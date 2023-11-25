« previous next »
Labour Thread. Let's pull together and push the Tories back into the sea!

Re: Labour. Sponsored by Baldy fat inbred drug cheat racist cheating c*nt Guardiola.
Quote from: oldfordie on November 25, 2023, 11:49:27 am
I think Starmer explained the problems the Torys created to stifle growth.
The Torys have created barriers that have made it harder for Companys to trade, they did this for political reasons to gain power rather than the best interests of the country.
Maybe people are thinking the only way to achieve growth is to plough more money into building roads etc, a FDR plan. ive no problem with that but we shouldn't forget how we got here, lay all the blame on the arseholes who put us in this position rather than attack the people who are going to try and repair that damage. all the shit is being thrown at Labour now ignores this, they are being attacked for not ploughing money into everything thats gone to shit. that's a very long list, one minutes it's growth the next it's the NHS and Welfare.
The warnings went unheeded over 5yrs ago, the country will be f... if the Torys win, they did more than win, they absolutely walked the election, we are now paying the price, I will lay the blame at the people who deserve it rather than the people who have the long difficult task of repairing it.

This.
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 25, 2023, 10:19:13 pm
Saying silly things about Reeves doesn't make an argument

Possibly, but I dont think she is any good and on top of that her intentions dont fill me with much optimisim.
Quote from: west_london_red on November 25, 2023, 11:04:16 pm
The problem is the days of cheap money are over and borrowing isnt free, were already spending £100 billion a year on interest, thats 10% of total government expenditure and more then we spend on things like defence and education and more then half of what we spend on the NHS, no one wants to admit it but were fucked, we look down on the likes of Italy and Spain but the truth is our government finances are no better, the Tories have pretty much bankrupted the country over 13 years.

We are properly screwed!  The penny hasn't dropped for many.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 26, 2023, 10:10:22 am
We are properly screwed!  The penny hasn't dropped for many.
And that's why a couple of days ago I suggested that Labour needs to be upfront about the scale of the problem. Else, the Tories (and RW press) will attempt to blame Labour for not turning around the economy. It should not work, but I fear too many people are (and will remain) too ill-informed to understand this.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 26, 2023, 10:10:22 am
We are properly screwed!  The penny hasn't dropped for many.

Yep, I'm utterly indifferent to who wins power next year - Tories or labour, not much will change.
Quote from: gamble on November 26, 2023, 11:51:15 am
Yep, I'm utterly indifferent to who wins power next year - Tories or labour, not much will change.
Not sure if serious.
Quote from: gamble on November 26, 2023, 11:51:15 am
Yep, I'm utterly indifferent to who wins power next year - Tories or labour, not much will change.

It's a big leap from saying we're uttlery screwed, to thinking that things won't continue to get a whole lot worse with this current shower continuing to rule. As fucked as the country is, and as difficult a time as Labour would have turning it around, I can think of 100 reasons as to why the Tories would still be a whole lot worse....
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 26, 2023, 11:53:16 am
Not sure if serious.

totally serious - style will be different but you will be getting the same policies. Labour trying to out-tory the tories.
Quote from: gamble on November 26, 2023, 11:51:15 am
Yep, I'm utterly indifferent to who wins power next year - Tories or labour, not much will change.
You don't think taking away your Human rights is a big deal then.
You can see it coming, nothing much will change, Labour are just the same as the Torys, Torys win election, we withdraw from ECHR, left out in force with their placards on protest marches every week telling everyone to wake up and fight this Facist government.
Quote from: oldfordie on November 26, 2023, 12:11:04 pm
You don't think taking away your Human rights is a big deal then.
You can see it coming, nothing much will change, Labour are just the same as the Torys, Torys win election, we withdraw from ECHR, left out in force with their placards on protest marches every week telling everyone to wake up and fight this Facist government.

Exactly. Taking in the bigger view of the spread of the European Far Right, we have just seen race riots in Ireland, the far right elected in the Netherlands, already in power in Italy, gaining in power in Germany and France. We have a Tory Party who has openly courted the far right, and in which the right-wing of the Tory Party effectively is the British Far Right.

And we have here a supposedly liberal person saying they are utterly indifferent as to whether it's Labour or Tory? Mad. Akin to cutting off your nose to spite your face.
People tend to make stupid rash decisions when they feel let down by those they feel should protect and help them, it's some sort of attention seeking akin to shouting "but what about me".

I fear that too many are so disillusioned with the world, their lives and the future that they've given up all hope of things changing or improving unless it's something even more extreme than we've already witnessed.

Quote from: gamble on November 26, 2023, 11:51:15 am
Yep, I'm utterly indifferent to who wins power next year - Tories or labour, not much will change.

So you are thinking that the Tories have done an amazing job and everything they have done has absolutely benefited the country and the population of the Nation?

You're not very bright are you? :D

(I'm assuming you're not a millionaire and therefore are unaffected by the world)
Quote from: gamble on November 26, 2023, 11:51:15 am
Yep, I'm utterly indifferent to who wins power next year - Tories or labour, not much will change.
Do you mind if I ask you if your single/divorced.?

Lets be honest here, everyone talks about Families struggling, kids going hungry etc and they are the ones who are feeling it hard now under this Tory government but single/divorced people have been finding it hard for decades,  I know I found it very hard when I was divorced back in the 80s, Thatcher's government hammered me in every way possible, as a single person, divorced man with kids, trade unionist, I felt we were the most neglected section of our society, single/divorced people(especially men without custody of children) have always found it very hard to find decent accommodation, ignored when it comes to financial help etc. if that's the case then I can understand a lot of the apathy you feel over thinking things wont change much for you, you are wrong though.
Quote from: gamble on November 26, 2023, 11:51:15 am
Yep, I'm utterly indifferent to who wins power next year - Tories or labour, not much will change.

Tory vs Tory lite

In a country that has been ruled by business and corporations for years.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:39:24 pm
Do you mind if I ask you if your single/divorced.?

If that's the case then I can understand a lot of the apathy you feel over thinking things wont change much for you, you are wrong though.

Apathy or not it shouldn't be about the individual but the majority and these types of comments (not yours) show how selfish we've become as a nation.
Quote from: gamble on November 26, 2023, 11:51:15 am
Yep, I'm utterly indifferent to who wins power next year - Tories or labour, not much will change.

Lets look at the last 13 years.  A funded public sector under Labour was hammered by Tory austerity, then came Brexit, followed by c250k dead through Covid while government was busy with sorting contracts for mates in the PPE scandal, and latterly the HS2 land grab.

Meanwhile the low tax party has driven tax up to levels not seen since the post 2nd world war period. 

I am as critical of Labour as anybody but its absolutely mad to even compare them to the Tories or even consider not bothering voting for them. Absolutely everybody should be voting Labour and there is not even a 0.1% chance i vote for anyone else/not vote.
Quote from: gamble on November 26, 2023, 11:51:15 am
Yep, I'm utterly indifferent to who wins power next year - Tories or labour, not much will change.


Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:10:50 pm
I am as critical of Labour as anybody but its absolutely mad to even compare them to the Tories or even consider not bothering voting for them. Absolutely everybody should be voting Labour and there is not even a 0.1% chance i vote for anyone else/not vote.

Those in Con - Lib Dem marginals should absolutely not be voting Labour if you want to get the Tories out.
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:47:12 pm
Apathy or not it shouldn't be about the individual but the majority and these types of comments (not yours) show how selfish we've become as a nation.
I agree but there maybe a reason for the apathy for some people but it all depends on their circumstances. I felt what it was like a few times back in the 80s'early 90s during the Thatcher period, too much to cover here, really pees me off when idiots talk about 40yrs of Thatcherism, they haven't a clue. for another post though.
I at least knew I had a job to go back too, I had kids who were getting hammered by the Torys as well so I never lost sight of how others were suffering under the Torys, it never made me feel there was no difference between Labour and the Torys, I actually fought back and won against some of the cruel Tory laws as well, Labour councillor help me over one problem,.
Back to my question though, if someone is single/divorced. maybe unemployed or on low wages then they will feel neglected and apathetic. a feeling of it doesn't matter whose in power, Families/ parents with kids get help while am ignored. things have changed now, even these people are getting ignored, this has made things even worse for the single/divorced people, the ladder is even lower, we see it on the streets. the homeless etc.
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 01:29:23 pm



Need another line showing how many people became millionaires on the back of the NHS.
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 01:29:23 pm


I remember the Tories gloating on multiple occasions over the past 13 years that they were bringing the waiting lists down.  Down from the previous winter peak and then building to an even higher peak the following winter.

That pattern reflects a consistent and known under-resourcing of the NHS from the government.  Enough to slowly bring the NHS to its knees but not so dramatic that they'd be hounded out of government.
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 02:49:41 pm
Need another line showing how many people became millionaires on the back of the NHS.
It is the same graph, just with different labels.
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 02:49:41 pm
Need another line showing how many people became millionaires on the back of the NHS.
if only that was the main issue. would be so much easier to turn things around for the next government
The privilege that drips from the itll make no difference posts boils my piss. Theres a fucking chasm between even the most right wing member of the Labour front bench and the Tories and anyone who actually bothers to think beyond their lines to take knows it.
Warrington's Labour council seeking a court injunction to stop its refuse collectors taking industrial action to try to a secure a pay rise closer to the cost of living rise.

Absolutely disgusting.



(the point's been made that they could have used the money they're spending on this legal action to fund the pay rise)



Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:41:25 am
Warrington's Labour council seeking a court injunction to stop its refuse collectors taking industrial action to try to a secure a pay rise closer to the cost of living rise.

Absolutely disgusting.



(the point's been made that they could have used the money they're spending on this legal action to fund the pay rise)





Why's it absolutely disgusting? You'd probably have to put  bit of actual content and context around it?

Or are you saying that councils should just pay whatever anyone demands in any circumstance? How would that work in relation to their already decimated budgets?

If they spend more on, say, bin collection, does that mean they have to close some care homes or help the homeless less or help the mentally less or other vital services?

Deffo needs some context - as in their budget and how it affects the council and services?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:41:25 am
Warrington's Labour council seeking a court injunction to stop its refuse collectors taking industrial action to try to a secure a pay rise closer to the cost of living rise.

Absolutely disgusting.



(the point's been made that they could have used the money they're spending on this legal action to fund the pay rise)

The disgusting bit is that local councils arent funded to function properly anymore.
