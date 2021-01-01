It begs the question why have a 3 line whip on an utterly meaningless vote.



Good point. The answer is that the SNP knew Starmer would have to impose a three line whip otherwise the Tories would say Labour are weak on terrorism. Now the SNP get to argue Labour are divided which they think may save them seats in the next GE. That is how polluted and f*cked up our political system is.God forbid we actually have a constructive political discussion on a solution to the problem. And guess who doesnt want to find a bipartisan solution? The ones killing women and children on both sides (and no, Im not drawing a moral equivalence between Hamas and Netanyahu).