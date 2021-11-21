« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)  (Read 923 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,240
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 01:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:56:55 pm

Just on this point, I don't think 'obstructionism' is as much of a problem as you make out.

The problem with the house building aspect is that policy is far too in thrall to the demands of the major house builders.

They only want to build in large/huge housing estates where they can be on for months/years and deliver economies of scale to maximise their profits. And they press for greenfield sites as they don't have to do anything like as much remedial work and can also sell for a premium price.

Then there's the 'land banking', where they hold onto parcels of land with planning permission for a number of years so they can control supply in order to ensure there's always an excess of demand over supply, thus keeping prices inflated and not having to discount to shift unsold houses.

The vast majority of 'brownfield' sites are relatively small (up to 50 dwellings size) that the major house builders aren't interested in (but in some cases own, in order to prevent other - smaller - builders developing them).

What we often see now is a village of, say, 500 homes having a housing estate of another 200 homes built on its edge on formerly agricultural land. It destroys the character of the village, depreciates the environment, and breaks local infrastructure/services. If ten local villages had 20 extra houses built, it would be far better and much more sustainable and absorbable.

But the major house builders don't want that.

I can understand the Tories kowtowing to the big house building corporates. These huge companies and their owners/major shareholders/executives have been consistent donors to the Tory Party for decades - and we all know how the Tories love the 'he who pays the piper' ethos.

But quite why Labour are so subservient to these corporates is beyond me.


My own preference would be for Labour to embark on a massive programme of social housing using the old council housing model (not housing associations, which although nominally not-for-profit, are a cashcow for their owners in the form of huge salary 'packages'). A minimum of 250k a year (ideally closer to 500k). And rent them out on a not-for-profit basis.

This would subvert the private rental market, bringing down private rental prices. Especially if accompanied by a new 'bill of rights' for renters (including a ban on non-fault evictions, and strict price rise controls) and punitive taxation on large landlords that own, say, more than 10 or 20 properties. That in turn would lead to a moderate and relatively gradual correction in house prices full stop.

i say this as a home owner (but one who recognises that the housing market in this country is fucked, particularly for new buyers)

As I said before when you previously posted on the subject:

Im really not so sure its that easy or a good idea (at least if you live in the area). I grew up in an area called Hounslow West near Heathrow Airport, already a pretty well developed area the population has grown by over 50% in the last 20 years (and in reality its probably higher as there a decent number of illegal migrants) and its basically turned into an expensive slum now. Every bit of empty space where there wasnt homes now has homes built on it, car parks, bits of grass, all have flats on them now, office blocks have been reconfigured into flats, pubs knocked down for flats, houses turned into HMOs, the old army barracks is being demolished and 1500 flats build on it, the council sold the civic centre building and land to build hundreds of flats and its not slowing down, 400 flats to be built in the underground stations car park and its simply unbearable living there now it is that crowded.


Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,595
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 01:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:05:31 pm
Cause most of them are poorly thought out and hardly any consist of social/affordable housing.

Knowing the people objecting I can assure you putting in more social housing would only increase the objections!

Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,862
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 01:09:22 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 01:08:44 pm
Knowing the people objecting I can assure you putting in more social housing would only increase the objections!

 ;D
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,758
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 01:19:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:05:45 pm
As I said before when you previously posted on the subject:

Im really not so sure its that easy or a good idea (at least if you live in the area). I grew up in an area called Hounslow West near Heathrow Airport, already a pretty well developed area the population has grown by over 50% in the last 20 years (and in reality its probably higher as there a decent number of illegal migrants) and its basically turned into an expensive slum now. Every bit of empty space where there wasnt homes now has homes built on it, car parks, bits of grass, all have flats on them now, office blocks have been reconfigured into flats, pubs knocked down for flats, houses turned into HMOs, the old army barracks is being demolished and 1500 flats build on it, the council sold the civic centre building and land to build hundreds of flats and its not slowing down, 400 flats to be built in the underground stations car park and its simply unbearable living there now it is that crowded.


Then use further regulation to counter that. It's the lite-touch regulation espoused by Tories and the right-wing which has created all the problems you list. They want a wild west free-for-all so shysters and spivs can make a killing (at the expense of the majority)


Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 02:14:48 pm »
If people really want real change for the good then at least acknowledge it when it happens.
Ive seen a massive change in the publics perception of the Tory party, ive never known any thing like it before in decades, the all as bad as each other ignorance had been challenged for the first time ever, the public now frown when Torys tactics of turning the focus on Labour to avoid scrutiny when they cheered and clapped the deflection smears in the past. it doesn't matter if you are left or center left everyone benefits from this, it may change how people vote for decades.
People talk about dragging the Labour party to the left. how about taking the same logic and applying it to the Torys.? how about thinking about dragging the Torys to the left as well. so how do you drag the Torys to the left.
For me the most important thing is the Torys are annihilated at the next election. this is absolutely vital as it will effect lives for decades. even a small Labour majority won't be enough to change the Torys, they have to be taught a lesson they will never forget, the only thing they will listen too is being decimated at the ballot box as they will be forced to face facts, the public now look at them as populists, right wing corrupt incompetent extremists who do only think of themselves. that has to mean they come back with a completely different attitude to try and win the publics confidence again, they will have to move to the left, they will have to get rid of the embarrassing populists who will try and carry on as they are today.
This was on the cards over the last few months, lets hope it stays like that for many years to come.

Starmer will bring in massive change for the good. I doubt he will shout about it from the rooftops though, I hope he does when they are in power going into the following election but not a good idea going into the next election.
There are many ways to help people through the backdoor and am sure this will happen as it did under the last Labour government.
Am very optimistic when it comes to how the people of this country vote in the future, anyone living on the breadline with a tenner a week to feed the family will be the biggest winners when Labour win the next election, a more competent government will help solve many of our problems as well. it will take time for us to recover to where we were before the Torys got in back in 2010.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,758
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 02:30:55 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:14:48 pm
Starmer will bring in massive change for the good.


Again, what changes do you think he will bring in? (genuine question)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,636
Re: NEW Labour Thread*
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 02:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:03:41 pm

I don't understand how you aren't getting what this thread is about? You and others just snipe and snipe and snipe and we get it. You hate Labour. You hate Starmer. You love Corbyn. You want a Socialist utopia.


I don't hate Starmer, I think he'd be an excellent leader to run the country. I also don't hate Corbyn just think he wasn't electable in this country, but his manifesto was solid.

I do however think Starmer has made an utter car crash of his views and comments on the current hostilities in the middle east, a ceasefire is needed.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,595
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 02:55:24 pm »
Please lets not turn this into another locked Middle East thread
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 03:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:30:55 pm

Again, what changes do you think he will bring in? (genuine question)
Does taking people out of poverty count and improving everyone's standard of living, bringing our services back to a level we enjoyed before the Torys took over. they will get a grip of the companys who have exploited our country, the energy companies, water companies.
There are millions of people who are left with around a Tenner left in their arse pockets a week, more and more are being added as inflation hits. kids are suffering, NHS, Education and services a shadow of their former selves. these are the things that matter yet this doesn't seem to be important to some. helping millions of people is just tinkering with the system.
Labour have listed their policys many times but they keep getting ignored. I could copy and paste them but they will get ignored, they said they will tear up non doms, they will clamp down on tax evasion. same with the NHS but it all gets ignored, the get attacked for wanting to privatise when all they want to do is actually help people who are suffering.
I think this is the biggest problem Labour have always had, people can't seem to tell the difference in the Torys ideology and the Labour partys ideology, one wants to screw you in every way possible, the other wants to help you in everyway possible, nothing will change until this sort of thinking changes. they are even accused of moving away from Labours roots, unbelievable, Labour are now defending the same basic issues the Labour party was formed to fight for.
I know Labour will improve lives, that's all they have ever done when they have been in power. even debating this makes me think we have lost our way.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:29:13 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,674
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 03:27:25 pm »
I see Rachel Reeves has had the seal of approval from Ken Clarke.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,758
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 03:29:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:27:25 pm
I see Rachel Reeves has had the seal of approval from Ken Clarke.


For a Tory, he was alright.

But still a Tory.

For him to give approval to a Labour would-be Chancellor is a concern.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,674
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 03:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:29:42 pm

For a Tory, he was alright.

But still a Tory.

For him to give approval to a Labour would-be Chancellor is a concern.

He was alright on the question of Europe, not on financial/economy matters. Place him in the Ousbourne camp.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,862
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 03:36:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:27:25 pm
I see Rachel Reeves has had the seal of approval from Ken Clarke.

With no new money, it'll be interesting to see how things improve, over the next five years.

I assume eficiency savings will only go so far.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,758
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 03:39:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:36:05 pm
He was alright on the question of Europe


He (along with most of the other Tory Remainers, most LDs and some Labour MPs) still refused to accept Labour's proposal of a 'temporary government of national unity' to ensure the Brexit zealots weren't able to plough through a hard Brexit and instead get a second referendum.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,674
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 03:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:36:30 pm
With no new money, it'll be interesting to see how things improve, over the next five years.

I assume eficiency savings will only go so far.

At the start it was about investment which produced returns being backed but that promise has dwindled away and pretty much closing that non dom tax loophole raising £3bn is doing ALL the heavy lifting. I find it hilarious that Labour MPs still spout that one on TV.

I am hoping that its purely for election messaging reasons that they are being cautious and/or they have some stuff lined up in their pre election manifesto.

One things for sure, they dont get a pass or a period of grace once they come into office. I am expecting improvement in public services from the moment they get into office or at least positive steps in that direction. This is not our football side, they dont deserve blind loyalty.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread*
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 03:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:31:48 pm
NIMBY = Not In My Back Yard
YIMBY = Yes In My Back Yard

Is there any chance there might be local councils/governing bodies who might say that they can support development of such and such a size and such and such a type? I don't count councils selling off land to developers for money, but councils saying that they could support a certain level of additional development in their area.

Oh I get it now thanks 👍

I've no idea mate.  I have very little understanding of how that type of politics works and I'm unsure how the council stuff is relevant to what I suggested or even if that's what you meant 🤷

Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,402
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 04:18:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:42:48 pm
At the start it was about investment which produced returns being backed but that promise has dwindled away and pretty much closing that non dom tax loophole raising £3bn is doing ALL the heavy lifting. I find it hilarious that Labour MPs still spout that one on TV.

I am hoping that its purely for election messaging reasons that they are being cautious and/or they have some stuff lined up in their pre election manifesto.

One things for sure, they dont get a pass or a period of grace once they come into office. I am expecting improvement in public services from the moment they get into office or at least poseritive steps in that direction. This is not our football side, they dont deserve blind loyalty.
But it's not The Poseidon Adventure, where the skipper says, "Full astern", and all the tables and chairs fall over.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,240
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 05:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:19:42 pm

Then use further regulation to counter that. It's the lite-touch regulation espoused by Tories and the right-wing which has created all the problems you list. They want a wild west free-for-all so shysters and spivs can make a killing (at the expense of the majority)




So you regulate to prevent areas from becoming over developed and populated, where do you build the homes then? And that that the other thing, when its brownfield sites many are not large enough for houses so they build flats. Great if thats what you want, but if you want a house it becomes nigh on impossible to build more then a couple at a time in a brownfield site which doesnt make a dent on the actual demand. Look at house prices compared to flat prices and the trajectory is very different.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,758
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:08:55 pm
So you regulate to prevent areas from becoming over developed and populated, where do you build the homes then?

In areas less overcrowded?

 :D

Your post describes exactly was what I was saying about it being a wild west free for all.

How does it benefit either existing or new residents in the area to cram so many people in so tight?

The Tory mentality is to say "well, it's the free market in action, we shouldn't do anything" but I say "fuck that"

I also said I'd look to implement a huge programme of building social housing (confiscate sites that are 'land banked' by housebuilders)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,845
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm
In areas less overcrowded?

 :D

Your post describes exactly was what I was saying about it being a wild west free for all.

How does it benefit either existing or new residents in the area to cram so many people in so tight?

The Tory mentality is to say "well, it's the free market in action, we shouldn't do anything" but I say "fuck that"

I also said I'd look to implement a huge programme of building social housing (confiscate sites that are 'land banked' by housebuilders)



He asked

"So you regulate to prevent areas from becoming over developed and populated, where do you build the homes then?"
Logged
Meh

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,845
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:21:49 pm »
Not sure people are quite getting the idea of this thread. If it's to debate stuff then honestly, feel absolutely free to start your own thread

x


You can. Do it. This is to look at the positives. I'm not affecetd by any of this shite these inbred Tory c*nts have done to our country. Nothing at all. No kids. Live in a great part of Liverpool and everything is grand.

But it fucking isn't. These c*nts are ruining our country. They are wrecking our schools and sense of justice and a million other fucking things we'll be counting the cost of for years to come.

This thread is not to debate Labour or debate shite. Start your own fucking thread. How fucking thick are you? Fuck. Me.

If you want to debate shite start your own fucking thread. This is for how things can and have changed.

Peace x
Logged
Meh

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,761
  • How are we
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:21:49 pm
Not sure people are quite getting the idea of this thread. If it's to debate stuff then honestly, feel absolutely free to start your own thread

x


You can. Do it. This is to look at the positives. I'm not affecetd by any of this shite these inbred Tory c*nts have done to our country. Nothing at all. No kids. Live in a great part of Liverpool and everything is grand.

But it fucking isn't. These c*nts are ruining our country. They are wrecking our schools and sense of justice and a million other fucking things we'll be counting the cost of for years to come.

This thread is not to debate Labour or debate shite. Start your own fucking thread. How fucking thick are you? Fuck. Me.

If you want to debate shite start your own fucking thread. This is for how things can and have changed.

Peace x

Grow up, Andy.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,146
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:21:49 pm
feel absolutely free to start your own thread
You can. Do it.
Realistically they can't Andy mate. We're monitoring the news board with a genuine 'light touch' despite the criticism and comments about us over the last couple of weeks. It's not because we want to censor opinion or thwart debate, it's mainly that even before the current complexities of the political world some Mods got fed up with the News section entirely. Posters are using this football forum as their main and seemly only outlet to discuss both national and global politics, some taking the opportunity every other day (sometimes every other hour) to complain on RAWK about the international finance regulatory system. The premise isn't wrong, but I mean, aren't there other forums or places to continually espouse those issues?

Although I was a staunch supporter of the Hatton era in my city at the time (later to become a victim of some property vandalism when I didn't agree), I've served a political apprenticeship on this site. It's astonishing what the good folks on RAWK can educate us on. But before recently, against the back-drop of the worst, most corrupt and VILE UK government ever, the diatribe against an impossible and suddenly potential Labour 8 year governmental era was bewildering imo.

That's my own opinion. other Mods have theirs, we do differ. But there's a risk that I'd really dislike, and it's the news board being removed completely because it strays enormously from the fundemantals of why RAWK was created.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,845
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #63 on: Today at 12:06:27 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm
Realistically they can't Andy mate. We're monitoring the news board with a genuine 'light touch' despite the criticism and comments about us over the last couple of weeks. It's not because we want to censor opinion or thwart debate, it's mainly that even before the current complexities of the political world some Mods got fed up with the News section entirely. Posters are using this football forum as their main and seemly only outlet to discuss both national and global politics, some taking the opportunity every other day (sometimes every other hour) to complain on RAWK about the international finance regulatory system. The premise isn't wrong, but I mean, aren't there other forums or places to continually espouse those issues?

Although I was a staunch supporter of the Hatton era in my city at the time (later to become a victim of some property vandalism when I didn't agree), I've served a political apprenticeship on this site. It's astonishing what the good folks on RAWK can educate us on. But before recently, against the back-drop of the worst, most corrupt and VILE UK government ever, the diatribe against an impossible and suddenly potential Labour 8 year governmental era was bewildering imo.

That's my own opinion. other Mods have theirs, we do differ. But there's a risk that I'd really dislike, and it's the news board being removed completely because it strays enormously from the fundemantals of why RAWK was created.

Fair enough mate. I started this thread because I felt it would be nice to be able to talk about the positives and the what-could-bes.

Couldn't blame you for closing it. Think the mods do a shitty job pretty well despite all the dickheads you have to cope with.

I'd have thought that a positive Labour thread would be a welcome thing on a pretty much socialist site. I think I might be a twat for even thinking that could be the case.
Logged
Meh

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,845
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #64 on: Today at 12:08:28 am »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 11:20:42 pm
Grow up, Andy.

I think you're right. Even hoping Labour could do a good job and be supported. What a fucking dickhead I am.
Logged
Meh

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,021
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #65 on: Today at 12:17:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:42:48 pm
At the start it was about investment which produced returns being backed but that promise has dwindled away and pretty much closing that non dom tax loophole raising £3bn is doing ALL the heavy lifting. I find it hilarious that Labour MPs still spout that one on TV.

I am hoping that its purely for election messaging reasons that they are being cautious and/or they have some stuff lined up in their pre election manifesto.

One things for sure, they dont get a pass or a period of grace once they come into office. I am expecting improvement in public services from the moment they get into office or at least positive steps in that direction. This is not our football side, they dont deserve blind loyalty.
you will be disappointed then, it's going to take years, probably a minimum of two full terms to make any real changes and repair the damage already done by the Tories, they'll cause more damage by the time they are booted from office.

Hopefully the electorate have some patience or we'll see the c*nts back in in before the end of the decade
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 