« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!  (Read 20939 times)

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 07:00:05 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 06:41:55 pm
Perhaps. I think hes just been scheduled to speak in the Telegraph and tailored his words accordingly. Dont think hes setting out to change the world or anything. He just wants Labour to win in the election so that Labour can govern the country.
I think like many of us he's thought about these problems for years, he's seen these problems harm Labour for decades and it's frustrating seeing it continue when he's in a position to change those views. I don't think this has just slipped out in a interview.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,114
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 07:26:44 pm »
Think it'll cost him more votes than he gains, someone in Labour HQ will have done the maths though and decided that he'll win votes in areas they need them and lose votes where they don't.

It sucks though. But like praising Mussolini for making the trains run on time to try and win the fascist vote.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,577
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 07:27:43 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:00:05 pm
I think like many of us he's thought about these problems for years, he's seen these problems harm Labour for decades and it's frustrating seeing it continue when he's in a position to change those views. I don't think this has just slipped out in a interview.

I just think he wants to win as many votes as possible and is willing to wear many different faces in order to do so. No criticism of that here.
Logged

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,679
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 07:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:26:44 pm
Think it'll cost him more votes than he gains, someone in Labour HQ will have done the maths though and decided that he'll win votes in areas they need them and lose votes where they don't.

It sucks though. But like praising Mussolini for making the trains run on time to try and win the fascist vote.
Its genuinely nothing like that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,992
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 07:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 05:09:11 pm
In the telegraph?
When youre trying to suppress the Tory vote?

Its politics.  Good politics too

Hes attacking the Tories in their own back yard

Its not good politics.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,114
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 07:54:39 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 07:28:55 pm
Its genuinely nothing like that
It is a little bit though isn't it?

I don't think it's good politics in any case. Maybe of the polls were close, but with a 20 point lead it's just a needless fuck you to the base.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,617
  • @tharris113
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 08:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 05:09:11 pm
In the telegraph?
When youre trying to suppress the Tory vote?

Its politics.  Good politics too

Hes attacking the Tories in their own back yard
It's not smart. Thatcherites reading the Telegraph are not going to vote labour because he said something nice about their icon. All this is going to do is piss off Labour voters. I'm sick of seeing this guy constantly try to impress the right. He doesn't give a shit about the labour base as hasn't since he lied to them to become leader.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 08:05:36 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 07:27:43 pm
I just think he wants to win as many votes as possible and is willing to wear many different faces in order to do so. No criticism of that here.
Fair enough, at the end of the day it doesn't really matter if people don't think he did change the way many people view politics etc as long as he does it then he's achieved what he wanted.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,679
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 08:20:05 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 08:01:24 pm
It's not smart. Thatcherites reading the Telegraph are not going to vote labour because he said something nice about their icon. All this is going to do is piss off Labour voters. I'm sick of seeing this guy constantly try to impress the right. He doesn't give a shit about the labour base as hasn't since he lied to them to become leader.
I couldn't agree less.

He cares so much about the labour that hes actually going it try to win and govern.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 08:30:11 pm »
It reminds of the time he decided to write for the Rag (after he promised not too of course)



Logged

Online Elmo saves christmas

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,856
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm »
I doubt Labour will lose significant votes over this. My concern would be it's just more conceding of political ground, when it's completely unnecessary.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 09:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 01:09:57 pm
First part - what staff did he treat badly?

Second part - hilarious.

Mate, nothing personal to you, it applies to many others too. If you are asking me this question then you simply don't wish to care enough to know. Like I said you're not the only one, sadly.

The last time I enthusiastically voted Labour, the man I voted for gleefully dropped bombs on many, many brown heads based off a clearly documented lie. Now I'm finding Starmer is made of the same shit.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline IanburnstheChristmasturkeyagain

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,275
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 10:28:26 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:18:07 pm
Yep, didn't seem an endorsement really to me

Hitler had a driving sense of purpose, but no Nazi I

She isn't some bogeyman whose name you can't even utter. I daresay she showed qualities far beyond the current rotten crop of Tories. Starmer literally said he was courting the Tory vote with this.

I get people are squeamish but I don't think the full quote is praise.

Humza Yousaf, the SNP leader and first minister, tweeted:You can see the stink of opportunism in Mr Yousaf's words. The easy route. Though I always like the truth coming out.

I hate Thatcher too, but we should be allowed to comment on her

This says it better than I ever could - was thinking exactly that in so much as he is invoking the memory of her within the Tory support to show how far their party has fallen and how incompetent they are.

Would probably argue too that he isn't courting their vote in the case so much as trying to turn them into non-voters by potentially disillusioning them
Logged

Offline Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,472
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 10:33:39 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 12:38:01 pm
Sound. I just dont know what else he could do or say which would lose him your vote that he hasnt done or said already. Hes been courting Tory votes for as long as hes been the leader.
can't win an election without them
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,472
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 10:48:31 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 08:01:24 pm
It's not smart. Thatcherites reading the Telegraph are not going to vote labour because he said something nice about their icon. All this is going to do is piss off Labour voters. I'm sick of seeing this guy constantly try to impress the right. He doesn't give a shit about the labour base as hasn't since he lied to them to become leader.
he didn't say anything nice about her though, just that she initiated change, he even said that it didn't mean that he agreed with her.
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #855 on: Today at 01:01:23 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:42:37 pm
Find your perspective impossible to relate to, to be honest!

How can you seemingly 'care' so much about politics that a few vague lines to prospective voters by couching things in terms that appeal to them (plus a "pantomime" about a genuinely - without exaggeration - meaningless kings speech vote) is enough to make you not vote for the party looking to replace the tory government?

I just can't fathom how someone (and you're not the only one, I'm just replying to yours) could seemingly 'care' so much about politics, but when it comes down to it the more defining issues that motivate your
voting preference are a handful of words in a media column and a few words difference between labour/SNPs losing kings speech amendments.

Not trying to argue with you, I am just saying that I cannot relate to some of the political priorities being shared in here today
Your not the only one.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqucAJPMf_4&t=585s
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,367
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #856 on: Today at 08:57:05 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:01:23 am
Your not the only one.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqucAJPMf_4&t=585s
I wanted some perspective when I first heard about it and that's pretty good :)
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,088
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #857 on: Today at 09:04:05 am »
Keir Starmer: Labour wont turn on spending taps if it wins election

Labour leader to warn that Britain is in worst economic state for over 50 years and spending will need to be constrained

Quote
Labour will not turn on the spending taps if it wins the next election, Keir Starmer will say on Monday, bolstering the view of some senior Labour MPs that he is preparing to sign up to austerity-style public sector cuts.

The Labour leader will use a speech on the economy to warn that Britain is in its worst economic state in more than half a century and lay the ground for what shadow ministers expect to be extremely tight spending constraints after the general election.

The speech marks the first time Starmer has spoken publicly about the long-term path of public sector spending since last months autumn statement, which put the UK on course for another round of sweeping public sector cuts after the election.

In a speech to the Resolution Foundation, he will say: Anyone who expects an incoming Labour government to quickly turn on the spending taps is going to be disappointed  Its already clear that the decisions the government are taking, not to mention their record over the past 13 years, will constrain what a future Labour government can do.

He will add: This parliament is on track to be the first in modern history where living standards in this country have actually contracted. Household income growth is down by 3.1% and Britain is worse off.

This isnt living standards rising too slowly or unequal concentrations of wealth and opportunity. This is Britain going backwards. This is worse than the 1970s, worse than the recessions of the 1980s and 1990s, and worse even than the great crash of 2008.

Preparing for an election at some point next year, Starmer will make clear that times are much worse now than they were in 2010 when the Conservative and Lib Dem coalition government instigated their austerity measures: Never before has a British government asked its people to pay so much, for so little.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, has previously said that Labour will not go into the next election promising unfunded departmental spending pledges or tax rises beyond those they have already set out. These two pledges have limited how much room the party has to promise to lift government spending in an effort to relieve the pressure on Britains stretched public services.

The constraints facing the next government became even more acute after last months autumn statement, when the chancellor, Jeremy C*nt, announced £20bn worth of tax cuts, paid for in part by future public spending cuts on a par with those carried out by David Camerons government.

Under projections set out by the Office for Budget Responsibility, unprotected departments will see their budgets fall by 4.1% every year over the next parliament. Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, called the projected spending cuts implausibly large.

Starmer and Reeves have not yet decided whether they will match the Tory spending plans for at least the first few years of a Labour government, as Tony Blair and Gordon Brown did going into the 1997 election.

Nevertheless, many shadow ministers expect that he and Reeves will choose to stick to the forecast spending limits, though they hope that any additional growth will be used to pay for public spending rather than tax cuts.

Some say they are prepared to accept the cuts to come, but that Labour must in turn stand by its pledge to spend more on capital projects under the £28bn green prosperity plan, which has already been watered down.

We can do the departmental cuts as long as we can invest money in things like dilapidated schools, hospitals and roads, said one.

Starmer will say on Monday that Labour will prioritise growth with a series of policies including planning reform, competitive business taxes and stronger labour protections.

The defining purpose of the next Labour government, the mission that stands above all others, will be raising Britains productivity growth, he will say. [It is] a goal that for my Labour party is now an obsession. Thats a big change for us. Having wealth creation as our number one priority, thats not always been the Labour partys comfort zone.

Some, however, warn that sticking to Tory spending plans will itself be a major drag on economic output. Bell said after the autumn statement that it was hard to think of a more anti-growth policy than the projected public-sector pay cuts.

A decision to match the Conservatives spending plans is also likely to create further friction between the Labour leadership and the partys grassroots. Many MPs and members are already angry about Starmers refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, and were further irritated by his praise for the former Tory prime minister Margaret Thatcher over the weekend.

The Labour leader picked Thatcher as one of three former prime ministers he wanted to emulate if he became prime minister, alongside his Labour predecessors Tony Blair and Clement Attlee. All three, he said, had a drive and sense of purpose that defined their premiership.

Starmer told BBC Radio 4s Broadcasting House on Sunday: Thatcher did have a plan for entrepreneurialism; [she] had a mission. It doesnt mean I agree with what she did, but I dont think anybody could suggest that she didnt have a driving sense of purpose.

In a piece for the Sunday Telegraph, he said: Every moment of meaningful change in modern British politics begins with the realisation that politics must act in service of the British people, rather than dictating to them. Margaret Thatcher sought to drag Britain out of its stupor by setting loose our natural entrepreneurialism.

Starmer admitted that part of the reason for his comments was to woo wavering Tory voters, as polls show that many people have still to make up their mind how they will vote at the next election.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/dec/03/keir-starmer-labour-wont-turn-on-spending-taps-wins-election
« Last Edit: Today at 09:05:56 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,230
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #858 on: Today at 09:14:47 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:33:39 pm
What I find hilarious, is that there are a couple of posters in here praising Thatcher, just because Starmer did, as they refuse to say anything against him.

That blinding loyalty, is not great.

I'd like to see any posts praising Thatcher.

If you're saying I'm one of them, then I honestly would like to have a little chat with you at the next match mate :)
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,230
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #859 on: Today at 09:19:13 am »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 01:34:06 pm
That's if you rely 100% on polls and I do not. People can lie in these polls and they have done so before, I don't think we can be so sure about that. Also the more sure the polls are it will also deter people voting as they think they won't need to. That is a very dangerous mind frame to get into.

Worse than that, you have so-called (Self-proclaimed) 'Socialists' that are basically backing the Tories all the way by withholding their vote.

A lot of my family were in the armed forced and I have more than a few documents about how they fought for people to have the vote from parts of the country in years back where the Tories and Lords and Barons didn't want people to have the vote and nowdays you have people that only won't fucking vote, but you have some that effectively vote for the enemy by withholding.

And then they come on here preaching about how fucking amazing they are. Laughable.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,230
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #860 on: Today at 09:20:15 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 01:35:38 pm
It already is a duck mate.

Hes basically a moderate Tory running the Labour Party.

Hes as bad as Sunak for being a slimy, say anything to win a vote, disingenuous prick.

Hes an example of why I am, and always will be, a floating voter.

So why are you even in this thread.  You either oppose the Tories or you do not.

You do not. Go and start your own thread.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #861 on: Today at 09:22:43 am »
No love in here for Mrs Kinnock then may she rest in peace.

Condolences to her family and friends.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,230
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #862 on: Today at 09:23:48 am »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 04:30:43 pm
A bit wild how few people actually go behind the headline.

Starmers point was that prime ministers  could change things and the status quo didnt have to be the status quo and gave an example of thatcher creating change.

And that was it.


Not wild at all mate.

I despaired at Brexit. Gone are the days of thinking Americans are more stupid than us and then you come on here - a mainly Socialist site and all the 'socialists' oppose anything that might get the fucking Tories out.

What a fucked up country this fucking is. I'm getting to the stage where I think I fucking hate everyone. Emigration might be on the cards. Anyone know any countries where most of the population aren't complete fucking wankers and have at least the slightest hint of intelligence? Because the UK is full to the brim of fucking idiots.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,088
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #863 on: Today at 09:26:26 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:14:47 am
I'd like to see any posts praising Thatcher.

If you're saying I'm one of them, then I honestly would like to have a little chat with you at the next match mate :)

Guilty conscience  ;)

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,230
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #864 on: Today at 09:28:51 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:26:26 am
Guilty conscience  ;)



So are you saying that I'm praising Thatcher? Also, you haven't met me :)

And to comment on that as well - I've re-read the thread and there is not one single person praising Thatcher.

That you would say such a thing on this site is pure shithousery.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:32:48 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,242
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #865 on: Today at 09:54:04 am »
Last week it was Nobby not reacting well to people appraising and defending Labour from the Unite attack he was parroting unquestioningly, resulting in him calling those defending Labour 'tories and Daily Heil readers'

This time it's Red Soldier not reacting well to people appraising and defending Labour from a Telegraph (plus yet another Guardian) -parroted attack, that's resulted in him calling those defending Labour as "praising Thatcher"

you guys should try and improve your ability to argue points in political discussions, instead of just reacting poorly to encountering people who don't share the exact views of your bubble, and lashing out nonsensical little insults.

surely you guys can think of (or copy-paste?) something more politically-literate than 'defending labour makes you a thatcher loving tory daily mail reader' ;D
Logged

Online Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,127
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #866 on: Today at 10:04:21 am »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 07:28:55 pm
Its genuinely nothing like that


I agree.

Mussolini wasn't half as evil as The Thatcher
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,127
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #867 on: Today at 10:07:58 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:04:05 am
Keir Starmer: Labour wont turn on spending taps if it wins election

Labour leader to warn that Britain is in worst economic state for over 50 years and spending will need to be constrained

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/dec/03/keir-starmer-labour-wont-turn-on-spending-taps-wins-election


"To beat the Tories, one must become the Tories"

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,230
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #868 on: Today at 10:09:38 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 10:07:58 am

"To beat the Tories, one must become the Tories"



You talk so much shite :D

hard to believe I once found you interesting to read. You're basically an Everton fan talking about Liverpool now.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,367
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #869 on: Today at 10:10:24 am »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 09:22:43 am
No love in here for Mrs Kinnock then may she rest in peace.

Condolences to her family and friends.
Ah I didn't know that, RIP Glenys.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,230
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #870 on: Today at 10:14:35 am »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 09:22:43 am
No love in here for Mrs Kinnock then may she rest in peace.

Condolences to her family and friends.

Hadn't heard about that :(

RIP :(
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,127
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #871 on: Today at 10:15:26 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:54:04 am
Last week it was Nobby not reacting well to people appraising and defending Labour from the Unite attack he was parroting unquestioningly, resulting in him calling those defending Labour 'tories and Daily Heil readers'



Don't misrepresent me.

I said that you - just you - had used, when defending Warrington Council over them taking court action to try to block council workers taking industrial action to secure a cost-of-living pay rise, language that [and this is the exact quote]  "Could have come out of the mouth of a Tory MP or be a Daily Heil opinion piece."

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,679
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #872 on: Today at 10:17:00 am »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 09:22:43 am
No love in here for Mrs Kinnock then may she rest in peace.

Condolences to her family and friends.
Seemed like a lovely lady. She had Alzheimers so theres maybe an odd feeling of sadness and relief for her family
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,127
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #873 on: Today at 10:17:21 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:09:38 am
You talk so much shite :D

hard to believe I once found you interesting to read. You're basically an Everton fan talking about Liverpool now.


Andy, I appreciate you don't take well to having your idols shown to be false, so I'll forgive you.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,230
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #874 on: Today at 10:18:10 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 10:15:26 am


Don't misrepresent me.

I said that you - just you - had used, when defending Warrington Council over them taking court action to try to block council workers taking industrial action to secure a cost-of-living pay rise, language that [and this is the exact quote]  "Could have come out of the mouth of a Tory MP or be a Daily Heil opinion piece."



I was having a chat after the match about the 'far left' with a couple of mates and they brought up a few interesting points.

One of them was - if you are so certain that the 'far left' would be massively popular and this is what people want - then why don't you start a proper 'far left' party.

If you are right then everyone would flock to it and your far-left policies could change the country forever.

It's a winner isn't it? Most of the country are far left and pretty much everyone that votes Labour is also far left yes?

So I hope they go for it. Why don't you start it up mate?

Would certainly make things clearer and, I think, better for everyone.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,230
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #875 on: Today at 10:19:35 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 10:17:21 am

Andy, I appreciate you don't take well to having your idols shown to be false, so I'll forgive you.



I've said before that I don't vote for the person, I vote for the Party. As much as a c*nt Corbyn was, I still voted Labour.

I don't idolise Starmer any more than I idolise any other politican. I vote Labour because I'm a Labour voter.

Stop making shit up - it makes you look stupid.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,242
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
« Reply #876 on: Today at 10:22:59 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 10:15:26 am
Don't misrepresent me.

I said that you - just you - had used, when defending Warrington Council over them taking court action to try to block council workers taking industrial action to secure a cost-of-living pay rise, language that [and this is the exact quote]  "Could have come out of the mouth of a Tory MP or be a Daily Heil opinion piece."
I'd never intend to misrepresent you - I used inverted commas to cover the gist of your point, not direct quote marks. Thanks for sharing the quote - it shows that I represented you just fine.

Separately, it's pretty funny that you ended up making the exact kind of post I joked about you making just ten minutes after my post. Alongside an absolutely bizarre defence of the fascist Mussolini (here you are defending a murderous fascist regime, yet you called me tory for asking you how the question of much of a payrise would you give to certain departments of Warrington Council ;D )

Thanks for proving both parts of my points so quickly!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 