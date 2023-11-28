« previous next »
Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 03:17:56 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:08:18 pm
I think they will keep throwing shit at the wall and hope something eventually sticks.  Sunak playing the smug billionaire, gloating over how well he's doing as PM when the majority of the country experiences otherwise, hasn't really played out for them.

The polls have them pretty much flatlined at only marginally above the low point at the end of Truss's brief reign.  It doesn't seem that Sunak and Hunt are winning back many of the more moderate Tory voters and the likes of Braverman are acting as recruiters for Reform (their vote share according to the polls has more than doubled since Truss was PM).



Stephen Flynn said "I appreciate it's difficult for the Prime Minister to empathise and quite clearly can't understand..." (About the difficulties people are having heating their homes)
lobsterboy

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 03:32:57 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:58:33 pm
I decided to give up on PMQs,  then it gets good.

Bet Sunak still mentioned Corbyn though  ::)

Sunak looked like he might cry.
I Think he was regressing to his first year at Winchester.
He could almost taste the urinal cake and feel the hot crumpet burning between his buttocks.
lobsterboy

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 03:39:27 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 28, 2023, 03:01:48 pm
The strange thing about a lot of stuff around this seems to be that people realise that it's the Tories that have put all this shite in place, demolished everything and made life very, very difficult for the vast majority of councils.

Then.

Conclusion: Blame the Labour councils.

Its all Corbyns fault.
And Wokeness.
And Sadiq Kahn, he probably done it as well.

Quote from: Commie Bobbie on November 28, 2023, 06:28:06 pm
For all for what Starmer and Reeves have initially promised, and then reneged on due to the state of the public finances - to the point that even previously well run counties are teetering on the brink of the trap door.

They will still be light years better than the shite we have been served up these past 13 years.

Just get the parasites out.

This is the thing people miss, Starmer and Reeves haven't reneged because they are Tories, they simply have little choice because the Tories and Brexit have done so much damage to every bit of our society.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 03:42:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:20:21 pm
Starmer absolutely battered Sunak today.

Really belittled him and made him seem even smaller
FTFY.
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 03:47:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:48:50 pm
I think today is something of a watershed. Sunak just didnt really have any responses. Nothing has worked, I think he knows hes failed utterly
The Mocking looks forced as well, he's trying to give the impression he's taking the piss out of Starmer hitting back with some good points when he doesn't believe a word he's saying anyway, it's all for the cameras. Labour don't even get annoyed, Starmer and Labours front bench just looks at him in disbelief, you can feel Sunaks embarrassment.
Draex

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 03:53:41 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:20:21 pm
Starmer absolutely battered Sunak today.

Really belittled him and made him seem small

Particularly good lines here. Sunak has of course totally fucked up and doesnt seem to have political nouse at al

Words of a PM in waiting today, don't fuck it up Keir.
Wilmo

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 05:09:06 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:48:50 pm
I think today is something of a watershed. Sunak just didnt really have any responses. Nothing has worked, I think he knows hes failed utterly

It was absolutely brutal. The looks on the faces of the frontbench. Sunak sinking down into his small frame, burying his nose in a ring binder to hide.

It really did feel like the end of something. Even Sunak was blankly laughing along with Starmer's attacks on him by the end. He always struck me as the kind of spineless prick who survived at school by laughing and cheering on the bigger boys when they picked on anyone else other than him. I think we saw a glimpse of that here, he just seemed too dazed to realise he was the one being slaughtered.
TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #727 on: Today at 10:37:04 am
Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #728 on: Today at 01:14:43 pm
Alistair Darling has passed away (70)

west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #729 on: Today at 01:17:20 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:14:43 pm
Alistair Darling has passed away (70)



Cant believe he was 70, seemed a lot younger then that
Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #730 on: Today at 01:45:06 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:17:20 pm
Cant believe he was 70, seemed a lot younger then that


His intellect and experience helped him, along with Gordon Brown and the Civil Service, to keep the UK's financial services industry and banking system running during the GFC.

My biggest criticism is that that was the opportunity to re-regulate the FS sector. To attach the leash and ball-gag to keep these parasites in line.

They chose not to do so - because their politics were too wedded to corporate capitalism.
jillcwhomever

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #731 on: Today at 02:50:57 pm
I was shocked to see how old Alastair Darling was, he is just what the country needs now, a politician who could keep his calm in very stressful times. As well as that he seemed a very decent man, some really lovely comment about him on twitter. RIP.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #732 on: Today at 02:54:37 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:50:57 pm
I was shocked to see how old Alastair Darling was, he is just what the country needs now, a politician who could keep his calm in very stressful times. As well as that he seemed a very decent man, some really lovely comment about him on twitter. RIP.

He came to real prominence in 2009, so he'd have been 56 back then.

I think that was about right.

That 14 years have flown since then is, I think, what's throwing people.

thaddeus

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #733 on: Today at 02:55:40 pm
RIP Alistair Darling.  The last Labour Chancellor and at the helm for probably the most challenging period in our lifetimes - including Covid-19 where we were followers of furlough policy rather than innovators.

I agree with others on not realising how old he was, not that 70 is particularly old.  I never would have pegged him as five years older than Shane MacGowan (also RIP).
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #734 on: Today at 02:58:58 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:45:06 pm

His intellect and experience helped him, along with Gordon Brown and the Civil Service, to keep the UK's financial services industry and banking system running during the GFC.

My biggest criticism is that that was the opportunity to re-regulate the FS sector. To attach the leash and ball-gag to keep these parasites in line.

They chose not to do so - because their politics were too wedded to corporate capitalism.

I'd be interested if you can find the evidence that they were 'too wedded to corporate capitalism' that sounds like it might be an interesting read.

From a reputable source, obviously, and not one of those batshit crazy consipiracy 'run by twatheads and loons sites'
Statto Red

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Reply #735 on: Today at 02:59:08 pm
 Daft thing is, everytime he appeared on TV,  i could never take Alistair Darling seriously, due to Blackadder Goes Forth, & the in joke over Captain Darling.
