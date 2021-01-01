Biggest opponent today would be our own complacency.



On it from minute 1 and it should be a comfortable victory.



Hopefully Darwin starts again and we maybe see Diaz from bench if hes in squad.



yup. take em as seriously like any of our other games. keep it tight and dont fucking concede early on. that would make it even tougher as they park the buses.score early and hopefully we just cruise through the game.guess our low injury record this season is due to the fact that we dont need to exert too much energy in chasing the game. play it on our terms and get the 3 points.