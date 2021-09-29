« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)  (Read 10539 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,013
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #400 on: Today at 01:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:16:43 pm
Philips last night:

 On this occasion I must vote with my constituents, my head, and my heart "

Predictably, the vote seems to have got some people in nots, on here.

Her consituency has 74,704 constituents.

Of those, 23,379 voted Labour (54.8% of those that voted). How does she know how many of that 23,379 support her position on this issue?


51,325 people didnt vote for her as 57.1% of the total (74,704) voted. Only about 30% of her constituency even voted Labour and she doesnt know how many support her on this.


How does she know the 51,325 people that didn't vote for her support her stance on this when she doesn't even know the number of the 23,379 that support her stance on this.


Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,335
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #401 on: Today at 01:33:52 pm »
Looks like Labours lead amongst Muslim voters has held up very well. Good news for Starmer.

https://twitter.com/Savanta_UK/status/1725070085910388995

NEW Westminster Voting Intention among UK Muslims

📈45pt Labour lead

🌹Lab 64
🌳Con 19
🔶LD 9
🌍Green 5
⬜️Other 3 (=)
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,480
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #402 on: Today at 02:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:03:39 pm
That's why you write to your MP, with any issues you might have, or perhaps become active in your local community (which in turn, creates publicity).  It is also why MPs hold local surgeries.  How do you think MPs pickup on local and national issues?

Some people on here seem to think being an activist is a bad thing (not you Doc).

If you feel srongly about something, or there's an issue bothering others, it's likely someone else feels the same, too.
But isn't the MP's job to represent the wishes of the people who voted for him/her (ie the majority) - which I suppose he can only do by following the Party line - rather than the wishes of some random letter writing nutter (like Andy). ;D
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,802
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #403 on: Today at 02:53:29 pm »
The MPs job is not to just take the opinion of their contituents and make them their own. They are elected to represent their consituents by using their own judgement. We elect them as people we collectively decide is the best person to evaluate the situation and make the best decision. Not just what what most constituents believe.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #404 on: Today at 02:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:16:43 pm
Philips last night:

 On this occasion I must vote with my constituents, my head, and my heart "

Predictably, the vote seems to have got some people in nots, on here.
:) Wishful thinking.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,876
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #405 on: Today at 03:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:53:29 pm
The MPs job is not to just take the opinion of their contituents and make them their own. They are elected to represent their consituents by using their own judgement. We elect them as people we collectively decide is the best person to evaluate the situation and make the best decision. Not just what what most constituents believe.

Yep. Brexit was a classic example of this.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #406 on: Today at 03:41:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:13:59 pm
Yep. Brexit was a classic example of this.
"The will of the people"

Also, on most topics, the vocal minority may well not represent the majority.

I really like Jess Phillips and she is always very good value when paired with a Tory stooge on the politics/chat shows.  On this one though I think Starmer has taken the right position as leader of the Labour party.  Like many things in leadership it's not the perfect position as one doesn't exist but he is at least in agreement with the EU and the US so it's not an outlandish position.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #407 on: Today at 04:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:36:01 pm
Whether MP's are elected so as to represent the views of their constituents, or because the constituents trust in their judgement to make the right decisions seems to be a constantly recurring theme. I tend towards the latter, as the MP cannot be expected to know the feelings of their constituents on the myriad of subjects that may present themselves.
As do I. And, I think, that was Nobby's position too.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #408 on: Today at 04:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:34:16 pm
Good point Jiminy

"Weve got to address the fact that millions of people vote in safe seats and they feel their vote doesnt count"

The words of Starmer, who then dropped PR.

https://www.electoral-reform.org.uk/keir-starmer-weve-got-to-address-the-fact-that-millions-of-people-vote-in-safe-seats-and-they-feel-their-voice-doesnt-count/
I too am a strong proponent of PR.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #409 on: Today at 04:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:43:31 pm
But isn't the MP's job to represent the wishes of the people who voted for him/her (ie the majority) - which I suppose he can only do by following the Party line - rather than the wishes of some random letter writing nutter (like Andy). ;D
But MPs are also the local representative. And this tie is even stronger in a FPTP system. Labour MPs are not an homogeneous block after all.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #410 on: Today at 04:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:53:29 pm
The MPs job is not to just take the opinion of their contituents and make them their own. They are elected to represent their consituents by using their own judgement. We elect them as people we collectively decide is the best person to evaluate the situation and make the best decision. Not just what what most constituents believe.
Totally agree. They are elected because we trust their judgement. Or, at least, I think is how most people think and believe their MP does or should operate.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,013
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #411 on: Today at 04:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:22:14 pm
Totally agree. They are elected because we trust their judgement. Or, at least, I think is how most people think and believe their MP does or should operate.

Not sure you could ever trust the judgement of some of the shady Tory bastards in power.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,480
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #412 on: Today at 04:38:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:27:25 pm
Not sure you could ever trust the judgement of some of the shady Tory bastards in power.
Apart from Braverman who speaks for the whole country.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #413 on: Today at 04:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:27:25 pm
Not sure you could ever trust the judgement of some of the shady Tory bastards in power.
Quite. But in generalities, I believe this to be true. And Tory voters will tend to believe in the judgement of the MPs they vote into Parliament.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,013
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #414 on: Today at 04:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:39:11 pm
Quite. But in generalities, I believe this to be true. And Tory voters will tend to believe in the judgement of the MPs they vote into Parliament.

Yeah, but if you look in most (Every?) consituency in the whole of the UK, I don't think any of them have the majority that voted for one party or another? It might seem like that until you see the number of people who don't vote at all.

But then you have the argument - if you want to be represented then vote. I don't understand why people don't.

But then I read on RAWK saying that they aren't going to bother. My grandparents and great-grandparents fought tooth-and-nail to help get us the vote and to keep the UK a place where democracy ruled and people can't be arsed or are more interested in protesting. Beggers belief.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,261
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #415 on: Today at 05:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:56:55 pm
But then I read on RAWK saying that they aren't going to bother. My grandparents and great-grandparents fought tooth-and-nail to help get us the vote and to keep the UK a place where democracy ruled and people can't be arsed or are more interested in protesting. Beggers belief.

Maybe they also fought so that we had the choice not to vote.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #416 on: Today at 06:01:53 pm »
What about decency, honesty, democracy, our rights, our human rights, caring for the vulnerable, our futures, our children's futures don't these things matter?
Anyone not bothering to vote against the Torys has lost sight of what's important.
The next election will shape the countrys future for decades.
If the Torys come out if it better than expected then the Torys will have no incentive to change, it will only be a matter of time before they get back in and continue where they left off.
We need to send them a message. what they did to this country was horrendous, it will be many years before we trust you again, I don't care how left wing people are this election shouldn't be down to wanting certain policys, it's about creating a solid foundation for the country to move forward on the right path. this is something the left need to fight for as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:05:13 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,261
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #417 on: Today at 06:09:26 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:01:53 pm
it's about creating a solid foundation for the country to move forward on the right path.

It's certainly moving forward on a right path and unless the majority wake up and vote Green it will continue to do so.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #418 on: Today at 06:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:09:26 pm
It's certainly moving forward on a right path and unless the majority wake up and vote Green it will continue to do so.
Fair enough but the majority meaning others, you lay some of the blame on Labour for the mess we are in ?
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #419 on: Today at 06:58:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:01:53 pm
What about decency, honesty, democracy, our rights, our human rights, caring for the vulnerable, our futures, our children's futures don't these things matter?
Anyone not bothering to vote against the Torys has lost sight of what's important.
The next election will shape the countrys future for decades.
If the Torys come out if it better than expected then the Torys will have no incentive to change, it will only be a matter of time before they get back in and continue where they left off.
We need to send them a message. what they did to this country was horrendous, it will be many years before we trust you again, I don't care how left wing people are this election shouldn't be down to wanting certain policys, it's about creating a solid foundation for the country to move forward on the right path. this is something the left need to fight for as well.

I still plan on voting Labour as awful as the leadership is, however given the way the party has treated the left, they only  have
themselves to blame if the left don't vote for  them
Then we have the Islamophobic comment about shaking off the fleas.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #420 on: Today at 07:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:58:02 pm
I still plan on voting Labour as awful as the leadership is, however given the way the party has treated the left, they only  have
themselves to blame if the left don't vote for  them
Then we have the Islamophobic comment about shaking off the fleas.
Can we please stop this Left v Starmers Labour, it's absolute bullshit.
Starmers not against the left, he's fighting the far left who have f.. up Labour for decades. Labour consists of 3 factions. the center left, the left, the far left.
the Far left have managed to convince people it is now 2 factions. Starmers Labour and the Left.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #421 on: Today at 07:08:16 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:06:05 pm
Can we please stop this Left v Starmers Labour, it's absolute bullshit.


No, because it isnt and you are wrong  :wave
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 994
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #422 on: Today at 07:08:32 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:01:53 pm
What about decency, honesty, democracy, our rights, our human rights, caring for the vulnerable, our futures, our children's futures don't these things matter?
Anyone not bothering to vote against the Torys has lost sight of what's important.
The next election will shape the countrys future for decades.
If the Torys come out if it better than expected then the Torys will have no incentive to change, it will only be a matter of time before they get back in and continue where they left off.
We need to send them a message. what they did to this country was horrendous, it will be many years before we trust you again, I don't care how left wing people are this election shouldn't be down to wanting certain policys, it's about creating a solid foundation for the country to move forward on the right path. this is something the left need to fight for as well.

Agreed.

Proud of Keir and the direction of the leadership team and the way Labour has come along since 2019. A lot of progress has been made and it is clear Labour is not a viable alternative Government. But in this next 12 months that final push to flesh out those policies and then put them in clear and distinct messaging - so that everyone can understand is what is needed. Not a 500 page manifesto.

I'm also proud that as a Party Labour feels home again for those Jewish people who were driven out the Party. Which is why I am so pleased on the direction Keir is taking the Party in this current climate.

Only Labour has shown it can move the country forward.
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 994
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #423 on: Today at 07:12:21 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:06:05 pm
Can we please stop this Left v Starmers Labour, it's absolute bullshit.
Starmers not against the left, he's fighting the far left who have f.. up Labour for decades. Labour consists of 3 factions. the center left, the left, the far left.
the Far left have managed to convince people it is now 2 factions. Starmers Labour and the Left.

Unfortunately the Starmer haters will never forgive those members in the Party and the electorate who never shared the political ideologically of the student politics of the 1970s. We were a grave disappointment to them.

Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,186
  • JFT 97
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #424 on: Today at 07:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:58:02 pm
I still plan on voting Labour as awful as the leadership is, however given the way the party has treated the left, they only  have
themselves to blame if the left don't vote for  them
Then we have the Islamophobic comment about shaking off the fleas.


Say what ever you want about the leadership. The brutal reality is that it will almost certainly give the left the first victory over a sitting Tory government for a quarter of a century.

That is the most important thing. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #425 on: Today at 07:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:08:16 pm
No, because it isnt and you are wrong  :wave
So you think every left winger supports the crank far left arguments.
Or you think Starmers against the left and the far left?
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #426 on: Today at 07:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:16:47 pm
Say what ever you want about the leadership. The brutal reality is that it will almost certainly give the centre left the first victory over a sitting Tory government for a quarter of a century.

That is the most important thing.

Which is why ill hold my nose and vote for the c*nts
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #427 on: Today at 07:23:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:17:30 pm
So you think every left winger supports the crank far left arguments.
Some on the left might. Its not a very good question


Or you think Starmers against the left and the far left?
Yes
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #428 on: Today at 07:24:13 pm »
No one wants to tackle the Islamaphobic issues in the party or the fact they are conveniently ignoring parts of the Forde report
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,519
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #429 on: Today at 07:25:43 pm »
This is why I hardly come on here now. The Tories don't even need to be bad as Labour continues to tear itself apart, just makes you despair.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #430 on: Today at 08:01:36 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:25:43 pm
This is why I hardly come on here now. The Tories don't even need to be bad as Labour continues to tear itself apart, just makes you despair.
That's the whole point though Jill. a lot of people are being influanced by the far left cranks who shouldn't be in the Labour party.
They've even managed to convince people there is no such thing as the far left, everyone's a left winger now. throw away the political spectrum so we can get treated as Labour supporters rather than cranks.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,474
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #431 on: Today at 08:20:47 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:01:36 pm
That's the whole point though Jill. a lot of people are being influanced by the far left cranks who shouldn't be in the Labour party.
They've even managed to convince people there is no such thing as the far left, everyone's a left winger now. throw away the political spectrum so we can get treated as Labour supporters rather than cranks.


"Everyone who disagrees with my exact brand of politics is gullible and has been influenced by 'the far left'". ::)
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,847
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #432 on: Today at 08:27:08 pm »
Labour manages to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, eh?

If only the Tories were held up to the same standards as people demand of the Labour Party.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,442
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #433 on: Today at 08:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:27:08 pm
Labour manages to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, eh?

They slump to a 23% lead

Con: 21% (-2 from 7-8 Nov)
Lab: 44% (-3)
Lib Dem: 10% (=)
Reform UK: 10% (+2)
Green: 8% (+1)

Quote
If only the Tories were held up to the same standards as people demand of the Labour Party.
This is true of course. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #434 on: Today at 08:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:27:08 pm
Labour manages to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, eh?

If only the Tories were held up to the same standards as people demand of the Labour Party.

Why who said they're voting Tory?
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #435 on: Today at 08:30:01 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:20:47 pm
"Everyone who disagrees with my exact brand of politics is gullible and has been influenced by 'the far left'". ::)
Brand of politcs? that's one way of putting it, your placed on the Political spectrum based on your beliefs. you've even got people openly proud to call themselves Communists being called left wingers.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,100
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #436 on: Today at 08:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:27:08 pm
Labour manages to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, eh?

If only the Tories were held up to the same standards as people demand of the Labour Party.
i think they'll be fine. the effect of the change to shadow cabinet will likely go entirely unnoticed

likewise a large majority of the most vocal potential/purported/prospective labour people putting stock in yesterday's theatrical vote already had their vocal 'i hate starmer and labour' dial set to 11, so any ramp up in anger - if there's been any - isn't really discernible
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,335
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #437 on: Today at 09:34:40 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:56:18 pm
i think they'll be fine. the effect of the change to shadow cabinet will likely go entirely unnoticed

likewise a large majority of the most vocal potential/purported/prospective labour people putting stock in yesterday's theatrical vote already had their vocal 'i hate starmer and labour' dial set to 11, so any ramp up in anger - if there's been any - isn't really discernible

It's also kind of useful for Labour to have a very vocal opposition on the left. The Tories will no doubt do their usual "can you REALLY trust Labour with national security" nudge nudge wink wink schtick before the election and having a very loud selection of cranks frothing at the mouth calling Starmer an evil capitalist warmonger etc etc is actually very reassuring to the majority of the electorate.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,860
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #438 on: Today at 09:38:22 pm »
Politically I get it but morally in my opinion it's disgusting, especially the reasons Starmer has given for it which seems like a return to the 'war on terrorism' logic that values destroying terrorists over everything else. I don't care if that coincides with US and EU positions, doesn't make it morally right.

I'm definitely not far left or a crank so I find that an offensive insinuation to make on this issue and I don't think that's the way people who disagree with it should be described as. Lib Dems voted unanimously for the motion did they not.

The way I see it the Labour Party is one that has a wide divergence of views and although there may be things I strongly disagree with whoever is in charge (like there was many for me under Corbyn), they are still better than the Tory alternative. I'm proud that Labour at least has divergence on the issue, indeed, I'm happy that my MP represented my beliefs on this one.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,544
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #439 on: Today at 09:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:38:18 pm
Apart from Braverman who speaks for the whole country.

She's saying what we all didn't know we were thinking!
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 