EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm

MartinSkrtelsBasement

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #40 on: Today at 03:00:59 pm
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 02:14:29 am
I believe Jones will come back in.   Grav has played quite a bit more than he would have expected to do.   



The other issue is with Mac and whether we want him to pick up a yellow to miss the Brentford game.   Not ideal if he gets his 5th yellow card in the Brentford game and is then banned for the sportswashers away post international break.

Think given Grav was benched for Bournemouth, means he will start this one, which I hope to see.

Although Klopp definitely trusts Jones and has thrown him straight in before.

Nice to have midfield options though!
phil236849

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #41 on: Today at 03:23:26 pm
See Kloppo made a few of his typically semi-opaque references to Doak being back and part of it
killer-heels

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #42 on: Today at 03:26:12 pm
We obviously should be winning this game but just a bit of a warning that they have shown the most heart and desire of any of the promoted sides. But yeah, this will be a win.
Knight

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #43 on: Today at 04:20:32 pm
Need to be beating the promoted sides home and away, theyre all really bad.
Lynndenberries

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #44 on: Today at 04:40:07 pm
Will be a test for us. We had way too much trouble against the lower table sides last season, especially away from home.
disgraced cake

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #45 on: Today at 04:44:28 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:20:32 pm
Need to be beating the promoted sides home and away, theyre all really bad.

Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:40:07 pm
Will be a test for us. We had way too much trouble against the lower table sides last season, especially away from home.

We only took 10 points from 18 last season against the promoted sides last season. 3 in the 9-0 against Bournemouth and truly scraped the rest with wins at home to Forest and Fulham, where we also drew away. We have to take maximum points from all six games against this lot if we want to challenge for the title this season. Luton's effort with what they have is respectable and they had to get here somehow but they really do have nothing in terms of quality at this level, if we turn up we should be comfortable. I don't really think they've been on the end of a hiding yet and they may not be this weekend either but it could be their first real showing of just how different the levels are.
MonsLibpool

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #46 on: Today at 05:01:29 pm
We should have too much for these. Ideally, we'll kill the game off early.
redk84

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #47 on: Today at 05:02:56 pm
should win this comfortably
medley

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #48 on: Today at 05:27:57 pm
Is their pitch tiny? I hate playing on tiny pitches. I get flash backs to awful performances in the 90s (mostly) playing Arsenal at Highbury and the camera being at a strange angle making the pitch seem even smaller
stockdam

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #49 on: Today at 05:29:07 pm
Thanks Dougle for the trip down memory lane. I'm surprised that Mal Donaghy isn't listed as one of their best players of all time......he was a good but under-rated player.

What's the weather forecast for the match? If it's wet and windy then it will be a big leveller and anything could happen.

It's one of those games that you can't take for granted as they will turn over a big team as you said.

We've been getting better and better and hopefully we cruise through this one.
wah00ey

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #50 on: Today at 05:32:11 pm
Quote from: medley on Today at 05:27:57 pm
Is their pitch tiny? I hate playing on tiny pitches. I get flash backs to awful performances in the 90s (mostly) playing Arsenal at Highbury and the camera being at a strange angle making the pitch seem even smaller
Our pitch is quite small. 

Team   Stadium   Length (Metres)   Width (Metres)   Area
(Metres)
Arsenal   Emirates Stadium   105   68   7,140
Aston Villa   Villa Park   105   68   7,140
Bournemouth   Dean Court   105   68   7,140
Brentford   Gtech Community Stadium   105   68   7,140
Brighton and Hove Albion   Falmer Stadium   105   68   7,140
Burnley   Turf Moor   105   68   7,140
Chelsea   Stamford Bridge   103.3   67.7   6,993.41
Crystal Palace   Selhurst Park   101   68   6,868
Evetron   Goodison Park   100.48   68   6,832.64
Fulham   Craven Cottage   100   65   6,500
Liverpool   Anfield   101   68   6,868
Luton Town   Kenilworth Road   100.6   65.8   6,619
Manchester City   City of Manchester Stadium   105   68   7,140
Manchester United   Old Trafford   105   68   7,140
Newcastle United   St. James Park   105   68   7,140
Nottingham Forest   City Ground   105.2   71.3   7,500.76
Sheffield United   Bramall Lane   101   68   6,868
Tottenham Hotspur   Tottenham Hotspur Stadium   105   68   7,140
West Ham United   London Stadium   105   68   7,140
Wolverhampton Wanderers   Molineux Stadium   105   68   7,140
buttersstotch

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #51 on: Today at 05:39:04 pm
Tough game, think this will be hard work against a low block. All depends on if we score first. I've been impressed with Luton, but we should be winning this comfortably.

Ali, Trent, Konate, Virgil, Tsimikas, Mac, Szbo, Jones, Salah, Darwin, Jota - I think the team picks itself at the moment. Gakpo and Grav could easily start, but I think they will be benched and come on at some point.
Fromola

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #52 on: Today at 06:03:09 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:44:28 pm
We only took 10 points from 18 last season against the promoted sides last season. 3 in the 9-0 against Bournemouth and truly scraped the rest with wins at home to Forest and Fulham, where we also drew away. We have to take maximum points from all six games against this lot if we want to challenge for the title this season. Luton's effort with what they have is respectable and they had to get here somehow but they really do have nothing in terms of quality at this level, if we turn up we should be comfortable. I don't really think they've been on the end of a hiding yet and they may not be this weekend either but it could be their first real showing of just how different the levels are.

They did all stay up though, they're relegation fodder this season.

Luton is traditionally a bogey ground for us. Last two times we've played them there we've drawn and were 3-1 down (but came back to win late on) in the FA Cup when they were lower league. Before that they beat us 4 times over a 5 year period between late 80s/early 90s. Another few draws thrown in as well. Over the same period we only won there once.

It's got more of an FA Cup 3rd round feel to it than a league game, but we'll have to be at it.
Samie

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #53 on: Today at 06:10:56 pm
https://twitter.com/LusbyJack/status/1720489355658121607

Quote
Trey Nyoni (16) again part of #LFC first-team training this afternoon.

Ben Doak, Luke Chambers, James McConnell and Calum Scanlon also part of the group along with Jarell Quansah.
4pool

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #54 on: Today at 06:48:07 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 01:39:21 pm
"Referee Anthony Taylor has been demoted to the Championship after giving a controversial penalty against Wolves". Just up on Reddit sourced from Wolverhampton Express and Star.
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/17mv2ls/ref_watch_anthony_taylor_has_been_demoted_to_the/

How do you like them apples?

Guess we'll find out on Sunday. He is/was scheduled to be 4th official for our match.
RedG13

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #55 on: Today at 08:04:25 pm
Excited for this. Hope Jones comes back in.

Fyi If you never watched a game at Luton on TV before this camera it is a very low angle.
markedasred

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #56 on: Today at 08:23:52 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:48:07 pm
Guess we'll find out on Sunday. He is/was scheduled to be 4th official for our match.
Was why I mentioned it in here!.
TepidT2O

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #57 on: Today at 08:57:24 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 05:32:11 pm
Our pitch is quite small. 

Team   Stadium   Length (Metres)   Width (Metres)   Area
(Metres)
Arsenal   Emirates Stadium   105   68   7,140
Aston Villa   Villa Park   105   68   7,140
Bournemouth   Dean Court   105   68   7,140
Brentford   Gtech Community Stadium   105   68   7,140
Brighton and Hove Albion   Falmer Stadium   105   68   7,140
Burnley   Turf Moor   105   68   7,140
Chelsea   Stamford Bridge   103.3   67.7   6,993.41
Crystal Palace   Selhurst Park   101   68   6,868
Evetron   Goodison Park   100.48   68   6,832.64
Fulham   Craven Cottage   100   65   6,500
Liverpool   Anfield   101   68   6,868
Luton Town   Kenilworth Road   100.6   65.8   6,619
Manchester City   City of Manchester Stadium   105   68   7,140
Manchester United   Old Trafford   105   68   7,140
Newcastle United   St. James Park   105   68   7,140
Nottingham Forest   City Ground   105.2   71.3   7,500.76
Sheffield United   Bramall Lane   101   68   6,868
Tottenham Hotspur   Tottenham Hotspur Stadium   105   68   7,140
West Ham United   London Stadium   105   68   7,140
Wolverhampton Wanderers   Molineux Stadium   105   68   7,140

Who?


:lmao
Samie

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #58 on: Today at 09:00:47 pm
Megatron's idiot brother.
SamLad

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #59 on: Today at 09:46:24 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:04:25 pm
Excited for this. Hope Jones comes back in.

Fyi If you never watched a game at Luton on TV before this camera it is a very low angle.
thanks for the tip.  I hate those low-angle views.
naka

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #60 on: Today at 10:19:35 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 05:02:56 pm
should win this comfortably
Was accepting this earlier this week
But the closer I get 1-0 will suit
This will be tricky
They will see us as a big scalph
MonsLibpool

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #61 on: Today at 10:23:20 pm
Quote from: naka on Today at 10:19:35 pm
Was accepting this earlier this week
But the closer I get 1-0 will suit
This will be tricky
They will see us as a big scalph
They are gash and we should be beating them comfortably.  Even Chelsea turned them over 3-0.
Wingman

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #62 on: Today at 10:32:21 pm
Has Paul Walsh had a mention yet? Tidy player he was, good looking lad, lovely hair too. I thought he was going to be perfect to take Kennys shirt and partner Rushy up front. Although id have preferred it to have been Laudrup.

He was alright for a while, scored a few, hair looked on point. Then we signed Beardsley - not so handsome and his hair cut was shocking, but what a player. Walsh went to Spurs (fell out with Kenny?) I think
jillcwhomever

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #63 on: Today at 10:36:05 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 10:32:21 pm
Has Paul Walsh had a mention yet? Tidy player he was, good looking lad, lovely hair too. I thought he was going to be perfect to take Kennys shirt and partner Rushy up front. Although id have preferred it to have been Laudrup.

He was alright for a while, scored a few, hair looked on point. Then we signed Beardsley - not so handsome and his hair cut was shocking, but what a player. Walsh went to Spurs (fell out with Kenny?) I think

Paul Walsh is on the Preview show on LFCTV now, he looks well, him and McAteer are sharing memories.
Dr. Beaker

Re: EPL: Luton Town v Liverpool, Sunday Nov 5th, 4.30pm
Reply #64 on: Today at 10:47:46 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 10:32:21 pm
Has Paul Walsh had a mention yet? Tidy player he was, good looking lad, lovely hair too. I thought he was going to be perfect to take Kennys shirt and partner Rushy up front. Although id have preferred it to have been Laudrup.

He was alright for a while, scored a few, hair looked on point. Then we signed Beardsley - not so handsome and his hair cut was shocking, but what a player. Walsh went to Spurs (fell out with Kenny?) I think
Didn't he get injured (or a strong gust of wind fucked his hair up or something) just when he was playing his best stuff.
