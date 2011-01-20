« previous next »
Author Topic: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)  (Read 15181 times)

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #600 on: November 20, 2023, 07:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on November 20, 2023, 07:41:47 pm
Lots of posts discussing the subject but ignoring the amendments though. Which was why I posted the amendments. If people are going to say that Labour think this and that, they should at least look at what Labour have said on the subject, rather than what they think Labour have said.

I was just speculating. FWIW I've thought most if the recent talk has kept mostly to what the UK parties are doing about it rather than the issue itself and I guess that's why the thread has remained open.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #601 on: November 20, 2023, 09:39:08 pm »
Laughable that Ian Byrne has taken the Everton points deduction to an early day motion. Politicians have no fucking shame.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #602 on: November 20, 2023, 10:10:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 20, 2023, 09:39:08 pm
Laughable that Ian Byrne has taken the Everton points deduction to an early day motion. Politicians have no fucking shame.
Steve Rotheram going on about it's proportionality too. Suggests there must not be very much real work during his mayor job if that's something he can focus on at the start of a work week!
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #603 on: November 20, 2023, 10:19:24 pm »
And Sultana valiantly defends Sunak against Starmer in an interview with Novara Media.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #604 on: November 20, 2023, 10:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on November 20, 2023, 10:19:24 pm
And Sultana valiantly defends Sunak against Starmer in an interview with Novara Media.

Does anyone even take her seriously anymore? She is proven to be a grade A bell.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #605 on: November 20, 2023, 10:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on November 20, 2023, 10:19:24 pm
And Sultana valiantly defends Sunak against Starmer in an interview with Novara Media.

What did she say?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #606 on: November 20, 2023, 10:35:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 20, 2023, 10:28:15 pm
Does anyone even take her seriously anymore? She is proven to be a grade A bell.

It will be instructive who is in her group from this point on, now that she sides with the Tory PM over the Labour leader. Let's not forget also that Novara promoted Galloway during the Batley and Spen by election.
« Reply #607 on: November 20, 2023, 10:36:48 pm »
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #608 on: November 20, 2023, 10:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on November 20, 2023, 10:36:48 pm
Here's the Independent article that reports it.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/labour-islamophobia-israel-gaza-zarah-sultana-b2450324.html

Not exactly how you described. 
Probably quite difficult for Muslims in the Labour Party at the moment, being referred to as fleas.

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #609 on: November 20, 2023, 10:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on November 20, 2023, 10:35:47 pm
It will be instructive who is in her group from this point on, now that she sides with the Tory PM over the Labour leader. Let's not forget also that Novara promoted Galloway during the Batley and Spen by election.
-

I remember you spouting this shite previously, it wasnt true then either.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #610 on: November 20, 2023, 11:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 20, 2023, 10:43:59 pm
Not exactly how you described. 
Probably quite difficult for Muslims in the Labour Party at the moment, being referred to as fleas.
you trying this incendiary made-up shit for a second time? based on a single person using a well known expression, and making no reference at all to muslims (or to muslims being fleas)?

you don't serve any cause well by being intellectually dishonest. doing it repeatedly just teaches us to doubt whether you are an honest broker.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 20, 2023, 10:45:24 pm
I remember you spouting this shite previously, it wasnt true then either.
have to say, i find it quite hard to countenance Sultana - as someone who has just made it know she wants a 'ceasefire' - has opted to work with Novara. Given that Novara's Editor celebrated rape and murder over the course of the weekend of the terror attacks, to absolutely no rebuke (she apologised for her glee about mass-murder around four days after, likely under advice from a lawyer given her legal jeopardy for showing love to proscribed terrorist groups).

When I think what someone looking for peace looks like, subjectively speaking, I don't really think of people who (despite their broad platform) seek to associate with partisan bigoted crank media, who express enjoyment in seeing civilians subjected to targeted rape, kidnapping and murder.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #611 on: November 20, 2023, 11:07:46 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on November 20, 2023, 11:02:54 pm
you trying this incendiary made-up shit for a second time? based on a single person using a well known expression, and making no reference at all to muslims (or to muslims being fleas)?

you don't serve any cause well by being intellectually dishonest. doing it repeatedly just teaches us to doubt whether you are an honest broker.
have to say, i find it quite hard to countenance Sultana - as someone who has just made it know she wants a 'ceasefire' - has opted to work with Novara. Given that Novara's Editor celebrated rape and murder over the course of the weekend of the terror attacks, to absolutely no rebuke (she apologised for her glee about mass-murder around four days after, likely under advice from a lawyer given her legal jeopardy for showing love to proscribed terrorist groups).

When I think what someone looking for peace looks like, subjectively speaking, I don't really think of people who (despite their broad platform) seek to associate with partisan bigoted crank media, who express enjoyment in seeing civilians subjected to targeted rape, kidnapping and murder.

Are you saying it isnt true?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #612 on: November 20, 2023, 11:07:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 20, 2023, 10:28:15 pm
Does anyone even take her seriously anymore? She is proven to be a grade A bell.

Shes a complete fucking idiot, and has been for at least as long as shes been an MP
« Reply #613 on: November 20, 2023, 11:11:07 pm »
Cant see any connection to Islamophobia from the tweet Labour posted.
Fact is far less perverts are sent to prison for Sexuality assaulting children under the Torys. how is that Islamophobic.
This is also being taken out of the context of what had happened previous to this.
 We all knew about Johnson picking up on the lie of Starmer never prosecuted Jimmy Saville. reports say Torys pressured BBC not too report on this being a lie. Starmer was attacked by all sides over this. no out cry then.
So it was obvious what Labour were doing attacking Sunak. Labour were hitting back that's all, Prosecutions have dropped. Maybe the Torys should concentrate a bit more energy into toughening up our laws so they can lock up perverts rather than trying to change the laws to stop the boats.
« Last Edit: November 20, 2023, 11:21:02 pm by oldfordie »
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #614 on: November 20, 2023, 11:12:35 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on November 20, 2023, 11:02:54 pm
you don't serve any cause well by being intellectually dishonest. doing it repeatedly just teaches us to doubt whether you are an honest broker.


If you think this is dishonest thats upto you and those who read my posts, I  disagree I'm being intellectually dishonest.

I would however question those who look to brush it under the carpet.



« Reply #615 on: November 20, 2023, 11:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 20, 2023, 11:07:46 pm
Are you saying it isnt true?
what else does "made up" mean to you ;D in the context of your (repeat) slur against patriotscouser, yes - it's all in that reply, if you pause to re-read it.

not interested in taking the thread off track with a long back and forth, as we've been known to exchange - especially as you've now sent another reply to the same message - just thought you should hear how you come across. if you want to discuss, happy to (by PM only)
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 20, 2023, 11:12:35 pm
I would however question those who look to brush it under the carpet.
please don't project how you choose to behave/engage on this topic onto me, by passively aggressively accusing me of doing exactly what you did the other day (see below) simply for defending one RAWKite against your spurious slurs:
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 17, 2023, 01:17:58 pm
I doubt Jewiash Voice for Labour agree with the bolded text
« Last Edit: November 20, 2023, 11:27:33 pm by classycarra »
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #616 on: November 20, 2023, 11:28:33 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on November 20, 2023, 11:15:30 pm
what else does "made up" mean to you ;D in the context of your (repeat) slur against patriotscouser, yes - it's all in that reply, if you pause to re-read it.

not interested in taking the thread off track with a long back and forth, as we've been known to exchange - especially as you've now sent another reply to the same message - just thought you should hear how you come across. if you want to discuss, happy to (by PM only)

If people dont think referring to Muslim councillors leaving as shaking off the fleas is racist, that's on them, if it wasn't true why didnt Cooper say this on Sunday when Kuenssberg mentioned it?


« Reply #617 on: November 21, 2023, 02:07:30 am »
Quote from: Sangria on November 20, 2023, 10:36:48 pm
Here's the Independent article that reports it.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/labour-islamophobia-israel-gaza-zarah-sultana-b2450324.html

Thought she got it badly wrong there, they put Sunaks picture up there because hes the prime minister, not because hes south asian as she put it, wild mental gymnastics to arrive at where she did.
Saying that, labour has definitely shifted to an islamaphobic stance, but not out of racism, just that its a vote winner in terms of getting the big media organisations on side. Its not knee jerk, theyve done their research on what it takes to get into power in this country, this is another box ticked.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #618 on: November 21, 2023, 09:54:28 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on November 21, 2023, 02:07:30 am
Thought she got it badly wrong there, they put Sunaks picture up there because hes the prime minister, not because hes south asian as she put it, wild mental gymnastics to arrive at where she did.
Saying that, labour has definitely shifted to an islamaphobic stance, but not out of racism, just that its a vote winner in terms of getting the big media organisations on side. Its not knee jerk, theyve done their research on what it takes to get into power in this country, this is another box ticked.

Moreso they shifted away from an antisemite stance which is wholly more accurate.
« Reply #619 on: November 21, 2023, 10:28:35 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on November 21, 2023, 02:07:30 am
Thought she got it badly wrong there, they put Sunaks picture up there because hes the prime minister, not because hes south asian as she put it, wild mental gymnastics to arrive at where she did.


I agree.

I like her when she's on about economic policy, but she grates terribly when she moves into the racism/religion stuff.

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #620 on: Today at 12:42:22 pm »
Been reading a few things about reactions and the state of the world now is that if Labour have three choices of A, B, C then if they say A, they are damned for it. If they say B then they are damned for it. If they say C they are damned for it and if they say nothing then they are damned for that too.

Pretty tricky to see a way forward out of that.

Maybe directly taking on the damners is the only way out of it?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #621 on: Today at 01:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:42:22 pm
Been reading a few things about reactions and the state of the world now is that if Labour have three choices of A, B, C then if they say A, they are damned for it. If they say B then they are damned for it. If they say C they are damned for it and if they say nothing then they are damned for that too.

Pretty tricky to see a way forward out of that.

Maybe directly taking on the damners is the only way out of it?
I think they sadly need to remain bland until elected, certainly on any issues that can be stoked into culture wars.  Immigration, Brexit and homebuilding just feel like traps.  Once in power they have much more control over the narrative - see the farce that is PMQs each week, as an example.

They can remain bland but still be more aggressive on the incompetence of the Tories in areas that aren't susceptible to culture wars.  What's happened to "Levelling Up"?  Why are NHS waiting lists getting longer and longer?  Why did they use Covid-19 to enrich their donors at the cost of additional people dying (I'm not sure if they're allowed to talk about that at the moment though due to the ongoing enquiry)?  Why do water companies keep pumping untreated sewage into rivers and the sea?  Why is our national grid unable to onboard more green energy?  Why do we have a PM that wasn't even elected by his own party members, let alone the country as a whole?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #622 on: Today at 01:57:44 pm »
Agreed partially in regards to blandness, especially with the lead Labour have got.

But also you need in the final 12 months of a parliamentary term to not just be the alternative Govt. in waiting because the tories are so bad but they need to be positive and win over swing voters and those in the Don't Knows.

Simple messaging in their manifesto on key issues on the economy, NHS, educations and Law & Order are the order of the day in winning elections. A couple of simple brief sentences on each and not a 500 page pamphlet with a 10 year plan. More like 5 pages of to the point messaging on those key areas. But it has to say what Labour will do and be positive rather than saying 14 years of neglect has led to these outcomes.

Which is true, but you don't win over voters just by being bland. Nor do you by being overly detailed and specific. As long as those policies are costed and messaging is positive and effective then that is all that is needed.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #623 on: Today at 02:01:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:43:23 pm
I think they sadly need to remain bland until elected, certainly on any issues that can be stoked into culture wars.  Immigration, Brexit and homebuilding just feel like traps.  Once in power they have much more control over the narrative - see the farce that is PMQs each week, as an example.

They can remain bland but still be more aggressive on the incompetence of the Tories in areas that aren't susceptible to culture wars.  What's happened to "Levelling Up"?  Why are NHS waiting lists getting longer and longer?  Why did they use Covid-19 to enrich their donors at the cost of additional people dying (I'm not sure if they're allowed to talk about that at the moment though due to the ongoing enquiry)?  Why do water companies keep pumping untreated sewage into rivers and the sea?  Why is our national grid unable to onboard more green energy?  Why do we have a PM that wasn't even elected by his own party members, let alone the country as a whole?

Yeah that sounds like a good idea. I too would like to see the Tories properly held to account.

I think they hold off that because they say (Rightly) "You have fucked X up" and the Tories come back with "X, under Labour was much worse, we have made X much better and X is in a better place now than X has ever been" and the media run with that response and Labour get another fucking about lies told about X.

I'd like to see Labour relentless. Don't ask 20 questions or use 20 narratives. Talk about X until the Tories and their mates in the media are fucking sick of it.

Call them out on it. Mention the Fail or the S*n or the Times and call them out openly on their lies. Call the Tories out on their lies. If they lie about X then talk about it 24/7 and openly tell the world what happened to X, how the Tories fucked X, how the media lies are spinning shite all about X.

And then go at it like a dog with a bone. Be relentless. Back the bastards into the corner. The thing I hate about Politics at the moment is the Tories lie about everything every fucking day and never get pulled up on it. Their media mates lie about shit every fucking day. People are getting brainwashed on Social Media about shite and those stirring the crap and lying never get pulled up on it.


There seems to be no consequences. Were there ever consequences? I feel like it was always felt that it could never get this deep into just full on lying and you 'expected' that those in power wouldn't abuse their positions by outright lying with every fucking sentence they utter.

But here we are.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:03:16 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #624 on: Today at 02:01:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:43:23 pm
I think they sadly need to remain bland until elected, certainly on any issues that can be stoked into culture wars.  Immigration, Brexit and homebuilding just feel like traps.  Once in power they have much more control over the narrative - see the farce that is PMQs each week, as an example.

They can remain bland but still be more aggressive on the incompetence of the Tories in areas that aren't susceptible to culture wars.  What's happened to "Levelling Up"?  Why are NHS waiting lists getting longer and longer?  Why did they use Covid-19 to enrich their donors at the cost of additional people dying (I'm not sure if they're allowed to talk about that at the moment though due to the ongoing enquiry)?  Why do water companies keep pumping untreated sewage into rivers and the sea?  Why is our national grid unable to onboard more green energy?  Why do we have a PM that wasn't even elected by his own party members, let alone the country as a whole?
I agree up to a point. why give the Torys a chance to attack them by coming up with their manifesto promises now, the Torys are terrible but they were terrible long before Starmer took over, difference now is all the news is negative news about the Torys, the public have finally noticed. the polls tell us this.
Theres also many waiting on the sidelines ready to attack them for breaking so called promises so why make these promises a year or so before the actual election, why set yourself up for the fall when you have nothing to gain from it.
Labour will go into detail in their Manifesto closer to the election.
I agree about not going into too much detail when it comes to helping the vulnerable and the poor. nothing new really, always ways to help people through the back door without shouting it from the rooftops before a election, I could be wrong about this though, times have changed, the public have had enough of the Torys leaving people on the breadline so Labour might well lay it all out before the election, we shall see
