My point was that the world has moved on from 13 years ago, and Labour and the Conservatives are to some extent different parties, so claiming that: "Saying not much would change if Labour took charge now is like saying not much changed when the Tories took over" is nonsensical. You may as well be citing Bevan's government or Thatcher's (which you actually did, looking down).



Would a Labour government be an improvement? Obviously. Will they actually bring in policies that can counteract all the harm caused since then? Starmer and Reeves themselves have said they don't want to spend to do so, have ruled out taxing the wealthy and most of the policies they've announced have either been surface changes or given up after a few months. Let's see how long the GB Energy plan lasts - I suspect it'll be either heavily watered down or backtracked completely before the election.



None of this is a reason not to vote Labour, simply a reaction to reality - not fantasies about how Starmer might be secretly left wing and will start being radical once Labour gets into power, but the reality of what he says and how he acts.



You want radical change, the left have always wanted radical change but they've actually hindered the fight for radical change letting ideology dictate their arguments for radical change.Leaving the EU for one. a Isolationist policy the left of Europe disagree with. the world moved on many years ago on this, the left are the ones still living in the past believing a socialist state can prosper in isolation, it can't. we have to trade under world conditions to prosper.Thankfully the argument for Nationalisation arguing clause 4 has also died a death over the last few yrs, another argument based in the past when the argument should have always been about decency.The last people to preach about the world moving on is the far left.The Torys never changed from 2010 to 2017, Cameron won the country over with his argument for Austerity and May continued it,. all the change this country has gone through is down to Tory ideology, incompetence and corruption. it had nothing to do with the world changing.Labour will do what they always do, improve lives in everyway possible.I don't expect Labour to shout they will spend spend spend, I watched one man on tv last night saying he has problems with Starmer he spends too muchHow Labour always spend too much, he seemed a very intelligent man who looked well off, this is what Labour are up against, how could Starmer possibly spend too much, he has no power over the economy, one of the myths of politics in Labour always borrow more than the Torys, it's not true, it wasn't correct before the Torys took over in 2010 and it's ballooned since then, official figures show the Torys record on debt is far worse than Labours, problem is Tory supporters will just shake their head in disbelief, everybody knows Labour borrow more than the Torys is their attitude when they have never bothered checking the official figures, they just accept what the Torys tell them, this is why Labour have to be so wary, the Tory will pounce if they announce policys that can't be paid for, it's sickening, voters turned on Labour over the debt in 2015 yet the same people aren't bothered when the Torys borrow far more.Labour can't make too many promises right now for this reason, they will bring in change to help people in many ways without bumping up wages dramatically.People are looking for something to attack Labour over, it happened with the NHS, arguments made to attack Wes Streeting as a Tory who want's to privatise the NHS. that is sick. Labour have said they will change the tax system.I think some are more concerned in punishing the elite, reform the HOL etc. I agree with it but it won't make us better off, only policys do that.