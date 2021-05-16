Thanks for the OP Dougle.



I remember that plastic pitch and how tricky away games were against these (and QPR) in the old first division. Games where home advantage for them was massive, and where even the best visiting teams often struggled.



Luckily those crazy days are over, and this will hopefully be a professional, routine win for us. With Arsenal dropping points and City spanking Bournemouth, we need to keep our momentum and keep racking up wins home and away against the bottom clubs. We haven't dropped any 'silly' points this season which is key in a title race. The Chelsea draw was our opening game with lots of new players bedding in, the Spurs loss was a heroic defeat against inept officials, and Brighton was an away point against a quality side.



The league definitely feels more open now, and we're shaping up nicely as the new signings continue to bed in. Hopefully get this one wrapped up early and rotate some players to keep legs fresh and give others valuable minutes.

We have so many options now, it's impossible to know who Jurgen will pick - we could have a variety of different midfield combinations without any real risks or drop in quality - especially against the bottom half sides. Hopefully a comfortable win, clean sheet, no injuries, and moving into 2nd place. All looking good.