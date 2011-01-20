« previous next »
Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #600 on: Today at 07:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:41:47 pm
Lots of posts discussing the subject but ignoring the amendments though. Which was why I posted the amendments. If people are going to say that Labour think this and that, they should at least look at what Labour have said on the subject, rather than what they think Labour have said.

I was just speculating. FWIW I've thought most if the recent talk has kept mostly to what the UK parties are doing about it rather than the issue itself and I guess that's why the thread has remained open.


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #601 on: Today at 09:39:08 pm »
Laughable that Ian Byrne has taken the Everton points deduction to an early day motion. Politicians have no fucking shame.


classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #602 on: Today at 10:10:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:39:08 pm
Laughable that Ian Byrne has taken the Everton points deduction to an early day motion. Politicians have no fucking shame.
Steve Rotheram going on about it's proportionality too. Suggests there must not be very much real work during his mayor job if that's something he can focus on at the start of a work week!


Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #603 on: Today at 10:19:24 pm »
And Sultana valiantly defends Sunak against Starmer in an interview with Novara Media.






killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #604 on: Today at 10:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:19:24 pm
And Sultana valiantly defends Sunak against Starmer in an interview with Novara Media.

Does anyone even take her seriously anymore? She is proven to be a grade A bell.


Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #605 on: Today at 10:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:19:24 pm
And Sultana valiantly defends Sunak against Starmer in an interview with Novara Media.

What did she say?


Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #606 on: Today at 10:35:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:28:15 pm
Does anyone even take her seriously anymore? She is proven to be a grade A bell.

It will be instructive who is in her group from this point on, now that she sides with the Tory PM over the Labour leader. Let's not forget also that Novara promoted Galloway during the Batley and Spen by election.






Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #607 on: Today at 10:36:48 pm »






Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #608 on: Today at 10:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:36:48 pm
Here's the Independent article that reports it.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/labour-islamophobia-israel-gaza-zarah-sultana-b2450324.html

Not exactly how you described. 
Probably quite difficult for Muslims in the Labour Party at the moment, being referred to as fleas.



Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #609 on: Today at 10:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:35:47 pm
It will be instructive who is in her group from this point on, now that she sides with the Tory PM over the Labour leader. Let's not forget also that Novara promoted Galloway during the Batley and Spen by election.


I remember you spouting this shite previously, it wasnt true then either.


classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #610 on: Today at 11:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:43:59 pm
Not exactly how you described. 
Probably quite difficult for Muslims in the Labour Party at the moment, being referred to as fleas.
you trying this incendiary made-up shit for a second time? based on a single person using a well known expression, and making no reference at all to muslims (or to muslims being fleas)?

you don't serve any cause well by being intellectually dishonest. doing it repeatedly just teaches us to doubt whether you are an honest broker.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:45:24 pm
I remember you spouting this shite previously, it wasnt true then either.
have to say, i find it quite hard to countenance Sultana - as someone who has just made it know she wants a 'ceasefire' - has opted to work with Novara. Given that Novara's Editor celebrated rape and murder over the course of the weekend of the terror attacks, to absolutely no rebuke (she apologised for her glee about mass-murder around four days after, likely under advice from a lawyer given her legal jeopardy for showing love to proscribed terrorist groups).

When I think what someone looking for peace looks like, subjectively speaking, I don't really think of people who (despite their broad platform) seek to associate with partisan bigoted crank media, who express enjoyment in seeing civilians subjected to targeted rape, kidnapping and murder.


Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #611 on: Today at 11:07:46 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:02:54 pm
you trying this incendiary made-up shit for a second time? based on a single person using a well known expression, and making no reference at all to muslims (or to muslims being fleas)?

you don't serve any cause well by being intellectually dishonest. doing it repeatedly just teaches us to doubt whether you are an honest broker.
have to say, i find it quite hard to countenance Sultana - as someone who has just made it know she wants a 'ceasefire' - has opted to work with Novara. Given that Novara's Editor celebrated rape and murder over the course of the weekend of the terror attacks, to absolutely no rebuke (she apologised for her glee about mass-murder around four days after, likely under advice from a lawyer given her legal jeopardy for showing love to proscribed terrorist groups).

When I think what someone looking for peace looks like, subjectively speaking, I don't really think of people who (despite their broad platform) seek to associate with partisan bigoted crank media, who express enjoyment in seeing civilians subjected to targeted rape, kidnapping and murder.

Are you saying it isnt true?


west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #612 on: Today at 11:07:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:28:15 pm
Does anyone even take her seriously anymore? She is proven to be a grade A bell.

Shes a complete fucking idiot, and has been for at least as long as shes been an MP






oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #613 on: Today at 11:11:07 pm »
Cant see any connection to Islamophobia from the tweet Labour posted.
Fact is far less perverts are sent to prison for Sexuality assaulting children under the Torys. how is that Islamophobic.
This is also being taken out of the context of what had happened previous to this.
 We all knew about Johnson picking up on the lie of Starmer never prosecuted Jimmy Saville. Starmer was attacked by all sides over this. no out cry then.
So it was obvious what Labour were doing attacking Sunak. Labour were hitting back that's all, Prosecutions have dropped. Maybe the Torys should concentrate a bit more energy into toughening up our laws so they can lock up perverts rather than trying to change the laws to stop the boats.



               

Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #614 on: Today at 11:12:35 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:02:54 pm
you don't serve any cause well by being intellectually dishonest. doing it repeatedly just teaches us to doubt whether you are an honest broker.


If you think this is dishonest thats upto you and those who read my posts, I  disagree I'm being intellectually dishonest.

I would however question those who look to brush it under the carpet.




