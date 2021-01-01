« previous next »
Author Topic: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #480 on: Today at 10:11:54 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:36:55 am
Do I remember right that you choose not to vote? (ever/as it stands)

I'll happily vote for The Green Party
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #481 on: Today at 10:12:56 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:00:09 am
As you obviously can't be fucked looking, I'll post it again just for you. Please answer this:



Any need for the harsh language?

Here's more from Philips ard her constituents:

Unfair she had to resign: Birmingham constituents back Jess Phillips over Gaza vote

Labour MP said she was voting in favour of ceasefire on behalf of people of Yardley, against party whip

In her resignation letter, as she quit Labours shadow cabinet over Keir Starmers stance on Gaza, Birmingham Yardley MP, Jess Phillips, said she had voted with my constituents, my head and my heart on the issue.

Phillips was the most high-profile Labour MP to resign in order to back an SNP motion calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, in defiance of the party line.

The constituents whose views she said she was representing are the people of Yardley, in east Birmingham, an area which Phillips said could boast of having a resident of pretty much every country in the world, including a sizeable Muslim population of more than 41,000 people  35% of all voters in the seat.

Many voters, a number of which said they had emailed Phillips personally asking her to back the ceasefire amendment, said they were pleased to see their MP taking a stand over the issue.

I emailed her and she replied to me yesterday saying she would vote for a ceasefire. But I was shocked to hear she had to resign because of her opinion, said Ambreen Hussain, a 43-year-old lecturer at Birmingham City University.

Because its not an issue related to a particular group, its about humanity. If anywhere in the world, children are being killed, that is inhumane. When I see it in the news Im crying, its so hard to see.

Imran Iqbal, 34, shopping with his wife, Henna, 31, also said he admired the MP for standing up for what she believed in.

I think what shes done is good because a lot of people in the area support the call for a ceasefire, so its good thats she representing us. Shes with the people, he said. But its unfair that she had to resign to do that.

Phillips has often spoken about her resolution in speaking up for her constituents in Westminster.

In her 2021 book, The Life of an MP, she ranked her loyalties as constituency, party, country, in that order, and said she thought of her constituents and their families abroad when discussing issues of foreign affairs.

In her first interview since the vote, with LBC, Phillips said her vote did not mean she wanted to harm Labour: Some people are treating me a little bit like Ive died. Im still alive and I wish to be an asset to Keir Starmer, and I hope that is the way in which we go forward.

Marcus Hall, a Yardley resident, said: Obviously shes got a right to say what she thinks. Im not too keen on Jess Phillips but in this particular instance I think its right what she did.

But I guess there is a question of whether shes appealing to her constituents or doing it for herself. If she really means what she said then good on her.

Baber Baz, a Liberal Democrat councillor for Yardley West, said while Phillipss stance would be applauded by constituents, it might be too little too late amid growing anger over Labours stance on a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Shes still under the leadership of Keir Starmer, and as long as she is under the banner of Labour, Im not sure if peoples mindsets will change, he said.

People are very upset with Labour over this. When I went to the mosque for Friday prayers, it was the biggest burning issue, whats going on in Gaza. What the party leadership think and what the opinion is on the ground are totally different.

He added that he believes the issue could have a significant impact at the next general election.

A lot of the Muslim voters in this area have been loyal to Labour probably since they were allowed to vote. And they vote for the party, not the individual, he said.

Following her resignation from the frontbench, Phillips said on Thursday that she would continue to work hard representing my constituents of Birmingham Yardley as a backbench MP, and fight for the Labour government the country desperately needs at the next general election.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/nov/16/unfair-she-had-to-resign-birmingham-constituents-back-jess-phillips-over-gaza-vote
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #482 on: Today at 10:14:39 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:00:09 am
As you obviously can't be fucked looking, I'll post it again just for you. Please answer this:

Her consituency has 74,704 constituents.

Of those, 23,379 voted Labour (54.8% of those that voted). How does she know how many of that 23,379 support her position on this issue?

51,325 people didnt vote for her as 57.1% of the total (74,704) voted. Only about 30% of her constituency even voted Labour and she doesnt know how many support her on this.

How does she know the 51,325 people that didn't vote for her support her stance on this when she doesn't even know the number of the 23,379 that support her stance on this.

Any reason for the hostility Andy?

You know it's impossible to quantify your question but I'm sure she wouldn't put that if she hadn't have a sufficient level of concerns being raised above what she typically recieves on other topics.

I'm so wholly sad about the current political parties in this country.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #483 on: Today at 10:15:40 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:58:09 am
Are they 2019 figures, or 2023? Does it show the change between the two.

Still tiny compared to the 60 odd percent for Labour (I never mentioned the 7 percent drop being huge, the article did).  Still enough to swing some marginals, perhaps.

I can't see that 19 and 3 percent going much higher, though.
They are the 2023 numbers, yep. Lost the link now but it was saying Labour are retaining more of their 2019 voters (around 85% ish I think) than the tories were (around 60%ish)

And know you weren't the person who misrepresented that 7% change between surveys, was trying hard to be clear it was the author of the article you shared to blame for the exaggeration to try to bolster their headline. For what it's worth, I don't think I'd describe one in five people as tiny compared to three in five people, but agree on the marginals call.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #484 on: Today at 10:20:03 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 09:32:42 am
IMO they're not providing credible opposition. The choice is narrowing as Labour get closer to the Torys
Do you ever watch the Labour shadow ministers questioning their opposite number? i
Ive noticed a few people making the same criticism towards Labour.
They seem to think Labour should oppose every thing the Torys say and do, that shows they are either new to politics, don't understand politics.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #485 on: Today at 10:22:46 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:58:50 am


It's literally Jess Phillips' quit letter.
I really don't get the lionising of her resignation (not saying Draex is doing that, just quoting Draex since it's there)

In a long letter, there's two lines of concern relating to the conflict, the rest of it talking about herself or her work. Those two lines could have fit in a single tweet, and it would have been equally as impactful there, unrelated to the SNP amendment, as it is in a resignation letter). It's why I find it hard to disagree with Killer_Heels's earlier point really
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #486 on: Today at 10:26:07 am »
In her first interview since the vote, with LBC, Phillips said her vote did not mean she wanted to harm Labour: Some people are treating me a little bit like Ive died. Im still alive and I wish to be an asset to Keir Starmer, and I hope that is the way in which we go forward.
Sure, who wouldn't want a minister with a track record of publicly undermining and plotting against the leader of their party? I say public, I can only imagine the level of leaking going on behind the scenes.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #487 on: Today at 10:27:04 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:22:46 am
I really don't get the lionising of her resignation (not saying Draex is doing that, just quoting Draex since it's there)

In a long letter, there's two lines of concern relating to the conflict, the rest of it talking about herself or her work. Those two lines could have fit in a single tweet, and it would have been equally as impactful there, unrelated to the SNP amendment, as it is in a resignation letter). It's why I find it hard to disagree with Killer_Heels's earlier point really

So people standing up for their principles should be punished without getting jobs in the future? What a bizzare take on life. Hardly lionising is it.

One of my core personal fundementals is integrity, so yes I see what Jess did (and the other Labour MPs) as something to be applauded not demonised.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #488 on: Today at 10:29:22 am »
I only know my MP didn't vote in this because I looked, but I doubt many in the constituency are aware of it or give a shit. Most want to know can they afford to turn the heating on this winter and a hell of a lot will be hoping the food banks are stocked. We flew to Cyprus end of last month, I doubt many on the holiday flights in and out were aware they were 150 miles from a war, nor cared.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #489 on: Today at 10:36:10 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:27:04 am
One of my core personal fundementals is integrity, so yes I see what Jess did (and the other Labour MPs) as something to be applauded not demonised.
couldn't agree more on integrity, but I don't see this as a black and white case of applaud versus demonise - think that's a false dichotomy.

for me, referring back to Killer_Heels point, I see a couple of options:

Option A) work as a cabinet member in potential next government, where you can enact the change she's working towards (set out in her letter). stay on message with the party line, which is extremely similar on this issue (and is certainly identical on tangible outcome/result), by calling for a humanitarian pause in the labour amendment vote (which lost anyway).

vs.

Option B) resign to be seen to rebel to join a vote to "call for" something (which lost), that none of the antagonists would listen to (if it was called for, but it wasn't) regardless.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:27:04 am
So people standing up for their principles should be punished without getting jobs in the future? What a bizzare take on life. Hardly lionising is it.
please try to stick to responding to the words people say, rather than putting words in their mouth and responding angrily to those imagined words - will help discussions a lot
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #490 on: Today at 10:44:45 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:36:10 am
couldn't agree more on integrity, but I don't see this as a black and white case of applaud versus demonise - think that's a false dichotomy.

for me, referring back to Killer_Heels point, I see a couple of options:

Option A) work as a cabinet member in potential next government, where you can enact the change she's working towards (set out in her letter). stay on message with the party line, which is extremely similar on this issue (and is certainly identical on tangible outcome/result), by calling for a humanitarian pause in the labour amendment vote (which lost anyway).

vs.

Option B) resign to be seen to rebel to join a vote to "call for" something (which lost), that none of the antagonists would listen to (if it was called for, but it wasn't) regardless.

please try to stick to responding to the words people say, rather than putting words in their mouth and responding angrily to those imagined words - will help discussions a lot

Stop with the patronisation and hypocrisy, I'm not "angry" at all, so you are literally putting emotions into my mouth, the very thing you then accuse me of. Maybe take some of your own advice eh?

My emotions are of sadness, that we live in such a world and that I see no political party which meets my views on life. I've been a Labour voter all my life by the way.

Option c) Starmer not putting a triple whip on a very emotional and polarising subject, letting people make their point, back their consituents etc.

Why does Labour keep abstaining on key votes? Yes they can't be won but what is gained from being "grey".

P.s. Where is your comment to Andy where he is openly hostile? You pick and choose who you try and "police" give it a rest lad.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #491 on: Today at 10:50:56 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:14:39 am
Any reason for the hostility Andy?

You know it's impossible to quantify your question but I'm sure she wouldn't put that if she hadn't have a sufficient level of concerns being raised above what she typically recieves on other topics.

I'm so wholly sad about the current political parties in this country.

I wasn't being hostile :)  I asked a question and you answered it with an irrelevant one.

The answer is that she doesn't and can't know. Only 30% of those people actually voted for her. Of those, she might guess or might have had contact with some that expressed an opinion.

I'd rather she just left it to that she personally felt the need to resign. It's impossible to quantify in any meaningful way and skews her response. Why not just be honest. If she said that it was a personal decision then it would make more sense.

I maybe should have used the word 'arsed' rather than 'fucked' - but where I live someone saying something about someone who can't be fucked doing something isn't an insult. It's used like 'Can't be arsed' or 'can't be bothered'
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #492 on: Today at 10:51:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:29:22 am
...We flew to Cyprus end of last month, I doubt many on the holiday flights in and out were aware they were 150 miles from a war ...

Just on that point, it's mad isn't it, my sister and family have just come back from Cyprus too last month! You wouldn't think it's so close
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #493 on: Today at 10:54:35 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:12:56 am
Any need for the harsh language?

Here's more from Philips ard her constituents:

Unfair she had to resign: Birmingham constituents back Jess Phillips over Gaza vote

Labour MP said she was voting in favour of ceasefire on behalf of people of Yardley, against party whip

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/nov/16/unfair-she-had-to-resign-birmingham-constituents-back-jess-phillips-over-gaza-vote


70% of which didn't vote for her. She might extrapolate figures or feel she's responding to personal correspondance, but to say you are representing her constituents when 70% of them didn't even vote for her seems a bit.. odd.

Even where I live - one of the safest Labour seats in the country, we have over 6,000 Tories. If Maria Eagle said she was doing something like this then it would be unlikely to cover all the bases with all the people.

Just feels like a strange thing for her to have said when it's clearly a personal issue, swayed by people contacting her.

That's one big problem in this country - people being represented which is an impossible task. Before PR, I'd look at making voting mandatory. Not sure how you'd accomplish that. But grinds my gears with people saying "No one listens to me" or "I don't get a say" or "I'm not represented" to then be asked "Do you vote" and the answer being "No." - I mean what the actual fuck :D
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #494 on: Today at 10:58:11 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:06:14 am
Here's Elmo's response, you didn't reply to it:


Because it's a nonsense. You can't represent people with opposing positions. Even in areas where there are landslide victories for one faction or another, the majority will likely be against anything you do.

You have people actively voting against you - who are likely to be hostile and you have people that don't vote - who are likely not to care.

Even among those actively voting for you, you'll find opposing positions.

As I've said in other posts, seems a strange way for her to have posed the response. Would make far more sense if she said that it was a personal move spurred on by correspondence.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #495 on: Today at 10:59:40 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 09:32:42 am
IMO they're not providing credible opposition. The choice is narrowing as Labour get closer to the Torys

There is a chasm between Labour and the Tories, despite events of this week.

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/latest-general-election-polls-uk-labour-tories-361915/

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1835539/rishi-sunak-devastating-poll-tory-rebels
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #496 on: Today at 11:01:09 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:27:04 am
So people standing up for their principles should be punished without getting jobs in the future? What a bizzare take on life. Hardly lionising is it.

One of my core personal fundementals is integrity, so yes I see what Jess did (and the other Labour MPs) as something to be applauded not demonised.

I was reading about stuff last night and there are 100 other conflicts and areas of atrocity going on in the world right now. Absolutely terrible things are happening.

Why didn't she resign over those not being highlighted? What makes this one thing that special?

What is happening there is shocking and saddening. What is happening and has been happening for decades elsewhere is equally shocking and saddening.

That's it's being used as a political football is questionable. What makes one tragedy more tragic than another?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #497 on: Today at 11:10:31 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:01:09 am
I was reading about stuff last night and there are 100 other conflicts and areas of atrocity going on in the world right now. Absolutely terrible things are happening.

Why didn't she resign over those not being highlighted? What makes this one thing that special?

What is happening there is shocking and saddening. What is happening and has been happening for decades elsewhere is equally shocking and saddening.

That's it's being used as a political football is questionable. What makes one tragedy more tragic than another?

Because they aren't current votes tabled in the house of commons, why is a very good question. No suffering or atrocity should have "priority", all is abhorrent.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #498 on: Today at 11:10:41 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:44:45 am
Why does Labour keep abstaining on key votes? Yes they can't be won but what is gained from being "grey".
This wasn't a key vote. "Politics is the art of the possible" as they say. Plus they put forward the party line in their amendment, so they weren't grey in terms of abstaining and quietly saying nothing. It achieved exactly as much as the amendment Phillips voted for.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:44:45 am
Stop with the patronisation and hypocrisy, I'm not "angry" at all, so you are literally putting emotions into my mouth, the very thing you then accuse me of. Maybe take some of your own advice eh?
i thought "what a bizarre way take on life", after you made up my view, seemed angry - btw you shouldn't feel patronised when someone points out that you've mischaracterised them, being defensive helps no one. am happy to apologise and correct it, if preferred. hostile or irrational might be better alternatives.

the rest of my post disregarded your hostility and kept it on topic. but for some reason you seem obsessed with some previous interaction we've had, where you've not liked me disagreeing with you. but if you are going to dish out the things you say in the manner you do, I don't think it helps for you to be thin-skinned when people call you out on it (as you did above saying you were patronised - instead of just saying 'yeah sorry, you didn't say that' -  and as you've done below - where you've whinged 'why me' about an unrelated Andy comment).
Quote
P.s. Where is your comment to Andy where he is openly hostile? You pick and choose who you try and "police" give it a rest lad.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #499 on: Today at 11:21:18 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 10:51:38 am
Just on that point, it's mad isn't it, my sister and family have just come back from Cyprus too last month! You wouldn't think it's so close

When we landed a Hercules landed at the same time, in arrivals, as we waited for our baggage, Marines from Holland, Germany and the UK disembarked the aircraft and walked through security. My lad wants to fly for the RAF, so he was loving the amount of military activity on flightradar, we tracked a Blackhawk helicopter from Pafos to the Aircraft Carrier just off the coast, there were all kinds of military transport planes landing and departing, we tracked Israeli aircraft flying over Gaza, it was really strange. The only hint anyone not into military stuff had was there was heightened security at the airport. It was like what was happening over the sea didn't exist
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #500 on: Today at 11:27:50 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:44:45 am

P.s. Where is your comment to Andy where he is openly hostile? You pick and choose who you try and "police" give it a rest lad.

I wasn't. I guess you live somewhere where no one swears and everyone uses words like 'Jolly good!', 'spiffing!', 'What-ho!' and 'Wheeze' if you haven't heard that phrase or phrases like it.

Nice one. I like reading stuff by Wodehouse, not sure I'd last 5 minutes with Jeeves without getting a jolly good ticking off, what?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #501 on: Today at 11:28:36 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:27:50 am
I wasn't. I guess you live somewhere where no one swears and everyone uses words like 'Jolly good!', 'spiffing!', 'What-ho!' and 'Wheeze' if you haven't heard that phrase or phrases like it.

Nice one. I like reading stuff by Wodehouse, not sure I'd last 5 minutes with Jeeves without getting a jolly good ticking off, what?

Neither was I, that's the point :)
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #502 on: Today at 11:41:16 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:58:11 am
Because it's a nonsense. You can't represent people with opposing positions. Even in areas where there are landslide victories for one faction or another, the majority will likely be against anything you do.

You have people actively voting against you - who are likely to be hostile and you have people that don't vote - who are likely not to care.

Even among those actively voting for you, you'll find opposing positions.



So should MPs never vote on any topic, as they will always have people who oppose their position, and cannot know for certain whether a majority support their stance?




Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #503 on: Today at 11:45:27 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:28:36 am
Neither was I, that's the point :)
Come on now ;D spin aside, your point was Andy saying "can't be fucked" was Andy being "openly hostile" - not the opposite
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #504 on: Today at 11:52:09 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:38:47 am
What? How can people listening to their constituents and their own humanity be seen in any way a bad thing, triple whip on that level of vote was a disgraceful decision by Starmer.

He lost my vote with that.

Because quite frankly their job is to do what they think is best for this country and their constituents and the idea that its best to resign and not help them but instead make a token gesture in a issue that they have no influence is absurd.

Phillips and others could help them directly by influencing and changing policy when in government. They wont be able to do that now.

If Starmer ushers them back into the front bench then he will illustrate himself as being weak as anything. They had their chance, they bottled it.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #505 on: Today at 12:55:23 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 07:08:32 pm
I'm also proud that as a Party Labour feels home again for those Jewish people who were driven out the Party. Which is why I am so pleased on the direction Keir is taking the Party in this current climate.
Didn't Starmer also drive some Jews out of the Labour Party - specifically those who are critical of Israel?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #506 on: Today at 01:04:34 pm »
I found the link

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/lisa-nandy-says-she-cant-apologise-for-labours-decision-not-to-back-an-israel-hamas-ceasefire_uk_6556301be4b0998d699f309a


This is brilliantly put and how Lisa, Keir and the leadership team feels. Yet Keir and Labour MPs are getting abuse.


Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #507 on: Today at 01:07:53 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:04:34 pm
I found the link

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/lisa-nandy-says-she-cant-apologise-for-labours-decision-not-to-back-an-israel-hamas-ceasefire_uk_6556301be4b0998d699f309a


This is brilliantly put and how Lisa, Keir and the leadership team feels. Yet Keir and Labour MPs are getting abuse.

It'll change as soon as the US call for it  ;)

Although they are technically leaders, policiticans are mostly followers.

Followers of public opinion, followers of lobbyists, followers of ideas that originate outside, of their circle.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #508 on: Today at 01:07:53 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 12:55:23 pm
Didn't Starmer also drive some Jews out of the Labour Party - specifically those who are critical of Israel?
Do you think there's a moral equivalence between these two things?

On the one hand Labour being found to have breached the Equality Act by the EHRC, and the way this period was perceived by jewish people en masse who felt (justifiably) marginalised on account of their religion and ethnicity. On the other hand, some people (including some jewish people) are voluntarily opting not to support the Labour Party on account of their perception on Labour's Israel rhetoric?

I have a lot of thoughts, but most immediately I'm at a loss how you can use the words "driven out" to describe both events. If you're using "driven out" to refer solely to those people who've had their membership taken away after they've been found to have breached party rules, then maybe the wording makes sense - although again, I'd ask if you're genuinely trying to draw a moral equivalence about the two things?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #509 on: Today at 01:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 10:11:54 am
I'll happily vote for The Green Party


They're getting my vote, too


(I live in a super-safe Labour seat so have the luxury of voting for the party that most closely represents my political position; if I lived in any sort of marginal, I'd vote for the candidate most likely to beat the Tory twat... unless that was Frottage's brownshirts)

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #510 on: Today at 01:17:58 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:07:53 pm
Do you think there's a moral equivalence between these two things?

On the one hand Labour being found to have breached the Equality Act by the EHRC, and the way this period was perceived by jewish people en masse who felt (justifiably) marginalised on account of their religion and ethnicity. On the other hand, some people (including some jewish people) are voluntarily opting not to support the Labour Party on account of their perception on Labour's Israel rhetoric?

I have a lot of thoughts, but most immediately I'm at a loss how you can use the words "driven out" to describe both events. If you're using "driven out" to refer solely to those people who've had their membership taken away after they've been found to have breached party rules, then maybe the wording makes sense - although again, I'd ask if you're genuinely trying to draw a moral equivalence about the two things?

I doubt Jewiash Voice for Labour agree with the bolded text
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #511 on: Today at 01:27:06 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:17:58 pm
I doubt Jewiash Voice for Labour agree with the bolded text
Usually a sign of positive morals. These are the people who supported Jackie Walker and Ken Livingstone's deranged bigotry.

The founder of Momentum Jon Lansman - so hardly someone with a vested interest to be critical, given his part in the period of labour leadership the EHRC's findings cover - said this of Jewish Voice for Labour: "JVL is an organisation which is not just tiny but has no real connection with the Jewish community at all. It doesn't represent the Jewish community in a way that JLM clearly does represent the Labour wing of the Jewish community."

You seemed to miss "en masse" in the bit you put in bold!
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #512 on: Today at 01:32:43 pm »
I know some people are obsessed by it, but can we not go down this route, please.

Thanks.  :wave
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #513 on: Today at 01:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:07:53 pm
Followers of public opinion, followers of lobbyists, followers of ideas that originate outside, of their circle.

Followers of people harrassing and intimidating them outside of their place of work?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #514 on: Today at 01:43:11 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:27:06 pm
Usually a sign of positive morals. These are the people who supported Jackie Walker and Ken Livingstone's deranged bigotry.

The founder of Momentum Jon Lansman - so hardly someone with a vested interest to be critical, given his part in the period of labour leadership the EHRC's findings cover - said this of Jewish Voice for Labour: "JVL is an organisation which is not just tiny but has no real connection with the Jewish community at all. It doesn't represent the Jewish community in a way that JLM clearly does represent the Labour wing of the Jewish community."

You seemed to miss "en masse" in the bit you put in bold!

No the en masse bit is bolded, for me anyway

Regardless of what Lansman said it shows it wasn't en masse. Thats the crux

Lansman doesnt get to decide how all Jews are represented. 
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #515 on: Today at 02:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:41:16 am

So should MPs never vote on any topic, as they will always have people who oppose their position, and cannot know for certain whether a majority support their stance?






MPs clearly should vote on topics that they personally feel strongly about. But if it's their personal choice and has been swayed by some correspondance then that's their personal choice.

I'd rather good MPs get into power where they can start to make an actual real difference to the world.

You'll notice that pretty much all my views are for political parties get into power and actually get into a position where they can make a difference.

On this occasion, this choice won't have affected anything. It could never have could it? The parties involved probably didn't care much when we were a major player so they are unlikely to care more now we've torpedoed ourselves with Brexit and made ourself a third rate country incapable of influencing anyone. Our sphere of influence is much diminished. Parties in power have little sway on the outside world and Parties not in power have even less.
