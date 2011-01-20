« previous next »
Author Topic: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)  (Read 4441 times)

Offline stewil007

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #160 on: Today at 02:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:35:41 pm
Were going round in circles
Q If you get into government how can you help the most vulnerable in society
A By growing the economy

If someone can explain how that directly benefits that demographic, then great



Surely this argument is about timeframes.

The most vulnerable need help on day one and i'm guessing this is where your argument is coming from?

The likely scenario is that growing the econony will take time and the positive effects of that on the most vulnerable group is likely to be counted in years instead of weeks and months.
Offline Sammy5IsAlive

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #161 on: Today at 02:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:55:52 pm
This is the same convo I had with Dr Beaker.

Yeah our two posts crossed over and we were making the same point/explanation for you. Hope it helped?
Offline ianburns252

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #162 on: Today at 03:00:20 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:56:36 pm
Surely this argument is about timeframes.

The most vulnerable need help on day one and i'm guessing this is where your argument is coming from?

The likely scenario is that growing the econony will take time and the positive effects of that on the most vulnerable group is likely to be counted in years instead of weeks and months.

Its the whole "give a man a fish thing" - Starmer's answer is how we make things better in the long term rather than simply solving the symptom today.

I think many would also call him saying "we'll increase benefits through extra taxation" (for example) to simply be a sticking plaster so bit damned with whatever he says (not pointing that at you KJ btw)
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #163 on: Today at 03:06:42 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:56:36 pm
Surely this argument is about timeframes.

The most vulnerable need help on day one and i'm guessing this is where your argument is coming from?

The likely scenario is that growing the econony will take time and the positive effects of that on the most vulnerable group is likely to be counted in years instead of weeks and months.

It will trickle down eventually
Offline oldfordie

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #164 on: Today at 03:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 02:51:39 pm
If you grow the economy you get higher tax returns. That gives you the money to increase benefits/funding to public services/fund infrastructure projects and the various other forms of government expenditure that benefits everyone, not just those who are in work.
Surprising what you take for granted isn't it. it's not as if it's something new so I just assumed people understood what it meant, it's played a part of Tory ideology for decades, I think Thatcher banged on about it as well.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #165 on: Today at 03:17:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:07:36 pm
Surprising what you take for granted isn't it. it's not as if it's something new so I just assumed people understood what it meant, it's played a part of Tory ideology for decades, I think Thatcher banged on about it as well.

I think that there is a big difference between Thatcherite 'trickle down' economics and Blairite 'third way' economics.

The Thatcherite model is much more market orientated and associated with concepts of a smaller state/public expenditure. Basically the idea is that if you facilitate the rich getting richer, their wealth will trickle down through society by the means of the free market, without any need for the involvement of the state or public spending.

Third way economics (which is really what Andy is getting at) assumes a much greater role for the state and higher levels of public expenditure. So the government facilitates economic growth, even if that growth is unequal in distribution, in the expectation that the higher tax revenues can be used by the state to mitigate against those inequalities.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #166 on: Today at 03:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 03:17:02 pm
I think that there is a big difference between Thatcherite 'trickle down' economics and Blairite 'third way' economics.

The Thatcherite model is much more market orientated and associated with concepts of a smaller state/public expenditure. Basically the idea is that if you facilitate the rich getting richer, their wealth will trickle down through society by the means of the free market, without any need for the involvement of the state or public spending.

Third way economics (which is really what Andy is getting at) assumes a much greater role for the state and higher levels of public expenditure. So the government facilitates economic growth, even if that growth is unequal in distribution, in the expectation that the higher tax revenues can be used by the state to mitigate against those inequalities.

You seem to know your stuff - wiki indicates 3rd way economics favours workfare rather than welfare.  Do you agree with that statement? 

Offline oldfordie

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #167 on: Today at 03:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 03:17:02 pm
I think that there is a big difference between Thatcherite 'trickle down' economics and Blairite 'third way' economics.

The Thatcherite model is much more market orientated and associated with concepts of a smaller state/public expenditure. Basically the idea is that if you facilitate the rich getting richer, their wealth will trickle down through society by the means of the free market, without any need for the involvement of the state or public spending.

Third way economics (which is really what Andy is getting at) assumes a much greater role for the state and higher levels of public expenditure. So the government facilitates economic growth, even if that growth is unequal in distribution, in the expectation that the higher tax revenues can be used by the state to mitigate against those inequalities.
Looks the same to me, still boils down to creating a thriving economy to help Companies thrive, they sell more and they bring in more revenue for the government to spend or distribute as you call it,  how the government spend it is not part of the discussion on what Trickle down economics means. it's a bullshit theory that argues giving the rich more money and they will let that money trickle down the ladder to the workers below them.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #168 on: Today at 03:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 03:17:02 pm


Inequality still grew under the Blair/Brown governments, though.  We had a well-functioning welfare state then, however.  So, there was a safety net.  We didn't have the destitution of today.

That's when the Red-Wall started to leave Labour, too.

Inequality has been growning, unabated (mostly), since the late 70s.
Offline Sammy5IsAlive

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #169 on: Today at 03:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:24:44 pm
You seem to know your stuff - wiki indicates 3rd way economics favours workfare rather than welfare.  Do you agree with that statement?

No I don't to be honest.

I don't think that 'workfare' is an economic concept, more a social concept about what the 'social contract' should be between the state/taxpaying members of society and people in receipt of state welfare payments.

It's a bit like talking about New Labour's crime or education policies as being part of third way economics.

 

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #170 on: Today at 03:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:37:24 pm
Inequality still grew under the Blair/Brown governments, though.  We had a well-functioning welfare state then, though.  So, there was a safety net.

That's when the Red-Wall started to leave Labour, too.

Inequality has been growning, unabated (mostly), since the late 70s.

Oh yeah, I wasn't taking a position on whether 'the third way' actually achieved its aims or was/is a good approach. Just making the point that it was demonstrably different both in theory and practice to Thatcherite economics.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #171 on: Today at 03:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 03:42:46 pm
Oh yeah, I wasn't taking a position on whether 'the third way' actually achieved its aims or was/is a good approach. Just making the point that it was demonstrably different both in theory and practice to Thatcherite economics.

Yes, it was very different.  And yielded very different results.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #172 on: Today at 04:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 03:37:59 pm
No I don't to be honest.

I don't think that 'workfare' is an economic concept, more a social concept about what the 'social contract' should be between the state/taxpaying members of society and people in receipt of state welfare payments.

It's a bit like talking about New Labour's crime or education policies as being part of third way economics.

OK thanks, Its not a concept that Im familiar with
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Workfare

It sems to indicate it means benefits are conditional, like job seekers allowance

Im not trying to catch, you out, its a term I read for the first time 5 minutes ago and just researching it  :thumbup

Offline oldfordie

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #173 on: Today at 04:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:37:24 pm
Inequality still grew under the Blair/Brown governments, though.  We had a well-functioning welfare state then, however.  So, there was a safety net.  We didn't have the destitution of today.

That's when the Red-Wall started to leave Labour, too.

Inequality has been growning, unabated (mostly), since the late 70s.
I don't know if you remember the video Corbyn made 6 months before the last GE, I remember it well as it was a shocking thing for a Labour leader to say especially before a election. Corbyn said Labour have told you inequality doesn't matter which was untrue, he also said Labour ignored you, that was a disgusting thing to say for a few reasons, it was untrue, how many votes did that win for Labour 6 months later, it was a stupid thing to say.
 Blair destroyed him a few days later when he made a video in response telling him all of Labours achievements which took millions out of poverty. etc etc.
 I think this inequality argument is meaningless unless you explain what inequality means.
 I would look to see if they took people out of poverty as that is what the biggest problem inequality brings, then comes health, education and caring for the vulnerable and the old.
Labour did magnificently when it comes to improving all these problems. they are what inequality is all about to me.

It's no use people coming in calling the Torys cruel for allowing the massive rise in the need for foodbanks, it's no use attacking them for allowing millions to fall into poverty, people dying due to lack of health care, the vulnerable left to fend for themselves. people unable to feed their family going hungry for days, I could go on, the point is this is the real effect of inequality to me, it's what the Tory ideology is based on, pay to look after yourselves, tough luck if you haven't the money, am alright jack. you have to accept fighting this is the biggest part of fighting inequality.
Offline Sammy5IsAlive

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #174 on: Today at 04:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:17:34 pm
OK thanks, Its not a concept that Im familiar with
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Workfare

It sems to indicate it means benefits are conditional, like job seekers allowance

Im not trying to catch, you out, its a term I read for the first time 5 minutes ago and just researching it  :thumbup

No worries happy to help  :) !

One of the many grim policies of this period of Tory government was where people on JSA were being told that in order to receive their c70pw JSA they had to take part in unpaid work placements - essentially being made to work for far below the minimum wage.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/R_(Reilly)_v_Secretary_of_State_for_Work_and_Pensions
Online filopastry

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #175 on: Today at 04:55:54 pm »
On trickle down economics, I would say it generally refers to policies which aim to reduce the tax rates paid by the rich and this will generate wealth which will eventually trickle down to all, I haven't seen anything remotely to indicate that is the position Labour are taking.

In reality Labour is going to have to increase the tax take just to have us stand still, public finances are a mess and with demographics continuing to get more challenging, we are looking at needing to increase taxation just to maintain the current dismal level of public services.

Growth is going to be important though, we can't afford another Lost Decade and a half on that front.
Online Red Beret

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #176 on: Today at 05:01:56 pm »
It's impossible to make any further cuts; councils are already going to the wall as it is. The only solution is tax hikes, and the general public is already struggling with grocery inflation and cost of living.

That means it's way past time some of these fucking tax loopholes got slammed shut, or at the very least tax hikes for the rich and corporations.

I'm actually glad Sunak didn't pull the trigger on a utility windfall tax now - means Labour can retain the option themselves.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #177 on: Today at 05:19:49 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:22:33 pm


I'm not even talking about Corbyn, not sure what he was to do with anything.  I wasn't aware of him being a PM...

I've been sick/unemployed under both, a Labour and Tory government.  I personally know the difference.  Thats the safety net, I was speaking about.  It's one of the good things Labour did.  It isn't there now.

Doesn't change the fact that inequality hasn't stopped growing since the late 70s. 

If anyone is interested in inequality, I suggest they read the IFS Deaton Review. 



Offline Sangria

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #178 on: Today at 08:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:19:49 pm
I'm not even talking about Corbyn, not sure what he was to do with anything.  I wasn't aware of him being a PM...

I've been sick/unemployed under both, a Labour and Tory government.  I personally know the difference.  Thats the safety net, I was speaking about.  It's one of the good things Labour did.  It isn't there now.

Doesn't change the fact that inequality hasn't stopped growing since the late 70s. 

If anyone is interested in inequality, I suggest they read the IFS Deaton Review. 

Do people at the bottom really care about inequality at the top if the standard rises at the bottom? The last Labour government raised the base level by quite a bit. When you're at the bottom, and your standard of living rises, inequality at the top is a theoretical thing that doesn't affect you.
