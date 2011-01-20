For documentation's sake, so discussion can be better informed. Here are the two amendments. Followed by the actions in the respective amendments, itemised for easier reading (the wording is exactly taken from the amendments). Let me know if I've made any mistakes.



Amendment R (Labour)

Hamas



2. reaffirm Israels right to defend its citizens from terrorism



4. guarantee that people in Gaza who are forced to flee during this conflict can return to their homes



5. an end to the expansion of illegal settlements and settler violence in the West Bank





Since nobody has taken the bait, I'll have a go...I dislike (2) because it doesn't define "defend" well enough and is open to interpretation. It's the clause I would have most trouble with. George Bush decided that carpet bombing Iraq was about defending the US from terrorism and, as Biden recently suggested, Bush was wrong.(4) is inadequate because it ignores the fact that there's probably going to be nothing to return to - homes, services, hospitals.(5) was a good addition because what's going on at the moment is shocking. Long term it's inadequate becauses the illegal land-grabs need to be unpicked.I didn't entirely agree with everything that James O'Brien said but he was correct when he said that you have to put your heart on the back seat and focus on what your head is telling you. A good test of whether you are doing this at the moment is to imagine if the roles were reversed - specifically if Israel was a Muslim state and Gaza was full of Jews. It wouldn't make any difference to me. I'd be equally horrified by the kidnappings and the scale of the killing in Gaza. I'd also suggest that those who have dismissed any relevance to the situation in Northern Ireland - specifically if any lessons can be learned from it - have been hasty. The peace process involved getting some fairly unpleasant people around the table - including those who have sponsored or taken part in terrorism. It involved compromises and lots of people having to grit their teeth, particularly those who now have to walk past individuals who took the lives of friends and family. It hasn't entirely got rid of resentments, it arguably needs some tweaking and there are still some on both sides of the divide for whom "the struggle" has not ended. But, my goodness, life in Northern Ireland is a much better place for the GFA and it's an agreement that has the support of the majority .