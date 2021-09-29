What about decency, honesty, democracy, our rights, our human rights, caring for the vulnerable, our futures, our children's futures don't these things matter?

Anyone not bothering to vote against the Torys has lost sight of what's important.

The next election will shape the countrys future for decades.

If the Torys come out if it better than expected then the Torys will have no incentive to change, it will only be a matter of time before they get back in and continue where they left off.

We need to send them a message. what they did to this country was horrendous, it will be many years before we trust you again, I don't care how left wing people are this election shouldn't be down to wanting certain policys, it's about creating a solid foundation for the country to move forward on the right path. this is something the left need to fight for as well.