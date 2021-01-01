Is their pitch tiny? I hate playing on tiny pitches. I get flash backs to awful performances in the 90s (mostly) playing Arsenal at Highbury and the camera being at a strange angle making the pitch seem even smaller
Our pitch is quite small.
Team Stadium Length (Metres) Width (Metres) Area
(Metres)
Arsenal Emirates Stadium 105 68 7,140
Aston Villa Villa Park 105 68 7,140
Bournemouth Dean Court 105 68 7,140
Brentford Gtech Community Stadium 105 68 7,140
Brighton and Hove Albion Falmer Stadium 105 68 7,140
Burnley Turf Moor 105 68 7,140
Chelsea Stamford Bridge 103.3 67.7 6,993.41
Crystal Palace Selhurst Park 101 68 6,868
Evetron Goodison Park 100.48 68 6,832.64
Fulham Craven Cottage 100 65 6,500
Liverpool Anfield 101 68 6,868
Luton Town Kenilworth Road 100.6 65.8 6,619
Manchester City City of Manchester Stadium 105 68 7,140
Manchester United Old Trafford 105 68 7,140
Newcastle United St. James Park 105 68 7,140
Nottingham Forest City Ground 105.2 71.3 7,500.76
Sheffield United Bramall Lane 101 68 6,868
Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 105 68 7,140
West Ham United London Stadium 105 68 7,140
Wolverhampton Wanderers Molineux Stadium 105 68 7,140