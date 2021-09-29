« previous next »
Online oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 08:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:18:14 pm
Indeed.

It's as if it was a moral issue instead.
It's become a Moral issue after Israel started killing innocent Palestinians, it wasn't a moral issue in the days following Hamas attack Oct 7th on Israel. it was all about the long held campaign for a 2 state solution for the left. arguing that at the time was not a solution, they now shoehorn that argument in but that was the original reaction from the left.
Phillips obviously changed her stance as well.
Logged


               

Online Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 08:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:41:45 pm

:)

Funnily enough Ive just been reading her letter too.

Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 08:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:45:39 pm
:)

Funnily enough Ive just been reading her letter too.



Although I don't agree with Jess on this particular (utterly meaningless) vote, that's a very good statement that should ensure she is part of Labours front bench team when it gets elected.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 08:58:27 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 08:54:46 pm
Although I don't agree with Jess on this particular (utterly meaningless) vote, that's a very good statement that should ensure she is part of Labours front bench team when it gets elected.

It begs the question why have a 3 line whip on an utterly meaningless vote. 
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 09:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:58:27 pm
It begs the question why have a 3 line whip on an utterly meaningless vote. 

I dunno, something about collective responsibility maybe, I honestly don't know or care. However I was a little put out with Jess Phillips losing her front bench position so glad to see her letter as it indicates to me that she will be back in before long.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 09:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:58:27 pm
It begs the question why have a 3 line whip on an utterly meaningless vote.

Good point. The answer is that the SNP knew Starmer would have to impose a three line whip otherwise the Tories would say Labour are weak on terrorism. Now the SNP get to argue Labour are divided which they think may save them seats in the next GE. That is how polluted and f*cked up our political system is. 

God forbid we actually have a constructive political discussion on a solution to the problem. And guess who doesnt want to find a bipartisan solution? The ones killing women and children on both sides (and no, Im not drawing a moral equivalence between Hamas and Netanyahu).
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 09:11:29 pm »
She's brilliant but that's a hand grenade, if she intends on delivering what she claims - the the best way is to keep a tight opposition and then enact change once in government.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 09:15:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 09:02:57 pm
I dunno, something about collective responsibility maybe, I honestly don't know or care. However I was a little put out with Jess Phillips losing her front bench position so glad to see her letter as it indicates to me that she will be back in before long.

I think shes will  be a good advocate for abused women but it might depend on how much KS and the Labour first lot are put out by
her comment

 I can see no route where the current military action does anything but put at risk the hope of peace and security for anyone in the region now and in the future.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 09:23:48 pm »
For what it's worth I think resigning (shadow) front-bench positions over Israel/Gaza is the easy choice.  Starmer has an unenviable position and at least seems to be trying to lead Labour through it in some form of intactness - granted, that's something which is probably made a lot easier by them having such massive poll leads.

I'm not saying I necessarily agree with Starmer's position but whichever way he moves on this he's going to get hit hard by at least one side of Labour.  On the bigger picture if a ceasefire was an obviously beneficial move then I believe Starmer would be calling for it.  I don't want to say anything more as it's nice to have an unlocked Labour thread...
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 09:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:15:00 pm
I think shes will  be a good advocate for abused women but it might depend on how much KS and the Labour first lot are put out by
her comment

 I can see no route where the current military action does anything but put at risk the hope of peace and security for anyone in the region now and in the future.

Don't see why they would, it's just an opinion, one that doesn't say anything meaningful really. I suspect Jess is being very canny with her politics here, she has a large Muslim vote in her constituency and probably couldn't be bothered with the grief she'd get.
Logged

Offline RF

  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 09:34:32 pm »
She won't be back anytime soon apart from back bench after that letter.

Principles,  politics......it's a fine line.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:36:12 pm by RF »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 09:44:47 pm »
She wont be back and she shouldn’t be back. Labour needs to be putting in place those people who will be running the various departments, we don’t have time to have someone in caretaker charge keeping her chair warm for her.

If you want to resign over this matter, as horrible as it is, when there is a nation here which desperately needs fixing then so be it, good night and good luck.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:47:47 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 09:48:09 pm »
Not in relation to this really - but I get the point of having seniority and being a spokesperson etc - but what does a shadow minister DO?

Like actual Ministers run Departments and have 100s-1000s of civil servants on their purview. A shadow minister probably shares an advisor. Always feels like a fancy title for spokesperson. Not diminishing the importance of the stance or the risk being taken (theres probably at most one reshuffle before government beckons) - just always been curious.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 09:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:48:09 pm
Not in relation to this really - but I get the point of having seniority and being a spokesperson etc - but what does a shadow minister DO?

Like actual Ministers run Departments and have 100s-1000s of civil servants on their purview. A shadow minister probably shares an advisor. Always feels like a fancy title for spokesperson. Not diminishing the importance of the stance or the risk being taken (there’s probably at most one reshuffle before government beckons) - just always been curious.

It’s their job to ensure they are aware of the detail those huge departments produce. Just being up on that detail alone and responding to it is a tough gig.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:02:21 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 09:52:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:44:47 pm
She wont be back and she shouldnt be back. Labour needs to be putting in place those people who will be running the various departments, we dont have time to have someone in caretaker charge keeping her chair warm for her.

If you want to resign over this matter, as horrible as it is, when there is a nation here which desperately needs fixing then so be it, good night and good luck.
I think she will be back at some point.  Because as much as I probably think the partys position is probably overall the right one, her position clearly isnt an absurd position either
Logged




Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 09:58:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:52:45 pm
I think she will be back at some point.  Because as much as I probably think the party’s position is probably overall the right one, her position clearly isn’t an absurd position either

She has backed a trouble making motion by a rival party. We have a year to go until an election which they are likely to win and there is lots of change this country needs from day 1.

How would it look, if someone else is shoved out a role so that Jess Phillips can saunter back in, whilst playing the moral card on her decision this time around?

There are other MP’s who will also have a sizeable constituency that will be pressuring them but they will have to deal with that. She absolutely should not be getting any role on any front bench.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 10:00:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:50:50 pm
Its their job to ensure they are aware of the detail those huge departments produce. Just being up on that detail alone and respondint to it is a tough gig.

True.

Probably quite easy with some of them then - given half govt departments have produced fuck all with Sunaks ghost government
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 10:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:48:09 pm
Not in relation to this really - but I get the point of having seniority and being a spokesperson etc - but what does a shadow minister DO?

Like actual Ministers run Departments and have 100s-1000s of civil servants on their purview. A shadow minister probably shares an advisor. Always feels like a fancy title for spokesperson. Not diminishing the importance of the stance or the risk being taken (theres probably at most one reshuffle before government beckons) - just always been curious.

Id say the main thing is to hold the opposite number to account, ie Cooper and Braverman
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 10:15:16 pm »
Let's remember that MPs are elected by their constituents to represent that constituency.

Not represent a political party

I know the principle has been corrupted by the party political machine, but the MP representing their constituents is the foundation of our electoral system.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline RF

  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 10:15:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:52:45 pm
I think she will be back at some point.  Because as much as I probably think the partys position is probably overall the right one, her position clearly isnt an absurd position either

Absolutely she will be back at some point and part of me admires  her stance, but you can't make change unless you are in power. Politics is a bitch and sometimes you have to play the longball game to get the result. Keir is a bit older and wiser in that respect.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 10:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:15:16 pm
Let's remember that MPs are elected by their constituents to represent that constituency.

Not represent a political party

I know the principle has been corrupted by the party political machine, but the MP representing their constituents is the foundation of our electoral system.

They represent them by giving them their trust to make the best and informed decision. Brexit being a classic example.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 10:21:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:58:40 pm
She has backed a trouble making motion by a rival party. We have a year to go until an election which they are likely to win and there is lots of change this country needs from day 1.

How would it look, if someone else is shoved out a role so that Jess Phillips can saunter back in, whilst playing the moral card on her decision this time around?

There are other MPs who will also have a sizeable constituency that will be pressuring them but they will have to deal with that. She absolutely should not be getting any role on any front bench.
Yeah, thats a fair point I suppose.  But theres still a good degree of morality in her argumentll

Its very sad that both the snp and the tories decided to play politics rather than take the issue seriously though
Logged




Offline Bobsackamano

  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 10:24:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:58:40 pm
She has backed a trouble making motion by a rival party. We have a year to go until an election which they are likely to win and there is lots of change this country needs from day 1.

How would it look, if someone else is shoved out a role so that Jess Phillips can saunter back in, whilst playing the moral card on her decision this time around?

There are other MPs who will also have a sizeable constituency that will be pressuring them but they will have to deal with that. She absolutely should not be getting any role on any front bench.

I do see your point and sympathise to an extent, the counter I'd say is that Jess has already done a lot of work as shadow anyway and is pointedly saying she will not walk away from the work. I expect she will continue in the background working with Yvette Cooper on this and it would be a shame for Labour not to take advantage of someone in the parliamentary party who has such an expertise in this specific area. Also shadow ministers move posts all the time, it's not like someone will have to lose a job for her to get back in if they moved to another post.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 10:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:24:50 pm
I do see your point and sympathise to an extent, the counter I'd say is that Jess has already done a lot of work as shadow anyway and is pointedly saying she will not walk away from the work. I expect she will continue in the background working with Yvette Cooper on this and it would be a shame for Labour not to take advantage of someone in the parliamentary party who has such an expertise in this specific area. Also shadow ministers move posts all the time, it's not like someone will have to lose a job for her to get back in if they moved to another post.

Yes but it would be seen as her ducking the criticism whilst others don’t. Also what if we have this situation again in the future, is she dropped again? Those not bound by collective responsibility when we need it more than most right now shouldn’t be anywhere near power.

She has made her choice and she should accept her place is the back benches for a good long while.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 10:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:15:16 pm
Let's remember that MPs are elected by their constituents to represent that constituency.

Not represent a political party

I know the principle has been corrupted by the party political machine, but the MP representing their constituents is the foundation of our electoral system.

and the argument Starmer used when he turned his back on PR
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #385 on: Today at 12:23:12 am »
On the issue of whether ill vote labour next time. I think ill be abstaining, its hardly going to make a difference anyway.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #386 on: Today at 09:29:07 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:34:02 pm
and the argument Starmer used when he turned his back on PR


Most PR systems easily allow a system where an MP elected is 'allocated' a constituency to represent.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: NEW Labour
« Reply #387 on: Today at 10:13:29 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:15:16 pm
Let's remember that MPs are elected by their constituents to represent that constituency.

Not represent a political party

I know the principle has been corrupted by the party political machine, but the MP representing their constituents is the foundation of our electoral system.

Their constituents as a whole - not the membership of their party or activists. It's almost impossible to know for sure what "the constituency" views on a particular issue. It's probably fair to say that - for the majority in most constituencies - this issue (and Russia/Ukraine etc) doesn't feature on the radar for a significant minority/small majority...
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,986
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #388 on: Today at 10:30:34 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:13:29 am
Their constituents as a whole - not the membership of their party or activists. It's almost impossible to know for sure what "the constituency" views on a particular issue. It's probably fair to say that - for the majority in most constituencies - this issue (and Russia/Ukraine etc) doesn't feature on the radar for a significant minority/small majority...

 8)
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,008
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #389 on: Today at 11:23:14 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:13:29 am
Their constituents as a whole - not the membership of their party or activists. It's almost impossible to know for sure what "the constituency" views on a particular issue. It's probably fair to say that - for the majority in most constituencies - this issue (and Russia/Ukraine etc) doesn't feature on the radar for a significant minority/small majority...

And that's a good point. I would say those 'involved in politics' have their world-view on how things should be done and how things can be done, but those not involved are unlikely to be as engaged (or even care at all) about 'important issues' that drives this faction or that. I'd guess most voters are more concerned about putting food on the table, paying their energy bills, drinking clean water, being able to get to work, having a health service available and all other services to provide at least the basic services that they and their communities require.

I mentioned before about some elements having their 'causes' that, to them, are the THE most important things for their party to be working on. The 'left' and the 'right' have both got their own 'causes' that they are convinced that 'everyone agrees with' and both sides are wrong, because most people don't give a shit about those 'causes'. This has been skewed, however, due to social media and that's the biggest impact of it. If you are 'left leaning' then you get bombarded with 'left causes' and some people then go on to think that these 'causes' are more important than paying their bills or having an NHS or feeding their families (Until they realise that these things they took for granted are now not fit for purpose, broken or reduced). The exact same thing happens on the right. Some people who are 'right leaning' get bombarded with crap about immigrants and all the other shit and then they feel that these are 'more important' than the basics. Brexit was exactly the same. People that didn't give a shiny shite about the EU one way or the other got bombarded and went on to believe that it was 'more important' than the basics. You can see this (All aspects) with people saying they voted Tory or Brexit or whatever and being astonished by the outcome of their own actions.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:13 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,986
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #390 on: Today at 12:09:39 pm »
Amazing how some people on here can speak for whole constituencies, when consituency MPs do not.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:15:58 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,008
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #391 on: Today at 12:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:09:39 pm
Amazing how some people on here can speak for whole constituencies, when consituency MPs do not.


Who's doing that?
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #392 on: Today at 12:25:49 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:23:12 am
On the issue of whether ill vote labour next time. I think ill be abstaining, its hardly going to make a difference anyway.
Good on you. That'll show 'em.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #393 on: Today at 12:29:14 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:13:29 am
Their constituents as a whole - not the membership of their party or activists. It's almost impossible to know for sure what "the constituency" views on a particular issue. It's probably fair to say that - for the majority in most constituencies - this issue (and Russia/Ukraine etc) doesn't feature on the radar for a significant minority/small majority...
I expect that Nobby's point is that MPs are the representative of their constituency first, and a member of a political party second. They should not be tied to the views of the Party. Rather, they should be independent when it comes to votes. (Or something along those lines). I don't think that's an unreasonable view of how MPs should operate.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
