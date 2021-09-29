« previous next »
NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Today at 01:26:57 pm
Red-Soldier:
Philips last night:

 On this occasion I must vote with my constituents, my head, and my heart "

Predictably, the vote seems to have got some people in nots, on here.

Her consituency has 74,704 constituents.

Of those, 23,379 voted Labour (54.8% of those that voted). How does she know how many of that 23,379 support her position on this issue?


51,325 people didnt vote for her as 57.1% of the total (74,704) voted. Only about 30% of her constituency even voted Labour and she doesnt know how many support her on this.


How does she know the 51,325 people that didn't vote for her support her stance on this when she doesn't even know the number of the 23,379 that support her stance on this.


Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Today at 01:33:52 pm
Looks like Labours lead amongst Muslim voters has held up very well. Good news for Starmer.

https://twitter.com/Savanta_UK/status/1725070085910388995

NEW Westminster Voting Intention among UK Muslims

📈45pt Labour lead

🌹Lab 64
🌳Con 19
🔶LD 9
🌍Green 5
⬜️Other 3 (=)
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Today at 02:43:31 pm
Red-Soldier:
That's why you write to your MP, with any issues you might have, or perhaps become active in your local community (which in turn, creates publicity).  It is also why MPs hold local surgeries.  How do you think MPs pickup on local and national issues?

Some people on here seem to think being an activist is a bad thing (not you Doc).

If you feel srongly about something, or there's an issue bothering others, it's likely someone else feels the same, too.
But isn't the MP's job to represent the wishes of the people who voted for him/her (ie the majority) - which I suppose he can only do by following the Party line - rather than the wishes of some random letter writing nutter (like Andy). ;D
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Today at 02:53:29 pm
The MPs job is not to just take the opinion of their contituents and make them their own. They are elected to represent their consituents by using their own judgement. We elect them as people we collectively decide is the best person to evaluate the situation and make the best decision. Not just what what most constituents believe.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Today at 02:59:58 pm
Red-Soldier:
Philips last night:

 On this occasion I must vote with my constituents, my head, and my heart "

Predictably, the vote seems to have got some people in nots, on here.
:) Wishful thinking.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Today at 03:13:59 pm
Elmo!:
The MPs job is not to just take the opinion of their contituents and make them their own. They are elected to represent their consituents by using their own judgement. We elect them as people we collectively decide is the best person to evaluate the situation and make the best decision. Not just what what most constituents believe.

Yep. Brexit was a classic example of this.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Today at 03:41:54 pm
killer-heels:
Yep. Brexit was a classic example of this.
"The will of the people"

Also, on most topics, the vocal minority may well not represent the majority.

I really like Jess Phillips and she is always very good value when paired with a Tory stooge on the politics/chat shows.  On this one though I think Starmer has taken the right position as leader of the Labour party.  Like many things in leadership it's not the perfect position as one doesn't exist but he is at least in agreement with the EU and the US so it's not an outlandish position.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Today at 04:14:50 pm
Dr. Beaker:
Whether MP's are elected so as to represent the views of their constituents, or because the constituents trust in their judgement to make the right decisions seems to be a constantly recurring theme. I tend towards the latter, as the MP cannot be expected to know the feelings of their constituents on the myriad of subjects that may present themselves.
As do I. And, I think, that was Nobby's position too.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Today at 04:17:25 pm
Kenny's Jacket:
Good point Jiminy

"Weve got to address the fact that millions of people vote in safe seats and they feel their vote doesnt count"

The words of Starmer, who then dropped PR.

https://www.electoral-reform.org.uk/keir-starmer-weve-got-to-address-the-fact-that-millions-of-people-vote-in-safe-seats-and-they-feel-their-voice-doesnt-count/
I too am a strong proponent of PR.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Today at 04:20:43 pm
Dr. Beaker:
But isn't the MP's job to represent the wishes of the people who voted for him/her (ie the majority) - which I suppose he can only do by following the Party line - rather than the wishes of some random letter writing nutter (like Andy). ;D
But MPs are also the local representative. And this tie is even stronger in a FPTP system. Labour MPs are not an homogeneous block after all.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Today at 04:22:14 pm
Elmo!:
The MPs job is not to just take the opinion of their contituents and make them their own. They are elected to represent their consituents by using their own judgement. We elect them as people we collectively decide is the best person to evaluate the situation and make the best decision. Not just what what most constituents believe.
Totally agree. They are elected because we trust their judgement. Or, at least, I think is how most people think and believe their MP does or should operate.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Today at 04:27:25 pm
Jiminy Cricket:
Totally agree. They are elected because we trust their judgement. Or, at least, I think is how most people think and believe their MP does or should operate.

Not sure you could ever trust the judgement of some of the shady Tory bastards in power.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Today at 04:38:18 pm
Andy @ Allerton!:
Not sure you could ever trust the judgement of some of the shady Tory bastards in power.
Apart from Braverman who speaks for the whole country.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Today at 04:39:11 pm
Andy @ Allerton!:
Not sure you could ever trust the judgement of some of the shady Tory bastards in power.
Quite. But in generalities, I believe this to be true. And Tory voters will tend to believe in the judgement of the MPs they vote into Parliament.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Today at 04:56:55 pm
Jiminy Cricket:
Quite. But in generalities, I believe this to be true. And Tory voters will tend to believe in the judgement of the MPs they vote into Parliament.

Yeah, but if you look in most (Every?) consituency in the whole of the UK, I don't think any of them have the majority that voted for one party or another? It might seem like that until you see the number of people who don't vote at all.

But then you have the argument - if you want to be represented then vote. I don't understand why people don't.

But then I read on RAWK saying that they aren't going to bother. My grandparents and great-grandparents fought tooth-and-nail to help get us the vote and to keep the UK a place where democracy ruled and people can't be arsed or are more interested in protesting. Beggers belief.
