I think they will keep throwing shit at the wall and hope something eventually sticks. Sunak playing the smug billionaire, gloating over how well he's doing as PM when the majority of the country experiences otherwise, hasn't really played out for them.The polls have them pretty much flatlined at only marginally above the low point at the end of Truss's brief reign. It doesn't seem that Sunak and Hunt are winning back many of the more moderate Tory voters and the likes of Braverman are acting as recruiters for Reform (their vote share according to the polls has more than doubled since Truss was PM).
I decided to give up on PMQs, then it gets good.Bet Sunak still mentioned Corbyn though
The strange thing about a lot of stuff around this seems to be that people realise that it's the Tories that have put all this shite in place, demolished everything and made life very, very difficult for the vast majority of councils.Then.Conclusion: Blame the Labour councils.
For all for what Starmer and Reeves have initially promised, and then reneged on due to the state of the public finances - to the point that even previously well run counties are teetering on the brink of the trap door.They will still be light years better than the shite we have been served up these past 13 years.Just get the parasites out.
Starmer absolutely battered Sunak today. Really belittled him and made him seem even smaller
I think today is something of a watershed. Sunak just didnt really have any responses. Nothing has worked, I think he knows hes failed utterly
Starmer absolutely battered Sunak today. Really belittled him and made him seem smallParticularly good lines here. Sunak has of course totally fucked up and doesnt seem to have political nouse at al
Alistair Darling has passed away (70)
Cant believe he was 70, seemed a lot younger then that
I was shocked to see how old Alastair Darling was, he is just what the country needs now, a politician who could keep his calm in very stressful times. As well as that he seemed a very decent man, some really lovely comment about him on twitter. RIP.
His intellect and experience helped him, along with Gordon Brown and the Civil Service, to keep the UK's financial services industry and banking system running during the GFC.My biggest criticism is that that was the opportunity to re-regulate the FS sector. To attach the leash and ball-gag to keep these parasites in line.They chose not to do so - because their politics were too wedded to corporate capitalism.
