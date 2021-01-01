Surprising what you take for granted isn't it. it's not as if it's something new so I just assumed people understood what it meant, it's played a part of Tory ideology for decades, I think Thatcher banged on about it as well.



I think that there is a big difference between Thatcherite 'trickle down' economics and Blairite 'third way' economics.The Thatcherite model is much more market orientated and associated with concepts of a smaller state/public expenditure. Basically the idea is that if you facilitate the rich getting richer, their wealth will trickle down through society by the means of the free market, without any need for the involvement of the state or public spending.Third way economics (which is really what Andy is getting at) assumes a much greater role for the state and higher levels of public expenditure. So the government facilitates economic growth, even if that growth is unequal in distribution, in the expectation that the higher tax revenues can be used by the state to mitigate against those inequalities.