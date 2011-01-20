« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)  (Read 12730 times)

Offline Believe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #520 on: November 17, 2023, 03:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on November 17, 2023, 03:20:18 pm
They were not prepared to NOT call for an end to the indiscriminate killing of innocent men, women and children. I think that's a reasonable moral stance, for all your realpolitik evaluation of it. Sometimes you take a stand. Not calling for an end to indiscriminate killing of innocents is the shocking thing to do, to my mind.

Everyone is calling for an end to the violence, though.

Saying a complete ceasefire isn't the right way to achieve peace and will cause more problems than it solves, doesn't equate to condoning the ongoing humanatarian situation in Gaza.
« Last Edit: November 17, 2023, 03:40:29 pm by Believe »
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,489
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #521 on: November 17, 2023, 03:43:37 pm »
Labour supporters trying to go full Spurs on this. Maybe a bad choice of metaphor (or whatever it is) there.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,016
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #522 on: November 17, 2023, 03:47:28 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on November 17, 2023, 03:32:41 pm
Ok. Israel ceasefire............Someone tell Hamas as they want the eradication of Jews and won't stop until that happens. But yes let's ask/tell Israel to stop and I am sure Hamas - who want the eradication of Jews - will follow  :thumbup

Why the next part.  You could've ended the post there.  In fact, they were calling for more than what you wrote, perhaps you need to be more informed on the matter:



The international pressure is ramping up as each day passes, people are rightly disgusted by what they see on the news.  The day will come when the call for a ceasefire will be too loud to ignore (from the US etc).  Israel knows this.

Clearly, you cannot accept one nations plight and suffering, and that is a good example of why there's no future on the current path.  Neither the current Israeli government, or Hamas, can acknowledge the other.  You sound like a Netanyahu mouthpiece, a broken record.

A former IDF soldier has even accused Netanyahu of indirectly funding Hamas, as he needs them to mantain his hate-filled and fearful government.  As we know, all far right governments need a bogeyman, to maintain their grip on power.  Not sure if  that's true or not, but who knows.

There needs to be thrid party mediation.
« Last Edit: November 17, 2023, 04:01:41 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,016
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #523 on: November 17, 2023, 03:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on November 17, 2023, 03:35:26 pm
I suspect once the mods get wind of the direction this thread is heading, it will once again be locked.

I agree.

It's sad that just a couple of people cannot help themselves.  Most of us were having a good, reasonable discussion, without any inflamatory, polarising, or insulting language.

Why can't they just ban a certain couple of posters that ruin the debate and cannot help themselves.

It's obvious who they are, from reading the past couple of pages.
« Last Edit: November 17, 2023, 04:18:06 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #524 on: November 17, 2023, 04:27:09 pm »
Why not just moderate those who keep doing this? They do not even have to be banned: there is an option in this software to queue posts (for approval) of those who keep breaking the rules. This causes delay in all their (approved) posts being published - and they generally hate this.

Just a thought.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,115
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #525 on: November 17, 2023, 04:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 17, 2023, 01:32:43 pm
I know some people are obsessed by it, but can we not go down this route, please.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 17, 2023, 10:12:56 am
Any need for the harsh language?
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 17, 2023, 03:50:53 pm
It's sad that just a couple of people cannot help themselves.  Most of us were having a good, reasonable discussion, without any inflamatory, polarising, or insulting language.

Why can't they just ban a certain couple of posters that ruin the debate and cannot help themselves.

It's obvious who they are, from reading the past couple of pages.

The exceptionalism is strong ;D
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 17, 2023, 03:47:28 pm
Clearly, you cannot accept one nations plight and suffering, and that is a good example of why there's no future on the current path.

You sound like a Netanyahu mouthpiece, a broken record.
« Last Edit: November 17, 2023, 04:32:55 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,016
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #526 on: November 17, 2023, 05:00:59 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on November 17, 2023, 04:30:31 pm


Selective, out of context quoting to provoke, thats not like you  ;)
« Last Edit: November 17, 2023, 06:11:54 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,016
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #527 on: November 17, 2023, 05:02:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 17, 2023, 04:27:09 pm
Why not just moderate those who keep doing this? They do not even have to be banned: there is an option in this software to queue posts (for approval) of those who keep breaking the rules. This causes delay in all their (approved) posts being published - and they generally hate this.

Just a thought.

Good point JC.  Some posters do try to take swipes and argue persistantly, using provocative language.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,173
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #528 on: November 17, 2023, 05:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 17, 2023, 01:17:30 pm

They're getting my vote, too


(I live in a super-safe Labour seat so have the luxury of voting for the party that most closely represents my political position; if I lived in any sort of marginal, I'd vote for the candidate most likely to beat the Tory twat... unless that was Frottage's brownshirts)



Are you going to do a Vote swap? I did it a few years ago with a green voter in Hove to get the Tories out, I'm also in a strong Labour seat so had no worries.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #529 on: November 17, 2023, 05:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 17, 2023, 03:47:28 pm


A former IDF soldier has even accused Netanyahu of indirectly funding Hamas, as he needs them to mantain his hate-filled and fearful government.  As we know, all far right governments need a bogeyman, to maintain their grip on power.  Not sure if  that's true or not, but who knows.

There needs to be thrid party mediation.

This certainly isn't far from the truth: Netanyahu deliberately strengthened Hamas to weaken Fatah in a divide & conquer strategy. The BBC's rather excellent Jeremy Bowen even had a section on this in a recent analysis on the conflict, so it's a broadly accepted reality.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,886
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #530 on: November 17, 2023, 06:26:49 pm »
What is Wes Streetings game. No doubt Andy will be along to say read everything he says but when you come out with a line like this in any context as a Labour MP, you are going to have some people getting very, very nervous.

Were going to be holding the door wide open and encouraging them to come in.

Thats in reference to the private sector having more involvement with the NHS.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,048
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #531 on: November 17, 2023, 11:10:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 17, 2023, 06:26:49 pm
What is Wes Streetings game. No doubt Andy will be along to say read everything he says but when you come out with a line like this in any context as a Labour MP, you are going to have some people getting very, very nervous.

Were going to be holding the door wide open and encouraging them to come in.

Thats in reference to the private sector having more involvement with the NHS.

Me Andy? What?
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,048
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #532 on: November 17, 2023, 11:36:25 pm »
Thought this was quite interesting if you want to have a watch

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b-1To4Wb-mM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b-1To4Wb-mM</a>


Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,980
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 10:31:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 17, 2023, 06:26:49 pm
What is Wes Streetings game. No doubt Andy will be along to say read everything he says but when you come out with a line like this in any context as a Labour MP, you are going to have some people getting very, very nervous.

Were going to be holding the door wide open and encouraging them to come in.

Thats in reference to the private sector having more involvement with the NHS.


This one of the big reasons why I cannot support this Labour Party.

For every taxpayer  £1 that is handed to the private sector, a chunk is diverted away from actual clinical care to contribute to mega executive pay packages and profits. The more involvement by the private health industry in the NHS, the more enmeshed they become, the closer we get to full privatisation.

 Streeting is an absolute whopper. And that is apeing core Tory policy.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,968
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 11:26:02 am »
So I think the way hes been treated by Jones and his fellow trolls this week has been fucking outrageous - but do agree there are a lot of issues with Streetings approach to his actual job, wouldnt be averse to seeing him shuffled into a different role between now and the election.
Logged

Offline Believe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 12:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 17, 2023, 11:36:25 pm
Thought this was quite interesting if you want to have a watch

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b-1To4Wb-mM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b-1To4Wb-mM</a>

As usual, a great take from James.

Very similar ideas to those expressed in the Hillary Clinton article I linked a couple of pages back.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,173
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #536 on: Today at 08:18:44 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 17, 2023, 11:36:25 pm
Thought this was quite interesting if you want to have a watch

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b-1To4Wb-mM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b-1To4Wb-mM</a>




What was the point of the vote the other day, was it nothing more than a ploy to try to destabilise the labour party by people worried they'll lose their seats? As if Hamas and Iran give a shit about a vote in a poxy country, all they care about is the destruction of Isreal, they don't care about the Palestinian people. Israel stops hunting them, they'll use the time to regroup and launch more attacks, probably during any ceasefire or pause
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #537 on: Today at 08:46:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:18:44 am
What was the point of the vote the other day, was it nothing more than a ploy to try to destabilise the labour party by people worried they'll lose their seats? As if Hamas and Iran give a shit about a vote in a poxy country, all they care about is the destruction of Isreal, they don't care about the Palestinian people. Israel stops hunting them, they'll use the time to regroup and launch more attacks, probably during any ceasefire or pause

Even if we don't look at the situation proper in the middle east, and look only at the incident from a Westminster POV, the coverage and criticism doesn't match the evidence. I've had a look at the amendments, rather than what's been reported of the amendments, and both SNP and Labour amendments call for a cessation of violence. The difference is that Labour's amendment sets out a roadmap that corresponds to what the international community is calling for, and calls for actions from both sides. SNP's amendment doesn't similarly fit the international community's requests, and contains no demands for action from Hamas.

If anyone wants to see for themselves, it's the King's Speech from 7th November 2023. SNP's is amendment H, Labour's is amendment R.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #538 on: Today at 09:18:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:18:44 am
What was the point of the vote the other day, was it nothing more than a ploy to try to destabilise the labour party by people worried they'll lose their seats? As if Hamas and Iran give a shit about a vote in a poxy country, all they care about is the destruction of Isreal, they don't care about the Palestinian people. Israel stops hunting them, they'll use the time to regroup and launch more attacks, probably during any ceasefire or pause

So let me get this straight, Israelis are getting slaughtered and no calls for ceasefire would stop Hamas and iran from committing this ongoing genocide. Its clear we are not doing enough to protect israel and these votes are pointless. That i agree with.


On the other hand, once the death toll reaches 100,000 , then those who voted for a ceasefire, even if symbolic, may sleep better at night than those who used philosophical arguments, charters, and right to defend oneself to keep the bombing going. Sometimes its really that simple. Just take a little foresight as to where this is heading, when the bombs eventually stop and disease and famine mop up what children remain, good luck lecturing people about British and labour values.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:24:49 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #539 on: Today at 09:29:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:18:44 am
What was the point of the vote the other day, was it nothing more than a ploy to try to destabilise the labour party by people worried they'll lose their seats? As if Hamas and Iran give a shit about a vote in a poxy country, all they care about is the destruction of Isreal, they don't care about the Palestinian people. Israel stops hunting them, they'll use the time to regroup and launch more attacks, probably during any ceasefire or pause

So Israel can kill as many innocent men, women and children as it needs to to achieve this aim, then? No limits?
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #540 on: Today at 11:28:37 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 09:29:38 am
So Israel can kill as many innocent men, women and children as it needs to to achieve this aim, then? No limits?
Are we talking in the short term or the long term.
Innocent people will be killed for many years to come if Hamas are allowed to regroup and rearm.
Everybody wants this carnage to stop but some reconise it wont stop just because people demand it. every time someone brings up what needs to be done to find peace it's met with what about all the innocent people being killed. that's the whole point, many have refused to look any further past calling a ceasefire.
So what happens if Israel stop attacking Hamas when they hide behind those innocent people Hamas place in front of them to shield themselves.
Hamas know they will be wiped out if they cant hide behind these innocent people. many want to give them what they want. yes you can hide behind innocent people and continue your aim to keep attacking Israel to exterminate all Jews in Israel. the killings continue for many years to come. just calling for a ceasfire does not stop the killing of innocent people.

This conflict has been politicised by politicians and there supporters, this question isn't aimed at you personally, it's a question for all those politicians who have been out in force attacking Israel and making demands for a ceasfire without facing any serious scrutiny on finding a solution to actually end this war.

If they are calling for a ceasefire then it must mean they also demand both sides should stop dropping bombs and shooting people and start negotiations.
Question is who will take part in these negotiations, obviously Israel and Pala stein.
The whole point of calling this ceasefire is to stop innocent people from being killed. it's not about Hamas terrorists being killed.
Will those same politicians argue for Hamas to be involved in these peace talks. do they think Hamas have a right to be part of these negotiations.?













« Last Edit: Today at 11:36:24 am by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #541 on: Today at 12:04:40 pm »
For documentation's sake, so discussion can be better informed. Here are the two amendments. Followed by the actions in the respective amendments, itemised for easier reading (the wording is exactly taken from the amendments). Let me know if I've made any mistakes.

Amendment H (SNP)
but respectfully regret that the Gracious Speech fails to include measures that would require the Government to uphold international law and protect all civilians in Israel and Palestine; unequivocally condemn the horrific killings by Hamas and the taking of hostages; reaffirm that there must be an end to the collective punishment of the Palestinian people; calls for the urgent release of all hostages and an end to the siege of Gaza to allow vital supplies of food, fuel, medicine and water to reach the civilian population; notes the growing calls for an immediate ceasefire from the United Nations and its aid agencies; and therefore call on the Government to join with the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire.

Amendment R (Labour)
At end add and submit to Your Majesty that this House wishes to see an end to the violence in Israel and Palestine; unequivocally condemn the horrific terrorist attack and murder of civilians by Hamas, call for the immediate release of all hostages and reaffirm Israels right to defend its citizens from terrorism; believe all human life is equal and that there has been too much suffering, including far too many deaths of innocent civilians and children, over the past month in Gaza; reaffirm the UKs commitment to the rules-based international order, international humanitarian law and the jurisdiction of the ICC to address the conduct of all parties in Gaza and Hamass attacks in Israel; call on Israel to protect hospitals and lift the siege conditions allowing food, water, electricity, medicine and fuel into Gaza; request the Government continue to work with the international community to prevent a wider escalation of the conflict in the region, guarantee that people in Gaza who are forced to flee during this conflict can return to their homes and seek an end to the expansion of illegal settlements and settler violence in the West Bank; and, while acknowledging the daily humanitarian pauses to allow in aid and the movement of civilians, believe they must be longer to deliver humanitarian assistance on a scale that begins to meet the desperate needs of the people of Gaza, which is a necessary step to an enduring cessation of fighting as soon as possible and a credible, diplomatic and political process to deliver the lasting peace of a two-state solution.

Itemised actions

Amendment H (SNP)
Hamas
1. the urgent release of all hostages
Israel
1. an end to the collective punishment of the Palestinian people;
2. an end to the siege of Gaza to allow vital supplies of food, fuel, medicine and water to reach the civilian population
Ultimate aim/International community
1. all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire.

Amendment R (Labour)
Hamas
1. call for the immediate release of all hostages
2. reaffirm Israels right to defend its citizens from terrorism
3. rules-based international order, international humanitarian law and the jurisdiction of the ICC to address the conduct of all parties in Gaza and Hamass attacks in Israel
Israel
1. rules-based international order, international humanitarian law and the jurisdiction of the ICC to address the conduct of all parties in Gaza and Hamass attacks in Israel
2. protect hospitals
3. lift the siege conditions allowing food, water, electricity, medicine and fuel into Gaza
4. guarantee that people in Gaza who are forced to flee during this conflict can return to their homes
5. an end to the expansion of illegal settlements and settler violence in the West Bank
Ultimate aim/International community
1. international community to prevent a wider escalation of the conflict in the region
2. daily humanitarian pauses to allow in aid and the movement of civilians, believe they must be longer to deliver humanitarian assistance on a scale that begins to meet the desperate needs of the people of Gaza
3. an enduring cessation of fighting as soon as possible
4. a credible, diplomatic and political process to deliver the lasting peace of a two-state solution.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #542 on: Today at 12:17:28 pm »
Since 2009, 7000 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, where hamas are a minority with no power, settlements continue to be built in internationally recognised palestinian land, land keeps getting stolen, and armed settlers have immunity to throw out Palestinians from their homes and execute them on the spot if they show any resistance. Since october 7, 32 Palestinian villages in the west bank have been ethnically cleansed.

There is no short term long term road map to peace. This country has never been a peace broker in the region or none of the above would be happening. We are a partners of israel and are prepared to turn a blind eye, then use deflection tactics and whataboutery to excuse any crime they commit. This position has been made clear in parliament, in the media, and on here. Hamas have become a very convenient reason to shut down any debate .
The vote was never about ceasefires because we dont control that. It just showed where we are as a country, and that we choose our moral compass on what best suits our interests. From opening our homes to ukrainian children to using hamas as cover to thousands of Palestinian children getting bombed to pieces.

Every country will have leanings, and this is where we are. Its still a vote winner to support israel, even if Starmer loses some constituents.(hes seen the backlash against corbyn)
From my point of view it just makes a mockery of moral stands we make against countries that supposedly abuse human rights, women, minorities etc. when we cant even vote to stop their slaughter.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:20:18 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #543 on: Today at 12:18:09 pm »
Hamas is the current vehicle of action against a state that acts terribly, you wont end it by murdering everyone in Gaza
Hamas leaders leave in Qatar,

Palestinians get murdered in the west bank too. not to mention the crimes of the settlers there

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said the emphasis is on damage and not on accuracy.

This is about revenge

we are currently on 12,000 dead Gazans. What death toll do people want to achieve ?
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #544 on: Today at 01:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:18:09 pm
Hamas is the current vehicle of action against a state that acts terribly, you wont end it by murdering everyone in Gaza
Hamas leaders leave in Qatar,

Palestinians get murdered in the west bank too. not to mention the crimes of the settlers there

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said the emphasis is on damage and not on accuracy.

This is about revenge

we are currently on 12,000 dead Gazans. What death toll do people want to achieve ?
That doesn't really add up does it, if they are killing innocent people then how can it be down to Revenge.
Lets not use the word Revenge. 
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,968
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #545 on: Today at 01:04:09 pm »
 Hamas is the current vehicle of action against a state that acts terribly

I really hope this is badly worded because it sounds very much like this is excusing a proscribed terrorist organisation?

On the posts above - Bidens comments on the Israeli settlers in the West Bank was interesting. Tide hopefully finally turning in that the international community should recognise the absolutely appalling behaviour there as being something that needs dealing with
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #546 on: Today at 01:04:13 pm »
What do people expect Labour (and the SNP) to do beyond tabling the two amendments posted above?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,968
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #547 on: Today at 01:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:04:13 pm
What do people expect Labour (and the SNP) to do beyond tabling the two amendments posted above?

Focus on this at the expense of all other domestic issues for eternity.
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #548 on: Today at 01:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:04:09 pm
 Hamas is the current vehicle of action against a state that acts terribly

I really hope this is badly worded because it sounds very much like this is excusing a proscribed terrorist organisation?

On the posts above - Bidens comments on the Israeli settlers in the West Bank was interesting. Tide hopefully finally turning in that the international community should recognise the absolutely appalling behaviour there as being something that needs dealing with

No, I think it is recognising a reality that won't be erased, no matter how many bombs the IDF drop. Hamas - or something like it - will exist, and prosper, as long as the Palestinian people have no state, and have their remaining land stolen from them. Israel's actions might well set them back for many years (although the sponsors of Hamas have very deep pockets), at the cost of thousands and thousands of innocent lives, but the idea that they will eradicate Hamas or a body like Hamas is nonsense. Only huge political change and bravery can do that, I think.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #549 on: Today at 01:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:04:09 pm
 Hamas is the current vehicle of action against a state that acts terribly

I really hope this is badly worded because it sounds very much like this is excusing a proscribed terrorist organisation?

On the posts above - Bidens comments on the Israeli settlers in the West Bank was interesting. Tide hopefully finally turning in that the international community should recognise the absolutely appalling behaviour there as being something that needs dealing with

The point I was making is that the current killing of Palestinians by Israel will not end Hamas (their leaders are in Qatar)
, even if it did, unless it was followed by  the Formation of a proper Palestinian state, Hamas would be replaced by another organisation that uses violence against Israel.




Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #550 on: Today at 01:27:21 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:02:56 pm
That doesn't really add up does it, if they are killing innocent people then how can it be down to Revenge.
Lets not use the word Revenge.

Because Hamas murdered innocent Israelis,
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,980
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #551 on: Today at 01:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:18:09 pm
Hamas is the current vehicle of action against a state that acts terribly, you wont end it by murdering everyone in Gaza
Hamas leaders leave in Qatar,

Palestinians get murdered in the west bank too. not to mention the crimes of the settlers there

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said the emphasis is on damage and not on accuracy.

This is about revenge

we are currently on 12,000 dead Gazans. What death toll do people want to achieve ?


Sums it up perfectly.

You don't respond to terrorist acts by indiscriminately murdering thousands of innocent people in the areas the terrorists come from.

When the IRA was murdering innocent people, the UK government didn't send air strikes against the Falls Road to murder innocent Catholics. I'd have vehemently opposed such barbarity (and, hypocritically, so would Washington...)

In both cases you just perpetuate the cycle of hate and murder from both sides

States need to refrain from responding to terrorist acts by using their full military might to mass-murder civilians; as you say, it smacks of revenge killings. To anyone who classifies themselves as having humanity, that is a core principle.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #552 on: Today at 01:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:27:21 pm
Because Hamas murdered innocent Israelis,
Wow. You're saying you think Israel is deliberately going out of it's way to kill innocent Palestinians because Hamas killed innocent Israelis.
The CTs are getting worse.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,968
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #553 on: Today at 01:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:24:51 pm
The point I was making is that the current killing of Palestinians by Israel will not end Hamas (their leaders are in Qatar)
, even if it did, unless it was followed by  the Formation of a proper Palestinian state, Hamas would be replaced by another organisation that uses violence against Israel.

Yep cant find much to disagree with that.

Realise this is literally lifted from the West Wing - but cant see any viable path to a future that doesnt involve an international peacekeeping mission for a very long time. (And Hamas tunnels to be bricked up, ideally with their leaders in there. I would add a line on Netahanyu being removed too but I think thats an absolute given now )
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #554 on: Today at 01:43:17 pm »
Is the discussion based on what Labour have actually said, which I've posted above?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 