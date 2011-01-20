« previous next »
NEW Labour Thread*  (Read 176 times)

NEW Labour Thread*
« on: Today at 11:01:58 am »
Don't get it locked.

What do you like about the things Labour is doing?

From the other thread, quite a few of the negative posts seemed to be about fringe groups whining about something unrelated to most of the stuff Labour are trying to do.

If you want a negative Labour thread then, by all means, please start one and keep that negativity in there.


For myself;

Having seen the way the UK is literally crumbling and people's rights are being taken away, it's going to be a big ask to see Labour reversing any of the shite that's happened since these fucking dickheads have been in power. What is the possibilty that Labour could look at criminal prosecutions against the Tories and some of those that have backed them.

It seems clear that a lot of money has been taken out of public coffers and redirected to scumbags.

Pretty much every single part of the UK is fucked. What can realistically be done and is it even possible that it can be fixed in one term of office? What things are the Tories and their pet media going to use as targets and what can Labour do to combat this?

Despite claims of Labour being Tory, there are many people from many walks of life, all around the country that can have things turned around by just reducing some of the damage.

What are the priorities and what are the positives we can see coming in, if Labour get elected?


*Please don't get this fucking thread locked as well. If you have to post shite. PLEASE start your own 'I want to post shite thread'. Thankee very much.
Meh

Re: NEW Labour Thread*
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:20:28 am »
I'd like to see a sober, competent government first. Once we've seen what that can do, we can reassess what's possible. At the moment, a government that answers questions truthfully and substantially is a pipedream, even though it's supposed to be the UK's pride and joy.
Re: NEW Labour Thread*
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:23:30 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:20:28 am
I'd like to see a sober, competent government first. Once we've seen what that can do, we can reassess what's possible. At the moment, a government that answers questions truthfully and substantially is a pipedream, even though it's supposed to be the UK's pride and joy.

Yeah seeing actual adults that are capable of some kind of basic thought process outside their own personal gain would be a major step forward.

If we could also have measured thinking, generousity and some kind of malice-free government then that would be amazing. Something that we've not seen for a decade.

The Tories just seem to have been on a personal joyride to destabalise the UK and to inject evil into every sphere.
Re: NEW Labour Thread*
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:26:07 am »
Said it before, but everything is so fucked that it's going to take a term in office just to unfuck it all and we need to be prepared for getting to the end of that term with very little meaningful change to show for it.  And maybe that's fine given the state we're in.

I don't think that the self imposed fiscal rules that they have put on themselves will help though.  And I don't think it will help if they keep on announcing big changes that they have to keep backtracking on.  There's a real concern that they end up being a 1 term government and the Tories can come back in and re-fuck everything after them.  We've seen how quickly the Tories have gone from a landslide victory to looking at a historic defeat.
Re: NEW Labour Thread*
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:26:09 am »
Starmer says a Labour king's speech would 'kick off a big build'

Quote
Labour issued an overnight preview of the Keir Starmer speech, and on the basis of what they are saying it is not going to contain any new policy. In line with what Starmer said in his conference speech, he is going to present Labour as the party for building. He will say:

    Britain needs this kings speech to kick off a big build.

    We have to provide the businesses, communities and people of this nation, with the conditions to succeed. A fundamental deal, that we serve the country, while you drive it forward.

    The Tories cant do this. Rishi Sunak is too weak to stand up to the blockers on his backbenchers. Too haunted by ghosts of Conservative imagination to see the countrys problems as you see them.

The kings speech is on Tuesday. It is part of the state opening of parliament (the start of the new parliamentary session) and in the speech the king lists the government bills due to be passed in the next 12 months. In theory it is a moment for the government to show that it still has ideas, ambition, and a bit of oomph, although it does not always work out like that.
Re: NEW Labour Thread*
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:27:29 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:24:17 am
Start your own thread mate. I can start it for you. Two secs. Then delete this and put it in there.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355082.msg19142369#msg19142369

There you go mate. Wank-festa away :)

This is data from Savanta mate.  What's your issue with it?  It aint gonna magic away, just cause you don't like it.
Re: NEW Labour Thread*
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:29:45 am »
Is this a new, Labour thread, or a New Labour thread?
Re: NEW Labour Thread*
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:29:53 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:27:29 am
This is data from Savanta mate.  What's your issue with it?  It aint gonna magic away, just cause you don't like it.

This thread is for positive things you hope to see from Labour getting into power and the changes they are making.

Your and others anti-Labour agenda can be discussed in the anti-Labour thread.

If you keep fucking about, then this will just get locked as well, which I guess is what you are after?

I even created an anti-Labour thread just for you. Post here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355082.msg19142369#msg19142369
Re: NEW Labour Thread*
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:32:37 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:29:53 am
This thread is for positive things you hope to see from Labour getting into power and the changes they are making.

Your and others anti-Labour agenda can be discussed in the anti-Labour thread.

If you keep fucking about, then this will just get locked as well, which I guess is what you are after?

I even created an anti-Labour thread just for you. Post here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355082.msg19142369#msg19142369

You sound like Truss and her "anti growth coalition"  ;D

Re: NEW Labour Thread*
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:37:23 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:32:37 am
You sound like Truss and her "anti growth coalition"  ;D

Right. Ok. But you and I and others will never agree on anything and we'll get this thread locked again.

Your endless anti (Non Corbyn) Labour agenda will just repeat and repeat and repeat. What's the fucking point? We get it. Where are these Labour councillers objecting to this stance, when there are other ongoing atrocities. Palestine is an obsession with some Socialists and that's fine. But other things have happened, are happening and will happen where nothing is said. We can talk about all this endlessly, but it doesn't help people not able to live under a roof, or get their shopping in, or getting a bus to where they need to work or getting health care or mental health care?

Just for fucking once, I wanted to create a thread where we can talk about the fucking positives for a change. I even created a fucking negative thread just for you to be negative in.

Don't get this thread locked as well. I'm not interested in your agenda. I'm interested in seeing what positives that Labour can bring to the country and the people of this country. It's not fucking rocket science.
Re: NEW Labour Thread*
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:50:49 am »
I like Labours policy on Private schools.

I think Labours policy on Asylum seekers is decent, but could be better.

The end

Re: NEW Labour Thread*
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:52:05 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:37:23 am


Fine.

You can dismiss it and pretend it's not happening, but, this looks like it could be Starmers biggest issue, from now, to the next election.

Politics is about overcoming challenges.
Re: NEW Labour Thread*
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:52:05 am
Fine.

You can dismiss it and pretend it's not happening, but, this looks like it could be Starmers biggest issue, from now, to the next election.

Politics is about overcoming challenges.

I'm not dismissing anything. I said if you want to talk about stuff like that then that's your right. Start your own thread.

This is the positive Labour thread where we can talk about some hope for the future.

If you want to be negative, start your own thread. Is this not clear?

There are a ton of ways that Labour and the politicians that make up Labour and the support groups and the people involved can improve this country from where it is now.

I don't understand how you aren't getting what this thread is about? You and others just snipe and snipe and snipe and we get it. You hate Labour. You hate Starmer. You love Corbyn. You want a Socialist utopia.

And that's fine. No worries. Create your own thread and discuss that there. This one is for the real world and for what they can do now to improve the UK and improve the lives of those that live here.

If I wanted to read negative shite every day, I'd re-friend those I've binned off in SM and get onto some of the wackier websites. But that's not why I created this thread. This is just one for hope and talking about stuff they can do and have done.
Re: NEW Labour Thread*
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:04:24 pm »
I've no idea if it's a viable way of doing things but I'd like to see bottom up policies rather than top down ones.

So for example the housing crisis.  Instead of MPs standing outside Downing Street proudly declaring they're investing X amount of millions/billions of £s to developers who then syphon off their backhanders first I'd like to see someone from say, Shelter announcing they've already received X amount to find suitable properties for the homeless plus funding all the appropriate support mechanisms they'll need to help them back on their feet.

Help those at the bottom directly, not through agencies, corporations etc that cream off the top.
Re: NEW Labour Thread*
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:07:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:04:24 pm
I've no idea if it's a viable way of doing things but I'd like to see bottom up policies rather than top down ones.

So for example the housing crisis.  Instead of MPs standing outside Downing Street proudly declaring they're investing X amount of millions/billions of £s to developers who then syphon off their backhanders first I'd like to see someone from say, Shelter announcing they've already received X amount to find suitable properties for the homeless plus funding all the appropriate support mechanisms they'll need to help them back on their feet.

Help those at the bottom directly, not through agencies, corporations etc that cream off the top.

Yeah agree with that and policies like that have been shown to work.

If you help those at the bottom then that stimulates the economy, because those that have nothing spend all their money on services and stuff that bring money into businesses that then spend money on providing those services and businesses.

The 'trickle-down' economy always seems to have been a massive con that serves no one but the already very rich - a key part of the Tory ideal. If you give a millionaire £10,000 then it'll just go offshore or into the bank. The economy sees none of it. If you give £10,000 to a struggling family then it goes straight into the economy.
