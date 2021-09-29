Their constituents as a whole - not the membership of their party or activists. It's almost impossible to know for sure what "the constituency" views on a particular issue. It's probably fair to say that - for the majority in most constituencies - this issue (and Russia/Ukraine etc) doesn't feature on the radar for a significant minority/small majority...



And that's a good point. I would say those 'involved in politics' have their world-view on how things should be done and how things can be done, but those not involved are unlikely to be as engaged (or even care at all) about 'important issues' that drives this faction or that. I'd guess most voters are more concerned about putting food on the table, paying their energy bills, drinking clean water, being able to get to work, having a health service available and all other services to provide at least the basic services that they and their communities require.I mentioned before about some elements having their 'causes' that, to them, are the THE most important things for their party to be working on. The 'left' and the 'right' have both got their own 'causes' that they are convinced that 'everyone agrees with' and both sides are wrong, because most people don't give a shit about those 'causes'. This has been skewed, however, due to social media and that's the biggest impact of it. If you are 'left leaning' then you get bombarded with 'left causes' and some people then go on to think that these 'causes' are more important than paying their bills or having an NHS or feeding their families (Until they realise that these things they took for granted are now not fit for purpose, broken or reduced). The exact same thing happens on the right. Some people who are 'right leaning' get bombarded with crap about immigrants and all the other shit and then they feel that these are 'more important' than the basics. Brexit was exactly the same. People that didn't give a shiny shite about the EU one way or the other got bombarded and went on to believe that it was 'more important' than the basics. You can see this (All aspects) with people saying they voted Tory or Brexit or whatever and being astonished by the outcome of their own actions.