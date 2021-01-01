« previous next »
Author Topic: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm  (Read 7741 times)

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #120 on: Today at 02:14:30 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 02:12:23 pm
I note they have seven injured players out. Are any of them important usually?.
Amari'i Bell, Reece Burke, Mads Andersen, Dan Potts, Luke Berry, Jordan Clarke and Albert Sambi Lokonga
Only to their mums by the looks of it.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #121 on: Today at 02:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 09:48:49 am
It was Michael Oliver, 4th Official

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:17:38 pm
Theyre not so bad at home and havent conceded more than one in a game.


Jeez, some proper fake newsers on here today.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #122 on: Today at 02:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:31:28 am
Biggest opponent today would be our own complacency.

On it from minute 1 and it should be a comfortable victory.

Hopefully Darwin starts again and we maybe see Diaz from bench if hes in squad.

yup. take em as seriously like any of our other games. keep it tight and dont fucking concede early on. that would make it even tougher as they park the buses.

score early and hopefully we just cruise through the game.

guess our low injury record this season is due to the fact that we dont need to exert too much energy in chasing the game. play it on our terms and get the 3 points.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #123 on: Today at 02:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:57:48 pm
There was a young Striker from Luton
Who liked nothing better than a bowl of soup with Crutons
Alexis Macallister would stay
Maybe all day
And theyd put a copy of Das Boot on
And talk aboot the Nazi war criminals his Grand father would let stay on his Futon
 after the second World War

Needs a proper graphic interpretation
