The UK doesn't have a written, codified constitution. It is said to an "unwritten" one, combining several different statutes such as



Bill of Rights 1689

Acts of Union 1707 and 1800

Act of Settlement 1701

Parliament Acts 1911 and 1949

Human Rights Act 1998

Scotland Act

Northern Ireland Act

Government of Wales Act 1998



But as we have seen for the past 12 years, the fuckers in charge seem to be able to make shit up as they go along, rewriting rules they don't agree with or flat out ignoring the checks and balances that are supposed to hold those in power to account. That we are supposed to accept, without question, that those in parliament will act in our collective interest and with integrity is pure outdated fantasy and blatantly untrue.



What would you want to see included should the UK ever compose a written constitution? What is the bedrock you want to see this country built on?



A few suggestions from me:



The right to strike protected



The right of free, non-violent protests protected



MPs lying in parliament a sackable offence



Private lobbying of MPs to be an prosecutable offence



(Gross) Misconduct of MPs a sackable offence



Standing down/Ousting of a sitting Prime minister to trigger an automatic general election



General elections to be based on proportional representation



House of Lords to be replaced with an elected House of Representatives



Overseas donations to individual MPs/political parties outlawed



Overseas ownership of press/news outlets to be outlawed