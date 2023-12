Yep, didn't seem an endorsement really to me



Hitler had a driving sense of purpose, but no Nazi I



She isn't some bogeyman whose name you can't even utter. I daresay she showed qualities far beyond the current rotten crop of Tories. Starmer literally said he was courting the Tory vote with this.



I get people are squeamish but I don't think the full quote is praise.



Humza Yousaf, the SNP leader and first minister, tweeted:You can see the stink of opportunism in Mr Yousaf's words. The easy route. Though I always like the truth coming out.



I hate Thatcher too, but we should be allowed to comment on her



This says it better than I ever could - was thinking exactly that in so much as he is invoking the memory of her within the Tory support to show how far their party has fallen and how incompetent they are.Would probably argue too that he isn't courting their vote in the case so much as trying to turn them into non-voters by potentially disillusioning them