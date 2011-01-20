I think they sadly need to remain bland until elected, certainly on any issues that can be stoked into culture wars. Immigration, Brexit and homebuilding just feel like traps. Once in power they have much more control over the narrative - see the farce that is PMQs each week, as an example.



They can remain bland but still be more aggressive on the incompetence of the Tories in areas that aren't susceptible to culture wars. What's happened to "Levelling Up"? Why are NHS waiting lists getting longer and longer? Why did they use Covid-19 to enrich their donors at the cost of additional people dying (I'm not sure if they're allowed to talk about that at the moment though due to the ongoing enquiry)? Why do water companies keep pumping untreated sewage into rivers and the sea? Why is our national grid unable to onboard more green energy? Why do we have a PM that wasn't even elected by his own party members, let alone the country as a whole?



Yeah that sounds like a good idea. I too would like to see the Tories properly held to account.I think they hold off that because they say (Rightly) "You have fucked X up" and the Tories come back with "X, under Labour was much worse, we have made X much better and X is in a better place now than X has ever been" and the media run with that response and Labour get another fucking about lies told about X.I'd like to see Labour relentless. Don't ask 20 questions or use 20 narratives. Talk about X until the Tories and their mates in the media are fucking sick of it.Call them out on it. Mention the Fail or the S*n or the Times and call them out openly on their lies. Call the Tories out on their lies. If they lie about X then talk about it 24/7 and openly tell the world what happened to X, how the Tories fucked X, how the media lies are spinning shite all about X.And then go at it like a dog with a bone. Be relentless. Back the bastards into the corner. The thing I hate about Politics at the moment is the Tories lie about everything every fucking day and never get pulled up on it. Their media mates lie about shit every fucking day. People are getting brainwashed on Social Media about shite and those stirring the crap and lying never get pulled up on it.There seems to be no consequences. Were there ever consequences? I feel like it was always felt that it could never get this deep into just full on lying and you 'expected' that those in power wouldn't abuse their positions by outright lying with every fucking sentence they utter.But here we are.