Politically I get it but morally in my opinion it's disgusting, especially the reasons Starmer has given for it which seems like a return to the 'war on terrorism' logic that values destroying terrorists over everything else. I don't care if that coincides with US and EU positions, doesn't make it morally right.



I'm definitely not far left or a crank so I find that an offensive insinuation to make on this issue and I don't think that's the way people who disagree with it should be described as. Lib Dems voted unanimously for the motion did they not.



The way I see it the Labour Party is one that has a wide divergence of views and although there may be things I strongly disagree with whoever is in charge (like there was many for me under Corbyn), they are still better than the Tory alternative. I'm proud that Labour at least has divergence on the issue, indeed, I'm happy that my MP represented my beliefs on this one.