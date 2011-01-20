Inequality still grew under the Blair/Brown governments, though. We had a well-functioning welfare state then, however. So, there was a safety net. We didn't have the destitution of today.



That's when the Red-Wall started to leave Labour, too.



Inequality has been growning, unabated (mostly), since the late 70s.



I don't know if you remember the video Corbyn made 6 months before the last GE, I remember it well as it was a shocking thing for a Labour leader to say especially before a election. Corbyn said Labour have told you inequality doesn't matter which was untrue, he also said Labour ignored you, that was a disgusting thing to say for a few reasons, it was untrue, how many votes did that win for Labour 6 months later, it was a stupid thing to say.Blair destroyed him a few days later when he made a video in response telling him all of Labours achievements which took millions out of poverty. etc etc.I think this inequality argument is meaningless unless you explain what inequality means.I would look to see if they took people out of poverty as that is what the biggest problem inequality brings, then comes health, education and caring for the vulnerable and the old.Labour did magnificently when it comes to improving all these problems. they are what inequality is all about to me.It's no use people coming in calling the Torys cruel for allowing the massive rise in the need for foodbanks, it's no use attacking them for allowing millions to fall into poverty, people dying due to lack of health care, the vulnerable left to fend for themselves. people unable to feed their family going hungry for days, I could go on, the point is this is the real effect of inequality to me, it's what the Tory ideology is based on, pay to look after yourselves, tough luck if you haven't the money, am alright jack. you have to accept fighting this is the biggest part of fighting inequality.