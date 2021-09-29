

I've already said:





(but, once more, the issue (from my perspective) is not so much about the merits of size of the pay demand, and the fact that a Labour Council is using Tory anti-union legislation to try to block workers from taking industrial action)







Right.And if this was an isolated case with no ramifications I can get that. But we both know it wouldn't be wouldn't we?So, given that we know for a fact there is a finite budget that has been slashed more than ten times by the Tories and that council budget maintenance is getting harder and harder while services suffer more and more, then this finite budget is affected by everything that comes out.I think we can blame the Tories rather than the Labour council who is suffering at the hands of their outright shithousery?So. We agree we have a finite amount of cash.Whose responsibility is it to handle that? I'm not an expert on this, having not worked for a council - but I know there are a few on here that worked and are working for councils.I think they probably have a bit more of a handle on it.You initially said it was 'disgusting' - not sure I agree with that, if their aim is to maintain their budget rather than actually going out of their way to be nasty and vindictive and, er, Tory against the strikers?If that's what you're saying the council are doing then that's an extraordinary take isn't it?Maybe I'm losing touch though? Tories cut everything - Labour gets the blame?