Author Topic: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)  (Read 10931 times)

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 09:44:18 pm »
We had a really interesting, grown up discussion on the issue, last night.  No name calling or anything (apart from one).

Unfortunately, that hasn't carried on, into today.  It seems the vote has really got to people, for some reason.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 09:45:47 pm »
i think they'll be fine. the effect of the change to shadow cabinet will likely go entirely unnoticed

Yep. No disrespect to the people who have been in the roles, but it's hard as the average shadow cabinet member to become a public figure, and as I went down the list of resignations I was mostly thinking the public's reaction would be 'who?'

They aren't in power making decisions and unless some very specific scandal happens that overlaps their shadow brief then they're doing the rounds of political shows but not breaking onto the news most people consume.

Depending how a prospective Labour term goes, and how the unmentionable situation plays out, I expect any of this week's rebels with talent will find themselves shuffled back into a Government role at some point.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 09:47:20 pm »
Starmer facing more frontbench resignations if Gaza policy does not change

Exclusive: Labour leader is target of growing anger in party over how he has handled vote on Israel-Hamas war

Quote
Keir Starmer faces more resignations from Labours frontbench if he does not shift his policy on Gaza, amid growing anger in the party over how he has handled the vote on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Labour leader suffered the biggest rebellion of his tenure on Wednesday night as 10 frontbenchers resigned or were sacked from his team after voting for a Scottish National party motion that called for a ceasefire.

Sources say several of those who remained loyal and kept their jobs are nonetheless angry about how the issue has been managed, and would be willing to quit if Starmer does not push the government to take a tougher line on Israeli military action in the region.

One said: Weve been warning for weeks that the party was getting its messaging wrong on Gaza. Many of us stayed in the end, not to keep our jobs but to continue to push for change from the inside.

Rushanara Ali, one of three Muslim frontbenchers to back the party line on Wednesday, said in a statement: Leaving the shadow government is something I am always willing to do, which is why I completely respect the decisions taken by my fellow MPs today. The moment I feel my presence is less positively impactful than my absence, I will do so.

The SNP motion, which was introduced as an amendment to the kings speech, has triggered one of the biggest crises of Starmers leadership, with 56 Labour MPs in total defying orders to vote in favour of it rather than abstain.

Jess Phillips, one of the most high-profile shadow ministers to resign, told the News Agents podcast on Thursday: I have to use my voice to try and wherever possible, move a dial. And look, I think this dial will move. I think that it wont be too long before the US and the UK feel that the military action is achieving nothing.

Another rebel said: We cant lie in bed with the Conservative party, whom youre saying need to be ousted. There needs to be an election now. But we cant be joined at the hip. How does that square up with his actual values?

Starmer and his top officials spent weeks in what one party source called very, very, tense negotiations with Labour MPs in the lead-up to Wednesday night as they debated how to respond. Sue Gray, his chief of staff, was in charge of much of the outreach to disaffected members.

The Labour leader acceded to demands that the party should put forward its own kings speech amendment that would criticise Israeli actions and argue for working towards a cessation of fighting. But he resisted calls to change that wording to ceasefire, despite several MPs arguing that it would amount to the same thing and help keep Muslim and progressive voters on side.

Starmer now faces a difficult challenge finding replacements for the frontbenchers who quit, given nearly half of his backbenchers rebelled on Wednesday.

Anger at the Labour position was visible on the streets of east London on Thursday, where hundreds of protesters gathered for a rally outside Alis constituency office.

Several Labour MPs have contacted police and increased their personal protection after receiving threats online from people claiming to represent the pro-Palestinian cause.

A poll carried out by Savanta before the vote showed 64% of Muslims saying they intended to vote for Labour at the next election. However, that would be well below the estimated 71% who did so in 2019.

Some Labour sources believe the issue could lose the party so many votes  not only among Muslims but also among young people and urban progressives  it could cost it up to 10 seats in marginal areas.

Starmer has continued to argue against calling for a ceasefire, saying that doing so would not make sense while Hamas still threatened violence in Israel. He told ITV News on Thursday: When youve got hostages being held at gunpoint, when youve got children dying in Gaza, my focus is on them not on the various different voices in the Labour party, because that is where the real concern is.

Lisa Nandy, the shadow international development secretary, reinforced that message, telling reporters on Thursday the party would not apologise for refusing to call for a ceasefire.

To many people in Israel, including the Israeli government, when they hear the term ceasefire it is simply an instruction that they should lay down their arms and just allow that situation to continue. I dont see how thats a correct position to hold, Nandy said.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/nov/16/starmer-facing-more-frontbench-resignations-gaza-policy
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm »
This is bad news for stamer
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 10:06:19 pm »
This is bad news for stamer

I said a few weeks ago, this will potentially be his biggest challenge, from now to the next GE.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 10:13:29 pm »
This is still lower risk for him than being able to be portrayed as soft on Hamas given the recent Corbyn history.

Lets be honest the Tories are reaching desperation stage now to throw anything at him
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 10:17:24 pm »
I said a few weeks ago, this will potentially be his biggest challenge, from now to the next GE.
Yh i agrre.
I hope I'm wrong but this might cost him the election(I know highly unlikely but still possible!)
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 10:18:11 pm »


This is bad news for stamer

Nah it's ok, weeds out those that would cause problems at some stage all in one swoop, makes him look like a strong leader and very much the PM in waiting getting his party in order before the election.

The latest polls still look fantastic.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 10:37:02 pm »
This is still lower risk for him than being able to be portrayed as soft on Hamas given the recent Corbyn history.

Lets be honest the Tories are reaching desperation stage now to throw anything at him

I don't disagree with this, but I honeslty find it absurd that eh accusations on here were that it was the SNP that were playing politics on this, when it has been clear all along that it has been Labour that has been (understandably) treating this issue purely on how it affects them electorally.

There has been clear politics played on both (all) sides of this.

Anas Sarwar has been for a ceasefire, but instructed his MPs to vote with Starmer against it, but instructing his MSPs to vote for it in the Scottish Parliament.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 10:42:03 pm »
This is still lower risk for him than being able to be portrayed as soft on Hamas given the recent Corbyn history.

Lets be honest the Tories are reaching desperation stage now to throw anything at him

I mean backing a ceasefire shouldnt in any way make you a Hamas sympathiser, but this is the crazy World we live in.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 10:48:51 pm »
i think they'll be fine. the effect of the change to shadow cabinet will likely go entirely unnoticed

likewise a large majority of the most vocal potential/purported/prospective labour people putting stock in yesterday's theatrical vote already had their vocal 'i hate starmer and labour' dial set to 11, so any ramp up in anger - if there's been any - isn't really discernible

If they hated the Tories as much as they hate Labour then that would be a good day. Not going to happen though, clearly :)
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 10:52:14 pm »
I mean backing a ceasefire shouldnt in any way make you a Hamas sympathiser, but this is the crazy World we live in.

I don't think backing a ceasefire, however pointless, makes anyone a Hamas sympathiser. In Corbyn's case it's more his refusal to call them terrorists and previously calling them his friends.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 11:25:51 pm »
i think they'll be fine. the effect of the change to shadow cabinet will likely go entirely unnoticed

Yep. The vast majority of the country won't even know.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 11:42:25 pm »
I know I get Corbyn and his daft shit, but these Labour MPs are calling for Starmer to do more and hes terrified of being seen as opposing Israel. Not sure how actively supporting a ceasefire in a conflict zone is pointless but maybe Im not completely numb to innocent people dying as so many other seems to be.

Anyway conscious this thread could derail so Ill say no more, but when such a large number of MPs in the political party thatll no doubt be in power in 15 months time are walking because of his inability to do the right thing, its a dire state of affairs.

I call it pointless as Israel doesn't really care what anyone in the UK thinks and any vote in the UK parliament for a ceasefire would have zero effect in bringing a ceasefire closer. The UK has no leverage over Israel in this situation at all except insofar as we have a vote in the UN security council which actually means very little as Israel doesn't really care or take any notice of the UN anyway.

I call it pointless not because I'm completely numb to people dying, it's because a vote in the UK for a ceasefire is exactly what I say it is, pointless; it would affect the situation not one jot.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 11:44:55 pm »
I've removed the post as I don't want to derail the thread. Nothing more to say.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #455 on: Today at 12:00:44 am »
Ok I removed my answer.

But seems very much pick and choose. Plenty of other countries that are in chaos and fury and misery that have no voice.

Why fucking pick one?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #456 on: Today at 12:42:49 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:00:44 am

But seems very much pick and choose. Plenty of other countries that are in chaos and fury and misery that have no voice.

Why fucking pick one?


We're people saying this when the Anti-Apartheid movement was a cause celebre?

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #457 on: Today at 12:47:23 am »
We're people saying this when the Anti-Apartheid movement was a cause celebre?



Not sure, but this seems a big deal now. Why can one faction be angry that another one didn't pick another cause when there are literally nearly 100 to choose from?

How do these things get picked? If Starmer isn't going for one and isn't getting slagged off why isn't he getting slagged off for not being interested in the other 90+

On that note, is Corbyn a c*nt because he doesn't give a fuck about those other 90+ ones either?


Seems to me that if you're going to tone the outrage up to 11 then at least do it for all the fucking outrage there should be out there for all the shite that's going on?

My question was and is: Why pick one?

On the other note regarding Nicolas Maduro - who was approved by Corbyn. There have been people raped, murdered, shot, drowned in acid, burned alive and a ton of other atrocities. Why aren't we up in arms about that? **

** Venezuela is on that list btw
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #458 on: Today at 04:30:18 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:47:20 pm
"A poll carried out by Savanta before the vote showed 64% of Muslims saying they intended to vote for Labour at the next election. However, that would be well below the estimated 71% who did so in 2019."

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/nov/16/starmer-facing-more-frontbench-resignations-gaza-policy
Can't help but feel that whoever wrote this for the guardian either wrote it before they checked the poll results, or just really wanted the gap to be larger than 7% to try help emphasise their point - either way, the concluion it's "well below" 2019's estimate is quite funny and very guardian!
