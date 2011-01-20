« previous next »
Author Topic: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)  (Read 4983 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #200 on: Today at 11:22:45 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:21:52 am
Whilst growing up in the southern county of Shropshire


Quite.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Sangria

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #201 on: Today at 11:22:50 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 10:32:09 am
Isn't that the guy who lodged a leadership challenge against Corbyn and got trounced? I'd take that with a pinch of salt.

Also, no matter what you think of Corbyn, if you believe that an ex-pharmaceutical lobbyist had to "sit down" and explain to somebody who had at the time been a Labour MP for 30 odd years, that welfare cuts would "hurt people" then you're allowing your prejudice to get in the way of rational thinking.

IIRC it was noted at the time that a number of Labour individuals had to coordinate efforts across Commons and Lords to defeat the government. The reports of this pre-dated the leadership challenge.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #202 on: Today at 11:23:00 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:16:13 am

It's a misnomer that the Corbyns were particularly rich. His father was an engineer and mother a maths teacher. He did attend a minor fee-paying grammar school, but only as a day pupil. The 'mansion' they moved into was ramshackle when they bought it, and the family were leftist-intellectuals, decorating the house more with books than posh furniture. His upbringing has been described as 'country bumpkin' and the kids generally looked scruffy.

His jobs upon leaving school included working at a pig farm (made him a vegetarian), a journalist for a local newspaper, and two years as a youth worker and geography teacher in a fledgling post-colonial Jamaica then travelling South America whilst doing some casual work (where he got experience of real poverty). On returning to the UK, he spent several years as a trade union organiser (and if you don't think that is 'real work' then you have no idea) before moving into politics.

I'd rather someone had that varied work history than 1) a uni degree in Gov'n'Pol; 2) job as a research assistant for a political party; 3) SPAD; 4) MP (which is the career path many MPs seem to take)





So he dossed about a bit. I started work when I was 16 then took a year off after I'd been working for 9 years and backpacked around Greece doing various jobs.

I think 'seeing' poverty and living in it are two different things. I lived in poverty as a kid and it's kind of remarkable where I am today.

Corbyn had a very privileged upbringing and for him to have been able to work where he did showed that he had resources.

For me to work around Greece, I had to spend all 9 years of savings and my redundancy to get by. I suspect he was funded and since then he's been funded.

He's a rich guy living in a £1M+ house in the richest city in the world.

Not sure why that's a problem for you?
Online upthereds1993

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #203 on: Today at 11:23:18 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:08:14 am
Islington North isn't the best in regards to training and eduction, but is in the top 1% in regards to poverty compared to other areas of the UK. It has one of the highest instances of private flats and maisonettes which are in the top 1% of prices in the UK.

I doubt his surgeries involved that many people who were desperate and in dire poverty.

And again, I'm not having a go at him. He lives in a rich part of the richest City and in the richest part of the UK surrouned by the richest people.

There's plenty of poverty in London, but there's also a lot of wealth. Grenfell tower was located in the richest borough in London after all.

I'm not an expert on MP surgeries as I've never attended one myself, but I'd presume that there's a good chance many of the people who do attend any surgery regardless of location would probably be desperate or feel as though they've exhausted all other options. It's my understanding that that's one of the main reasons they exist in the first place?

His constituency would have also changed a lot in the 40+ years he's been MP. The Islington of 1982 would have been a lot less gentrified than the Islington of 2023, so I'm in no doubt he's spoken to countless people who are struggling or in poverty - and still does.
Online thaddeus

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #204 on: Today at 11:23:28 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm
Ok, thats possible but if the country is affluent, isnt the clause still more to do with that country and the way it manages inequality?
Despite Tory ideology the UK has handled inequality ok-ish.  We have early years funding, universal education from 4-18, special provision for young people with additional needs, universal healthcare, children's and adults' social care, out-of-work and ill health benefits, housing benefits, in-work top-up benefits, child benefits, adult learning courses, state pension, free-to-access libraries, targeted help with utilities bills etc.  We can and should do better but that compares favourably with the US, for example, and hugely favourably with most poorer nations.

There is an underlying issue though that a higher proportion of wealth leaves the economy to foreign based companies and to wealth hoarders in the UK and overseas.  A lot of what I've listed above wasn't in place in the 90s but can you imagine the mess the UK would be in now without them?!

Obviously globalisation didn't start in the 90s and the UK was undoubtedly a huge beneficiary of early globalisation (and is arguably still a beneficiary) but those benefits are unevenly shared out.  The internet is like steroids to globalisation and I don't think any government in the world has kept up - probably because the issues caused by globalisation need a global response and there's f-all chance of that.

The UK feels badly placed to cope in the future due to isolationist policies of the past decade, our huge dependence on imports of life's essentials, how little control our government has over those life essentials and a malevolent presence that looks at countries with no welfare state as a utopia the UK should be aspiring to.

(Sorry - nothing much in the way of unicorns, sunshine and rainbows.  I do think Labour are the best hope we have!)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #205 on: Today at 11:24:41 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:21:52 am
Whilst growing up in the southern county of Shropshire

I'd much prefer all our politicians to be Northern and for the South to be walled up and flooded, but we are where we are :D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #206 on: Today at 11:25:22 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 11:23:18 am
There's plenty of poverty in London, but there's also a lot of wealth. Grenfell tower was located in the richest borough in London after all.

I'm not an expert on MP surgeries as I've never attended one myself, but I'd presume that there's a good chance many of the people who do attend any surgery regardless of location would probably be desperate or feel as though they've exhausted all other options. It's my understanding that that's one of the main reasons they exist in the first place?

His constituency would have also changed a lot in the 40+ years he's been MP. The Islington of 1982 would have been a lot less gentrified than the Islington of 2023, so I'm in no doubt he's spoken to countless people who are struggling or in poverty.


Not compared to Liverpool mate.
Offline Sangria

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #207 on: Today at 11:26:20 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 03:17:02 pm
I think that there is a big difference between Thatcherite 'trickle down' economics and Blairite 'third way' economics.

The Thatcherite model is much more market orientated and associated with concepts of a smaller state/public expenditure. Basically the idea is that if you facilitate the rich getting richer, their wealth will trickle down through society by the means of the free market, without any need for the involvement of the state or public spending.

Third way economics (which is really what Andy is getting at) assumes a much greater role for the state and higher levels of public expenditure. So the government facilitates economic growth, even if that growth is unequal in distribution, in the expectation that the higher tax revenues can be used by the state to mitigate against those inequalities.

The main difference is the aim of growth. One model claims that increasing the pool of money increases tax revenue, so the most efficient way of increasing the pool of money is the way to go. The other model claims that increasing the number of tax payers increases tax revenue, so the most efficient way of increasing the number of tax payers is the way to go. I favour the second method.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #208 on: Today at 11:32:13 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:26:20 am
The main difference is the aim of growth. One model claims that increasing the pool of money increases tax revenue, so the most efficient way of increasing the pool of money is the way to go. The other model claims that increasing the number of tax payers increases tax revenue, so the most efficient way of increasing the number of tax payers is the way to go. I favour the second method.

Yeah seems reasonable.

The more people working and in good jobs means more people paying tax, but more importantly they have money for services and buy things, which drives business which drives the economy which increases the ability of the state to invest that money back into the things that drive the population.

The Tories seem to have forgotten all that and don't realise that giving some millionarire dickhead £50,000 does not drive the economy. They don't spend it. They squirrel it away.

A moderatly-poor to poor household spends the majority of their money on services and things that go straight into the economy.

I know I'm just some thick dickhead, but this seems obvious even if you are a bit stupid.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #209 on: Today at 11:33:38 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:25:22 am
Not compared to Liverpool mate.

This might be news to you Andy, but the north doesn't have exclusivity on poverty.  There's plenty all over the country, unfortunately.  The North does have shitter weather though  ;)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #210 on: Today at 11:36:47 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:33:38 am
This might be news to you Andy, but the north doesn't have exclusivity on poverty.  There's plenty all over the country, unfortunately.  The North does have shitter weather though  ;)

Our weather is great lad. None of that boring Southern sunny shite for us :D
Offline Sangria

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #211 on: Today at 11:39:11 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:32:13 am
Yeah seems reasonable.

The more people working and in good jobs means more people paying tax, but more importantly they have money for services and buy things, which drives business which drives the economy which increases the ability of the state to invest that money back into the things that drive the population.

The Tories seem to have forgotten all that and don't realise that giving some millionarire dickhead £50,000 does not drive the economy. They don't spend it. They squirrel it away.

A moderatly-poor to poor household spends the majority of their money on services and things that go straight into the economy.

I know I'm just some thick dickhead, but this seems obvious even if you are a bit stupid.

I see growth as people being able to function. The small holder model allows green growth, which is people being able to function in an economy that moves away from a purely capital-driven but ecologically damaging model, and towards an economy that is less ecologically damaging. As long as humans exist we will never be truly green, but the more people there are that are able to opt for greener solutions, the better the planet will be.

Hence I don't have much time for symbolic gestures and philosophical discussions.
