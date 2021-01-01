Need to be beating the promoted sides home and away, theyre all really bad.



Will be a test for us. We had way too much trouble against the lower table sides last season, especially away from home.



We only took 10 points from 18 last season against the promoted sides last season. 3 in the 9-0 against Bournemouth and truly scraped the rest with wins at home to Forest and Fulham, where we also drew away. We have to take maximum points from all six games against this lot if we want to challenge for the title this season. Luton's effort with what they have is respectable and they had to get here somehow but they really do have nothing in terms of quality at this level, if we turn up we should be comfortable. I don't really think they've been on the end of a hiding yet and they may not be this weekend either but it could be their first real showing of just how different the levels are.