



Firstly, I'm not 'far left'



But even if I were, a combination of the logistical headache of starting a new party coupled with FPTP makes starting a new party all but impossible. And why split the Labour vote further? If an actually socialist party did manage to get up and running with sufficient funding, and took even 5% of the vote, how many of that do you think have come from Labour and how many from the Tories?



I'd rather the Labour Party be actually progressive & socialist, and not ape Tory economic policy.



It's a point of perpetual curiosity to me how many people on here lose their shit when discussions about the political direction/positioning of the Labour Party arise. Shouldn't we all be able to discuss how we believe the main [nominally] left-of-centre party should set up its political stall?



Instead, there is a group on here who strive to close down any criticism of the Labour leadership when they do follow right-of-centre economic policy. It's like the crowd trying to silence the kid who points out that the Emperor is wearing no clothes.



But this is a sub-forum of a messageboard on a niche website for Liverpool fans. It has no power to influence the votes of the masses one way or the other.









What makes you think I'm losing my shit?It's fair to say that I'm tired and bored of sniping and whining and cryarsing by people that won't just speak plainly. It's all cowardly little digs and whines and moans.It's annoying as well that papers like the Guardian are full of little moaning shithouses as well.We have an enemy right. fucking. there. An enemy that's fucked the country before and will fuck the country in the future and is fucking the country right now.But some people are more interested in sniping and whining and won't even admit what they are doing. Even in this thread I've seen people saying they'll never vote Labour again. Which is fine - your vote is your vote.During the conversation last night, which was an interesting one to be fair - shooting the shit as it were - we felt that if we had a proper far-left party (Run by Corbyn, obviously) then this would benefit Labour because it might initially split the vote, but overall, people would either see (or not see) that the vast majority are (or are not) far-left.At the moment we have all this pussy-footing around. We have splits in the Labour Party and we have some people that are Trots or communists or far-left whatevers or socialists or leftish or centre-left.If we had an actual party that was far-left then that gives people the voice and the vote. Right there. It also makes people think what do they want? I think a far-left party would never, ever get into power and ever, ever would change a single thing.But for it to exist, people could decide to vote for it. Or not.Protest votes would go to the right place and it might unite people that think 'Hang on. I want to change the fucking world, not just be a protest dickhead voting for nothing'So I say - go ahead. Let's see where the path leads us. The 'left' is mostly divided unlike the right. The right are just interested in power and money - so people doing money and power things are easy wins. The 'left' cares an awful lot about an awful lot of things - you can get 20 rightwing dickheads in a room and they'll agree 99% of the time - you get 20 left wing people in a room and they'll be massively divided because there are so many issues around what makes you care.