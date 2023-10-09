« previous next »
Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #760 on: Today at 09:52:53 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:51:22 am
Labour are way ahead in the polls.  The country wants rid of the Tories and for things to improve and change, so why try to kiss Tory arse and praise a PM that desatroyed the very fabric of society, and whose policies have helped to creat this absolute fucking mess, 40 years later.

Does he believe what he is saying? Thing is with these things that you look bad if you believe it, or you look bad if you are just doing what your advisors think is best.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #761 on: Today at 09:57:36 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:27:15 am
Meaningful change....that's one way of putting it, I guess.

I'm sure Andy agrees with him  ;D

Well I've never claimed dole and my mum used to work 4 jobs to keep the lights on and food on the table.

I've worked all my life and the government can fuck off with handouts to me.

However, I also pay taxes, so I expect that those taxes be used to help my family and everyone else for stuff like healthcare, education, the councils, the state of the roads and everything else.

I think that people need a safety net, but there are also people out there that don't. It's a tricky thing to talk about and I'm guilty of it myself that 'people need help' (Which they do) - but the conflict arises with 'how much help' - if I or you can help ourselves, then why do others need 'more help'

Ironically, it's my friends that are hard-left that work for social services and councils that are way, way, way more critical of the 'help' that people receive - you'd think they'd be the opposite because they are hard-left and work in social care, but they are scathing about those that play the system and have never worked in their lives.

Should this be something that annoys you? Should some people get 'free handouts' while you have worked your bollocks off for years?

I'd always personally err on the side of 'I'd rather give more out and make sure genuine people are ok and those that need help get it' rather than 'Not giving enough out and people falling through the gaps'

There is a lot of wastage, but I think it's acceptable. It's also how you were brought up. My mum was no Tory, but was born and brought up in Yorkshire and I was taught to work hard for anything I wanted. I had four paper rounds, caddied at a local golf course, wrote software for local businesses and cleaned cars at a local garage on Saturdays when I was at school and have been working ever since.

It's a difficult and tricky topic to discuss, but the biggest problem around it is the general lies told by the Media and the Tories. If they were more honest about where 'benefits' actually went then the public would be happier about it, but instead of doing that, the media and the Tory whip out people genuinely taking the piss and they become 'the norm'
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #762 on: Today at 10:07:55 am
Quote from: Sinatra was Singing on Today at 09:49:14 am
Time for change! Any by change we mean lets go back to where the shitshow started!

Hes obviously playing some sort of game for votes but its still pretty indefensible. Gets to a stage where hes risking losing those who have backed him all along.


The majority of the country are not socialist. We all might love to think they are, but most of the country are conservative (with a small c) (Which was explained to me a few years back) - I live in a bubble in Liverpool where you feel everyone is against the Tories and left-wing. For Labour to get into power and to remain in power then what do they need to do?

But, of course, it's much more complicated than that. This article is pretty in-depth and I found it really interesting;

https://yougov.co.uk/politics/articles/24767-left-wing-vs-right-wing-its-complicated

Left-wing vs right-wing: its complicated

Matthew Smith
Head of Data Journalism

YouGov shows that the left-wing to right-wing political spectrum is actually much more complex than previously thought when it comes to public opinion

A new angle of attack from Jeremy Corbyn seems to be that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is presiding over the most right-wing government in living memory.

That might be a helpful move if politicians had an accurate assessment of where the public stands on the left-right spectrum. But if the reaction in Westminster to YouGov survey data from earlier this week showing that 75% of Brits (including 61% of Labour voters) support the PMs proposed expansion of stop and search powers is anything to go by, they may well not.

Framing politics in terms of left-wing and right-wing might be simple for politicians, and comforting to activists, but it seems that these terms just arent that useful for talking about - or indeed to - the general public.

A new YouGov study reveals that the political wing spectrum is poorly understood and also that huge numbers of people dont hold consistent left- and right-wing outlooks.

(Please note this is all before even getting into the argument about whether the left- and right-wing scale should be accompanied by an authoritarian/libertarian axis. The data explored below is all public opinion regarding each policy we tested; YouGov has made no declaration that any given policy is left-wing, right-wing or otherwise.)
At most only half know what is a left-wing policy and what is a right-wing policy

For those who spend their days immersed in Westminster goings on, awareness of how the left-to-right spectrum works is taken for granted. But our results show that the wider public is in fact largely unfamiliar with the categorisation.

Of more than 100 political views we put to people, none were identified as being specifically left-wing or right-wing by more than 53% of people. That is to say, even for the very most stereotypically left- and right-wing policies, half of the population do not identify them as such.

The political view that the most Britons identify as being left-wing is believing that the minimum wage in the UK is too low. Around half (53%) of people said it was a left-wing view, while 13% said it was neither and 7% thought it was right-wing. The remaining 26% answered dont know.



On the other end of the spectrum, the most identified right-wing view was believing the level of welfare benefits in the UK is too high. Again, around half (52%) of Britons say this is a right-wing view, while 31% dont know, 13% think it is neither and 4% think it is left-wing.



When it comes to the views Britons are most likely to describe as neither left- nor right-wing, the top two are supporting euthanasia (52%) and believing the internet and social media play a negative role in modern society (51%).

What views do left- and right-wing people hold?

If asking people whether something is a left- or right-wing view is not so helpful, then perhaps looking at what views left- and right-wing people hold might be more instructive.

According to YouGov Profiles, 28% of Britons describe themselves as left-wing and 25% consider themselves right-wing. A further 19% place themselves in the centre and the remaining 29% dont know.



The data reveals that the most commonly held political view among self-described left-wingers is that converting to green and renewable energy should be a priority, which 92% believe. Among self-described right-wingers, it is that global population growth is a problem, which 86% believe.

However, these views do not appear to be distinct to one end of the spectrum over the other: 78% of right-wingers also think that green and renewable energy should be prioritised, while 78% of left-wingers also think that global population growth is a problem.

So, instead, a better way to determine distinctly left- or right-wing views would be to look at what views people on one extreme are most likely to hold when compared to those on the other.

Using this method reveals some more recognisably partisan stances. The view that right-wingers are most likely to hold compared to left-wingers is that Britain should leave the EU, at 67% versus 21%, while the view that left-wingers are more likely to hold than right-wingers is that the NHS would be improved by less private sector involvement, at 84% versus 36%.




Other key left and right divisions are over nuclear weapons (75% of right-wing people support having them, while 55% of left-wingers oppose) and multiculturalism (54% of right-wingers think it has been bad for Britain while 77% of left-wingers think it has been good).

The data also shows that supporting euthanasia  the political view Britons were most likely to see as neither left nor right  is also the most closely held bipartisan view, with 83% of left-wingers and 82% of right-wingers backing the right for doctors to end the life of consenting terminally ill patients.

What views do left- and right-wing people have that they shouldnt

While the most distinct views held by left- and right-wing people do fit well with the stereotypical view of left- and right-wing, there are a great deal of policy areas where peoples views run directly counter to that. (Please note, as mentioned above YouGov itself has not made a judgement on whether any given policy is left- or right-wing. The examples that follow are all ones that the public consider to be left- or right-wing.)

For instance, a majority of left-wing Britons (59%) believe that school discipline should be stricter, making it the most commonly-held right-wing view among the left. Likewise, 55% of left-wingers believe criminal justice in Britain to be too soft, a plurality of 47% want to see tighter restrictions on immigration, and sizeable minorities of 39% support capital punishment and 36% support Britain having a nuclear arsenal.



The most commonly held left-wing view among right-wing Britons is that the House of Lords should be mostly or entirely elected, at 60%. A majority (57%) also say the government should have a significant or dominant role in managing the economy, and 48% think the minimum wage is too low. A plurality of right-wing people also support nationalisation of railways (47%) and utilities (44%).



Of course, as we saw in the beginning, people are seemingly unclear on how left and right work, so it could simply be that these counterintuitive figures simply reflect people having classified themselves incorrectly (after all, there is clearly a large gap between the 70% of people who can place themselves somewhere on the left-right axis and the maximum of half who can actually identify the most stereotypical left/right policies).

So we looked at how the attitudes of people specific individual political views overlap, and the result is the same: large numbers of those who hold key left-wing views also support right-wing policies (and vice versa).

For instance, among Britons who support a greater redistribution of wealth, 59% support capital punishment, 72% think the criminal justice system is too soft and 68% want tighter restrictions on immigration.



Likewise, among Britons who want less redistribution of wealth, 47% the government to take a dominant/significant role in managing the economy, 42% think the minimum wage is too low, and 35% think the UK has a responsibility to aid poorer nations.



Why does this matter? British politics is more fractured than ever before, with party loyalties in flux and the fault lines of left and right no longer holding sway (if they ever did). Any politician who still looks at the electorate in terms of left and right is not only missing opportunities to appeal to voters who support other parties, but is also potentially unaware of how up for grabs their own voters are.

The new Prime Minister is a man who is willing to defy the expected political boundaries. He was twice elected as Mayor of London  an inherently left-leaning city  and despite austerity having been Conservative policy for a decade looks set to declare a public spending spree.

There is space in the current political landscape for some very radical appeals to be made that would prove very popular. This applies to all parties, not just Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Any politician willing to do so could find themselves with the keys to victory.

https://d3nkl3psvxxpe9.cloudfront.net/documents/Left_right_recognition_wave_1_190106.pdf

https://d3nkl3psvxxpe9.cloudfront.net/documents/Left_right_recognition_wave_2_190109.pdf

https://d3nkl3psvxxpe9.cloudfront.net/documents/Left_right_recognition_wave_3_190111.pdf

https://d3nkl3psvxxpe9.cloudfront.net/documents/Left_right_recognition_wave_4_190205.pdf

https://d3nkl3psvxxpe9.cloudfront.net/documents/Left_right_recognition_wave_5_190207.pdf
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #763 on: Today at 10:17:08 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:51:22 am
Labour are way ahead in the polls.  The country wants rid of the Tories and for things to improve and change, so why try to kiss Tory arse and praise a PM that destroyed the very fabric of our society, and whose policies have helped to create this absolute fucking mess, 40 years later.

Labour are way ahead in the polls. Currently.

The country wants rid of the Tories and for things to improve and change. Currently.

so why try to kiss Tory arse and praise a PM that destroyed the very fabric of our society, and whose policies have helped to create this absolute fucking mess, 40 years later.

.. For this I would guess the strategy would be that Labour can't just appeal to its own 'fan base', it has to appeal to the majority and the majority aren't 'left wing' or 'right wing' by are 'small c conservatives'

.. I would imagine Labour are thinking if we win via this 'protest vote against the Tories' and then get voted out the term after then there is nothing Labour can do in that time. The only way Labour get back in for an additional term (Assuming they get voted in next) is to appeal to the majority. That article was quite interesting and looking at stats collected

Again, this article is from Yougov: https://yougov.co.uk/topics/society/trackers/what-political-alignment-is-the-british-public

What political alignment is the British Public?

Currently the results are (As of the 9th October 2023)

Very left wing: 6%
Fairly left wing: 12%
Slightly left of centre: 14%

---

Centre: 24%

--

Slightly right of centre: 12%
Fairly right wing: 7%
Very right wing: 2%

DON'T KNOW: 26%


So the left is about 32% of the country, Centre is 24%. The right is 21%, but the DON'T KNOW is 26%

===

The other way to look at it - if you include centre-left and centre-right in the centre, this changes it to;

Left: 18%
Centre: 50%
Right: 9%
DON'T KNOW: 26%

===


Whichever party can appeal to the DON'T KNOW vote are likely to win an election.


I was actually quite pleased to see the country isn't as right-wing as feared. But it's also saddening to see how many people don't know.


Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #764 on: Today at 10:18:42 am
I find that a very awkward read from Starmer, can anyone find anything positive in it at all that perhaps I'm missing?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #765 on: Today at 10:20:52 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:18:42 am
I find that a very awkward read from Starmer, can anyone find anything positive in it at all that perhaps I'm missing?

the only actual positive I can think of is that he's trying to appeal to the people that read the Torygraph..

.. as well as trying to appeal to those that wouldn't normally vote for Labour. In that instance (and for once :D ) 'They are all the same' might actually work in Labour's favour if Labour show competance in the next Government (Assuming they get voted in)

If Starmer kisses Thatchers arse and Labour as a result get in for four terms then I'm all for that.
Last Edit: Today at 10:34:12 am by Andy @ Allerton!
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #766 on: Today at 10:27:21 am
I assume this is research-led waffle to ensure areas where a Tory majority is crumbling, don't revert out of fear.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jun/10/labour-lead-tories-battleground-seats-poll-conservatives-election

Still sticks in the craw.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #767 on: Today at 11:02:32 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:17:08 am
Labour are way ahead in the polls. Currently.

The country wants rid of the Tories and for things to improve and change. Currently.

so why try to kiss Tory arse and praise a PM that destroyed the very fabric of our society, and whose policies have helped to create this absolute fucking mess, 40 years later.

.. For this I would guess the strategy would be that Labour can't just appeal to its own 'fan base', it has to appeal to the majority and the majority aren't 'left wing' or 'right wing' by are 'small c conservatives'

.. I would imagine Labour are thinking if we win via this 'protest vote against the Tories' and then get voted out the term after then there is nothing Labour can do in that time. The only way Labour get back in for an additional term (Assuming they get voted in next) is to appeal to the majority. That article was quite interesting and looking at stats collected

Again, this article is from Yougov: https://yougov.co.uk/topics/society/trackers/what-political-alignment-is-the-british-public

What political alignment is the British Public?

Currently the results are (As of the 9th October 2023)

Very left wing: 6%
Fairly left wing: 12%
Slightly left of centre: 14%

---

Centre: 24%

--

Slightly right of centre: 12%
Fairly right wing: 7%
Very right wing: 2%

DON'T KNOW: 26%


So the left is about 32% of the country, Centre is 24%. The right is 21%, but the DON'T KNOW is 26%

===

The other way to look at it - if you include centre-left and centre-right in the centre, this changes it to;

Left: 18%
Centre: 50%
Right: 9%
DON'T KNOW: 26%

===


Whichever party can appeal to the DON'T KNOW vote are likely to win an election.


I was actually quite pleased to see the country isn't as right-wing as feared. But it's also saddening to see how many people don't know.


As I said before I have no issue in appealing to the centre and floating voters or even the small c Conservatives, the problem is she wasnt any of those groups.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #768 on: Today at 11:09:47 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:02:32 am
As I said before I have no issue in appealing to the centre and floating voters or even the small c Conservatives, the problem is she wasnt any of those groups.

Aye. I'm not her greatest fan :D

But I've been thinking about this for a couple of weeks actually - from posts in the RAWK threads.

There has been more than one occasion of 'x said y, therefore x is a c*nt' or 'x said y, so I'm not voting for the fuckers ever again'

.. and I wonder what's the end goal for people? I know we've asked this many times and in many ways, but does it really matter that 'Jim said that about Mary and John thought this about Dave' - I mean. How old are we? Fucking five and in a kids playground?

In politics you can't please everyone. It's clearly impossible. If you think that anything the Labour leader would ever say would please everyone then you're honestly a fucking loon. I mean. What the actual fuck - that would be the most batshit statement anyone could ever make.

The post I posted above was that even between the 'left' and 'right' there are a ton of things which are the same or different or in between.

What is the aim of Labour? I'd say it's for them to get into power. I'm going to vote Labour regardless (And I'm in a very, very, very safe Labour seat) - any other vote in a general election is a wasted vote. What's the fucking point? I want Labour in power and I want the Tories gone. I don't give a fuck what they say. I'm more interested in what they can do and unless they are in power they can do nothing.

If they suck the ghost of Thatcher off and then turn loyal Tories that now think 'They are all the same' and Labour are good at their jobs, grown-up and competent then they may well vote for Labour again.

You'd imagine that a lot of Tory voters must be pissed off with the school playground bullshit that their Party has descended to. I'd imagine that a lot of them, like us, would like to see the grown-ups and experts back in charge and the chancers, liars, cheats and twats gone.

So, if Labour are saying stuff to get into power and that means they can stay in power and change the country for the better then what's the problem with that?

Fuck the Tories.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #769 on: Today at 11:16:38 am
I was that pissed off reading it this morning my initial reaction was get fucked Im voting Green now

Stick to your principles you bellend, you dont need to court the right wing vote your streets ahead.

He cant actually believe that either can he?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #770 on: Today at 11:24:42 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:16:38 am
I was that pissed off reading it this morning my initial reaction was get fucked Im voting Green now

Stick to your principles you bellend, you dont need to court the right wing vote your streets ahead.

He cant actually believe that either can he?

He's streets ahead NOW.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #771 on: Today at 11:27:26 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:24:42 am
He's streets ahead NOW.

All the more reason not to completely tarnish his own beliefs. Or maybe he doesnt have any?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #772 on: Today at 11:34:45 am
I do hope Labour win the next election, but I also hope there are some consequences to all of this stuff, such as losing some seats to the Greens, failing to win back Scotland, etc, to serve as warning there is a limit to how far you can take it to win votes from the right before it becomes counter productive.
