives for the better" as a core ideal. They want to achieve this by making society as a whole less unequal in terms of wealth and income and opportunity.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #909 on: Today at 01:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 11:51:13 am

I prefer not to go for that tribal politics (although I've had two spells of being a Labour Party member). My vote is available for whichever party I consider most closely aligns with my ideals and ambitions (albeit I'm also open to a bit of tactical voting!).

I 'cryarse' about Labour because, due to the FPTP system, they are only one of two parties that have any chance of being elected. I would really love to vote for Labour every election (and have done so more than I have for any other party), and that would be because I believe they would closely mirror my beliefs and ideals.

I do dispute you saying that Labour have rarely aligned with my political thinking. I deem the '45 Labour government the best government this country has ever had. And it's that sort of political positioning that I support - positioning that the Labour Party has followed for a substantial chunk of its lifetime. As much I keep saying that I'm not 'far left', you don't seem to believe me.

I was a union rep for several years. I genuinely feel my spiritual political home is the Labour Party. But I also feel they have had several spells where I consider they have shifted away from not just my own position, but away from the founding principles of the Labour Party itself.

That's hilarious considering the people you deem on the correct side of the argument i.e. the Corbynistas would have despised Attlee and his Government.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #910 on: Today at 01:50:36 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 09:22:43 am
No love in here for Mrs Kinnock then may she rest in peace.

Condolences to her family and friends.
oh that's very sad Debs, met her a number of times back in the day when my Mam and Dad were involved in Neil's election campaign. She was a lovely person, she's suffered from Alzheimer's for the last few years.

RIP Glenys
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #911 on: Today at 02:00:11 pm »
So.. Based on the chat (A few posts back with MVR) - if you can have TEN and ONLY TEN things that Labour should have as Priority one - what would they be?

For me;

1. The NHS. Restore it to where it was before the Tories destroyed it
2. Education. Restore it to where it was before the Tories destroyed it
3. Justice System. Restore it to where it was before the Tories destroyed it
4. Council Funding. Restore it to where it was before the Tories destroyed it
5. Reverse Brexit and rejoin the EU - Obviously we can't do that with the benefits we once had
6. Utility Companies - Water, Gas, Electricty etc. Restore it to where it was before the Tories destroyed it and look at fining those that break laws - such as the water companies
7. Public Transport. Get rid of the private companies and bring it into public ownership
8. Bin HS2. Drastically reduce funding of London transport and other services and use the money to fund underfunded areas across the country
9. Ensure that areas in the South that don't pay their way have to start paying their way. Redistribute services and monies across the country
10. Put laws in to legally require politicians to tell the truth. Breaches of this should result in a minimum jail sentence.


What are yours?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #912 on: Today at 02:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:00:11 pm
So.. Based on the chat (A few posts back with MVR) - if you can have TEN and ONLY TEN things that Labour should have as Priority one - what would they be?

For me;

1. The NHS. Restore it to where it was before the Tories destroyed it
2. Education. Restore it to where it was before the Tories destroyed it
3. Justice System. Restore it to where it was before the Tories destroyed it
4. Council Funding. Restore it to where it was before the Tories destroyed it
5. Reverse Brexit and rejoin the EU - Obviously we can't do that with the benefits we once had
6. Utility Companies - Water, Gas, Electricty etc. Restore it to where it was before the Tories destroyed it and look at fining those that break laws - such as the water companies
7. Public Transport. Get rid of the private companies and bring it into public ownership
8. Bin HS2. Drastically reduce funding of London transport and other services and use the money to fund underfunded areas across the country
9. Ensure that areas in the South that don't pay their way have to start paying their way. Redistribute services and monies across the country
10. Put laws in to legally require politicians to tell the truth. Breaches of this should result in a minimum jail sentence.


What are yours?
They look very much like Jeremy Corbyn's policies.

I'm in.   ;)

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #913 on: Today at 02:05:45 pm »
Starmer said nothing these guys didnt say




Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #914 on: Today at 02:13:38 pm »
^ ^ ^
Brilliant Jill  ;D
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #915 on: Today at 02:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 02:03:15 pm
They look very much like Jeremy Corbyn's policies.

I'm in.   ;)



Not sure he'd go for 5, 8 or 9 :D
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #916 on: Today at 02:21:51 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:01:23 am
Your not the only one.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqucAJPMf_4&t=585s

Hes good is Phil Moorhouse. And hes spot on about critical thinking - theres not a lot of it about.

(I wonder how many recent indignant posters in this thread bothered watching it?)
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #917 on: Today at 02:25:55 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:01:23 am
Your not the only one.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqucAJPMf_4&t=585s

Thanks for posting that mate.

Great take on it from him. I watch him quite a lot, says a lot of really good stuff and is always interesting.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #918 on: Today at 02:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 12:16:28 pm

I'm sorry, but that's just plain gibberish.

The left - whether mid-left or hard-left or far-left - want to "help change lives for the better" as a core ideal. They want to achieve this by making society as a whole less unequal in terms of wealth and income and opportunity.
Whose talking about the left? there are many left wingers who want this government gone who don't try to compare Starmers Labour to the Torys.
The far left are taking advantage of the naive left who still crave the excitement the last leadership brought them. it was about the fight and the feeling of being a unstoppable force that would take power when they were actually just the opposite, they did more harm than good most of the time.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #919 on: Today at 05:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 02:05:45 pm
Starmer said nothing these guys didnt say



They are two of the worst people around though so...
