Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Warrington's Labour council seeking a court injunction to stop its refuse collectors taking industrial action to try to a secure a pay rise closer to the cost of living rise.

Absolutely disgusting.

(the point's been made that they could have used the money they're spending on this legal action to fund the pay rise)


As others have suggested I don't think you've thought this through properly. The whole principle of unions is to use strength for collective bargaining. That's what all council unions have done nationally this year (as usual) in consultation with the Local Government Association. Under the circumstances they've got the best deal they think possible without causing strike action for its members. Rightly or wrongly Warrington binmen have separated themselves from social workers and other municipal workers and are demanding the council negotiate a deal specifically for them.
That's against the principal of collective bargaining and if Warrington agreed it might causes other sectors to want disparate agreements.
How can any council start agreements like that with different workers, it's impossible, they'd be consumed in multiple negotiating strands.

So it's not disgusting, as you swiftly concluded, for the council to want a sector of their workforce to be part of a nationally accepted agreement.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Not take ordinary working people trying to secure a cost of living pay rise to court to block them taking industrial action.

It'd also help if councils didn't play 'tinpot businessmen' with council money, too, only to get their fingers burned  https://www.placenorthwest.co.uk/good-news-for-warrington-as-together-energy-liabilities-slashed/
I note that you did not answer the question. And then added some whataboutery relating to another council on an unrelated matter. I did not ask what you would not do; I asked what you would do.

I get it. If feels wrong. But what, practically, does the council do to balance their budget?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
I note that you did not answer the question. And then added some whataboutery relating to another council on an unrelated matter. I did not ask what you would not do; I asked what you would do.

I get it. If feels wrong. But what, practically, does the council do to balance their budget?


I replied to not take the case to court to try to block a strike.

Industrial disputes happen. They eventually get resolved. Using Tory anti-TU laws to try to force workers to accept a settlement they feel is unfair is not what i want to see a Labour council doing.

FWIW, Unite claim the dispute, whilst having pay at the heart of it, is also about local conditions. Maybe a less expensive compromise could be around local working conditions/practices.


(Oh, and it's not 'another council', it's the same Warrington one)
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
I replied to not take the case to court to try to block a strike.

Industrial disputes happen. They eventually get resolved. Using Tory anti-TU laws to try to force workers to accept a settlement they feel is unfair is not what i want to see a Labour council doing.

(And it's not 'another council', it's the same Warrington one)
Ah. Sorry. But that only makes the situation even more desperate, doesn't it. Again, if you had control of the council, what would do to balance the budget, as the situation stands now? No magical re-imagining of history; no magic hand-waving. How would you prevent the council from going into special measures, and at the same time give the council workforce an elevated pay increase? (Because if you single out refuge collectors, you had better be prepared to treat all other council employees similarly.)
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
I replied to not take the case to court to try to block a strike.

Industrial disputes happen. They eventually get resolved. Using Tory anti-TU laws to try to force workers to accept a settlement they feel is unfair is not what i want to see a Labour council doing.



(And it's not 'another council', it's the same Warrington one)
you said that it bothered you to see the council spending money trying to get the strikes to end, given the union agreement to the package (seeing those on lowest salaries get a 9.42% payrise).

if public expense of around £50,000 to challenge the legality of the strike is concerning to you, I'm a bit unsure how well you're going to take the cost to their budgets of leaving the national agreement and negotiating all council staff roles separately (each with their own perspectives and concerns).

if you're giving over 10% to Unite-member refuse collection workers (which is a given at very minimum I'd say, since they're striking over 9.42%), what would you give to other departments? how much public resource (people time, administrative and otherwise, alongside more direct budget) would you be willing to spend without having similar qualms about the cost? what about if other sections strike three plus times?

When sharing your calculations, don't forget that in addition to above costs (and opportunity cost of council time spent on other priorities) you'd need to add the additional cost of over £2,000 per full-time member of staff  at the council too.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
I am married, with two kids. One 18 months, one 4 months old. The state is finished. There's no money left to perform any miracles... after the expensive war on terror, financial crash, austerity and Covid if you are relying on the state to do anything, you will be extremely disappointed.

Oh really? Let's take the NHS for example.. what exactly do you think will change under Labour?

"Keir Starmer's plans for private sector in NHS branded 'toxic'" - https://www.thenational.scot/news/23234237.keir-starmers-plans-private-sector-nhs-branded-toxic/

"Labour and the Tories are strikingly similar on the NHS  just look at their embrace of the private sector" - https://inews.co.uk/opinion/labour-nhs-plan-tories-private-sector-2365499

"Labour will throw everything but money at the NHS" - https://www.hsj.co.uk/policy-and-regulation/labour-will-throw-everything-but-money-at-the-nhs/7035740.article

Keir Starmer - "The NHS is not an out of bounds shrine. It needs unsentimental reform"

Wes Streeting - "I dont want working class people in pain: so Id use private hospitals to bolster the NHS"

Yes.



So, just to be clear, you'd be more than happy for the Tories to be in power for the next 50+ years?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
you said that it bothered you to see the council spending money trying to get the strikes to end, given the union agreement to the package (seeing those on lowest salaries get a 9.42% payrise).

if public expense of around £50,000 to challenge the legality of the strike is concerning to you, I'm a bit unsure how well you're going to take the cost to their budgets of leaving the national agreement and negotiating all council staff roles separately (each with their own perspectives and concerns).

if you're giving over 10% to Unite-member refuse collection workers (which is a given at very minimum I'd say, since they're striking over 9.42%), what would you give to other departments? how much public resource (people time, administrative and otherwise, alongside more direct budget) would you be willing to spend without having similar qualms about the cost? what about if other sections strike three plus times?

When sharing your calculations, don't forget that in addition to above costs (and opportunity cost of council time spent on other priorities) you'd need to add the additional cost of over £2,000 per full-time member of staff  at the council too.

The strange thing about a lot of stuff around this seems to be that people realise that it's the Tories that have put all this shite in place, demolished everything and made life very, very difficult for the vast majority of councils.

Then.

Conclusion: Blame the Labour councils.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
you said that it bothered you to see the council spending money trying to get the strikes to end, given the union agreement to the package (seeing those on lowest salaries get a 9.42% payrise).

if public expense of around £50,000 to challenge the legality of the strike is concerning to you, I'm a bit unsure how well you're going to take the cost to their budgets of leaving the national agreement and negotiating all council staff roles separately (each with their own perspectives and concerns).

if you're giving over 10% to Unite-member refuse collection workers (which is a given at very minimum I'd say, since they're striking over 9.42%), what would you give to other departments? how much public resource (people time, administrative and otherwise, alongside more direct budget) would you be willing to spend without having similar qualms about the cost? what about if other sections strike three plus times?

When sharing your calculations, don't forget that in addition to above costs (and opportunity cost of council time spent on other priorities) you'd need to add the additional cost of over £2,000 per full-time member of staff  at the council too.

The 'spending money on the legal action' aspect was in relation to that money having an alternative use of helping to fund a better pay settlement.

There are few refuse collectors on the lowest £20k salary (which would Minimum Wage for an adult full time worker). Most are on or above £30k, so at best it's around 7%, down toward 5% for the most experienced.

If you're arguing a case against the merits of ordinary public sector workers getting cost of living pay rises then we'll have to agree to disagree.

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
The strange thing about a lot of stuff around this seems to be that people realise that it's the Tories that have put all this shite in place, demolished everything and made life very, very difficult for the vast majority of councils.

Then.

Conclusion: Blame the Labour councils.


I'm blaming a Labour Council for taking legal action to block industrial action by workers who are unhappy at receiving a below-cost-of-living pay rise.

As an aside, though, I'll be interested to see Labour's plans to reverse the chronic underfunding of Councils across the UK.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
The 'spending money on the legal action' aspect was in relation to that money having an alternative use of helping to fund a better pay settlement.

There are few refuse collectors on the lowest £20k salary (which would Minimum Wage for an adult full time worker). Most are on or above £30k, so at best it's around 7%, down toward 5% for the most experienced.

If you're arguing a case against the merits of ordinary public sector workers getting cost of living pay rises then we'll have to agree to disagree.



More than I will be getting in the private sector anyway.

A lot of councils are on the brink due to central financing constraints, not sure there is much future for them in giving out payrises that they can't afford, given that the kind of numbers people are talking about don't seem to be massively out of whack with other settlements
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
The 'spending money on the legal action' aspect was in relation to that money having an alternative use of helping to fund a better pay settlement.

There are few refuse collectors on the lowest £20k salary (which would Minimum Wage for an adult full time worker). Most are on or above £30k, so at best it's around 7%, down toward 5% for the most experienced.
you initially said that for the same cost of going to court, they'd have been able to pay the salary increases. given the estimated legal bill of £50k, I'm sure we can both agree that you dianne abbotted the maths! [unless there's only a handful of staff there, which seems unlikely]
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:04:21 pm
If you're arguing a case against the merits of ordinary public sector workers getting cost of living pay rises then we'll have to agree to disagree.
i'm not, so that's all good.

I think, if we followed the negotiating pattern that you advocated and avoided collective negotiations that you find 'disgusting' you'd quickly find that you had run through your budget (and person-hours) and had less opportunity to offer staff pay rises than warrington are currently able to. think you might bring about bankrupcy quite quickly if you were managing a budget.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
More than I will be getting in the private sector anyway.

A lot of councils are on the brink due to central financing constraints, not sure there is much future for them in giving out payrises that they can't afford, given that the kind of numbers people are talking about don't seem to be massively out of whack with other settlements


That reads like "I don't get such a pay rise, so neither should anyone"

It smacks of the argument made by people in the private sector who meekly accepted their final salary pensions being stripped away, pointing at public sector final salary pensions and declaring that they should also lose theirs.

It's one big reason why Toryism is so successful in this country - they and the RWM brainwash people into trying to drag down other working people (who have better pay/T&Cs), instead of taking action to drag their and others' up to match the best.

But again, the issue (from my perspective) is not so much about the merits of size of the pay demand, and the fact that a Labour Council is using Tory anti-union legislation to try to block workers from taking industrial action.

As for the wider argument of council funding, why should workers pay the price of Tory cuts to council budgets?

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
I'm blaming a Labour Council for taking legal action to block industrial action by workers who are unhappy at receiving a below-cost-of-living pay rise.

As an aside, though, I'll be interested to see Labour's plans to reverse the chronic underfunding of Councils across the UK.

Ok. So specifically - what would you do personally to sort the mess out?

As people have said, if the people striking (That don't seem to be adhering to a national agreement) are given what they are asking for (Outside that agreement) then what would you do for all the other people that would then demand more, which seems likely?

Which services would you choose to starve of resources and funding? What effect would this have on the council and the services they offer? If they are already struggling with their allocated budget (From what I read, they are) then what services do you think aren't needed?
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
Ok. So specifically - what would you do personally to sort the mess out?

As people have said, if the people striking (That don't seem to be adhering to a national agreement) are given what they are asking for (Outside that agreement) then what would you do for all the other people that would then demand more, which seems likely?

Which services would you choose to starve of resources and funding? What effect would this have on the council and the services they offer? If they are already struggling with their allocated budget (From what I read, they are) then what services do you think aren't needed?


I've already said:

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:58:43 pm
FWIW, Unite claim the dispute, whilst having pay at the heart of it, is also about local conditions. Maybe a less expensive compromise could be around local working conditions/practices.


(but, once more, the issue (from my perspective) is not so much about the merits of size of the pay demand, and the fact that a Labour Council is using Tory anti-union legislation to try to block workers from taking industrial action)

Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
i'm not, so that's all good.


Well...

Quote
if you're giving over 10% to Unite-member refuse collection workers (which is a given at very minimum I'd say, since they're striking over 9.42%), what would you give to other departments? how much public resource (people time, administrative and otherwise, alongside more direct budget) would you be willing to spend without having similar qualms about the cost? what about if other sections strike three plus times?

When sharing your calculations, don't forget that in addition to above costs (and opportunity cost of council time spent on other priorities) you'd need to add the additional cost of over £2,000 per full-time member of staff  at the council too.

Sure sounded like you were.

Could have come out of the mouth of a Tory MP or be a Daily Heil opinion piece.
Re: Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!
I've already said:


(but, once more, the issue (from my perspective) is not so much about the merits of size of the pay demand, and the fact that a Labour Council is using Tory anti-union legislation to try to block workers from taking industrial action)



Right.

And if this was an isolated case with no ramifications I can get that. But we both know it wouldn't be wouldn't we?

So, given that we know for a fact there is a finite budget that has been slashed more than ten times by the Tories and that council budget maintenance is getting harder and harder while services suffer more and more, then this finite budget is affected by everything that comes out.

I think we can blame the Tories rather than the Labour council who is suffering at the hands of their outright shithousery?

So. We agree we have a finite amount of cash.

Whose responsibility is it to handle that? I'm not an expert on this, having not worked for a council - but I know there are a few on here that worked and are working for councils.

I think they probably have a bit more of a handle on it.

You initially said it was 'disgusting' - not sure I agree with that, if their aim is to maintain their budget rather than actually going out of their way to be nasty and vindictive and, er, Tory against the strikers?

If that's what you're saying the council are doing then that's an extraordinary take isn't it?

Maybe I'm losing touch though? Tories cut everything - Labour gets the blame?
