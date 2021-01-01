« previous next »
Author Topic: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)

oldfordie

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Reply #120 on: Today at 11:53:43 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:39:29 am
Correct. One of the greatest dangers to democracy is the trite lie that theyre all the same which leads to people not bothering to vote. Its deliberately pushed by the right wing media to persuade the working class not to vote. But you can be damn sure that the Tory core will all vote. Its depressing but not surprising to see intelligent, progressive folk repeating this crap.

People have very good reasons for disliking Blair (Iraq, PFI, being smug etc) but its unanswerable that their sound management of the economy meant that billions of pounds more than was thought were spent on health and education with low unemployment, low interest rates and low inflation benefitting everyone. Not to mention a minimum wage, devolution and peace in Northern Ireland.  But sure hes just a Tory (eye-roll). Of course thats anathema to the far left who continue to drive their special brand of intellectual purity which coincidentally tends to lead to perpetual opposition and huge Tory majorities (see 1983 and 2019).

I wont pretend to be wowed by Starmer but frankly its time we had some dull competency in place of the circus weve had over the past 13 years.
Yeah. The difference Competency will make shouldn't be underestimated, you don't have to spend spend spend to improve things, as you say, it's been a Circus government for years. even Tory MPs think they are talentless yet some are determined to try and make arguments to make people believe Labour won't improve things much.
LuverlyRita

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Reply #121 on: Today at 03:46:05 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:56:50 am
Immigration is a whole different kettle of fish, but one that many people are concerned about for a host of reasons (And this is people on the 'left', the 'centre' and the 'right' - but probably for different reasons)

It's not an easy subject to deal with and the Right-wing media and the Tories have made it toxic.

The first step is to put into place a system where legitimate immigrants and refugees can be processed and handled. That's not happening at the moment.

The second step is to look at what can be done if people fail the conditions to enter the country.

The third step is to look at what can be done in the case someone is here illegally, under false pretences or whatever.


There aren't just 'immigrants', there are, like many things, many different types - illegal, legal, economic, asylum seekers from war and persecution and personal danger, those that have aided the UK and are now in danger, those that have married into familes, those that were born here and probably another hundred 'tags'

For me, personally, the main thing is for us to have fair and just laws around this and a fair and just immigration service that handles and reviews cases speedily, fairly, constantly and then have clear steps of what can be done to help the people, regardless of their status. Everyone deserves to be treated fairly and with respect in my opinion.


It's not an easy thing and the dismantling of the system by those tossers makes it much harder.
All of your suggestions would be a massive improvement on the present situation, especially if applications for asylum were processed without the need to get into a small dinghy. But we (and I include the likes of the EU, US etc) always seem to be focussed on the wrong end of the problem. If large numbers of people feel they have to move from A to B to get a better life, why do we put all of our energies into building barriers around B instead of helping make A a decent place to live and work? Obviously wars and human rights abusing regimes are very difficult to handle but we could choose to intervene elsewhere with aid and investment to help stem the flow of economic migration. We also have the ticking timebomb of global warming. Famine and floods could make the current migration flows look small-scale  :(
oldfordie

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Reply #122 on: Today at 04:20:06 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:51:16 am
My point was that the world has moved on from 13 years ago, and Labour and the Conservatives are to some extent different parties, so claiming that: "Saying not much would change if Labour took charge now is like saying not much changed when the Tories took over" is nonsensical. You may as well be citing Bevan's government or Thatcher's (which you actually did, looking down).

Would a Labour government be an improvement? Obviously. Will they actually bring in policies that can counteract all the harm caused since then? Starmer and Reeves themselves have said they don't want to spend to do so, have ruled out taxing the wealthy and most of the policies they've announced have either been surface changes or given up after a few months. Let's see how long the GB Energy plan lasts - I suspect it'll be either heavily watered down or backtracked completely before the election.

None of this is a reason not to vote Labour, simply a reaction to reality - not fantasies about how Starmer might be secretly left wing and will start being radical once Labour gets into power, but the reality of what he says and how he acts.
You want radical change, the left have always wanted radical change but they've actually hindered the fight for radical change letting ideology dictate their arguments for radical change.
Leaving the EU for one. a Isolationist policy the left of Europe disagree with. the world moved on many years ago on this, the left are the ones still living in the past believing a socialist state can prosper in isolation, it can't. we have to trade under world conditions to prosper.
Thankfully the argument for Nationalisation arguing clause 4 has also died a death over the last few yrs, another argument based in the past when the argument should have always been about decency.
 The last people to preach about the world moving on is the far left.

The Torys never changed from 2010 to 2017, Cameron won the country over with his argument for Austerity and May continued it,. all the change this country has gone through is down to Tory ideology, incompetence and corruption. it had nothing to do with the world changing.
 Labour will do what they always do, improve lives in everyway possible.
I don't expect Labour to shout they will spend spend spend, I watched one man on tv last night saying he has problems with Starmer he spends too much  ???
How Labour always spend too much, he seemed a very intelligent man who looked well off, this is what Labour are up against, how could Starmer possibly spend too much, he has no power over the economy, one of the myths of politics in Labour always borrow more than the Torys, it's not true, it wasn't correct before the Torys took over in 2010 and it's ballooned since then, official figures show the Torys record on debt is far worse than Labours, problem is Tory supporters will just shake their head in disbelief, everybody knows Labour borrow more than the Torys is their attitude when they have never bothered checking the official figures, they just accept what the Torys tell them, this is why Labour have to be so wary, the Tory will pounce if they announce policys that can't be paid for, it's sickening, voters turned on Labour over the debt in 2015 yet the same people aren't bothered when the Torys borrow far more.
Labour can't make too many promises right now for this reason, they will bring in change to help people in many ways without bumping up wages dramatically.
People are looking for something to attack Labour over, it happened with the NHS, arguments made to attack  Wes Streeting as a Tory who want's to privatise the NHS. that is sick. Labour have said they will change the tax system.
I think some are more concerned in punishing the elite, reform the HOL etc. I agree with it but it won't make us better off, only policys do that.
Red-Soldier

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Reply #123 on: Today at 06:23:11 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:46:05 pm
All of your suggestions would be a massive improvement on the present situation, especially if applications for asylum were processed without the need to get into a small dinghy. But we (and I include the likes of the EU, US etc) always seem to be focussed on the wrong end of the problem. If large numbers of people feel they have to move from A to B to get a better life, why do we put all of our energies into building barriers around B instead of helping make A a decent place to live and work? Obviously wars and human rights abusing regimes are very difficult to handle but we could choose to intervene elsewhere with aid and investment to help stem the flow of economic migration. We also have the ticking timebomb of global warming. Famine and floods could make the current migration flows look small-scale  :(

Indeed.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Reply #124 on: Today at 07:55:30 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:46:05 pm
All of your suggestions would be a massive improvement on the present situation, especially if applications for asylum were processed without the need to get into a small dinghy. But we (and I include the likes of the EU, US etc) always seem to be focussed on the wrong end of the problem. If large numbers of people feel they have to move from A to B to get a better life, why do we put all of our energies into building barriers around B instead of helping make A a decent place to live and work? Obviously wars and human rights abusing regimes are very difficult to handle but we could choose to intervene elsewhere with aid and investment to help stem the flow of economic migration. We also have the ticking timebomb of global warming. Famine and floods could make the current migration flows look small-scale  :(

Yeah we did. But the Tories have pretty much zeroed foreign aid and their targeted shithouse campaign has made it political.

Even people that are moderate or left are saying "WE SHOULD LOOK AFTER OUR OWN!!"

Even though the money 'saved' doesn't even go on our own.

I totally agree and always have. But that's just another piece of the jigsaw puzzle that the Tories have shaken up, stuck in the toilet and had a shite on.

It's Labours job to pick those pieces out of the shitter, carefully clean them and start assembling them to make this country and the world a better place.
