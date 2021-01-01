One of my core personal fundementals is integrity, so yes I see what Jess did (and the other Labour MPs) as something to be applauded not demonised.
couldn't agree more on integrity, but I don't see this as a black and white case of applaud versus demonise - think that's a false dichotomy.
for me, referring back to Killer_Heels point, I see a couple of options:
Option A) work as a cabinet member in potential next government, where you can enact the change she's working towards (set out in her letter). stay on message with the party line, which is extremely similar on this issue (and is certainly identical on tangible outcome/result), by calling for a humanitarian pause in the labour amendment vote (which lost anyway).
vs.
Option B) resign to be seen to rebel to join a vote to "call for" something (which lost), that none of the antagonists would listen to (if it was called for, but it wasn't) regardless.
So people standing up for their principles should be punished without getting jobs in the future? What a bizzare take on life. Hardly lionising is it.
please try to stick to responding to the words people say, rather than putting words in their mouth and responding angrily to those imagined words - will help discussions a lot