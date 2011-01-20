For documentation's sake, so discussion can be better informed. Here are the two amendments. Followed by the actions in the respective amendments, itemised for easier reading (the wording is exactly taken from the amendments). Let me know if I've made any mistakes.



Amendment H (SNP)

 but respectfully regret that the Gracious Speech fails to include measures that would require the Government to uphold international law and protect all civilians in Israel and Palestine; unequivocally condemn the horrific killings by Hamas and the taking of hostages; reaffirm that there must be an end to the collective punishment of the Palestinian people; calls for the urgent release of all hostages and an end to the siege of Gaza to allow vital supplies of food, fuel, medicine and water to reach the civilian population; notes the growing calls for an immediate ceasefire from the United Nations and its aid agencies; and therefore call on the Government to join with the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire.



Amendment R (Labour)

At end add and submit to Your Majesty that this House wishes to see an end to the violence in Israel and Palestine; unequivocally condemn the horrific terrorist attack and murder of civilians by Hamas, call for the immediate release of all hostages and reaffirm Israels right to defend its citizens from terrorism; believe all human life is equal and that there has been too much suffering, including far too many deaths of innocent civilians and children, over the past month in Gaza; reaffirm the UKs commitment to the rules-based international order, international humanitarian law and the jurisdiction of the ICC to address the conduct of all parties in Gaza and Hamass attacks in Israel; call on Israel to protect hospitals and lift the siege conditions allowing food, water, electricity, medicine and fuel into Gaza; request the Government continue to work with the international community to prevent a wider escalation of the conflict in the region, guarantee that people in Gaza who are forced to flee during this conflict can return to their homes and seek an end to the expansion of illegal settlements and settler violence in the West Bank; and, while acknowledging the daily humanitarian pauses to allow in aid and the movement of civilians, believe they must be longer to deliver humanitarian assistance on a scale that begins to meet the desperate needs of the people of Gaza, which is a necessary step to an enduring cessation of fighting as soon as possible and a credible, diplomatic and political process to deliver the lasting peace of a two-state solution.



Itemised actions



Amendment H (SNP)

Hamas

1. the urgent release of all hostages

Israel

1. an end to the collective punishment of the Palestinian people;

2. an end to the siege of Gaza to allow vital supplies of food, fuel, medicine and water to reach the civilian population

Ultimate aim/International community

1. all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire.



Amendment R (Labour)

Hamas

1. call for the immediate release of all hostages

2. reaffirm Israels right to defend its citizens from terrorism

3. rules-based international order, international humanitarian law and the jurisdiction of the ICC to address the conduct of all parties in Gaza and Hamass attacks in Israel

Israel

1. rules-based international order, international humanitarian law and the jurisdiction of the ICC to address the conduct of all parties in Gaza and Hamass attacks in Israel

2. protect hospitals

3. lift the siege conditions allowing food, water, electricity, medicine and fuel into Gaza

4. guarantee that people in Gaza who are forced to flee during this conflict can return to their homes

5. an end to the expansion of illegal settlements and settler violence in the West Bank

Ultimate aim/International community

1. international community to prevent a wider escalation of the conflict in the region

2. daily humanitarian pauses to allow in aid and the movement of civilians, believe they must be longer to deliver humanitarian assistance on a scale that begins to meet the desperate needs of the people of Gaza

3. an enduring cessation of fighting as soon as possible

4. a credible, diplomatic and political process to deliver the lasting peace of a two-state solution.

