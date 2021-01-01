« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!  (Read 21146 times)

Offline Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #880 on: Today at 10:33:36 am »
What are the Green party policies that people prefer over Labours that they'll give their vote to? 

Or is it just their petulance talking rather than a genuine comment?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #881 on: Today at 10:38:12 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 10:29:30 am


Firstly, I'm not 'far left'

But even if I were, a combination of the logistical headache of starting a new party coupled with FPTP makes starting a new party all but impossible. And why split the Labour vote further? If an actually socialist party did manage to get up and running with sufficient funding, and took even 5% of the vote, how many of that do you think have come from Labour and how many from the Tories?

I'd rather the Labour Party be actually progressive & socialist, and not ape Tory economic policy.

It's a point of perpetual curiosity to me how many people on here lose their shit when discussions about the political direction/positioning of the Labour Party arise. Shouldn't we all be able to discuss how we believe the main [nominally] left-of-centre party should set up its political stall?

Instead, there is a group on here who strive to close down any criticism of the Labour leadership when they do follow right-of-centre economic policy. It's like the crowd trying to silence the kid who points out that the Emperor is wearing no clothes.

But this is a sub-forum of a messageboard on a niche website for Liverpool fans. It has no power to influence the votes of the masses one way or the other.




What makes you think I'm losing my shit?

It's fair to say that I'm tired and bored of sniping and whining and cryarsing by people that won't just speak plainly. It's all cowardly little digs and whines and moans.

It's annoying as well that papers like the Guardian are full of little moaning shithouses as well.

We have an enemy right. fucking. there. An enemy that's fucked the country before and will fuck the country in the future and is fucking the country right now.

But some people are more interested in sniping and whining and won't even admit what they are doing. Even in this thread I've seen people saying they'll never vote Labour again. Which is fine - your vote is your vote.

During the conversation last night, which was an interesting one to be fair - shooting the shit as it were - we felt that if we had a proper far-left party (Run by Corbyn, obviously) then this would benefit Labour because it might initially split the vote, but overall, people would either see (or not see) that the vast majority are (or are not) far-left.

At the moment we have all this pussy-footing around. We have splits in the Labour Party and we have some people that are Trots or communists or far-left whatevers or socialists or leftish or centre-left.

If we had an actual party that was far-left then that gives people the voice and the vote. Right there. It also makes people think what do they want? I think a far-left party would never, ever get into power and ever, ever would change a single thing.

But for it to exist, people could decide to vote for it. Or not.

Protest votes would go to the right place and it might unite people that think 'Hang on. I want to change the fucking world, not just be a protest dickhead voting for nothing'


So I say - go ahead. Let's see where the path leads us. The 'left' is mostly divided unlike the right. The right are just interested in power and money - so people doing money and power things are easy wins. The 'left' cares an awful lot about an awful lot of things - you can get 20 rightwing dickheads in a room and they'll agree 99% of the time - you get 20 left wing people in a room and they'll be massively divided because there are so many issues around what makes you care.
Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #882 on: Today at 11:00:08 am »
For me, the power of what is possible is much more important than the idealism of some in politics.

But then again, you need idealists from time to time so  it would be dull if we were all the same
Online Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #883 on: Today at 11:06:58 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:38:12 am

We have an enemy right. fucking. there. An enemy that's fucked the country before and will fuck the country in the future and is fucking the country right now.


So ask yourself,  "why are they 'the enemy'?"

I presume because of the policies they implement. And I'd agree with you.

So why then blindly support a party that will copy many of those policies (if not exactly, then certainly their principles)
Online Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #884 on: Today at 11:16:14 am »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 10:33:36 am
What are the Green party policies that people prefer over Labours that they'll give their vote to? 

Or is it just their petulance talking rather than a genuine comment?


Increasing taxes on the wealthiest, including a 'Land Value Tax'
Amalgamating NI and Income Tax so that everyone pays the same rate (NI not payable on 'unearned income' like dividends)
Stamp Duty on share sale profits
Introduction of Universal Basic Income
Rejoin the EU
Huge programme of social house building (green houses)
Raft of legislation to force housebuilders to make homes 'green' (insulation, windows, carbon-neutral, solar, heat pumps, etc)
Lower voting age to 16
End PFI
Curb private sector involvement in the provision of public services
Funding for credit unions & creation of National Investment Bank
Strict limits on interest rates charged by commercial lenders
Curbing the size of banks, toughening the split between consumer & investments banking sides
Ending ability of private banks to control creation/supply of money, bringing that back into state control
Legalise drugs

For starters...  ;)


IF you want to wade through everything, it's here:

https://policy.greenparty.org.uk/


Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #885 on: Today at 11:17:20 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 11:06:58 am

So ask yourself,  "why are they 'the enemy'?"

I presume because of the policies they implement. And I'd agree with you.

So why then blindly support a party that will copy many of those policies (if not exactly, then certainly their principles)

I don't blindly do anything.

Why do you blindly post shite that's biased and has an agenda?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #886 on: Today at 11:18:16 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 11:16:14 am

Increasing taxes on the wealthiest, including a 'Land Value Tax'
Amalgamating NI and Income Tax so that everyone pays the same rate (NI not payable on 'unearned income' like dividends)
Stamp Duty on share sale profits
Introduction of Universal Basic Income
Rejoin the EU
Huge programme of social house building (green houses)
Raft of legislation to force housebuilders to make homes 'green' (insulation, windows, carbon-neutral, solar, heat pumps, etc)
Lower voting age to 16
End PFI
Curb private sector involvement in the provision of public services
Funding for credit unions & creation of National Investment Bank
Strict limits on interest rates charged by commercial lenders
Curbing the size of banks, toughening the split between consumer & investments banking sides
Ending ability of private banks to control creation/supply of money, bringing that back into state control
Legalise drugs

For starters...  ;)


IF you want to wade through everything, it's here:

https://policy.greenparty.org.uk/




Do you think they'll get into power?

If you do then I think you are mistaken.

if you don't then it's a wasted vote that benefits the Tories.
Online Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #887 on: Today at 11:24:32 am »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 11:00:08 am
For me, the power of what is possible is much more important than the idealism of some in politics.

But then again, you need idealists from time to time so  it would be dull if we were all the same


Absolutely agree.

But I'd actually consider myself a pragmatist. I'm not campaigning for some leftist utopia. Most of the policies I'd implement if I were supreme leader everyone on here would agree with.

I've said a number of times that a Labour Party with leftist ambitions should be deliberately ambiguous about certain policy areas where the actual policy intentions may scare some voters off and/or give the RWM ammunition.

One of my big criticisms of Starmer (and Reeves) has been how often they back themselves into a corner by categorically ruling something out. They need to be much smarter.

The Tories do this so much better. They never say "We're going to cut school budgets in real terms" or "we're going to piecemeal privatise the NHS and bring in private companies who will rake off £billions in profits and huge executive salaries" but they do it anyway.


Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #888 on: Today at 11:27:24 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 11:24:32 am

Absolutely agree.

But I'd actually consider myself a pragmatist. I'm not campaigning for some leftist utopia. Most of the policies I'd implement if I were supreme leader everyone on here would agree with.

I've said a number of times that a Labour Party with leftist ambitions should be deliberately ambiguous about certain policy areas where the actual policy intentions may scare some voters off and/or give the RWM ammunition.

One of my big criticisms of Starmer (and Reeves) has been how often they back themselves into a corner by categorically ruling something out. They need to be much smarter.

The Tories do this so much better. They never say "We're going to cut school budgets in real terms" or "we're going to piecemeal privatise the NHS and bring in private companies who will rake off £billions in profits and huge executive salaries" but they do it anyway.




"back themselves into a corner by categorically ruling something out."

Can you show me, please, where this is enshrined in law and they are legally required not to enact stuff?

What a Party says isn't as important as what a Party does.

Look at the Tories. If you listen to them then the NHS, Education, The Justice System, The Country and everything around it has never had it so good. We are all better off under them and much, much, much better off than we were when Labour were in power.

That's what they say. Do you believe them? Is what they say more important than what they actually do?
Online Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #889 on: Today at 11:29:38 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:18:16 am
Do you think they'll get into power?

If you do then I think you are mistaken.

if you don't then it's a wasted vote that benefits the Tories.


1) No, they've got no chance

2) I live in a very strong Labour safe seat. FPTP makes any vote here essentially 'wasted' (even one for Labour, as all it does is add another to the 5-figure majority). So I choose to vote for the party that more closely represents my political position.
I also think that voting Green sends a message to politicians generally that there are people who take climate change and environmental issues seriously.
So probably less of a wasted vote than just voting for Labour here.

As I've made clear before, if I lived in a marginal, I'd vote for Labour or whichever party had the best chance of beating the Tory.

And if we had a form of PR, I'd think even more carefully about how I voted.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #890 on: Today at 11:35:41 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 11:29:38 am

1) No, they've got no chance

2) I live in a very strong Labour safe seat. FPTP makes any vote here essentially 'wasted' (even one for Labour, as all it does is add another to the 5-figure majority). So I choose to vote for the party that more closely represents my political position.
I also think that voting Green sends a message to politicians generally that there are people who take climate change and environmental issues seriously.
So probably less of a wasted vote than just voting for Labour here.

As I've made clear before, if I lived in a marginal, I'd vote for Labour or whichever party had the best chance of beating the Tory.

And if we had a form of PR, I'd think even more carefully about how I voted.



Ok so if you're happy with voting Green, why not just be a Green voter and be happy with that?

Absolutely nothing wrong with being a Green. They are a great party with great ideals.

Why aren't you happy doing that? Why the continual sniping and cryarsing about Labour? Why not make yourself happy and vote for a party that aligns with your views?

Over the course of its history, Labour probably rarely aligned with your political thinking.
Online Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #891 on: Today at 11:41:48 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:27:24 am
"back themselves into a corner by categorically ruling something out."

Can you show me, please, where this is enshrined in law and they are legally required not to enact stuff?

What a Party says isn't as important as what a Party does.


Of course there isn't a law that enshrines manifesto pledges.

But the voting public do hold politicians to account for actual firm promises/pledges they make.

Promising not to rejoin the Single Market or Customs Union, then reneging on that, would have electoral repercussions.

It doesn't help that 'floating' voters tend to hold Labour to account much more harshly than they do the Tories. Nor that the predominantly RWM will scream hysterical headlines about Labour breaking promises.

As I said, though, the Tories don't pledge not to fuck-over the NHS or education or public services.

Online Draex Navidad

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #892 on: Today at 11:50:47 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:18:16 am
Do you think they'll get into power?

If you do then I think you are mistaken.

if you don't then it's a wasted vote that benefits the Tories.

This is just rubbish, firstly everyone has the right to vote for whoever they want that's literally democracy.  Secondly tactical voting is the best way to remove the Tories everywhere and destroy the party completely which should be the aim.
Online Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #893 on: Today at 11:51:13 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:35:41 am
Ok so if you're happy with voting Green, why not just be a Green voter and be happy with that?

Absolutely nothing wrong with being a Green. They are a great party with great ideals.

Why aren't you happy doing that? Why the continual sniping and cryarsing about Labour? Why not make yourself happy and vote for a party that aligns with your views?

Over the course of its history, Labour probably rarely aligned with your political thinking.


I prefer not to go for that tribal politics (although I've had two spells of being a Labour Party member). My vote is available for whichever party I consider most closely aligns with my ideals and ambitions (albeit I'm also open to a bit of tactical voting!).

I 'cryarse' about Labour because, due to the FPTP system, they are only one of two parties that have any chance of being elected. I would really love to vote for Labour every election (and have done so more than I have for any other party), and that would be because I believe they would closely mirror my beliefs and ideals.

I do dispute you saying that Labour have rarely aligned with my political thinking. I deem the '45 Labour government the best government this country has ever had. And it's that sort of political positioning that I support - positioning that the Labour Party has followed for a substantial chunk of its lifetime. As much I keep saying that I'm not 'far left', you don't seem to believe me.

I was a union rep for several years. I genuinely feel my spiritual political home is the Labour Party. But I also feel they have had several spells where I consider they have shifted away from not just my own position, but away from the founding principles of the Labour Party itself.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #894 on: Today at 11:53:49 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 11:41:48 am

Of course there isn't a law that enshrines manifesto pledges.

But the voting public do hold politicians to account for actual firm promises/pledges they make.

Promising not to rejoin the Single Market or Customs Union, then reneging on that, would have electoral repercussions.

It doesn't help that 'floating' voters tend to hold Labour to account much more harshly than they do the Tories. Nor that the predominantly RWM will scream hysterical headlines about Labour breaking promises.

As I said, though, the Tories don't pledge not to fuck-over the NHS or education or public services.




They don't though, do they?

You might and other people 'into politics' might, but probably 90%+ of the country really don't give a shite.

What you mean is that you hope they get held to account, but voting patterns and people talking to actual voters show again and again that matters that are critical to politically minded folk don't even register with the general population
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #895 on: Today at 11:55:09 am »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 11:50:47 am
This is just rubbish, firstly everyone has the right to vote for whoever they want that's literally democracy.  Secondly tactical voting is the best way to remove the Tories everywhere and destroy the party completely which should be the aim.

How many places in the Uk does the Green vote directly combat the Tories?
