EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:29:49 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Yesterday at 10:16:56 pm
They're dreadful. Should be at least 4 or 5

They are crap, like. Losing this would be like losing to a lower league club in the cup, just in the league of course. Given the quality we have now it'd be 10x worse than Blackpool doing the double over us, and that was fucking grim. They have nothing across the field really and from what I've seen the keeper looks like one you'd fancy testing. Early goal would be nice but and I'd still not turn down a 1-0 win but it'd be pretty annoying not to score three at minimum.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:39:20 pm »
I guess the only question is if Jones comes in for Gravenberch now his suspension has been completed. Otherwise the same side that beat Forest. I suspect Jones starts and Diaz is available from the bench.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:45:21 pm »
Lets batter these morecambe & wise, bowler hatted, orange c*nts  ;D
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:39:20 pm
I guess the only question is if Jones comes in for Gravenberch now his suspension has been completed. Otherwise the same side that beat Forest. I suspect Jones starts and Diaz is available from the bench.
Wonder if Szobozlai might be given a rest after his extensive minutes lately. If not,, I'm inclined to agree Jones will start over Gravenberch
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:25:09 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:45:41 pm
Wonder if Szobozlai might be given a rest after his extensive minutes lately. If not,, I'm inclined to agree Jones will start over Gravenberch

I think Dom is nailed on, he started the recent cup game but he's been getting plenty of rest most other weeks, and we've seen he has absurd stamina.

There's a decent chance Gravenberch starts over Curtis I think, he was rested against Bournemouth and we'll likely need to pick the lock against Luton, so it's all set up for him right now.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:34:25 am »
They are awful. Can we have a comfortable win please?

No way we rest any key player for a league game. We can take them off.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:40:03 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November  3, 2023, 10:47:46 pm
Didn't he get injured (or a strong gust of wind fucked his hair up or something) just when he was playing his best stuff.
Yes, 18 goals in 18 games from Oct 85 to Jan 86 in the double season. His two goals at Watford in the 3-2 TV win probably the most memorable. Then got injured and never the same. Scored in 14. seconds in his home debut in 84, later that season scored the last minute equaliser in the infamous United FA semi at Goodison. Poor mans Kevin Keegan really, but theres a lot of good memories.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #87 on: Today at 03:17:22 am »
Luton are bad, theres no sugar coating it. If were serious about our goals for this season then having the dedication and effort to crush them is the bare minimum. Not that we should win by 10 goals, 1 is enough.  But we just need to win no matter what. Up the Reds!
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #88 on: Today at 07:15:34 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:29:49 pm
They are crap, like. Losing this would be like losing to a lower league club in the cup, just in the league of course. Given the quality we have now it'd be 10x worse than Blackpool doing the double over us, and that was fucking grim. They have nothing across the field really and from what I've seen the keeper looks like one you'd fancy testing. Early goal would be nice but and I'd still not turn down a 1-0 win but it'd be pretty annoying not to score three at minimum.

It has the feel of an early round cup game away at a lower league side, but they're the type of games we always make hard work of, albeit we wouldn't usually have our strongest team out. Loads of lower league sides have took us back to replays or we've really had to grind it out.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #89 on: Today at 07:44:36 am »
Quote from: markedasred on November  3, 2023, 01:39:21 pm
"Referee Anthony Taylor has been demoted to the Championship after giving a controversial penalty against Wolves". Just up on Reddit sourced from Wolverhampton Express and Star.
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/17mv2ls/ref_watch_anthony_taylor_has_been_demoted_to_the/

How do you like them apples?

Was taylor the ref who made the initial error in the heat of the moment, or was he the clown in the VARroom who looked at all the angles and slow motion replays and said yep deffo a good process well done
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:48:49 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:44:36 am
Was taylor the ref who made the initial error in the heat of the moment, or was he the clown in the VARroom who looked at all the angles and slow motion replays and said yep deffo a good process well done

It was Michael Oliver, 4th Official
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #91 on: Today at 09:59:54 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:39:20 pm
I guess the only question is if Jones comes in for Gravenberch now his suspension has been completed. Otherwise the same side that beat Forest. I suspect Jones starts and Diaz is available from the bench.
Think it should be Gravenberch. He only played 15 odd minutes against Bournemouth.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #92 on: Today at 10:13:54 am »
Thanks for the OP Dougle.

I remember that plastic pitch and how tricky away games were against these (and QPR) in the old first division. Games where home advantage for them was massive, and where even the best visiting teams often struggled.

Luckily those crazy days are over, and this will hopefully be a professional, routine win for us. With Arsenal dropping points and City spanking Bournemouth, we need to keep our momentum and keep racking up wins home and away against the bottom clubs. We haven't dropped any 'silly' points this season which is key in a title race. The Chelsea draw was our opening game with lots of new players bedding in, the Spurs loss was a heroic defeat against inept officials, and Brighton was an away point against a quality side.

The league definitely feels more open now, and we're shaping up nicely as the new signings continue to bed in. Hopefully get this one wrapped up early and rotate some players to keep legs fresh and give others valuable minutes.
We have so many options now, it's impossible to know who Jurgen will pick - we could have a variety of different midfield combinations without any real risks or drop in quality - especially against the bottom half sides. Hopefully a comfortable win, clean sheet, no injuries, and moving into 2nd place. All looking good.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #93 on: Today at 10:31:28 am »
Biggest opponent today would be our own complacency.

On it from minute 1 and it should be a comfortable victory.

Hopefully Darwin starts again and we maybe see Diaz from bench if hes in squad.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #94 on: Today at 10:31:39 am »
We just need to put the game to bed by half time.
This is a real bad team.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #95 on: Today at 10:40:40 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:31:28 am
Biggest opponent today would be our own complacency.

On it from minute 1 and it should be a comfortable victory.

Agree with that. It's the slow starts that have made us have to come from behind this season. We need to be at it from the off and just get the win.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #96 on: Today at 10:51:01 am »
Good OP, enjoyed that.

Reminded me of the time they refused to travel to Anfield for a cup match supposedly because of bad weather. It was actually because one or more of their best players were unavailable (Brian Stein maybe?). They got the match postponed and ended up winning the tie. Kenny was furious - said they should have been thrown out for not turning up.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #97 on: Today at 11:04:30 am »
For those predicting an easy win, remind yourselves that the PGMOIL and their friends, have attempted to level the playing field in every away game weve played this season.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #98 on: Today at 11:08:27 am »
Not one for predicting results, but think we could race into a solid lead by the break.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #99 on: Today at 11:13:46 am »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 10:51:01 am
Good OP, enjoyed that.

Reminded me of the time they refused to travel to Anfield for a cup match supposedly because of bad weather. It was actually because one or more of their best players were unavailable (Brian Stein maybe?). They got the match postponed and ended up winning the tie. Kenny was furious - said they should have been thrown out for not turning up.
My memory was that they claimed they couldn't get up here because of snow on the motorways. But we had known the forecast for days anf Kenny had said they need to leave earlier or fly up. But they didn't and then claimed they couldnt get to Liverpool. I was on the  Kop an hour before kick off when it was postponed. I had spent more than a weeks pocket money on bus fares and entry  got a refund for entry obviously but was unhappy at standing in the freezing cold and paying bus fares for nothing.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #100 on: Today at 11:31:06 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 09:48:49 am
It was Michael Oliver, 4th Official

It wasn't even Oliver. He wasn't on duty.

It was Simon Hooper and Darren England
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #101 on: Today at 12:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November  3, 2023, 09:35:46 am
There was a young striker from Luton
Who struggled to get his left boot on.
He burst through at pace
Caught his foot in his lace,
And died when he struck Endo's futon.

Eric Morecambe would be very proud.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:23:16 pm »
This is a chance to see how Endo does with a start in the PL.

Time for Harvey to get a start and also Curtis.

Have a feeling Jürgen will be planning a surprise of some sort though.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:26:42 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 12:23:16 pm
This is a chance to see how Endo does with a start in the PL.

Time for Harvey to get a start and also Curtis.

Have a feeling Jürgen will be planning a surprise of some sort though.

Why would he be planning a surprise ?

Lets just play our best team and win.
Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
« Reply #104 on: Today at 12:41:13 pm »
I think people are being over optimistic in regards to us pissing over Luton and winning by 4 or 5.

This is their first big game of the season against the biggest club in England. In prime time on Super Sunday. Kenilworth Road is a tight close ground and their supporters will make the most of the atmosphere.

So if the players share in some of the thoughts of posters on here that we just have to turn up and we'll win by 4 or 5 then that will be a big mistake. Match their work rate, fight for those second balls and earn the right to dictate the play and we'll then control the game should then win. But be complacent and it will be a hard game.

First 5-10 mins will dictate how I see us in preparing for this. If we make stupid errors then we're in for a tough afternoon but if we are on it straight away and matching their intensity then we'll win.

