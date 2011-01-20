Don't get it locked.



What do you like about the things Labour is doing?



From the other thread, quite a few of the negative posts seemed to be about fringe groups whining about something unrelated to most of the stuff Labour are trying to do.



If you want a negative Labour thread then, by all means, please start one and keep that negativity in there.





For myself;



Having seen the way the UK is literally crumbling and people's rights are being taken away, it's going to be a big ask to see Labour reversing any of the shite that's happened since these fucking dickheads have been in power. What is the possibilty that Labour could look at criminal prosecutions against the Tories and some of those that have backed them.



It seems clear that a lot of money has been taken out of public coffers and redirected to scumbags.



Pretty much every single part of the UK is fucked. What can realistically be done and is it even possible that it can be fixed in one term of office? What things are the Tories and their pet media going to use as targets and what can Labour do to combat this?



Despite claims of Labour being Tory, there are many people from many walks of life, all around the country that can have things turned around by just reducing some of the damage.



What are the priorities and what are the positives we can see coming in, if Labour get elected?





*Please don't get this fucking thread locked as well. If you have to post shite. PLEASE start your own 'I want to post shite thread'. Thankee very much.