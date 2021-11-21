« previous next »
Labour. Sponsored by Baldy fat inbred drug cheat racist cheating c*nt Guardiola.

west_london_red

Re: Labour. Sponsored by Baldy fat inbred drug cheat racist cheating c*nt Guardiola.
Yesterday at 11:05:56 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:49:27 am
I think Starmer explained the problems the Torys created to stifle growth.
The Torys have created barriers that have made it harder for Companys to trade, they did this for political reasons to gain power rather than the best interests of the country.
Maybe people are thinking the only way to achieve growth is to plough more money into building roads etc, a FDR plan. ive no problem with that but we shouldn't forget how we got here, lay all the blame on the arseholes who put us in this position rather than attack the people who are going to try and repair that damage. all the shit is being thrown at Labour now ignores this, they are being attacked for not ploughing money into everything thats gone to shit. that's a very long list, one minutes it's growth the next it's the NHS and Welfare.
The warnings went unheeded over 5yrs ago, the country will be f... if the Torys win, they did more than win, they absolutely walked the election, we are now paying the price, I will lay the blame at the people who deserve it rather than the people who have the long difficult task of repairing it.

This.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

killer-heels

Re: Labour. Sponsored by Baldy fat inbred drug cheat racist cheating c*nt Guardiola.
Yesterday at 11:48:40 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:19:13 pm
Saying silly things about Reeves doesn't make an argument

Possibly, but I dont think she is any good and on top of that her intentions dont fill me with much optimisim.
Red-Soldier

Re: Labour. Sponsored by Baldy fat inbred drug cheat racist cheating c*nt Guardiola.
Today at 10:10:22 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:04:16 pm
The problem is the days of cheap money are over and borrowing isnt free, were already spending £100 billion a year on interest, thats 10% of total government expenditure and more then we spend on things like defence and education and more then half of what we spend on the NHS, no one wants to admit it but were fucked, we look down on the likes of Italy and Spain but the truth is our government finances are no better, the Tories have pretty much bankrupted the country over 13 years.

We are properly screwed!  The penny hasn't dropped for many.
