Author Topic: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)  (Read 13353 times)

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 02:20:26 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:03:50 pm
So you think Hamas will recognise Israels right to exist and give up their 1988 charter to exterminate all Jews in Israel and dissolve if a 2 state solution is agreed.
Don't kid yourself, theres a difference between arguing for a ceasefire and a long term solution.


Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it" (The Martyr, Imam Hassan al-Banna, of blessed memory).

https://avalon.law.yale.edu/20th_century/hamas.asp

Dont twist this as support for Hamas' atrocities
but they are softening on this
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-39744551

Quote
Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it

I dont agree with everything youy say, but its usually well thought out and reasonable, the words Ive quoted are grim OF

Ill leave you to howl at the moon alone

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 02:22:16 pm »
Quote from:  link=topic=355081.msg19163710#msg19163710 date=1700398976
That doesn't really add up does it, if they are killing innocent people then how can it be down to Revenge.
Lets not use the word Revenge. 
emphasis on damage not accuracy but how is it not about revenge  :o


Indiscriminately attacking, civilians and babies be damned but theres nothing you wont back while claiming anyone who has an issue with your man and is anyway left leaning is the far left and conspiring against him, really does beggar belief  :butt
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 02:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:43:17 pm
Is the discussion based on what Labour have actually said, which I've posted above?
It appears not. I'll quote your original, useful post.
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:04:40 pm
For documentation's sake, so discussion can be better informed. Here are the two amendments. Followed by the actions in the respective amendments, itemised for easier reading (the wording is exactly taken from the amendments). Let me know if I've made any mistakes.

Amendment H (SNP)
but respectfully regret that the Gracious Speech fails to include measures that would require the Government to uphold international law and protect all civilians in Israel and Palestine; unequivocally condemn the horrific killings by Hamas and the taking of hostages; reaffirm that there must be an end to the collective punishment of the Palestinian people; calls for the urgent release of all hostages and an end to the siege of Gaza to allow vital supplies of food, fuel, medicine and water to reach the civilian population; notes the growing calls for an immediate ceasefire from the United Nations and its aid agencies; and therefore call on the Government to join with the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire.

Amendment R (Labour)
At end add and submit to Your Majesty that this House wishes to see an end to the violence in Israel and Palestine; unequivocally condemn the horrific terrorist attack and murder of civilians by Hamas, call for the immediate release of all hostages and reaffirm Israels right to defend its citizens from terrorism; believe all human life is equal and that there has been too much suffering, including far too many deaths of innocent civilians and children, over the past month in Gaza; reaffirm the UKs commitment to the rules-based international order, international humanitarian law and the jurisdiction of the ICC to address the conduct of all parties in Gaza and Hamass attacks in Israel; call on Israel to protect hospitals and lift the siege conditions allowing food, water, electricity, medicine and fuel into Gaza; request the Government continue to work with the international community to prevent a wider escalation of the conflict in the region, guarantee that people in Gaza who are forced to flee during this conflict can return to their homes and seek an end to the expansion of illegal settlements and settler violence in the West Bank; and, while acknowledging the daily humanitarian pauses to allow in aid and the movement of civilians, believe they must be longer to deliver humanitarian assistance on a scale that begins to meet the desperate needs of the people of Gaza, which is a necessary step to an enduring cessation of fighting as soon as possible and a credible, diplomatic and political process to deliver the lasting peace of a two-state solution.

Itemised actions

Amendment H (SNP)
Hamas
1. the urgent release of all hostages
Israel
1. an end to the collective punishment of the Palestinian people;
2. an end to the siege of Gaza to allow vital supplies of food, fuel, medicine and water to reach the civilian population
Ultimate aim/International community
1. all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire.

Amendment R (Labour)
Hamas
1. call for the immediate release of all hostages
2. reaffirm Israels right to defend its citizens from terrorism
3. rules-based international order, international humanitarian law and the jurisdiction of the ICC to address the conduct of all parties in Gaza and Hamass attacks in Israel
Israel
1. rules-based international order, international humanitarian law and the jurisdiction of the ICC to address the conduct of all parties in Gaza and Hamass attacks in Israel
2. protect hospitals
3. lift the siege conditions allowing food, water, electricity, medicine and fuel into Gaza
4. guarantee that people in Gaza who are forced to flee during this conflict can return to their homes
5. an end to the expansion of illegal settlements and settler violence in the West Bank
Ultimate aim/International community
1. international community to prevent a wider escalation of the conflict in the region
2. daily humanitarian pauses to allow in aid and the movement of civilians, believe they must be longer to deliver humanitarian assistance on a scale that begins to meet the desperate needs of the people of Gaza
3. an enduring cessation of fighting as soon as possible
4. a credible, diplomatic and political process to deliver the lasting peace of a two-state solution.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 03:27:33 pm »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 02:22:16 pm
emphasis on damage not accuracy but how is it not about revenge  :o


Indiscriminately attacking, civilians and babies be damned but theres nothing you wont back while claiming anyone who has an issue with your man and is anyway left leaning is the far left and conspiring against him, really does beggar belief  :butt
No I don't jump to that conclusion from those words.
I don't like the use of the word Revenge, it's a cheap smear word that's been used in the past to attack people with legitimate grievances,?  I am not going to answer any more questions on this.
So you think you have the high moral ground to smear people about babies being killed just so they could attack the left, It's been shame on you from day 1 hasn't it. all from the protesters who refuse to look any further than innocent babies and Palestinians being killed.

I think the vast majority of people are very upset over the killing of so many innocent babies and Palestinians but yeah, this has been used a political football, they were calling for a 2 state solution from day 1 when Israelis Babies were being killed and Israrlis were being slaughtered indiscriminately.  I didn't take the high moral ground to smear them for not caring, I pointed out they were making this into a political issue rather than acknowledging Hamas had gone too far. arguing for a 2 state solution showed it wasn't about the killing of innocents, it was about Palestine and politics. I questioned their arguments on the demands they are making and yes am still doing it as people still think it's about a 2 state solution rather than acknowledging Hamas went too far and the fact that these evil people still dont care about the Palestinian people when they use them as shields etc etc.

 This has been used as a political football, the outrage has been off the scales from day 1. the Shame on you shouts are down to those same people thinking they have the high moral ground to smear someone's character.
I am no expert on the Israel/Palestine long term conflict but I did know the basics,   millions are new to it all. some of the points they are shouting against Israel and Jews should be a concern.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 03:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:04:40 pm
For documentation's sake, so discussion can be better informed. Here are the two amendments. Followed by the actions in the respective amendments, itemised for easier reading (the wording is exactly taken from the amendments). Let me know if I've made any mistakes.

<snip>

Amendment R (Labour)
Hamas

2. reaffirm Israels right to defend its citizens from terrorism

4. guarantee that people in Gaza who are forced to flee during this conflict can return to their homes

5. an end to the expansion of illegal settlements and settler violence in the West Bank

Since nobody has taken the bait, I'll have a go...

I dislike (2) because it doesn't  define "defend" well enough and is open to interpretation. It's the clause I would have most trouble with. George Bush decided that carpet bombing Iraq was about defending the US from terrorism and, as Biden recently suggested, Bush was wrong.

(4) is inadequate because it ignores the fact that there's probably going to be nothing to return to - homes, services, hospitals.

(5) was a good addition because what's going on at the moment is shocking. Long term it's inadequate becauses the illegal land-grabs need to be unpicked.

I didn't entirely agree with everything that James O'Brien said but he was correct when he said that you have to put your heart on the back seat and focus on what your head is telling you. A good test of whether you are doing this at the moment is to imagine if the roles were reversed - specifically if Israel was a Muslim state and Gaza was full of Jews. It wouldn't make any difference to me. I'd be equally horrified by the kidnappings and the scale of the killing in Gaza. I'd also suggest that those who have dismissed any relevance to the situation in Northern Ireland - specifically if any lessons can be learned from it - have been hasty. The peace process involved getting some fairly unpleasant people around the table - including those who have sponsored or taken part in terrorism. It involved compromises and lots of people having to grit their teeth, particularly those who now have to walk past individuals who took the lives of friends and family. It hasn't entirely got rid of resentments, it arguably needs some tweaking and there are still some on both sides of the divide for whom "the struggle" has not ended. But, my goodness, life in Northern Ireland is a much better place for the GFA and it's an agreement that has the support of the majority .
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 04:09:48 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:48:31 pm
Since nobody has taken the bait, I'll have a go...

I dislike (2) because it doesn't  define "defend" well enough and is open to interpretation. It's the clause I would have most trouble with. George Bush decided that carpet bombing Iraq was about defending the US from terrorism and, as Biden recently suggested, Bush was wrong.

(4) is inadequate because it ignores the fact that there's probably going to be nothing to return to - homes, services, hospitals.

(5) was a good addition because what's going on at the moment is shocking. Long term it's inadequate becauses the illegal land-grabs need to be unpicked.

I didn't entirely agree with everything that James O'Brien said but he was correct when he said that you have to put your heart on the back seat and focus on what your head is telling you. A good test of whether you are doing this at the moment is to imagine if the roles were reversed - specifically if Israel was a Muslim state and Gaza was full of Jews. It wouldn't make any difference to me. I'd be equally horrified by the kidnappings and the scale of the killing in Gaza. I'd also suggest that those who have dismissed any relevance to the situation in Northern Ireland - specifically if any lessons can be learned from it - have been hasty. The peace process involved getting some fairly unpleasant people around the table - including those who have sponsored or taken part in terrorism. It involved compromises and lots of people having to grit their teeth, particularly those who now have to walk past individuals who took the lives of friends and family. It hasn't entirely got rid of resentments, it arguably needs some tweaking and there are still some on both sides of the divide for whom "the struggle" has not ended. But, my goodness, life in Northern Ireland is a much better place for the GFA and it's an agreement that has the support of the majority .

Do you think the SNP amendment is preferable to the Labour amendment?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 04:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:09:48 pm
Do you think the SNP amendment is preferable to the Labour amendment?
Yes. It was a lot clearer, it felt more even handed and was focussed on stopping the killing now. There's a sense from the Labour amendment that Starmer sees the Israeli leadership as being on the moral high ground and I don't think that's the case. The scale of the Israeli reaction has been obscene and, just as important, it feels like the names and faces of the hostages have got lost as a result.
I dislike the fact that this has become a resigning issue but I have a problem with the whip system in general. It facilitates dictatorship within the party and means that MPs feel that they're not always able to represent their constituents. You need to have absolute faith in the leadership to accept voting against your constituent's wishes and your conscience and, as Tony Blair showed re. Iraq, that faith can be misplaced.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 05:25:21 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 04:56:42 pm
Yes. It was a lot clearer, it felt more even handed and was focussed on stopping the killing now. There's a sense from the Labour amendment that Starmer sees the Israeli leadership as being on the moral high ground and I don't think that's the case. The scale of the Israeli reaction has been obscene and, just as important, it feels like the names and faces of the hostages have got lost as a result.
I dislike the fact that this has become a resigning issue but I have a problem with the whip system in general. It facilitates dictatorship within the party and means that MPs feel that they're not always able to represent their constituents. You need to have absolute faith in the leadership to accept voting against your constituent's wishes and your conscience and, as Tony Blair showed re. Iraq, that faith can be misplaced.
Party whipping happens everywhere.


Otherwise you get individual members holding out for special concessions for each and every issue where they feel like it. It turns politics into a few for all and a sort of wildest where small issues receive undue importance.

Whether or not this was the right issue to whip on is a different question
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 05:47:33 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 04:56:42 pm
Yes. It was a lot clearer, it felt more even handed and was focussed on stopping the killing now. There's a sense from the Labour amendment that Starmer sees the Israeli leadership as being on the moral high ground and I don't think that's the case. The scale of the Israeli reaction has been obscene and, just as important, it feels like the names and faces of the hostages have got lost as a result.
I dislike the fact that this has become a resigning issue but I have a problem with the whip system in general. It facilitates dictatorship within the party and means that MPs feel that they're not always able to represent their constituents. You need to have absolute faith in the leadership to accept voting against your constituent's wishes and your conscience and, as Tony Blair showed re. Iraq, that faith can be misplaced.

The issue for Starmer is that if he doesnt support Israeli actions the Tories and their supporters wont waste a second in making political capital from it and throwing charges of antisemitism at him and the party and opening that whole can of worms again. I suspect thats the reason for his position rather then thinking Israel has any particular moral high ground.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 05:49:24 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 04:56:42 pm
Yes. It was a lot clearer, it felt more even handed and was focussed on stopping the killing now. There's a sense from the Labour amendment that Starmer sees the Israeli leadership as being on the moral high ground and I don't think that's the case. The scale of the Israeli reaction has been obscene and, just as important, it feels like the names and faces of the hostages have got lost as a result.
I dislike the fact that this has become a resigning issue but I have a problem with the whip system in general. It facilitates dictatorship within the party and means that MPs feel that they're not always able to represent their constituents. You need to have absolute faith in the leadership to accept voting against your constituent's wishes and your conscience and, as Tony Blair showed re. Iraq, that faith can be misplaced.

The SNP amendment doesn't contain any reference to Israel having the right to defend itself, which you've said isn't necessarily a bad thing, but which is generally recognised as the right of any state even without having to explicitly state it. It also doesn't contain any reference to stopping the violence or encroachment in the West Bank. Nor does it aspire towards a two state solution as a lasting solution. It also doesn't address the conduct of both parties wrt international law.

I'll point to Northern Ireland as an example of how ceasefires can work. The ceasefire didn't happen in isolation, and it would never have happened in isolation. It happened when a roadmap guaranteed by a powerful outside was set out, which made demands of both sides, with concrete actions that could be confirmed by observers. As each action was implemented, it allowed progress on other fronts as each side showed it could be trusted, leading to an eventual total ceasefire that has lasted over 20 years so far.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 06:09:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:47:33 pm
The issue for Starmer is that if he doesnt support Israeli actions the Tories and their supporters wont waste a second in making political capital from it and throwing charges of antisemitism at him and the party and opening that whole can of worms again.
Criticism of Israel is not antisemitism and a man of Starmer's experience should have a good enough command of the language to be able to handle this.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 06:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:49:24 pm
I'll point to Northern Ireland as an example of how ceasefires can work. The ceasefire didn't happen in isolation, and it would never have happened in isolation. It happened when a roadmap guaranteed by a powerful outside was set out, which made demands of both sides, with concrete actions that could be confirmed by observers. As each action was implemented, it allowed progress on other fronts as each side showed it could be trusted, leading to an eventual total ceasefire that has lasted over 20 years so far.
The difference here is that the situation in the Middle East is like Northern Ireland with the gained turned up. The scale and frequency of the violence is orders of magnitude worse and therefore you need a process that is much speedier. I think it will take outside powers to do it but it will need the west and the Arab world to come together. To date, the west has seemed reluctant to criticise Israel leading to justifiable accusations of hypocrisy.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 06:21:43 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 06:16:12 pm
The difference here is that the situation in the Middle East is like Northern Ireland with the gained turned up. The scale and frequency of the violence is orders of magnitude worse and therefore you need a process that is much speedier. I think it will take outside powers to do it but it will need the west and the Arab world to come together. To date, the west has seemed reluctant to criticise Israel leading to justifiable accusations of hypocrisy.

But it's an example of how a ceasefire has been made to work. The other way, pushed by the SNP with support from others, has no examples of it working. Unless you can point to examples that I didn't know of.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 07:37:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:25:21 pm
Party whipping happens everywhere.


Otherwise you get individual members holding out for special concessions for each and every issue where they feel like it. It turns politics into a few for all and a sort of wildest where small issues receive undue importance.


They work for us. They should only bring up issues we the public they represent bring to them.

Perhaps I'll write to my MP and see if this would fly.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 08:09:00 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 06:09:18 pm
Criticism of Israel is not antisemitism and a man of Starmer's experience should have a good enough command of the language to be able to handle this.

Im fully aware of that but it wont stop it being twisted and reported as Starmer loves Hamas, hates Jews, and thinks Hitler was misunderstood.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 08:27:27 pm »
I wish Labour wouldn't divide itself over this ceasefire.

For one, calling for it isn't the same as it actually coming true.

It's also a situation where both sides have done seriously wrong.

I'd like the war to stop - not sure why the political taboo about the word "ceasefire" but it is very Labour to be staring election victory in the face and divide over semantics before you even have power

Humanitarian pauses according to Politico would effectively be a ceasefire...

I think Starmer walks the line and plays it safe. Call Israel murderers and you'd be attacked by the press. Hamas are terrorists - Corbyn's flipflopping over that word was equally disgusting (I think even less of the Tories don't worry)
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 09:24:57 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:27:27 pm
I wish Labour wouldn't divide itself over this ceasefire.

For one, calling for it isn't the same as it actually coming true.

It's also a situation where both sides have done seriously wrong.

I'd like the war to stop - not sure why the political taboo about the word "ceasefire" but it is very Labour to be staring election victory in the face and divide over semantics before you even have power

Humanitarian pauses according to Politico would effectively be a ceasefire...

I think Starmer walks the line and plays it safe. Call Israel murderers and you'd be attacked by the press. Hamas are terrorists - Corbyn's flipflopping over that word was equally disgusting (I think even less of the Tories don't worry)

Yeah, being completely blunt its utterly pointless gesture politics whatever your position is to be honest. Neither Israel or Hamas give a shit what Labour (or the UK government for that matter) thinks, they will do what they want to do and its absolutely pointless tearing ourselves apart over something we have no sway or decision making power over. What we can do is which will actually make a difference is help with aid, so as soon as its possible to get aid into Palestine we should be doing our bit as a country.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 09:39:59 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:37:31 pm
They work for us. They should only bring up issues we the public they represent bring to them.

Perhaps I'll write to my MP and see if this would fly.
In a constituency you will have literally every opinion known to man.

Its highly likely youd get pressure to bring in awful policies such as the death penalty

The party whip is (by far) the lesser of two evils
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 10:22:29 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 06:16:12 pm
The difference here is that the situation in the Middle East is like Northern Ireland with the gained turned up. The scale and frequency of the violence is orders of magnitude worse and therefore you need a process that is much speedier. I think it will take outside powers to do it but it will need the west and the Arab world to come together. To date, the west has seemed reluctant to criticise Israel leading to justifiable accusations of hypocrisy.

 Very little similarities. In 30 years of the troubles , 3700 people were killed on both sides, more children alone have been killed in gaza in the last 3 weeks. Yet everyone seems to be adopting the idea that dead children will return to their homes when hamas get eliminated. Its like some weird twilight zone where everyone let go of their senses and started living in a fantasy world.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #579 on: Today at 12:11:36 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:22:29 pm
Very little similarities. In 30 years of the troubles , 3700 people were killed on both sides, more children alone have been killed in gaza in the last 3 weeks. Yet everyone seems to be adopting the idea that dead children will return to their homes when hamas get eliminated. Its like some weird twilight zone where everyone let go of their senses and started living in a fantasy world.

You want it to be Labour's job to sort out the rights and wrongs of the middle east? Labour couldn't manage it in 1948 when we still had an empire.
