Meaningful change....that's one way of putting it, I guess.



I'm sure Andy agrees with him



Well I've never claimed dole and my mum used to work 4 jobs to keep the lights on and food on the table.I've worked all my life and the government can fuck off with handouts to me.However, I also pay taxes, so I expect that those taxes be used to help my family and everyone else for stuff like healthcare, education, the councils, the state of the roads and everything else.I think that people need a safety net, but there are also people out there that don't. It's a tricky thing to talk about and I'm guilty of it myself that 'people need help' (Which they do) - but the conflict arises with 'how much help' - if I or you can help ourselves, then why do others need 'more help'Ironically, it's my friends that are hard-left that work for social services and councils that are way, way, way more critical of the 'help' that people receive - you'd think they'd be the opposite because they are hard-left and work in social care, but they are scathing about those that play the system and have never worked in their lives.Should this be something that annoys you? Should some people get 'free handouts' while you have worked your bollocks off for years?I'd always personally err on the side of 'I'd rather give more out and make sure genuine people are ok and those that need help get it' rather than 'Not giving enough out and people falling through the gaps'There is a lot of wastage, but I think it's acceptable. It's also how you were brought up. My mum was no Tory, but was born and brought up in Yorkshire and I was taught to work hard for anything I wanted. I had four paper rounds, caddied at a local golf course, wrote software for local businesses and cleaned cars at a local garage on Saturdays when I was at school and have been working ever since.It's a difficult and tricky topic to discuss, but the biggest problem around it is the general lies told by the Media and the Tories. If they were more honest about where 'benefits' actually went then the public would be happier about it, but instead of doing that, the media and the Tory whip out people genuinely taking the piss and they become 'the norm'