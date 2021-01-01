« previous next »
Offline stewil007

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #160 on: Today at 02:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:35:41 pm
Were going round in circles
Q If you get into government how can you help the most vulnerable in society
A By growing the economy

If someone can explain how that directly benefits that demographic, then great



Surely this argument is about timeframes.

The most vulnerable need help on day one and i'm guessing this is where your argument is coming from?

The likely scenario is that growing the econony will take time and the positive effects of that on the most vulnerable group is likely to be counted in years instead of weeks and months.
Online Sammy5IsAlive

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #161 on: Today at 02:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:55:52 pm
This is the same convo I had with Dr Beaker.

Yeah our two posts crossed over and we were making the same point/explanation for you. Hope it helped?
Online ianburns252

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #162 on: Today at 03:00:20 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:56:36 pm
Surely this argument is about timeframes.

The most vulnerable need help on day one and i'm guessing this is where your argument is coming from?

The likely scenario is that growing the econony will take time and the positive effects of that on the most vulnerable group is likely to be counted in years instead of weeks and months.

Its the whole "give a man a fish thing" - Starmer's answer is how we make things better in the long term rather than simply solving the symptom today.

I think many would also call him saying "we'll increase benefits through extra taxation" (for example) to simply be a sticking plaster so bit damned with whatever he says (not pointing that at you KJ btw)
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #163 on: Today at 03:06:42 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:56:36 pm
Surely this argument is about timeframes.

The most vulnerable need help on day one and i'm guessing this is where your argument is coming from?

The likely scenario is that growing the econony will take time and the positive effects of that on the most vulnerable group is likely to be counted in years instead of weeks and months.

It will trickle down eventually
Online oldfordie

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #164 on: Today at 03:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 02:51:39 pm
If you grow the economy you get higher tax returns. That gives you the money to increase benefits/funding to public services/fund infrastructure projects and the various other forms of government expenditure that benefits everyone, not just those who are in work.
Surprising what you take for granted isn't it. it's not as if it's something new so I just assumed people understood what it meant, it's played a part of Tory ideology for decades, I think Thatcher banged on about it as well.
Online Sammy5IsAlive

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #165 on: Today at 03:17:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:07:36 pm
Surprising what you take for granted isn't it. it's not as if it's something new so I just assumed people understood what it meant, it's played a part of Tory ideology for decades, I think Thatcher banged on about it as well.

I think that there is a big difference between Thatcherite 'trickle down' economics and Blairite 'third way' economics.

The Thatcherite model is much more market orientated and associated with concepts of a smaller state/public expenditure. Basically the idea is that if you facilitate the rich getting richer, their wealth will trickle down through society by the means of the free market, without any need for the involvement of the state or public spending.

Third way economics (which is really what Andy is getting at) assumes a much greater role for the state and higher levels of public expenditure. So the government facilitates economic growth, even if that growth is unequal in distribution, in the expectation that the higher tax revenues can be used by the state to mitigate against those inequalities.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #166 on: Today at 03:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 03:17:02 pm
I think that there is a big difference between Thatcherite 'trickle down' economics and Blairite 'third way' economics.

The Thatcherite model is much more market orientated and associated with concepts of a smaller state/public expenditure. Basically the idea is that if you facilitate the rich getting richer, their wealth will trickle down through society by the means of the free market, without any need for the involvement of the state or public spending.

Third way economics (which is really what Andy is getting at) assumes a much greater role for the state and higher levels of public expenditure. So the government facilitates economic growth, even if that growth is unequal in distribution, in the expectation that the higher tax revenues can be used by the state to mitigate against those inequalities.

You seem to know your stuff - wiki indicates 3rd way economics favours workfare rather than welfare.  Do you agree with that statement? 

Online oldfordie

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #167 on: Today at 03:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 03:17:02 pm
I think that there is a big difference between Thatcherite 'trickle down' economics and Blairite 'third way' economics.

The Thatcherite model is much more market orientated and associated with concepts of a smaller state/public expenditure. Basically the idea is that if you facilitate the rich getting richer, their wealth will trickle down through society by the means of the free market, without any need for the involvement of the state or public spending.

Third way economics (which is really what Andy is getting at) assumes a much greater role for the state and higher levels of public expenditure. So the government facilitates economic growth, even if that growth is unequal in distribution, in the expectation that the higher tax revenues can be used by the state to mitigate against those inequalities.
Looks the same to me, still boils down to creating a thriving economy to help Companies thrive, they sell more and they bring in more revenue for the government to spend or distribute as you call it,  how the government spend it is not part of the discussion on what Trickle down economics means. it's a bullshit theory that argues giving the rich more money and they will let that money trickle down the ladder to the workers below them.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #168 on: Today at 03:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 03:17:02 pm


Inequality still grew under the Blair/Brown governments, though.  We had a well-functioning welfare state then, however.  So, there was a safety net.  We didn't have the destitution of today.

That's when the Red-Wall started to leave Labour, too.

Inequality has been growning, unabated (mostly), since the late 70s.
Online Sammy5IsAlive

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #169 on: Today at 03:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:24:44 pm
You seem to know your stuff - wiki indicates 3rd way economics favours workfare rather than welfare.  Do you agree with that statement?

No I don't to be honest.

I don't think that 'workfare' is an economic concept, more a social concept about what the 'social contract' should be between the state/taxpaying members of society and people in receipt of state welfare payments.

It's a bit like talking about New Labour's crime or education policies as being part of third way economics.

 

Online Sammy5IsAlive

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #170 on: Today at 03:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:37:24 pm
Inequality still grew under the Blair/Brown governments, though.  We had a well-functioning welfare state then, though.  So, there was a safety net.

That's when the Red-Wall started to leave Labour, too.

Inequality has been growning, unabated (mostly), since the late 70s.

Oh yeah, I wasn't taking a position on whether 'the third way' actually achieved its aims or was/is a good approach. Just making the point that it was demonstrably different both in theory and practice to Thatcherite economics.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #171 on: Today at 03:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 03:42:46 pm
Oh yeah, I wasn't taking a position on whether 'the third way' actually achieved its aims or was/is a good approach. Just making the point that it was demonstrably different both in theory and practice to Thatcherite economics.

Yes, it was very different.  And yielded very different results.
