« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)  (Read 8931 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #360 on: Today at 08:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:18:14 pm
Indeed.

It's as if it was a moral issue instead.
It's become a Moral issue after Israel started killing innocent Palestinians, it wasn't a moral issue in the days following Hamas attack Oct 7th on Israel. it was all about the long held campaign for a 2 state solution for the left. arguing that at the time was not a solution, they now shoehorn that argument in but that was the original reaction from the left.
Phillips obviously changed her stance as well.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #361 on: Today at 08:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:41:45 pm

:)

Funnily enough Ive just been reading her letter too.

Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,331
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #362 on: Today at 08:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:45:39 pm
:)

Funnily enough Ive just been reading her letter too.



Although I don't agree with Jess on this particular (utterly meaningless) vote, that's a very good statement that should ensure she is part of Labours front bench team when it gets elected.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #363 on: Today at 08:58:27 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 08:54:46 pm
Although I don't agree with Jess on this particular (utterly meaningless) vote, that's a very good statement that should ensure she is part of Labours front bench team when it gets elected.

It begs the question why have a 3 line whip on an utterly meaningless vote. 
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,331
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #364 on: Today at 09:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:58:27 pm
It begs the question why have a 3 line whip on an utterly meaningless vote. 

I dunno, something about collective responsibility maybe, I honestly don't know or care. However I was a little put out with Jess Phillips losing her front bench position so glad to see her letter as it indicates to me that she will be back in before long.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,952
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #365 on: Today at 09:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:58:27 pm
It begs the question why have a 3 line whip on an utterly meaningless vote.

Good point. The answer is that the SNP knew Starmer would have to impose a three line whip otherwise the Tories would say Labour are weak on terrorism. Now the SNP get to argue Labour are divided which they think may save them seats in the next GE. That is how polluted and f*cked up our political system is. 

God forbid we actually have a constructive political discussion on a solution to the problem. And guess who doesnt want to find a bipartisan solution? The ones killing women and children on both sides (and no, Im not drawing a moral equivalence between Hamas and Netanyahu).
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #366 on: Today at 09:11:29 pm »
She's brilliant but that's a hand grenade, if she intends on delivering what she claims - the the best way is to keep a tight opposition and then enact change once in government.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #367 on: Today at 09:15:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:02:57 pm
I dunno, something about collective responsibility maybe, I honestly don't know or care. However I was a little put out with Jess Phillips losing her front bench position so glad to see her letter as it indicates to me that she will be back in before long.

I think shes will  be a good advocate for abused women but it might depend on how much KS and the Labour first lot are put out by
her comment

 I can see no route where the current military action does anything but put at risk the hope of peace and security for anyone in the region now and in the future.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 